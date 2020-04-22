President Trump Answers Question About Iranian Gunboats Harassing U.S. Ships: “We’ll shoot them out of the water.”…

During the coronavirus task force briefing President Trump was asked about his tweet earlier in the day regarding Iranian gunboats harassing U.S. Navy Ships. The President was unambiguous in his response: “We’ll shoot them out of the water”.
During the coronavirus task force briefing President Trump was asked about his tweet earlier in the day regarding Iranian gunboats harassing U.S. Navy Ships. The President was unambiguous in his response: “We’ll shoot them out of the water”.
Hooray for POTUS !
Gee, ever’things a little more right with the world, now.
LikeLiked by 7 people
That’ll get oil up 🙂
LikeLiked by 5 people
Knew this was coming . . . the Navy’s patience is at an end with these fools.
LikeLiked by 5 people
There is a precedent: See “Operation Praying Mantis.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Knew this was coming . . . the Navy’s patience with these fools is at an end.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s that simple. So refreshing to have a President that knows we have the biggest stick and is willing to prove it, instead of these patsies we had in the past that gave waaay too much respect to these backward regimes!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Remember The Cole!
Quote “On 12 October 2000, while at anchor in Aden, Cole was attacked by Al-Qaeda suicide bombers, who sailed a small boat near the destroyer and detonated explosive charges. The blast created a hole in the port side of the ship about 40 feet (12 m) in diameter, killing 17 crew members and injuring 39. The ship was under the command of Commander Kirk Lippold. “
LikeLiked by 3 people
At the next sign of trouble from the ayatollaholes, the Trumpster should order Operation Cole: The immediate destruction of the entire Iranian Navy and all of its harbors and docks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We could destroy their Navy, they’ll mine the waters, and fix the oversupply of oil.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We have technology to locate and destroy both the mines and the boats laying them. US technology is beyond awesome.
LikeLike
Just listened to the Lou Dobbs – John Solomon interview.
I believe President Trump way more than Dobbs or Solomon.
When BPE (Best President Ever) draws a line. Death to sh1theads usually follows.
M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good – hope they don’t take the hint 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
What an upgrade from pallets of cash and our sailors taken hostage until 0bama and Kerry say, “pretty please!”
LikeLiked by 6 people
“You’re FIREd !” ~Donald J Trump
“FIRE !!!” ~President Donald J Trump
>He’s a natural
LikeLike
Love our POTUS! Doesn’t the Commander in Chief have something to say about rules of engagement?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Aim those Navy guns a little more in towards land!
LikeLike
Notice the timing……..
First question is Iran leadership weakened by CV? Is PT ready for a fight?
Just yesterday Netanyahu and his challenger agree to new government terms whereby Netanyahu rules for 18 more months.
Maybe PT needed to pause before putting out this warning tweet to ensure he knows who would be in charge and calling the shots for Israel in the event things flare up with Iran.
Coincidence? Maybe / Maybe Not
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ahh Chanel Rion from AAON. Great question too!
Whatever happened with that dust up with her vs. the sodomites running the press pass “lottery” for seats in the room? Looks like she won, for now.
LikeLike
Wasn’t this the Russian approach to Somali pirates around the Horn of Africa, at least some of them? Or am I mistaken?
LikeLike
I love these new Rules of Engagement.
Rule 1: If threatened, immediately eliminate threat.
Rule 2: See Rule 1.
LikeLiked by 1 person