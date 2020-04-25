Evidence Surfaces Supporting Sexual Assault Claim Against Joe Biden…

Ms. Tara Reade worked as a Senate staffer for Joe Biden in 1993. After making a recent allegation accusing the former Vice-President and then-senator, about his forcibly kissing her, touching her and penetrating her with his fingers without her consent, the media went into full defense mode to protect their candidate.

Current Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden suffers from dementia. The Biden campaign has denied the assault and said it “absolutely did not happen.” Ms. Reade said she reported the assault to people in the Senate at the time, but no-one took any action against Senator Biden.  As a result Ms. Reade left her position and returned home.

Ms. Reade told a few people about the assault at the time it happened, including her mom. Ms. Reade’s mother passed away in 2016; however, a recent video/audio from Tara Reade’s mother calling-in to the Larry King television show in 1993 seems to corroborate the background of the original claim. WATCH:

    Al Franklin should get his seat back and Bill Cosby should be America’s Dad again if Joe Biden isn’t held accountable.

    And with a whoosh from the sky, a flapping of pant legs, a voice can be heard cackling “I’ll get you, my pretty ….”

      If she describes his legs as hairy, and he has a small wenis….he is dead meat and Dr. Jill will be gone, letting him have custody of his son.

    The apple does not fall far from the tree, eh Joe?

    The producers at CNN remain hopeful their viewership is not confuse by facts.

    https://www.foxnews.com/media/cnn-slammed-biden-sexual-assault-allegations-larry-king

    Is it true? I read it somewhere. If you look closely at Old Joe’s web casts, are his eyes really blinking “help me” in Morse code? wink

