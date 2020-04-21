White House Press Coronavirus Task Force Press Briefing – 5:30pm ET Livestream…

Unfortunately, with President Trump effectively communicating the latest information on the federal efforts to mitigate COVID-19, more corporate U.S. resistance media have decided not to carry the live broadcasts from the White House task force briefings.

Today at 5:30pm ET the White House will hold a beating for the media and share the latest mitigation efforts against the coronavirus. [Livestream Links Below]

White House Livestream Link Fox News LivestreamCSPAN Livestream Link

  1. realitycheck6 says:
    April 21, 2020 at 5:21 pm

    “Of all tyrannies, a tyranny exercised for the good of its victims may be the most oppressive… those who torment us for our own good will torment us without end, for they do so with the approval of their own conscience.” – C. S. Lewis

    • technoaesthete says:
      April 21, 2020 at 5:37 pm

      It is cold anarchy to say that all men are to meddle in all men’s marriages. It is cold anarchy to say that any doctor may seize and segregate anyone he likes. But it is not anarchy to say that a few great hygienists might enclose or limit the life of all citizens,as nurses do with a family of children. It is not anarchy, it is tyranny; but tyranny is a workable thing. – Gilbert K. Chesterton

    • riverelf says:
      April 21, 2020 at 5:39 pm

      Always knew I’d live to see that happen, one way or another.

      Maybe not this OBVIOUS…

  2. Chip Doctor says:
    April 21, 2020 at 5:23 pm

    Ventilators ventilators ventilators. Now….let’s get back to work.

  3. booger71 says:
    April 21, 2020 at 5:25 pm

    Oh Great…Brett Baier is in the room to try his hand at bring down the President.

  4. petszmom says:
    April 21, 2020 at 5:26 pm

    What is bret baier doing there?

  5. Eaglet says:
    April 21, 2020 at 5:26 pm

    Brett Baier at the briefing today

  6. merlintobie says:
    April 21, 2020 at 5:30 pm

    so how much will the Fake News whine about immigration controls? when what I want is a complete immigration moratorium AND deportation of all the illegal aliens ALREADY HERE

    there are Chinese drones chasing around and recording American citizens, so in my book, it’s BOUNTY TIME

    jobs jobs jobs – plus drone target practice time

    • FL_GUY says:
      April 21, 2020 at 5:41 pm

      You wrote: what I want is a complete immigration moratorium AND deportation of all the illegal aliens ALREADY HERE…

      I totally agree and said so in the comments section of the poll President Trumps campaign sent out on opinion of the President stopping immigration. Although just a fund raising vehicle, I use the comment blocks to give opinions whenever I get a campaign poll. I hope more people do so.

    • fred5678 says:
      April 21, 2020 at 5:56 pm

      and can’t wait for SCOTUS to declare DACA is CACA.

  7. Ninja7 says:
    April 21, 2020 at 5:31 pm

    And we come to America ‘s favorite show (Unless you are a brain dead progressive 🤔) Beat/Eat The Press moderated by by America’s favorite moderator, President Donald J Trump. 😁😊🤗😙😍

    What will today’s episode bring,? who will get the prize for the stupidest question? Time will only tell. Everyone get your favorite libations, snacks whatever and enjoy the Fireworks 🤗😊😆

  8. booger71 says:
    April 21, 2020 at 5:32 pm

    John Karl and Brett Baier are two peas in a pod

  9. steph_gray says:
    April 21, 2020 at 5:32 pm

    It’s not gonna be a “beating” today? Too bad. 😆

    (That was very clever of sundance yesterday!)

  10. waterthelibertytree01 says:
    April 21, 2020 at 5:34 pm

    Burr trying COA now…. he needs to be dragged away in chains

    Click to access Report_Volume4.pdf

  11. mallardcove says:
    April 21, 2020 at 5:36 pm

    If you wear a mask, you support the new world order agenda. Plain and simple

    • steph_gray says:
      April 21, 2020 at 5:44 pm

      Only if you know the new world order exists – and many lowinfo people have no clue whatsoever.

      Those who do – oh yes.

  12. FL_GUY says:
    April 21, 2020 at 5:36 pm

    The President of Brazil FIRED his “health minister” for giving him bad advice to shut down the country which he refused to do. As far as I know, Brazil still exists and the population has not been wiped out.

    It’s time to fire Fraudi and Scarf. Unfortunately, their advice, thanks to the D-rats and media-rats instigation was heeded bringing unnecessary pain and misery to the USA. Personally, I’d like to see both of them investigated for fraud and prosecuted. Confiscate any assets they have related to drugs and “vaccines” that are a conflict of interest in this crisis. And prosecute every individual and NGO that conspired to leverage this Virus hysteria to destroy the USA economy. What they did qualified as Crimes Against Humanity! JMHO

    • Publius2016 says:
      April 21, 2020 at 5:47 pm

      Brazil Supreme Court upheld Governor shutdowns in Brazil…they have 5 or 6 Regions…Public Health is very complicated

  13. Mari in SC says:
    April 21, 2020 at 5:36 pm

    Is Cuomo still in town? I would love to see him thank President Trump but not take questions he needs to get back to NY.

  14. Reserved55 says:
    April 21, 2020 at 5:37 pm

    Joanie Karl sighted,
    FauXi?

  15. milktrader says:
    April 21, 2020 at 5:39 pm

    The press is …

    Venal
    Disgusting
    Virtue signaling
    Hypocrites
    Liars
    Snakes
    Vomit
    Race baiters
    Gay baiters
    Stupid
    Totalitarian
    Despotic
    Vile
    Excrement
    Corrupt
    Rotting flesh with horse flies

    There, I said it.

  16. Bigly says:
    April 21, 2020 at 5:41 pm

    Gents. If you’re not listening to war room pandemic podcast – you’re missing the geopolitical metrics – this is serious stuff #130

    Bullets:

    1. The USA energy sector was decimated yesterday – it will take 10 years to come back
    2. Trumps energy policy was not just energy independence it was energy dominance
    3. China has purchased more oil in the last 6 weeks than fiscal 2019
    4. China is stock piling oil while making strange advances in Venezuela
    5. What took us out in the Great Depression was deflation – economists still haven’t figured out how to remedy deflation
    6. Our market is nosediving (he gave a lot of evidence, bond markets , economic metrics which are not good)
    7. Heading for deflation
    8. Meanwhile, China is working overtime to propagandize – they are more obvious than normal – the West is weak and ill equipped, China is strong and uneffected
    9. What is China up to?

    This seems obvious to me – trump gets elected and pokes the bear – what if all of this is ccp’s unwillingness to acknowledge we win, you lose – and instead go all in on a war footing?

    Inside an election year –

  17. Zy says:
    April 21, 2020 at 5:42 pm

    How much money will the magic unicorn 🦄 be asked to spit out today?

  18. nycjoe (@billthevoter) says:
    April 21, 2020 at 5:42 pm

    He has to get his TDS street cred back , remember VSGT quoted him saying that Dems didn’t utter the word virus in their last debate. Bad Bret can’t let that hang in the air >Remember when VSGT played audio from Haggy /Maggie Haberman from NYTimes and humilated her in front of her peers when she was heard saying President saved lives with China ban – As VSGT noted there was almost immediate retribution from her with Fake News snarky article meant to embarrass Mark Meadows for supposedly crying at meetings., so bitchy. Brett same ? must now attack ? expect the usual ” but you said this and that on this and that date yada yada ” questions

  19. Kaco says:
    April 21, 2020 at 5:47 pm

    My husband came downstairs from “work” and says Fox news is reporting online that there has been a spike in cases days after the protests. I found an article:

    https://www.foxnews.com/us/kentucky-record-spike-coronavirus-cases-lockdown-protests

    Now, most people cannot get tested until they reach a certain level of symptoms or if they have an underlying condition and may have very mild symptoms at least.

    I have a hard time believing this spike came from the protests gathering this soon based on timing of the progression of the virus. The new cases, were they even able to find out if they were at protests anyway?

    The other thing I saw when searching for this article is now there is a report that the coronavirus has now mutated into 30 different strains. However, in reading, it says it has been reported from the Chinese! So I don’t know what to make of this. But I recall Dr. Birx saying that even upon mutation, the basic structure of the virus stays the same and that is what our immune system will remember. If there has been any update to that theory of practice, please let us know. But here is the article on that.

    https://www.foxnews.com/science/coronavirus-mutated-at-least-30-different-strains-study-finds

    Also, there is a report on Fox about a woman in Italy who still has coronavirus in the mucus membranes of her eyes, long after it cleared her nose.

    https://www.foxnews.com/science/coronavirus-lingered-womans-eyes-long-after-it-cleared-from-her-nose-study-reveals

    • adam says:
      April 21, 2020 at 5:50 pm

      This sort of bull story indicates the protests scare them, which means we need more protests. Thanks, Fox, for letting us know. 🙂

    • paper doll says:
      April 21, 2020 at 5:59 pm

      The virus needs like five days to incubate doesn’t it? Kind of a fast turn around there. How many folks died cause nurses were at dance rehearsal? 😅

  20. fred5678 says:
    April 21, 2020 at 5:49 pm

    50 experiments. We shall see what works — and WHO works!! Let’s ride!!!

  21. booger71 says:
    April 21, 2020 at 5:50 pm

    Phase 4 for what? Is this were we bail out the liberal states and cities?

  23. steph_gray says:
    April 21, 2020 at 5:53 pm

    Harvard’s gonna have to pay back!

  24. Reserved55 says:
    April 21, 2020 at 5:54 pm

    Karl, from the Party of Big Business, pretending his has concern for the little people.

  25. realeyecandy1 says:
    April 21, 2020 at 5:54 pm

    if we do a phase 4 we will NEVER go back to work … eff any Phase 4 …

  26. Lady in Red says:
    April 21, 2020 at 5:55 pm

    • bcsurvivor2 says:
      April 21, 2020 at 5:58 pm

      No Sir WE are not committing suicide…
      We are seeing the realities of what our government has devolved to. BUT WE will not let it stand.

  27. Landslide says:
    April 21, 2020 at 5:56 pm

    Harvard will pay their loan back.👍🏻

  28. booger71 says:
    April 21, 2020 at 5:57 pm

    Phase 4 would have to be several trillion

  29. Jase says:
    April 21, 2020 at 5:59 pm

    Is it a pipe dream to hope that sanctuary cities and states would be made ineligible for infrastructure funding?
    It would be worth it just to see the mass lefty head explosions.

  30. Lady in Red says:
    April 21, 2020 at 5:59 pm

    No Phase 4. Just open it up. People can wear hazmat suits or sign a release form.

  32. booger71 says:
    April 21, 2020 at 6:00 pm

    I though Barry from Kenya already allotted several billion in rural broadband…what happened to that money….never mind.

  33. WSB says:
    April 21, 2020 at 6:00 pm

    PPP just deposited in account today.

  34. Reserved55 says:
    April 21, 2020 at 6:01 pm

    The Airline Industry is national security.

  35. Ken Maritch says:
    April 21, 2020 at 6:01 pm

    Is Fauxi in the room?

  36. WeThePeople2016 says:
    April 21, 2020 at 6:02 pm

