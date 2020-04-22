April 22nd – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1189

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
* USA * 🇺🇸 —-” April Prayers Rain On America ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA*
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “Blessed are the meek, For they shall inherit the earth.
Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness,
For they shall be filled.” 🌟 —Matt 5:5-6
—————————————————————–
***Praises:
✅ President Trump’s approval rating in the Repub Party 96%
✅ Almost 80% of Americans agrees with pausing immigration
✅ Dan Scavino, an Beloved ‘Original’ of Trump supporters, who is also known as ‘The Conductor of the Trump Train’ and ‘Secretary of Offense’…..continues to be an Assistant to the President and has just been promoted to Deputy Chief of Staff in Communications–We love you, Dan and Congratulations to You for continuing to drive America to new heights to to MAGA
✅ Pres. Trump is planning to sign that EO which will pause the immigration
✅ Pres. Trump will end the Obama-era funding to Chi-Na labs
✅ President Trump said: “Harvard must pay back $8.7 in Federal Aid money
✅ Big company Shake Shack will return PPP money (Why do it in the first place, Shake Shack??? Shame Shame)
✅ Senator Cotton is publicly calling on Americans to push back against Chi-Na by boycotting everything (as best as we can.)
✅ Senator Crenshaw is also setting the record straight about President Trump vs Dems/Fake Media Chi-Na Wuhan virus timeline.
✅ The Patriots are standing their ground and fighting back
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Wednesday
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—We’re All in this Together
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 health protection for President Trump and his MAGA Team
— for Americans planning to protest this week regarding the stay-at-home orders
— for the strong armor Pres. Trump wears at these daily obnoxious Pressers
— American economy reopen smoothly for States who are planning to open soon
— Never forget China’s role trying to destroy America and World. Keep talking about it as Fake Media may spin the truth or cover it up
— for all President Trump’s nominees to get recess appointments.
— for House Dems to pass Phase 3.5 to replenish PPP by this Thursday/Friday
— for Doctors, nurses, truckers, grocery workers & front-line responders working hard
— America to *Keep Calm and *Use Common Sense
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters and NO vote-by-mail scam
— For Safety and health protection for: USSS, Military & dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for quick healing from Chinese Wuhan virus/other illnesses
— for Sundance, AdRem, Menagerie and the crew..for running the best site in the world
— for those battling cancers and other illnesses, like Rush
— for protection/healing for American children/youth-Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* Great American Revival *🇺🇸*
🦅 ”The sacrifices our citizens have made in this time of crisis will be remembered, studied, honored, and praised for generations to come. Now the American people are ready to rise to the occasion once again. They are ready to show the world once more that Americans can defeat any challenger.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
——————————–Today is Day 22 of 30
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Wednesday, April 22, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 195 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
Praying !
Contributed by Timmy the Ute—thank you , Timmy
Donald’s Bible
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/04/21/april-21st-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1188/comment-page-1/#comment-8105004)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding wall content until the next project(s) are near completion.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Monday night update – 4/20/20 – (See link above.)
– White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweets about PPE & COVID-19 testing numbers.
– Video where Dr. Oz interviews rheumatologist, Dr. Daniel Wallace about the use and safety of Hydroxychloroquine with his Lupus patients. He also has “seen 800 Lupus patients unique visits since September 1, 2019 and not one of them has developed COVID.”
– – – – –
Tuesday night update – 4/21/20
– Just posting the prayer post today.
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.)
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to “shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.”
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona, passed AZ House on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety and health for the work crews and their families while they stay home during the temporary work shutdown; for safety and good weather for the work crews when they start up work again on Project 3, 4, & 5; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion
– for healing of Amanda Shea’s 14 year old son who has Covid-19.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(Feb 5)… Judge Randy Crane granted a 60-day extension to all parties. The three sides will reconvene on April 8 (rescheduled below).
(Mar 31)… Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Judge Randy Crane rescheduled the hearing from April 8 to May 6.
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
(Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, 5 and other projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Praying !
Hee hee
Ad Rem did it again..She went Pouf!.
…and made me look silly as if I’m talking to thin air.
🙃
Both, sir.
Well, he’s once in a lifetime…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump Retweets
For those in SoCAL
LikeLike
Trump Retweet
https://www.forbes.com/sites/susanadams/2020/04/21/why-is-harvard-getting-9-million-in-stimulus-money-when-it-has-a-40-billion-endowment/#7bc6c1bb6f00
snippet from the article above:
“So far there are no reports of elite schools turning down their stimulus checks. Princeton is getting $2.4 million and Yale is receiving $6.9 million. Princeton’s endowment of $26 billion comes out to $3.1 million per student, which is higher than Harvard’s $1.6 million.”
——————————————————–
Thiefy elitist “universities”.
We Want Our Taxpayers’ Money Baaaack.
I don’t care what their lame excuses are. They don’t need help.
The original founders would be turning in their graves. Most likely string them up, tar and feather them then hang them.
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
Type up what he said, make copies or email/text and use it to help set the record straight for Pres. Trump.
This is so good, except for one thing. I’ll still blame Chi-Na and Dems, tho. Crenshaw has to get along with the Dems…I understand that..but not me. The Dems have already drew the line with their hate of us.
Audio only…
Great episode…thanks Joe Dan…
https://intellectualfroglegs.com/the-end-is-near-again/
Sweden, with 10M population, has projected deaths of 9,200 (up 50% in the Revised IHME Model).
Germany, with 80M population, has projected deaths at 5,900.
Ranbaxy was also tied heavily to the Clinton Foundation. And so is Birx.
The Feds closed Ranbaxy and dropped seven felony counts on the crooked, criminal operation.
Retired Gen. Jack Keane responds to reports about Kim Jong Un’s health
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/retired-gen-jack-keane-responds-to-reports-about-kim-jong-uns-health?_amp=true&__twitter_impression=true
Excerpt:
“First of all, if [Kim] missed a key holiday like this, which is the Day of the Sun — it celebrates his grandfather’s birthday who is the founder of North Korea as we know it today — that’s usually significant,” Keane said.
>Snip<
“Usually, when something like this happens … there’s something really going on here,” the retired general said. “Whether it’s cardiovascular disease leading to a major operation and now in critical condition, we just don’t know. This is such a closed society. Certainly, our intelligence service is all over this.”
“I strongly agree w/your statement of a bipartisan legislative commitment to the IC. I would hope to see this commitment reflected on the signature line of your future letters.”
lol
