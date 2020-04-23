April 23rd – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1190

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Betsy Devos is at work behind the scenes…
I detest Harry Vox for so many reasons but this interview done in 2014 about the Rockefeller “Lockstep” publication (quoted word for word) is an eye opener. Eerily predictive to exactly what’s happening – or trying to happen – today. Including mandatory face masks. If you haven’t heard of the Lockstep publication or have seen this video, this will be sobering. I assume youtube will eventually take it down so if you can hold your nose at sharing a Harry Vox interview it’s a probably a good idea.
POTUS has obviously NOT read this book yet:
“Fauci: The Bernie Madoff of Science and the HIV Ponzi Scheme that Concealed the Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Epidemic”
Paperback – March 23, 2020
by Charles Ortleb
Who can hand-deliver it to him forthwith?
“Dr. Fauci will soon take in his place in history as the chief operator of a Ponzi scheme that has plunged the world into a dystopian medical darkness of fraud, deceit, and neglect.
Millions of people with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome are at risk for complications of COVID-19 because Fauci and his colleagues have never told the truth about the viral and transmissible nature of the AIDS-like Chronic Fatigue Syndrome pandemic
Potential victims of Fauci’s Ponzi scheme includes virtually everyone, including millions of doctors and nurses.
1. Nosological fraud. (That’s the branch of medicine dealing with the classification of disease. It is ground zero for public health fraud.)
2. Epidemiological fraud.
3. Virological fraud.
4. Treatment fraud. (Treatments that harm more than they heal or conceal more than they reveal.) 5. Public health policy fraud.
6. Concealment of negative scientific data and paradigm-challenging anomalies.
7. Use of an elite network of “old boys” and pseudo-activist provocateurs to censor critics and whistleblowers.
8. Chronic obscurantism.
9. When necessary, vigilantism and witch-hunts against any intellectuals, scientists, or citizens who constitute any form of resistance to the Ponzi scheme.
Excerpt:
Usama bin Laden wanted to assassinate then-President Barack Obama so that the “totally unprepared” Joe Biden would take over as president and plunge the United States “into a crisis,” according to documents seized from bin Laden’s Pakistan compound when he was killed in May 2011.
Hoax. Bin Ladin died in 2001
His was very ill with kidney disease and other ailments. In July 2001, he was treated at the American Hospital in Dubai.
On September 10, 2001 (one day before 9/11), CBS News anchor Dan Rather reported his admittance to a Rawalpindi, Pakistan hospital.
He had nothing to do with 9/11. An earlier article discussed the Mother of All Big Lies.
In January 2001, Dr. Sanjay Gupta said bin Laden appeared “in the last stages of kidney failure” (according to Griffin) – based on video evidence he saw in late November or early December 2001.
In July 2002, CNN reported the capture of bin Laden’s bodyguards months earlier in February. “Sources believe that if the bodyguards were captured away from bin Laden, it is likely the most-wanted man in the world is dead,” it said.
https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-big-lie-obama-did-not-kill-bin-laden/5448927
IMHO, we are being subjected to the biggest scam in history with this virus. Is there a virus? Yes. Is it as big a threat as we’ve been told? NO WAY!
This whole virus thing is a Globullist move to crush nationalism. They have been running a psy-ops on the Western world using propaganda. They are seeing just how far they can push it; how gullible We the People are. Right now, they are laughing their asses off at a large part of the western worlds population.
The virus has been in the wild since probably Sept but for sure, October. I know of at least two people who had it and recovered without medical intervention. But they lie about when it got here so they can continue their lies about how bad it is. Being here for 8 months with such little impact exposes their lies about the severity.
They have been using lies constantly presented by their media-rat propagandists to get us to voluntarily house arrest. With each step, they up the game. Now MANDATORY masks which are useless in a real pandemic. They are taking every death that happens and blaming the virus capitalizing on the fact that most people do not know just how many people normally die per day, per week, per year in the USA(it’s a big number with over 330,000,000 people). Just like they don’t report all the murders in their utopian cities such as Baltimore and Chicago, they are scraping up every death they can find and blaming it on the virus to pad the totals.
But what is the fact? Hospitals are empty and laying off medical personnel. Does this sound like a killer virus is going around? NO!
Now, they are trying to force police state surveillance on We the People with drones, computer facial recognition and snitch lines. Are we going to allow the USA to become the USSA? Britain already has their population micro-managed with surveillance, are we going to tolerate it here?
Sundance put up a very good article that should have everyone seeing that the media, Fraudi and Scarf are lying. e.g. grocery store personnel. The virus has been here since at least Oct before anyone made an issue of it. Millions of people continued to do their usual routine. Then when they made an issue of it a couple of months ago, millions of people continued to buy food before all this social distancing and mask bullshit. Yet, we have not seen grocery store personnel wiped out. Believe me, if grocery store personnel were dying in great numbers, the word would get around and the workers would quit. But that hasn’t happened. Instead, they now make them wear silly masks and gloves, months after they have already been exposed and become resistant to it.
I honestly believe the Globullists thought they were truly releasing a killer virus that would have wiped out millions of people(population reduction). but due to either their ineptitude, someone with a conscious sabotaging the virus batch, or the Hand of God, that didn’t happen. Instead they released something somewhat worse than the regular flu that practically everyone survives. Of course, the high risk people are victimized by it and those are the people that Bill Gates and his ilk want to eliminate.
The people are not stupid. They can see in their communities that the death rate is no higher than normal. And it had nothing to do with “social distancing” which is a dumb idea.
Yes, this whole scam is about one thing and one thing only, preventing President Trump from a second term. They are using the virus fairy tale to prevent campaign rallies and their wet dream is total vote by mail where, instead of We the People personally putting our ballot into the counter, we “trust” a third party to do so(REMEMBER Broward Co Supervisor of Elections?). Honestly, do YOU trust someone to do the right thing with your vote? That is why I always go in person. Even absentee ballots can get “lost” and the D-rats have teams that challenge every one that goes against their candidate. There are literally millions of votes that get thrown out because people did not go in person to put them in the counter. Hell, due to D-rat insistance, early voting makes it easy to vote in person(of course, they wanted it to see how many votes they needed to fabricate on election day, not to help people vote).
Fear mongering is what they are doing. They are telling us believe what we are telling you about this virus, not what you see with your own eyes. We don’t see a massive death rate because there isn’t one. Yet, we are suppose to be under house arrest indefinitely? This has never happened in the history of the world, people voluntarily giving up their freedom.
The people who made this virus, and it looks like Fraudi was involved with the Chinese lab responsible, the people who released it and the people who are trying to exploit it for dictatorial power need to go down.
I will never take a vaccine for a virus. And I will never take ANYTHING that the Globullists, Soros, Bill Gates or the Chi Coms endorse. Fraudi and the scarf are their stooges.
If things don’t return to normal by May 1, I will be out on the street corner with my protest sign. My great, great, great, great, great Grandfather was associated with the Sons of Liberty, had his property seized by the British and was on King George III death list during the American Revolution(they didn’t catch him or I wouldn’t be here, LOL). Once again, we find ourselves facing tyranny and it’s time to make our voices heard. Recall petitions for state officials is a start and peaceful protests are our rights under the US Constitution. It’s time we start exercising those rights. We are NOT serfs like the people of Western Europe who even today, have no liberty. We are AMERICANS!!!!!! This is a fight We the People must win over all EVIL which is embodied in the Globullists and D-rats. FREEDOM NOW!
You haven’t seen the worst yet, all the Airline industry, who have kept their jobs up until May 1 will soon be furloughed. There is and has never been a reason to shut down this world for a flu bug.
