Thursday April 23rd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
We pray they are, GH… Such a great version of this wonderful song… Ray made it a number one hit a full 30 years after old Hoagie Carmichael wrote it… It held up then, and it holds up now — solid as a rock — a full 90 years after its birth… Great choice.
How Slow Is Your Belly?
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
“The Cretians are… slow bellies” (Titus 1:12)
“Slow bellies” is a figure of speech that is generally taken to mean lazy gluttons, and that could be. But the Greek word for “belly” is usually translated “womb” by our KJV translators, and the word for “slow” is usually translated barren. And the Bible says that “the barren womb” is “never satisfied” (Pr. 30:15). Women who long to have children and cannot have them are often never satisfied with any substitutes.
So in calling the Cretians “slow bellies,” it is possible that the Bible is saying they were never satisfied, that they were people who always desired more, who always wanted what they couldn’t have. The Bible calls that covetousness, and the law of Moses forbad it:
“Neither shalt thou desire thy neighbour’s wife, neither shalt thou covet thy neighbour’s house, his field… or any thing that is thy neighbour’s” (Deuteronomy 5:21).
This was probably the verse that the “vain talkers… of the circumcision” were quoting to Titus (Tit. 1:10), the men who were like those who had “turned aside unto vain jangling; desiring to be teachers of the law” (I Tim. 1:6,7). Men who teach the law believe that the only way to help God’s people overcome covetousness is to put them under the law that prohibited covetousness.
But Paul says “we are not under the law, but under grace” (Rom. 6:15). The law cursed all who could not keep it perfectly (Gal. 3:10; James 2:10,11), and we can’t do that any better now than we could before we were saved!
But you don’t need the law to help someone who is struggling with covetousness, for grace forbids this sin just as surely (Eph. 5:3). That’s why Paul agreed that the Cretians were slow bellies, but prescribed a different remedy for their covetousness:
“This witness is true. Wherefore rebuke them sharply, that they may be sound in the faith” (Titus 1:13).
Rather than tell Titus to remind the Cretians that the law says “thou shalt not covet” (Ex. 20:17), Paul told him to rebuke them to “be sound in the faith.” And he defined what it means to be sound in the faith when he told Timothy,
“Hold fast the form of sound words, which thou hast heard of me…” (II Timothy 1:13).
Being sound in the faith means to hold fast the form of sound words that we’ve heard from Paul. He’s the apostle to whom the Lord gave “the dispensation of the grace of God” to give to us (Eph. 3:1,2). So in the dispensation of grace, being sound in the faith means being Pauline! Being unsound in the faith means anything “that is contrary to sound doctrine; according to the glorious gospel of the blessed God” which Paul says was “committed to my trust” (I Tim. 1:10,11).
That means if you’re not Pauline in your theology, you’re not being Biblical! As the editor of the Scofield Reference Bible wrote about Paul, “in his writings alone we find the doctrine, position, walk, and destiny of the church” (Page 1252).
So if you’re a covetous slow belly, don’t look to the law for help, look to Paul’s epistles! He’s the one who went on to tell Titus,
“…the grace of God… hath appeared to all men, teaching us that, denying ungodliness and worldly lusts, we should live soberly, righteously, and godly, in this present world” (Titus 2:11,112).
The way to deal with ungodliness like covetousness is to learn more about God’s grace, not beat yourself up with the law!
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/how-slow-is-your-belly/
Titus 1:12 One of themselves, even a prophet of their own, said, The Cretians are alway liars, evil beasts, slow bellies.
Pr 30:15 The horseleach hath two daughters, crying, Give, give. There are three things that are never satisfied, yea, four things say not, It is enough:
16 The grave; and the barren womb; the earth that is not filled with water; and the fire that saith not, It is enough.
Deuteronomy 5:21 Neither shalt thou desire thy neighbour’s wife, neither shalt thou covet thy neighbour’s house, his field, or his manservant, or his maidservant, his ox, or his ass, or any thing that is thy neighbour’s.
Titus 1:10 For there are many unruly and vain talkers and deceivers, specially they of the circumcision:
1 Timothy 1:6 From which some having swerved have turned aside unto vain jangling;
7 Desiring to be teachers of the law; understanding neither what they say, nor whereof they affirm.
Romans 6:15 What then? shall we sin, because we are not under the law, but under grace? God forbid.
Galatians 3:10 For as many as are of the works of the law are under the curse: for it is written, Cursed is every one that continueth not in all things which are written in the book of the law to do them.
James 2:10 For whosoever shall keep the whole law, and yet offend in one point, he is guilty of all.
11 For he that said, Do not commit adultery, said also, Do not kill. Now if thou commit no adultery, yet if thou kill, thou art become a transgressor of the law.
Ephesians 5:3 But fornication, and all uncleanness, or covetousness, let it not be once named among you, as becometh saints;
Titus 1:13 This witness is true. Wherefore rebuke them sharply, that they may be sound in the faith;
Exodus 20:17 Thou shalt not covet thy neighbour’s house, thou shalt not covet thy neighbour’s wife, nor his manservant, nor his maidservant, nor his ox, nor his ass, nor any thing that is thy neighbour’s.
2 Timothy 1:13 Hold fast the form of sound words, which thou hast heard of me, in faith and love which is in Christ Jesus.
Ephesians 3:1 For this cause I Paul, the prisoner of Jesus Christ for you Gentiles,
2 If ye have heard of the dispensation of the grace of God which is given me to you-ward:
1 Timothy 1:10 For whoremongers, for them that defile themselves with mankind, for menstealers, for liars, for perjured persons, and if there be any other thing that is contrary to sound doctrine;
11 According to the glorious gospel of the blessed God, which was committed to my trust.
Titus 2:11 For the grace of God that bringeth salvation hath appeared to all men,
12 Teaching us that, denying ungodliness and worldly lusts, we should live soberly, righteously, and godly, in this present world;
“That means if you’re not Pauline in your theology, you’re not being Biblical! As the editor of the Scofield Reference Bible wrote about Paul, “in his writings alone we find the doctrine, position, walk, and destiny of the church” (Page 1252). So if you’re a covetous slow belly, don’t look to the law for help, look to Paul’s epistles!”
In what is believed to be his final epistle, Paul reminded Timothy of the value of abiding in things such as “the sacred writings” known by Timothy from childhood (cf. 2 Timothy 3:14-15). Near the end of his ministry, Paul affirms their “being able to make you wise unto salvation through faith in Christ Jesus”.
It is notable that Paul then spoke of doctrine — variously translated as teaching or instruction (Gr. didaskalian, cf. Romans 15:4, Titus 2:10). Rather than the focus being turned to things Pauline alone for doctrine etc. per the posting’s assertions above, Paul again pointed not to himself alone, but beyond his own words to further writings where salvation as well as instruction / doctrine and more can be found:
“Every Scripture is God-breathed and profitable for instruction (Gr. didaskalian), for conviction, for correction, and for training in righteousness, so that the man of God may be complete, having been fully equipped toward every good work” (2 Timothy 3:16-17).
Purple Basil…
17 Dog-Safe Plants You Can Add to Almost Any Garden Right Now
Updated March 3, 2020
Looking to spice up your garden or your balcony, but unsure which plants are safe for dogs? We’ve done some of the legwork for you with this list of 17 dog-safe plants and garden favorites that will add beauty and color to your yard or garden without posing any threat to your pup.
https://www.rover.com/blog/10-safe-plants-dogs-can-add-almost-garden-right-now/
Company Developing Leading Coronavirus Vaccine Made It With Cells From Aborted Babies
OPINION from PRECIOUS LIFE – April 22, 2020
As the lockdown continues across the world, pharmaceutical companies are accelerating their efforts to provide a vaccine to prevent the spread of the virus. Unfortunately, Moderna, the company which has gained prominence in news headlines for developing Mrna-1273 vaccine to fight the disease, uses cells of aborted babies.
https://www.lifenews.com/2020/04/22/company-developing-leading-coronavirus-vaccine-made-it-with-cells-from-aborted-babies/
Sickening priorities. And still, government funds flow to entities traffic baby parts.
Yes, another very good reason to be careful about vaccines!
