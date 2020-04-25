White House Press Secretary Kaleigh McEnany Impromptu Presser…

Posted on April 25, 2020 by

Earlier today White House Press Secretary Kaleigh McEnany held an impromptu press availability at the White House answering a variety of questions from the pool.

62 Responses to White House Press Secretary Kaleigh McEnany Impromptu Presser…

  1. everywhereguyy says:
    April 25, 2020 at 5:54 pm

    And… the wolves go after the new sacrificial lamb…

  2. All Too Much says:
    April 25, 2020 at 5:54 pm

    Next time the White House tells CNN where to sit, it’ll sit there.

    Liked by 2 people

  3. fragemall says:
    April 25, 2020 at 5:56 pm

    I like the cut of her jib. and I wish DMZ was still on the air.

  4. booger71 says:
    April 25, 2020 at 5:57 pm

    She is very good.

    Liked by 11 people

  5. nojuanimportante says:
    April 25, 2020 at 6:01 pm

    Best to let her do the talking for awhile

    Liked by 2 people

  6. Seneca the Elder says:
    April 25, 2020 at 6:02 pm

    I wish they would start showing re-runs of the rallies.
    Especially the ones from RSBN where they had the great music and theme songs.
    Who can ever forget that gorgeous, jumbo TRUMP jet coming in for a landing!

    Liked by 16 people

  7. TwoLaine says:
    April 25, 2020 at 6:07 pm

    Smooth.

    Liked by 3 people

  8. scrap1ron says:
    April 25, 2020 at 6:11 pm

    She handled that well. I especially like her zing about how effective it is to have President Trump speaking directly to the American people without the media spin.

    Yeah, we’re looking at you, globalist propaganda mandarins. She cut them so sweetly. The art of diplomacy; telling your opponent to go to hell in such a way that they look forward to making the trip.

    Liked by 13 people

  9. andy says:
    April 25, 2020 at 6:13 pm

    right side broadcasting (rsbn) is running 24 hr trump rallies

    Liked by 4 people

  10. GB Bari says:
    April 25, 2020 at 6:17 pm

    Kayleigh did very well! Handled the biased, attempted derogatory questions very smoothly and deflected every one.

    However, IMHO, she was getting some initial soft-handling by this pack of hyenas, as I thought – by the tone of voices and words used – they seemed to be “feeling her out”….

    The sewer scum urinalists will get increasingly confrontational and offensive as they seek to discover her threshold for abuse…which hopefully is quite high.

    Liked by 9 people

  11. Mo says:
    April 25, 2020 at 6:20 pm

    Liked by 13 people

    • bkrg2 says:
      April 25, 2020 at 7:26 pm

      I love my President! This is a total 4D chess level troll tweet.

      He’s gonna get the same evil MSM assholes that refuse to air the briefings to now say Trump should be impeached because he threatened to stop doing briefings.

      Hilarious! It’s like shooting morons in a barrel.

      Liked by 2 people

  12. flova says:
    April 25, 2020 at 6:22 pm

    All attack questions–these press demons make me sick.

    Liked by 1 person

  13. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    April 25, 2020 at 6:22 pm

    Harvard Law baby.

    And not only is she Harvard Law, she had to transfer into Harvard Law. Meaning, she kicked butt in her previous law school.

    She is only 32. For comparison’s sake, Stephen Miller is 34 and Jared Kushner is 39. She’s young. Sarah Sanders was 34, I believe, when she got the job. And Kayleigh just turned 32, In April.

    Go Kayleigh!

    Liked by 11 people

  14. WPZ says:
    April 25, 2020 at 6:23 pm

    A job I probably could not handle.
    Facing monomaniacal nitwits and remaining so steady is a gift beyond mortal powers.
    “…without the filter…”
    Indeed. And you can tell that none of them got it.

  15. sunnyflower5 says:
    April 25, 2020 at 6:25 pm

    Hear how many times the Lapdog media attempted to challenge the President doing briefings and how many stories were written on the same subject, today?
    The mockingbird talking points are just so ridiculous.

    White House Press Secretary Kaleigh McEnany will be excellent in this position.

  16. Jase says:
    April 25, 2020 at 6:25 pm

    Very respectful questioning. Maybe the crucifix she was wearing drove the usual howler monkeys away.

    Liked by 3 people

  17. KMD says:
    April 25, 2020 at 6:27 pm

    Fakesnews vultures most always begin their query with a misstatement of fact, followed by a loaded question that seeks an emotional response. Point is to get the misstatement ‘slipped thru’ and therefore assumed to be factual, as it was not disputed. The follow up smear question serves only as a distraction. Dirty pool…
    Ms. McEnany knows that, full well, and cut right thru their schtick. Brava, young lady! Keep up the good work and keep kill’n em with kindly delivered facts!

    Liked by 2 people

  18. RJ says:
    April 25, 2020 at 6:27 pm

    Another up and coming Kelly Ann Conway.

    Liked by 1 person

  19. littleanniefannie says:
    April 25, 2020 at 6:33 pm

    Liked by 4 people

  20. Scott Young says:
    April 25, 2020 at 6:35 pm

    Ha ha, that was like dosing the lamestream with hydro-what’s-it-called.

    Liked by 1 person

  21. Publius2016 says:
    April 25, 2020 at 6:37 pm

    No 45…Fake News gets the hook!

    thankfully 45 will be out on the trail soon! maybe by live SATELLITE!

  22. Somebody's Gramma says:
    April 25, 2020 at 6:41 pm

    She is lovely!! If they are nasty to her, they’re going to look even worse than they already do. LOL. You go girl!! Great choice.

    Liked by 1 person

  23. realeyecandy1 says:
    April 25, 2020 at 7:13 pm

    I really like her!!! Excellent choice and FINALLY someone fearless like Sarah

    Like

  24. gabytango says:
    April 25, 2020 at 7:22 pm

    LOVING how Ms. McEnany turned the nasty questions (couched in a much more respectful way to Ms. McEnany than if they had asked the President himself) right back ON THEM. THIS!!! This is how it is done! Brava!

    Not appearing for pressers has so many benefits. Drs. False and Birx silenced. Also, this is the perfect way to STARVE XiNN and all the other EneMedia outlets for information. Now, they really have NOTHING to talk about except their old, regurgitated ad nauseam stuff.

    Liked by 1 person

  25. Bigly says:
    April 25, 2020 at 7:31 pm

    I sent this to my cousins who are on the fence for trump.

    “Damn! Ok. Now he has my vote”

    “Who is that? I didn’t hear a word she said but she made total sense, every word”

    “Send me frequent press updates. I wanna hear more”

    Lol.

    Like

  26. fred5678 says:
    April 25, 2020 at 7:48 pm

    Funny how many conservative women are great looking and SMART!!!

    “McEnany was educated at the Academy of the Holy Names,[8] a Catholic preparatory school in Tampa. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Foreign Service (BSFS) in international politics from the Georgetown University School of Foreign Service in Washington, D.C.[9] She spent a year studying at St Edmund Hall, Oxford, a constituent college of the University of Oxford.[10]

    McEnany studied at the University of Miami School of Law and then transferred to Harvard Law School, receiving her J.D. in May 2017.[10] While studying at Miami, she was the recipient of the Bruce J. Winick Award for Excellence, a scholarship awarded to students in the top 1% of their class.”

    Like

  27. dc6aircraft says:
    April 25, 2020 at 8:07 pm

    I think that our President needs a great couple of days off. This guy never stops. I don’t care what the msm says, he deserves it.

    Like

  28. Bob Lynch says:
    April 25, 2020 at 8:13 pm

    President Trump needs to pivot to Spygate including the illegal framing of General Flynn. It’s time to unleash hell on the traitors.

    Like

  29. bessie2003 says:
    April 25, 2020 at 8:25 pm

    She did great in her first press availability.

    Like

  30. Haveaspine says:
    April 25, 2020 at 8:34 pm

    Smart lady. She started as an intern at Fox News Huckabee Show in her twenties, then went on to get a law degree at Harvard.

    Like

