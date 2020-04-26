April 26th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1193

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
🦅 ”* USA * 🇺🇸 —-” April Prayers Rain On America ” —- 🇺🇸* USA*
“To keep America gaining momentum, every citizen needs to maintain the vigilance.” —–President Donald J. Trump—–
……Now Let’s Roll….soon
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “You are the light of the world. A city that is set on a hill cannot be hidden.” 🌟
—Matt 5:13
—————————————————————–
***Praises:
✅ President Trump Loves America!
✅ Number of Americans who thinks Chi-Na is a Threat—90%
✅ We love Sundance, his article and his twitter. He set it all up beautifully every day! The Treehouse is very blessed with Sundance University.
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Sunday
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—We Stand in Faith
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 health protection for President Trump and his MAGA Team
— for the strong armor Pres. Trump wears at these daily obnoxious Pressers
— for a safe and smooth reopening of American’s economy
— for the World support based on facts that Chi-Na is to be blamed for Chinese Wuhan Virus
— House Dems latest ploy (house select committee to investigate coronavirus) to destroy President Trump backfires then boomerang back on the DemonRats
— for all President Trump’s nominees to get recess appointments
— for 26M unemployed Americans to be taken care of-mentally and financially
— for Doctors, nurses, truckers, grocery workers & front-line responders working hard
— America to *Keep Calm— *Use Common Sense— *Stay Focus
— One Pres. Candidate Democlown and/or the Chosen One to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters and NO vote-by-mail scam
— For Safety and health protection for: USSS, Military & dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea and our WALL builders
— for quick healing for those who have Chinese Wuhan virus/other illnesses
— for those battling cancers and other illnesses, like Rush
— for protection/healing for American children/youth-Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* God Bless America *🇺🇸*
🦅 ”Our country’s citizens have taken to heart the words of 1 Peter 4:10: “Each one should use whatever gift he has received to serve others, faithfully administering God’s grace in its various forms.” Countless Americans have selflessly answered the calls for help in their communities and have performed extraordinary acts to help their neighbors in times of need..”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
——————————–Today is Day 26 of 30
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Sunday, April 26, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 191 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
Donald’s Bible—it still works!
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/04/25/april-25th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1192/comment-page-1/#comment-8123009)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding wall content until the next project(s) are near completion.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Friday night update – 4/24/20 – (See link above.)
– WBTW post with Brietbart article: WashPost: Steven Miller Says Trump’s Immigration Shift Will Slow Chain Migration
– Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza tweets of 3 articles about Coronavirus testing kits used by the CDC which were found to be contaminated with the virus back in February.
1: CDC’s failed coronavirus tests were tainted with coronavirus, feds confirm
2: Contamination at CDC lab delayed rollout of coronavirus tests
3: C.D.C. Labs Were Contaminated, Delaying Coronavirus Testing, Officials Say
– – – – –
Saturday night update – 4/25/20
– 2 tweets about vaccine ingredients.
– Brian Kolfage Facebook post w/ article:
Potential Wuhan Coronavirus Treatment Uses UV Light to Disinfect Lungs
– Lou Dobbs report on AYTU BioScience Healight Platform Technology.
– AYTU Healight promo video.
– John Roberts report on AYTU Healight technology.
– Misc. content.
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.)
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to “shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.”
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona, passed AZ House on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety and health for the work crews and their families while they stay home during the temporary work shutdown; for safety and good weather for the work crews when they start up work again on Project 3, 4, & 5; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion
– for healing of Amanda Shea’s 14 year old son who has Covid-19.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(Feb 5)… Judge Randy Crane granted a 60-day extension to all parties. The three sides will reconvene on April 8 (rescheduled below).
(Mar 31)… Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Judge Randy Crane rescheduled the hearing from April 8 to May 6.
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
(Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, 5 and other projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Tweet with image.
Tweet with more info about aborted fetal tissue in vaccines.
Thank You, Stillwater, for posting those informations
This is invaluable and need to get to families and friends.
Your welcome Grandma C.
Setting aside all the other harmful ingredients… that last one, “aborted fetal tissue”, can’t be rationalized or justified.
Brian Kolfage Facebook post – 4/25/20
It’s a great day to spread some sunshine around.☀️💯🇺🇸
Potential Wuhan Coronavirus Treatment Uses UV Light to Disinfect Lungs
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/bronsonstocking/2020/04/24/potential-wuhan-coronavirus-treatment-uses-uv-light-to-disinfect-lungs-n2567591
Wow, that is crazy good!!! POTUS is right again!
Lou Dobbs report on AYTU BioScience Healight Platform Technology
AYTU Healight (re-upload)
See additional info on Healight Platform Technology at AYTU BioScience website:
https://aytubio.com/
John Roberts report on AYTU Healight
Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza retweet w/ video.
Tweet w/ video.
Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza retweet. 🙂
One of my favorites! Thank you still water and Mary Ann
Remember this from Peter Navarro’s interview with Neil Cavato (or however one spell his name. He’s not worth remembering or rechecking.)
I got this from Sundance article.
The Four Killers—-
(1) China created the virus, possibly in a bioweapons lab;
(2) China hid the virus from the world while seeding the planet with infected travelers;
(3) while downplaying the virus through the WHO, China was simultaneously gathering up all PPE from around the world;
(4) after they hoarded all PPE China then profiteers by selling at massively inflated prices.
So here is a short video from TPUSA with Gov Cuomo agreeing w/President Trump regarding W.H.O. Pigs are flying:
Assuming Kim is dead, why couldn’t it have been Xi, who knowingly / deliberately set the WuFlu loose on all the rest of mankind?
Especially since there is no natural hereditary successor, Xi will have a big say in who the new North Korean Chairman Dear Leader is.
