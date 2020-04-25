White House Press Secretary Kaleigh McEnany Impromptu Presser…

Earlier today White House Press Secretary Kaleigh McEnany held an impromptu press availability at the White House answering a variety of questions from the pool.
And… the wolves go after the new sacrificial lamb…
I think they treated her pretty respectful. Love Kayleigh and her family, great people. Let’s see how long this lasts. I bet, not for long.
I thought the same thing what a difference in tone. I thought
the were pretty respectful. Compared to thier usual behavior.
After ~45 briefings with PDJT could some (definitely not all) of the press have learned some respect for the Trump Administration?
As an unapologetic,heterosexual,mature, man with a firm hand, I approve of this spokesperson.
Next time the White House tells CNN where to sit, it’ll sit there.
I like the cut of her jib. and I wish DMZ was still on the air.
She is very good.
Excellent, in fact.
same HS graduating class as my daughter- She is super smart.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I am in love with her. Class Act
Best to let her do the talking for awhile
I wish they would start showing re-runs of the rallies.
Especially the ones from RSBN where they had the great music and theme songs.
Who can ever forget that gorgeous, jumbo TRUMP jet coming in for a landing!
That’s a great idea!
Actually RSBN IS rerunning the rallies RIGHT NOW …. go to RSBN on YOUTUBE and follow the links
https://www.youtube.com/user/rightsideradio/featured
https://rsbnetwork.com/
Channel 247 on pluto.tv, a free online streaming service, reruns them sometimes and their schedule has that listed from 8-11 tonight. I have not watched them so I don’t know if they are full rallies, parts of multiple rallies or what.
Pluto carries Newsmax, the Blaze, and other news channels. It’s definitely worth checking out.
RSBN has a compilation of past rallies. Also on RSBN Don Jr. has started a show. Have not seen the show yet so I can’t comment on it. Go to RSBN’s YouTube channel as there is lots to see.
Art of War and everyone else who responded- THANKS VERY MUCH.
I am especially looking for the pre-election rallies.
Me too. I was a little late to this “party” but thought the link to RSBN YouTube channel might add to the fun.
Seneca the Elder:
Video 1385 is the earliest in the playlist. Happy viewing! Be sure and save playlist. : )
See if you can view this one from January 8, 2016.
Yes, I can view that one. If you click on the link in my second post, it will take you to Video #1385 which is I believe is his earliest rally 7/15/2015 in Phoenix AZ. : )
P- thanks. I tried the link but it didn’t work. Will try again.
If video doesn’t show then please Copy and paste:
youtube.com/watch?v=ls3m7NUOqxs&list=PLuXXbBFpPc0lb4_FdI1NOPTCAYroXOywl&index=1385
I’m not sure why it didn’t post the playlist but maybe because of how many videos are in the list. I hope it works this time.
If not, go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ls3m7NUOqxs&list=PLuXXbBFpPc0lb4_FdI1NOPTCAYroXOywl and scroll down to Video #1385, which does take a little while to get there.
Smooth.
She handled that well. I especially like her zing about how effective it is to have President Trump speaking directly to the American people without the media spin.
Yeah, we’re looking at you, globalist propaganda mandarins. She cut them so sweetly. The art of diplomacy; telling your opponent to go to hell in such a way that they look forward to making the trip.
Yep. First time I’ve heard her speak. Quick, informed, articulate.
Yes, confident and fearless. She doesn’t allow them to get away with taking President Trump’s statements out of context. She has the verbal judo down.
Wow! She did a great job!
imho she needs to be conscious of some of her body-language, to correct the look-down and away’s, and the longer eye blinks.
right side broadcasting (rsbn) is running 24 hr trump rallies
Kayleigh did very well! Handled the biased, attempted derogatory questions very smoothly and deflected every one.
However, IMHO, she was getting some initial soft-handling by this pack of hyenas, as I thought – by the tone of voices and words used – they seemed to be “feeling her out”….
The sewer scum urinalists will get increasingly confrontational and offensive as they seek to discover her threshold for abuse…which hopefully is quite high.
I love my President! This is a total 4D chess level troll tweet.
He’s gonna get the same evil MSM assholes that refuse to air the briefings to now say Trump should be impeached because he threatened to stop doing briefings.
Hilarious! It’s like shooting morons in a barrel.
All attack questions–these press demons make me sick.
Harvard Law baby.
And not only is she Harvard Law, she had to transfer into Harvard Law. Meaning, she kicked butt in her previous law school.
She is only 32. For comparison’s sake, Stephen Miller is 34 and Jared Kushner is 39. She’s young. Sarah Sanders was 34, I believe, when she got the job. And Kayleigh just turned 32, In April.
Go Kayleigh!
And a new mom!
Thanks. Did not know that!
Yeah had her baby inbetween the last few winter rallies this year. She was interviewed by RSBN before and after. Said she never misses a rally.
MAGA, thanks for the info. I saw her for the first time on F&F in late 2015 (when F&F was still acceptable). She just became Trump Campaign spokesperson and was magnificent. Lots of energy and charisma. Also very knowledgeable.
32 now, so in late 2015 she would have been ~27 and fresh out of Law School. Amazing!
So our President is bringing up a new breed for the Republican party, not sure of them all but wont back away from a fight.
A job I probably could not handle.
Facing monomaniacal nitwits and remaining so steady is a gift beyond mortal powers.
“…without the filter…”
Indeed. And you can tell that none of them got it.
Hear how many times the Lapdog media attempted to challenge the President doing briefings and how many stories were written on the same subject, today?
The mockingbird talking points are just so ridiculous.
White House Press Secretary Kaleigh McEnany will be excellent in this position.
Very respectful questioning. Maybe the crucifix she was wearing drove the usual howler monkeys away.
Fakesnews vultures most always begin their query with a misstatement of fact, followed by a loaded question that seeks an emotional response. Point is to get the misstatement ‘slipped thru’ and therefore assumed to be factual, as it was not disputed. The follow up smear question serves only as a distraction. Dirty pool…
Ms. McEnany knows that, full well, and cut right thru their schtick. Brava, young lady! Keep up the good work and keep kill’n em with kindly delivered facts!
Another up and coming Kelly Ann Conway.
Nope. Kinda like comparing a Toyota Corolla to a Porsche 911 Turbo just because they are both red.
Ha ha, that was like dosing the lamestream with hydro-what’s-it-called.
No 45…Fake News gets the hook!
thankfully 45 will be out on the trail soon! maybe by live SATELLITE!
She is lovely!! If they are nasty to her, they’re going to look even worse than they already do. LOL. You go girl!! Great choice.
And she does not take any %*^# from the press either. Tells it like it is.
I really like her!!! Excellent choice and FINALLY someone fearless like Sarah
LOVING how Ms. McEnany turned the nasty questions (couched in a much more respectful way to Ms. McEnany than if they had asked the President himself) right back ON THEM. THIS!!! This is how it is done! Brava!
Not appearing for pressers has so many benefits. Drs. False and Birx silenced. Also, this is the perfect way to STARVE XiNN and all the other EneMedia outlets for information. Now, they really have NOTHING to talk about except their old, regurgitated ad nauseam stuff.
I sent this to my cousins who are on the fence for trump.
“Damn! Ok. Now he has my vote”
“Who is that? I didn’t hear a word she said but she made total sense, every word”
“Send me frequent press updates. I wanna hear more”
Lol.
Funny how many conservative women are great looking and SMART!!!
“McEnany was educated at the Academy of the Holy Names,[8] a Catholic preparatory school in Tampa. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Foreign Service (BSFS) in international politics from the Georgetown University School of Foreign Service in Washington, D.C.[9] She spent a year studying at St Edmund Hall, Oxford, a constituent college of the University of Oxford.[10]
McEnany studied at the University of Miami School of Law and then transferred to Harvard Law School, receiving her J.D. in May 2017.[10] While studying at Miami, she was the recipient of the Bruce J. Winick Award for Excellence, a scholarship awarded to students in the top 1% of their class.”
“Funny how many conservative women are great looking and SMART”
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has entered the room …
Also she married out side of the swamp. Husband is a Pro. Baseball player, pitcher, for Tampa Bay Rays.
I think that our President needs a great couple of days off. This guy never stops. I don’t care what the msm says, he deserves it.
President Trump needs to pivot to Spygate including the illegal framing of General Flynn. It’s time to unleash hell on the traitors.
She did great in her first press availability.
Smart lady. She started as an intern at Fox News Huckabee Show in her twenties, then went on to get a law degree at Harvard.
