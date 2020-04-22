President Trump Answers Question About Iranian Gunboats Harassing U.S. Ships: “We’ll shoot them out of the water.”…

Posted on April 22, 2020 by

During the coronavirus task force briefing President Trump was asked about his tweet earlier in the day regarding Iranian gunboats harassing U.S. Navy Ships.  The President was unambiguous in his response: “We’ll shoot them out of the water”.

This entry was posted in Death Threats, Iran, media bias, Military, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

23 Responses to President Trump Answers Question About Iranian Gunboats Harassing U.S. Ships: “We’ll shoot them out of the water.”…

  1. zorrorides says:
    April 22, 2020 at 10:57 pm

    Hooray for POTUS !

    Gee, ever’things a little more right with the world, now.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  2. bluenova1971 says:
    April 22, 2020 at 10:58 pm

    That’ll get oil up 🙂

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  3. kevinrexheine says:
    April 22, 2020 at 11:00 pm

    Knew this was coming . . . the Navy’s patience is at an end with these fools.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  4. Elric VIII says:
    April 22, 2020 at 11:01 pm

    There is a precedent: See “Operation Praying Mantis.”

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. kevinrexheine says:
    April 22, 2020 at 11:02 pm

    Knew this was coming . . . the Navy’s patience with these fools is at an end.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. dufrst says:
    April 22, 2020 at 11:02 pm

    It’s that simple. So refreshing to have a President that knows we have the biggest stick and is willing to prove it, instead of these patsies we had in the past that gave waaay too much respect to these backward regimes!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. JohnCasper says:
    April 22, 2020 at 11:04 pm

    Remember The Cole!

    Quote “On 12 October 2000, while at anchor in Aden, Cole was attacked by Al-Qaeda suicide bombers, who sailed a small boat near the destroyer and detonated explosive charges. The blast created a hole in the port side of the ship about 40 feet (12 m) in diameter, killing 17 crew members and injuring 39. The ship was under the command of Commander Kirk Lippold. “

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. Rock Knutne says:
    April 22, 2020 at 11:05 pm

    Just listened to the Lou Dobbs – John Solomon interview.

    I believe President Trump way more than Dobbs or Solomon.

    When BPE (Best President Ever) draws a line. Death to sh1theads usually follows.

    M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. Monadnock says:
    April 22, 2020 at 11:09 pm

    Good – hope they don’t take the hint 🙂

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. YeahYouRight says:
    April 22, 2020 at 11:12 pm

    What an upgrade from pallets of cash and our sailors taken hostage until 0bama and Kerry say, “pretty please!”

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  11. Patience says:
    April 22, 2020 at 11:13 pm

    “You’re FIREd !” ~Donald J Trump

    “FIRE !!!” ~President Donald J Trump

    >He’s a natural

    Like

    Reply
  12. bearsgrrr says:
    April 22, 2020 at 11:13 pm

    Love our POTUS! Doesn’t the Commander in Chief have something to say about rules of engagement?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. Skidroe says:
    April 22, 2020 at 11:16 pm

    Aim those Navy guns a little more in towards land!

    Like

    Reply
  14. Bogeyfree says:
    April 22, 2020 at 11:16 pm

    Notice the timing……..

    First question is Iran leadership weakened by CV? Is PT ready for a fight?

    Just yesterday Netanyahu and his challenger agree to new government terms whereby Netanyahu rules for 18 more months.

    Maybe PT needed to pause before putting out this warning tweet to ensure he knows who would be in charge and calling the shots for Israel in the event things flare up with Iran.

    Coincidence? Maybe / Maybe Not

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. footballfan33 says:
    April 22, 2020 at 11:20 pm

    Ahh Chanel Rion from AAON. Great question too!
    Whatever happened with that dust up with her vs. the sodomites running the press pass “lottery” for seats in the room? Looks like she won, for now.

    Like

    Reply
  16. hpushkin says:
    April 22, 2020 at 11:23 pm

    Wasn’t this the Russian approach to Somali pirates around the Horn of Africa, at least some of them? Or am I mistaken?

    Like

    Reply
  17. Jase says:
    April 22, 2020 at 11:23 pm

    I love these new Rules of Engagement.

    Rule 1: If threatened, immediately eliminate threat.
    Rule 2: See Rule 1.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s