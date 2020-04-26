An Alarming Message About Healthcare and COVID-19 in New York City…

Anticipating a rather controversial response to this message – Original Here – the alert has been copied to retain distribution. The EAM is provided by a nurse practitioner to notify a larger audience. Prayerfully and hopefully, the outlined issues are isolated. Message relay presented without commentary:
I watched this earlier. She is easy to look up on fakebook by searching for Sara NP. She has other stuff to say, too, and a quick view of her page gave me more information.
What does it say about our platforms that we expect her to be de-platformed for telling the truth, and what does it say about the medical “authorities” that the nurses and doctors who would like to say the truth have to fear for their jobs, at a minimum?
Fascism. Only the left shuts down the message when it doesn’t fit their narrative.
Shared on my social media platforms. Get the word out.
Saw this earlier, also. And had seen the video a couple of weeks ago by the ICU Dr Seidel. And they let him go. He said he and other doctors believed that the ventilators were doing more harm than good. He said that the symptoms looked more like altitude sickness, not getting enough oxygen, and that the treatment is entirely different. So this woman is correct.
I can’t get sound on the video.
This nurse’s report is very believable.
Just watching it . . . Hard to be sure but she sounds coherent, credible, being genuinely concerned.
WHO can get this to people close to White House so they are compelled to look into this??
Just my 2c.
OMG! Pray for all involved. My friend’s 91 year old uncle died yesterday while
in a nursing home; did not have the virus, however, no one could visit him, stay
with him, pray with him and hold his hand because of the lockdown.
I am heart sickened to watch this nurse’s video; yet, it doesn’t surprise me.
Dear God, please help us; we have lost our way.
“Prayerfully and hopefully, the outlined issues are isolated”
I have read and seen similar messages in regards to the medication issue. The Hydroxy/Zinc/Z-Pac is being denied as a first course of treatment to PREVENT patients from needing a ventilator in the first place.
I saw a YouTube video of a masked & gowned person in a room full of various ventilation equipment. They had said the same thing regarding less invasive forms of breathing assistance. They were PROHIBITED by their higher-ups from using it.
I will try and find it, I was deleting some of the hundreds of texts on my phone this afternoon.
This is incredibly sad and disgusting.
