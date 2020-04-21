Fauci Resurfaces – NIH Panel Recommends Against Hydroxychloroquine Treatment…

Ever since the COVID-19 effort shifted focus toward re-opening the U.S. economy, National Institute of Health (NIH) Allergy and Infectious Disease, Director Anthony Fauci has been less visible.

This step-back allows Dr. Fauci to better position himself for maximum political damage when the operatives deploy Fauci as an expert antagonist who recommended against re-opening; which frames the soon-to-be deployed ‘dangerous Trump‘ narrative.

This political plan is helped by the virus having a greater negative impact on minorities. Thus the DNC media shall proclaim dangerous Trump attempting to kill black people.

However, in the background; and with Fauci’s crew working on the Bill Gates objective for global COVID-19 vaccinations; the NIH today recommends against any treatment for the coronavirus using a hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin cocktail.

(VIA NPR) A panel of experts convened by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases recommends against doctors using a combination of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin for the treatment of COVID-19 patients because of potential toxicities.

“The combination of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin was associated with QTc prolongation in patients with COVID-19,” the panel said. QTc prolongation increases the risk of sudden cardiac death. The recommendation against their combined use would seem to fly in the face of comments made by President Trump suggesting the combination might be helpful. (read more)

Hydroxychloroquine by itself as a prophylaxis, is not discussed. It is the combination with other drugs, specifically axithromycin, that leads to the current recommendation against use. That said, the NIH connection to Bill Gates and the ultimately preferred vaccination could likely be influencing the recommendations. You decide.

