Tucker Carlson Questions The Wisdom of The Lock-down Approach…

During his opening monologue today Fox News host Tucker Carlson outlines how the Wuhan Virus has led to an authoritarian police state without any real basis in science.
“It is easier to be fooled, than to convince people they have been fooled.” Mark Twain.
What Carlson alludes to, though he didn’t specifically connect-the-dot, is the reality of how some sectors of the U.S. economy (the supermarket industry) have continued without issue. That factual reality doesn’t reconcile with the doomsday claims.
No other business segment within the economy is as exposed to the population as the retail food business; and yet supermarkets operated without issue.
There are few high-traffic businesses more densely populated than grocery stores. In fact, within the U.S. economy retail supermarkets have the highest foot traffic of any business sector in the entire economy; that’s just an empirical fact…. and the coronavirus impact increased that foot traffic by an average of 40 percent. Now, stop and think about this logically & apply a large dose of common sense. Think about human-to-human interface.
♦First, with approximately 90 percent of the total U.S. population penetrating through grocery outlets; and with 100% of that massive number of consumers going through checkout lanes; if the COVID-19 viral strain was as significant as claimed by the worst-case data, then supermarket cashiers would have been the highest exposed profession of U.S. workers in the entire nation. There wouldn’t even be a close second place.
Considering that metric; and considering the overall population penetration & density within the business operation; there has not been an employee-based business disruption due to the coronavirus. Put another way: the coronavirus has not stopped the function of the highest human interface occupation in the entire U.S. economy.
♦Secondly, think about the businesses that are closed; perhaps think about your job that may have been shut down…. now frame your risk based on the supermarket example as highest human interface and highest population penetration in any business field.
If the #1 at risk industry has operated, essentially without disruption and with almost zero substantive mitigation, while carrying the largest population exposure rate, then all other less-exposed business operations would have significantly less operational risk.
Why would anyone be concerned about opening their business?
If you take the factual outcome of the retail food industry as a measure, it would follow that other than a few proximity businesses which may need prudent modifications or remain temporarily closed (ex. modified airplane seating, concerts, stadiums or capacity seating venues etc), then all other businesses should immediately resume operations.
So why shouldn’t all businesses immediately get back to work?
Perhaps a few initial modifications might be needed; but not much, and not for long.
Think about it….
Tucker did as much as anyone else to set our economy on fire. Good, I’m glad he got his mind right. I still won’t watch him or anyone else on Fox.
This has been a disaster for the ages. The kind of event we used to read about in history books and say “How could that have ever happened?” while at the same time believing it could never happen to us.
Seems to me Tucker was hitting the panic button early on the covid virus and pretty darn hard.
The claims that Dr Fauci and company make about the effectiveness of mitigation have a fatal flaw; the good doctor relentlessly criticized the studies on HCQ because of the lack of a control group. During the grand experiment of worldwide quarantine did Dr Fauci ever mention a control group? The answer is empathetically no. But of course there were at least two control groups: Sweden and Brazil. Sweden without locking down their economy achieved a mortality rate close to the US at 190 per million. Brazil did far better and even with populous cities like San Paulo and Rio de Janeiro has a mortality rate of 14 per million. I guess Dr Fauci motto’s is “my way or the highway.”
During the SARS Virus epidemic Dr. Fauci and NIH endorsed HCQ as a viable treatment and the SARS is also a Coronavirus!
Exactly! As I have pointed out here many the canary in the coal mine are the grocery store clerks and cashiers in Walmart, Target, Albertsons, Publix, Stop-N-Shop, Winn-Dixie, Costco and Whole Foods. If the Covid-19 virus was anywhere nearly as deadly and contagious as the news media and Democrats are saying then why aren’t these grocery store workers dropping like flies?
Cucker Tarlson was one of the first screaming ‘WE’RE ALL GONNA DIE!”. Now that he’s backing away from his hair on fire tirade and seeing big government over reach, – too late to redeem any credibility in my book. Perhaps too harsh but still-Spit!
Tucker, you must start with the CDC, they started it all. The 2 experts that went into President Trump’s office and said you have to shut down the economy or millions will die.
One of the biggest problems now facing us is Dem governors and their handlers are now addicted to this power, this “new normal”. They indeed will not give it up willingly any time soon, if ever
Things to do:
1. Shut generator off.
2. Sell AK-47.
3. Throw out crummy emergency food.
4. Fill in bomb shelter
5. Go to McDonald’s.
