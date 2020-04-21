April 21st – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1188

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
April Prayers Rain On America
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “Blessed are the poor in spirit, For theirs is the kingdom of heaven.
Blessed are those who mourn, For they shall be comforted.” 🌟
—Matt 5:3-4
—————————————————————–
***Praises:
✅ President Trump is going to sign an EO ti temporarily suspend immigration into the USA! Y E S !!! Even tho it’s temporary…We’ve been praying for this for 35 years! Let President Trump know we love this EO! Y E S !!!
✅ President Trump/WH Admin is redirecting WHO (Wuhan Health Org.) funds to Samaritan Purse, Red Cross–Put Our Country First!
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Tuesday
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—We’re All in this Together
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 health protection for President Trump and his MAGA Team
— for Americans planning to protest this week regarding the stay-at-home orders
— for the strong armor Pres. Trump wears at these daily obnoxious Pressers
— American economy reopen smoothly for States who are planning to open soon
— Never forget China’s role trying to destroy America and other countries. Keep talking about it as Fake Media may spin the truth or cover it up
— all medical supplies/equipment and Pharmaceuticals come back to America soon.
— for the 129 President Trump’s nominees to get recess appointments.
— for Cong. Democrats to replenish the Phase 3 PPP with another $250B–No funding for any pet projects esp vote-by-mail funding
— for Doctors, nurses, truckers, grocery workers & front-line responders working hard
— America to *Keep Calm and *Use Common Sense
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— For Safety and health protection for: USSS, Military & dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for quick healing from Chinese Wuhan virus/other illnesses
— for the victims of mass shootings in Nova Scotia–comfort and healing
— for the lonely–Treepers are praying for you all
— for those battling cancers and other illnesses, like Rush
— for protection/healing for American children/youth-Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* Best American-Made President Eva’ *🇺🇸*
🦅 ”As our Nation has faced the unique challenges posed by the coronavirus during the past few weeks, we have turned to God for guidance, comfort, and hope. Throughout this difficult period, we have witnessed the core tenets of Christianity—love, compassion, and kindness—reflected in the many acts of courage, generosity, and caring of the American people.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
Today is Day 21 of 30
Treepers' Prayer Warriors Post for Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Countdown: 196 more days…. to "4 MORE YEARS" WiN
I am reposting this from Treeper Timmy-the-Ute for those who might have missed it…You must watch this. Amazing!
From Timmy-the-Ute says:
Donald’s Bible
oh, no You tube caught up to us! 😦
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/04/20/april-20th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1187/comment-page-1/#comment-8100543
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding wall content until the next project(s) are near completion.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Sunday night update – 4/19/20 – (See link above.)
– Tweet with video: Rep. Dan Henshaw vs. Bill Maher
– Tweet with a Great Depression meme showing the importance of self-reliance and bringing our manufacturing and supply chains back home.
– Tweet about Hydroxychloroquine.
– – – – –
Monday night update – 4/20/20
– White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweets about PPE & COVID-19 testing numbers.
– Video where Dr. Oz interviews rheumatologist, Dr. Daniel Wallace about the use and safety of Hydroxychloroquine with his Lupus patients. He also has “seen 800 Lupus patients unique visits since September 1, 2019 and not one of them has developed COVID.”
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.)
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to “shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.”
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona, passed AZ House on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety and health for the work crews and their families while they stay home during the temporary work shutdown; for safety and good weather for the work crews when they start up work again on Project 3, 4, & 5; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion
– for healing of Amanda Shea’s 14 year old son who has Covid-19.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(Feb 5)… Judge Randy Crane granted a 60-day extension to all parties. The three sides will reconvene on April 8 (rescheduled below).
(Mar 31)… Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Judge Randy Crane rescheduled the hearing from April 8 to May 6.
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
(Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, 5 and other projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
PPE & Testing.
Why Lupus Patients May Hold The Key To Whether Hydroxychloroquine Could Work – Part 2
Dr. Oz interviews rheumatologist, Dr. Daniel Wallace. – 4/7/20
Q & A timestamps:
2:25 – How safe is Hydroxychloroquine?
– In 42 years of clinical practice, I’ve treated several thousand Lupus patients and would like to emphasize that all rheumatologists have a great deal of experience with this drug.
– Regarding safety since it came out 70 years ago in 1955, several million patients have taken the drug. There have not been any reported deaths from using this agent as monotherapy or taken only by itself.
3:22 – Arrhythmia and heart issues. Is it a real problem with Hydroxychloroquine?
– It is a problem with chloroquine which is its first cousin. And it was a problem with Hydroxychloroquine in the 1950s and 60s when doctors were using two to three times the usual dose.
– In the current recommended dose, it really does not occur.
4:02 – How about eye problems? Everyone’s is bringing up retina toxicity and issues like that.
– The risk of retinal toxicity at 5 years of continuous use is zero. At 10 years it’s 1%. It gets higher after 10 years of continuous use but now we have a device called an OCT (Optical coherence tomography) or CT scan of the retina, which if done for long term users can prevent this from occurring and allow people to be proactive.
4:33 – How about bad interactions with medications like the diabetes drug Metformin?
– Well that’s a interesting question. 20% of my Lupus patients have diabetes and many of them are on Metformin with their Plaquenil. In fact Plaquenil lowers blood sugars and there have been several studies involving several thousand patients where Plaquenil was given to diabetics on Metformin.
– There have been no recorded issues at all. I don’t really play very much credence on a single study done in mice.
Dr. Oz: Well the other thing about that study as I’m sure you notice is the dose they used was 10 times more at least than the most we use in humans.
Dr. Wallace: And it’s mostly with Chloroquine not Hydroxychloroquine.
5:42 – …I wonder if it have any protective benefit against COVID-19. Have any of your patients contracted COVID-19?
– I have seen 800 Lupus patients unique visits since September 1, 2019 and not one of them has developed COVID.
– At my institution where I work Cedars Sinai… and they’ve had a large number of COVID admissions or screenings… there has been one admission of a patient with Lupus who was on Plaquenil and that patient was only taking it intermittently.
6:29 The Lupus Foundation of America recently issued a statement that … and I’m going to quote it… “If you have Lupus, you’re at a higher risk for infection as that coronavirus.”
Could you weigh in then that this hypothesis that even though these patients may be at higher risk they may actually be lower incidence of infection. Is that because of the medications they’re on?
8:32 – A major concern with using Hydroxychloroquine to treat or prevent Covid-19 is the drug supply shortage… one we’ve been experiencing in many parts of the country even though we just received 30 million donated to our nation’s supply to the stockpile, there have been none available in pharmacies for weeks.
So Dr. Wallace, what’s the answer to this shortage? Does it concern you especially for your patient population the folks with Lupus or other autoimmune ailments?
Trump Retweet
Brit Hume: Time to consider possibility that coronavirus lockdown was colossal public policy calamity
Apr. 21, 2020 – 6:54 – Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume joins Shannon Bream on ‘Fox News @ Night.’
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6150960979001
Kindness goes a long way in these troubled times. You may need a hankie.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That is the best thing I’ve seen in days.
From Sundance’s Twitter:
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hey Fauci, more evidence PT was right!
LikeLiked by 1 person
And your AG is going to do what???
LikeLike
I met a man, BarrJangles, and he spoke to me
I was so sad and down and out
He looked to be the Eliot Ness of the age
As he spoke right out
He talked of justice, he talked of change
But then just played his Bagpipes and farted in everyone’s face instead
Mister BarrJangles
Mister BarrJangles
Mister BarrJangles
Dance!!!
The Government Accountability Office got $20M in relief funds, and plans to use it to investigate PDJT.
“The GAO, which received $20 million in new funding during the last round of coronavirus relief, plans to use its new budget to hire additional auditors to investigate numerous aspects of President Donald Trump’s response to the virus”
https://dailycaller.com/2020/04/20/congress-government-accountability-office-gao-coronavirus-covid-19-funding-donald-trump-administration-audit/#disqus_thread
Master Trolling of the Day at the Presser:
President Trump said:
“Is he a friend of yours?”
“John! Where did that question come from?” (John Roberts)
“That’s a political Sound Bite.” (Yamiche)
“A lot of people love Trump.” (Yamiche)
“She’s (Pelosi) very nasty.”
“We are now the King of Ventilators “
Phew! Another powerful ad that came out today. The 1st (Biden) one was funny , this one is moving, sad…and so true:
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump Retweets
Trump Retweets:
More evidence this has been a massive hoax.
Studies show Covid has similar death rate as flu .001 vs .0014
LikeLike
Hoaxed
Possible vaccine?
LikeLike
ICYMI – FYI – A new study (LA County) shows Chi-Na Virus Death Rate is similar to Seasonal FLU not 10 times more lethal…
The mortality rate at closer to .1% or .2% said County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer.
***During a March 11 hearing of the House Oversight and Reform Committee on coronavirus preparedness, Anthony Fauci, MD, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, put it plainly: “The seasonal flu that we deal with every year has a mortality of 0.1%,” he told the congressional panel, whereas coronavirus is “10 times more lethal than the seasonal flu,” per STAT news.***
https://laist.com/2020/04/20/coronavirus_la_study_antibodies_mortality_rate.php
https://www.statnews.com/2020/03/11/fauci-recommends-against-large-crowds-coronavirus/
Another one from Sundance’s twitter…Very cool to see:
So…shouldn’t we have feedback on hydroxychloroquine in New York by now? Are they using it and is it effective? The lack of media reporting tells me it is effective. Could it be this is being downplayed right now because we just don’t have a supply (India, has banned exports and China has kept supply to themselves)? Something is very fishy about the silence behind its use in New York.
