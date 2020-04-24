White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing – 5:00pm ET Livestream…

Posted on April 24, 2020 by

Unfortunately, with President Trump effectively communicating the latest information on the federal efforts to mitigate COVID-19, more corporate U.S. resistance media have decided not to carry the live broadcasts from the White House task force briefings.

Today at 5:00pm ET the White House will hold a beating for the media and share the latest mitigation efforts against the coronavirus. [Livestream Links Below]

White House Livestream LinkFox News LivestreamCSPAN Livestream Link

.

.

262 Responses to White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing – 5:00pm ET Livestream…

  1. LOL says:
    April 24, 2020 at 6:03 pm

    No more abuse. Done. Boom.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  2. Ken Maritch says:
    April 24, 2020 at 6:03 pm

    All I want is a chart of an accurate metric that includes a line when states must fully revert to pre-hoax status.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • JohnCasper says:
      April 24, 2020 at 6:11 pm

      Yes, then the hoaxters can get back to their global warming hoax full time.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • franuche says:
      April 24, 2020 at 6:16 pm

      I stopped listening to Fauci, Birx and Trump’s BS on “the invisible enemy” two weeks ago. Unfortunately, Trump believes the hoax.

      Like

      Reply
      • Gunnar says:
        April 24, 2020 at 6:43 pm

        I don’t believe he does. But he has to act like he takes it seriously. It is not only his base, or us who watch. It is also the low information, and some low-intelligence voters. So he needs to work it slowly, and steadily.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • Ninja7 says:
          April 24, 2020 at 6:57 pm

          Gunnar, Unfortunately you are correct.
          Talked to a former coworker, intelligent individual, but the TDS is off the scale.

          Like

          Reply
          • Judith says:
            April 24, 2020 at 7:33 pm

            @franuche, I think maybe you misunderstand to whom the “invisible enemy” is referring. I’m sure President Trump knows, and so do the invisible enemies.

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
  3. Tiffthis says:
    April 24, 2020 at 6:03 pm

    Ok, wow! No questions today. Prolly should have stopped taking questions a long time ago…. maybe

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  4. Right Mover says:
    April 24, 2020 at 6:03 pm

    And they’re outta there! No questions. Done, Wow.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. Trump2020 says:
    April 24, 2020 at 6:03 pm

    Short and sweet a big🖕🖕🖕🖕to the lame stream “Lysol chugged” in the media

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  6. visage13 says:
    April 24, 2020 at 6:04 pm

    And I hope they take the weekend off, no pressers.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  7. CNN_sucks says:
    April 24, 2020 at 6:04 pm

    Wow, that was short.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. Jase says:
    April 24, 2020 at 6:04 pm

    Yes! Ha ha. All of the media morons were salivating at the thought of grandstanding with their disinfectant gotchas and he gave them nothing.
    Great job.
    They can’t really complain, he just gave them an Obama press conference.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  9. starfcker says:
    April 24, 2020 at 6:04 pm

    Somebody just sent me a picture of a bottle of the new Clorox chewables. It’s hilarious, I wish I could post it. (and no, I’m not trolling, funny is funny)

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  10. Mist'ears Mom says:
    April 24, 2020 at 6:05 pm

    Whoa…bam and its over! hahahaha well done Mr. President, obviously he has had it with the lying bs media after that idiotic inject Lysol/bleach into your lungs screeching.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  11. Troublemaker10 says:
    April 24, 2020 at 6:05 pm

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • California Joe says:
      April 24, 2020 at 7:30 pm

      Unfortunately, President Trump’s immigration ban doesn’t ban anything! Jared had it watered down to a PR nothing burger so it didn’t pissoff the tech giants like Apple Computer, Google, Microsoft or Facebook. Like they’re gonna like President Trump now? Incredible!

      Like

      Reply
  12. Spectre says:
    April 24, 2020 at 6:05 pm

    A2 : I was “Gobsmacked”…..

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. Troublemaker10 says:
    April 24, 2020 at 6:05 pm

    Like

    Reply
  14. barnabusduke says:
    April 24, 2020 at 6:05 pm

    I must have blinked. Where the Orange Man Bad media questions?… 😳

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. Patience says:
    April 24, 2020 at 6:06 pm

    Disinfectant?

    For English — press 2
    >English is a difficult language to understand.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. barnabusduke says:
    April 24, 2020 at 6:08 pm

    I must have blinked. Where the Orange Man Bad media questions? LOL!

    Like

    Reply
  17. burnett044 says:
    April 24, 2020 at 6:08 pm

    Press Butt-hurt Meter ..just went off the charts……………..lmaooooooooooooooooooooo

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  18. Spectre says:
    April 24, 2020 at 6:08 pm

    Yes, enough with letting the utterly STUPID WH Press Corp set the agenda…..screw them!!! We’re with you 100% Mr. President!!!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • RobInPA says:
      April 24, 2020 at 7:32 pm

      The U.S.S. Battleship Trump, aka BB-45, is maneuvering to fire a full broadside of nine 16” naval guns into the heart of the Deep-State and Globalist enemy!

      Like

      Reply
  19. helmhood says:
    April 24, 2020 at 6:09 pm

    Does anyone have an image composition of the three Time Magazine covers in 2016?

    Melting… melting… elected

    Every now and then, it’s good reminder of how foolish the media looks.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. vicschick says:
    April 24, 2020 at 6:09 pm

    The one bobble head pressitute yells out as the Lion is leaving “is now the time for sarcasm Mr. President?” These people are incorrigible. Glad he walked out.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  21. Eaglet says:
    April 24, 2020 at 6:09 pm

    ♫ That’s All Folk’s ♫

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  22. disgusted citizen says:
    April 24, 2020 at 6:12 pm

    Flatten the media’s lying ass and the curve will flatten itself.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  23. Right Mover says:
    April 24, 2020 at 6:13 pm

    You’ll get nothing …and like it.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. delighteddeplorable says:
    April 24, 2020 at 6:14 pm

    The way POTUS handled the presstitutes today is epic. Best briefing yet, IMO. Love the “brief” part and those subhumans deserve that and more.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  25. gabytango says:
    April 24, 2020 at 6:14 pm

    Did anyone see this article about Christina Cuomo and how she treated her Coronavirus??

    The article first appeared this morning on The DM, but I’m assuming due to the backlash on President Trump’s statements yesterday, DM has removed the article – but I found it on USA Today:
    ==========================
    “Cristina Cuomo says she treated her coronavirus with Clorox baths, vitamin drips:
    As President Donald Trump appeared to question Thursday whether disinfectant could be used to treat coronavirus patients – to the dismay of medical professionals – Cuomo says she adds “½ cup ONLY of Clorox” to her bathwater to “combat the radiation and metals in my system and oxygenate it.”

    https://www.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/celebrities/2020/04/24/coronavirus-experts-warn-against-cristina-cuomos-bleach-baths-methods/3017294001/

    (Cholorox website has come out against this)

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  26. gingergal says:
    April 24, 2020 at 6:15 pm

    They have jumped the shark with the corona virus so our President is done. Time to refocus on opening the country Monday.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  27. CNN_sucks says:
    April 24, 2020 at 6:16 pm

    PDJT have nothing else to say. The decision now in our revered blowhard governors to follow the guidelines.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • thedoc00 says:
      April 24, 2020 at 6:33 pm

      Nope, the President has one more vital duty to perform to help governors re-open.

      KILL the hoax that CV-19 is the only risk citizens face in life and re-establish living life back into the REAL environment. As long as that hoax lives, reopening will be always legally problematical and challenged by the democrats pointing at the Turd Doctors, the model outputs and lots of dead no matter the trend.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  28. CountryClassVulgarian says:
    April 24, 2020 at 6:16 pm

    POTUS cut them off at the knees. He knew today’s talking points and he was not about to give them any opportunity to spew their filth. I like the way they walked off the podium with not even a “bye”. They can all go crawl under their socially distant beds and cry now.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  29. bessie2003 says:
    April 24, 2020 at 6:27 pm

    Was reading different twitter threads and they are saying that the White House Correspondence group wouldn’t switch seating for one reporter over another, which might be why the President took no questions;

    now would be the perfect time for the White House press office to remove all the chairs in the the press briefing room, put numbers on the floor on top of ‘x’s and let the reporters draw numbers and once those x-spots are filled no one else gets in, as in the beatings will continue until morale improves 🙂

    And the initiate those early ideas that Sundance had posted here about press briefings. Perhaps bring in reporters from regional, or main street, press beats.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Dutchman says:
      April 24, 2020 at 6:44 pm

      They actually have plans to remove the roof, of the WH press room, so they can have marine,1 hover overhead, LOL.

      Not really, its SARCASM,…But I DO so miss those pressers outside, where we could only hear his answers, and NOT their snarky questions.

      I bet HE misses them, too!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  30. Harvey Lipschitz says:
    April 24, 2020 at 6:28 pm

    So GM was fiddling with paperwork and scheduled to start assembly of Ventilators now. We don’t need any “now” Trump is sharing surplus with our friends.

    Like

    Reply
  31. Henry says:
    April 24, 2020 at 6:29 pm

    Pelosi and Schiff will demand an investigation!
    Bleach bit 2.0!

    Like

    Reply
  32. TeaForAll says:
    April 24, 2020 at 6:30 pm

    Best Covid 19 briefing
    No QUESTIONS FROM FAKE NEWS
    Media in meltdown

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  33. wtd says:
    April 24, 2020 at 6:30 pm

    ‘Bank on it’: Cuomo warns another global pandemic will happen https://trib.al/LkzUXv4

    Like

    Reply
  34. alliwantissometruth says:
    April 24, 2020 at 6:31 pm

    The new American Battle Hymn…

    Idon’t know what day it is
    I just don’t know anymore
    All I know is each and every day
    I can’t go out my door

    I need to wear a mask and I need to wear some gloves
    I need to be tested and I need some malaria drugs

    And that’s just to go outside and look at the moon
    And then I quickly scurry back into my living room

    I gotta put on a hazmat suit
    Just to give the delivery person some loot

    I gotta wash my hands a hundred times a day
    And if I touch my face, I’ll die and go away

    I used to be so active, my muscles they did show
    Now I just lay on my couch and watch my gut grow

    My hair is so long, now my new stylist is me
    Between my hair and my gut, I look like a deranged yodi

    And even though my life is falling apart
    I do take great pride about one part
    The Deep State orders me that in my house I’ll stay
    And I feel good about being an obedient sheep, before I fade away

    Like

    Reply
  36. codasouthtexas says:
    April 24, 2020 at 6:39 pm

    if true it is wonderful! CNN does not air any of his pressors anyway!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  37. Jase says:
    April 24, 2020 at 6:39 pm

    As a journalist, I’ve been silently wishing he would do this more often: just don’t engage with the press.
    I know he loves a good stoush with them and enjoys taking them to the woodshed, but their disgusting disrespect ie: openly arguing with him, diminishes not just him, but the Presidency itself.
    Rise above them Mr President: take questions one day a week. The daily beatings haven’t forced them to change their behaviour, so now try some deprivation therapy.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  38. randyinrocklin says:
    April 24, 2020 at 6:41 pm

    I do not mean to sound or be concieved as being a nut case but I’m starting to be convinced that this testing regimen is a way to gather the DNA profiles of every American citizen under the guise of “Testing”. The ultimate goal of the Gestapo. I’m sorry to sound like a nut but it’s starting to become obvious of how they are trying to scare the public of this fraud.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • mimbler says:
      April 24, 2020 at 6:53 pm

      Testing makes sense if you want to control this virus and protect the vulnerable IMO. The antibody testing is already helping by showing what percentage already has the virus and has cleared it. 21 percent of NYC has already had it.

      Like

      Reply
      • randyinrocklin says:
        April 24, 2020 at 7:02 pm

        You did not address the fact that maybe they got your DNA profile in their database for whatever reason they may need it the future, by testing you for COVID, whether you like it or NOT..

        Like

        Reply
        • Ninja7 says:
          April 24, 2020 at 7:14 pm

          randyinrocklin, What makes you think that they do not have your DNA profile in their database, already ?

          Every time that you have blood drawn with multiple vials what is stopping the lab from running a separate test?

          Not saying that they are, however I wouldn’t be surprised if they did.

          Like

          Reply
        • lolli says:
          April 24, 2020 at 7:16 pm

          I just know I don’t want to get near their tests or vaccine.
          I am sure they are creating detailed files on everyone. That’s why you must have a doctor to order and oversee the take at home tests. So you can be “managed”. In my opinion

          Like

          Reply
    • paulashley says:
      April 24, 2020 at 7:21 pm

      Mandatory testing would be deemed unconstitutional. Universal testing is also both unnecessary and useless, especially thus late in the game. All that is needed is random sample testing of targeted populations from which extrapolations are made.

      Anyone talking about universal testing is either ignorant or has sinister motives.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  39. burnett044 says:
    April 24, 2020 at 6:47 pm

    Yep, the Press will be so butt-hurt tonite …they will all need an anal bleaching ..
    thank you PT

    Like

    Reply
  40. JAS says:
    April 24, 2020 at 6:48 pm

    A really new and innovative concept. Trump asked about putting UV inside the body to kill the virus. How would that work?? There are people looking at putting UV LEDs in the tubes used for ventilator to get bug killing UV light in the respiratory tract . That is what I call novel thinking!

    Like

    Reply
    • FL_GUY says:
      April 24, 2020 at 7:31 pm

      Actually, UV treatment for blood has been around for a long time, at least since the 90s.

      It’s been almost 20 years since I’ve seen it done and don’t remember the particulars. But it is a viable treatment protocol.

      Like

      Reply
    • Ninja7 says:
      April 24, 2020 at 7:32 pm

      JAS, UV lights is an old technology, if one has the space you are able to UV Lamps in your cold air return on your forced air furnace.

      The Military has air cleaners that keep TB, from spreading in a hospital ward.

      Surprised that this is not in airplane’s air flow. Would migrate passengers getting sick from the recirculation of the cabin air.

      One of the downsides of UV is that it breaks down many materials in time.

      Like

      Reply
  41. sunnyflower5 says:
    April 24, 2020 at 6:48 pm

    Wasn’t this John Roberts first day back in the WH Briefing Room since his HOT MIC incident?
    He and Neil Cavuto made complete asses of themselves pushing the drinking bleach BS.

    Still no answers regarding HOT MIC.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  42. simplewins says:
    April 24, 2020 at 6:52 pm

    Eat that bitvhes.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  43. @ChicagoBri says:
    April 24, 2020 at 6:55 pm

    Listening to Vice President Pence at the end – he is smooth, polished, and sounds like any other politician. I much prefer President Trump, neither smooth not polished, but always ready to throw down.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  44. codasouthtexas says:
    April 24, 2020 at 6:55 pm

    The reporters won this round! That’s why no questions!

    Like

    Reply
  45. JimFromNH says:
    April 24, 2020 at 6:56 pm

    A full month after the debacle at the Kirkland (WA) nursing home, elderly medical mis-management appears to continue in NY and MA…
    Earlier in the week it was reported that Gov. Cuomo was returning many aged to the same nursing homes where they caught COVID19 in the 1st place.

    In Mass, RINO Charlie Baker is always so ‘disappointed’ with PT, but during this crisis at the Holyoke, MA Soldier’s Home, things haven’t improved much under this governor’s leadership.
    This story isn’t getting enough attention:

    “The number of residents at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home who have died and tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 continues to rise.
    As of Thursday, a total of 57 residents who have died at the home tested positive. Ninety additional residents have also tested positive as have 81 employees.” (Nashua (NH) Telegraph 04/24/20)

    Like

    Reply
  46. RAC says:
    April 24, 2020 at 7:00 pm

    Remove the seating, make em all stand, no bringing in folding chairs and no sitting on the floor. PDJT and his staff stand for the whole briefing and so should the fake news.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Roger Duroid says:
      April 24, 2020 at 7:20 pm

      Yes – let the sobs STAND just like PDJT. Paint 6 foot separated numbered circles on floor and make them stand right in the circles. And, you get ONE question with PDJT taking each one in any order he wants. And, you don’t get to interrupt or badger or you are not allowed to return. If they don’t like that – too bad.

      Like

      Reply
  47. Sherri Young says:
    April 24, 2020 at 7:17 pm

    Yep, the lack of Q&A was about the seating tiff.

    Like

    Reply
  48. alliwantissometruth says:
    April 24, 2020 at 7:29 pm

    What he should do is allow friendly media in first and have them all put on hazmat suits with full face masks. Then the President and all others on stage should put them on too, and then let the fake news in

    They’ll be so freaked out and scared, thinking there’s a virus problem in the room, they won’t ask any questions and will probably run away

    Like

    Reply
  49. Lady in Red says:
    April 24, 2020 at 7:34 pm

    How about this. Out of fairness. Daily, each reporter takes a number out of a bag and must sit in the corresponding seat. Numbers will be logged by someone trustworthy so that there can be no funny business. Staff will walk through checking seats and their occupants before the briefing starts. Any cheating will be called out publicly and the offenders will need to leave the room.

    Like

    Reply
  50. California Joe says:
    April 24, 2020 at 7:40 pm

    I can’t bear to watch the dumpster fire dujour anymore. It’s too painful and, no it’s not 64 D chess at this point. It’s insanity that’s apparently more contagious than the Covid-19 virus. Watching America destroy itself over a bad flu hoax. Years ago they were called a SUPERBUG flu that regularly cleaned out nursing homes. Now it’s a pandemic! Wake me up when someone in the White House actually ends the nightmare!

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

