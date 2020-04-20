April 20th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1187

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
* USA * 🇺🇸 —-” April Prayers Rain On America ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA*
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “The Lord shall preserve you from all evil;
He shall preserve your soul.
The Lord shall preserve your going out and your coming in
From this time forth, and even forevermore.” 🌟 —Psalm 121:7-8
—————————————————————–
***Praises:
✅ President Trump is the Best ‘Be Best’ President!
✅ Another Day of knock-downs from Pres. Trump to Fake Media at Presser
✅ Our MAGA Team did a great job standing their ground during Sunday morning talk (attack MAGA) shows
✅ Team Trump online programming is getting over a million people tuning in for every show – some more than 2 million! [Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022)}
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Monday
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—We’re All in this Together
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 health protection for President Trump and his MAGA Team
— for Americans planning to protest this week regarding the stay-at-home orders
— for the strong armor Pres. Trump wears at the daily obnoxious Pressers
— American economy reboot smoothly
— we all never forget China’s role in nearly destroying America and other countries. We must keep talking about it as Fake Media may make China as a non-issue in politics per Sundance. We will Never never forget this, too.
— all medical supplies/equipment and Pharmaceuticals come back to America soon.
— for the 129 President Trump’s nominees to get recess appointments. 2 to 3 years is way too long to wait to serve the American People.
— for Congressional Democrats to replenish the Phase Three PPP with another $250B for small businesses–and zero funding of all Dems pet projects plus NO funding for Dems’ fake voter reforms
— for Doctors, nurses, truckers, grocery workers & front-line responders
— America to *Keep Calm and *Use Common Sense
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— For Safety and health protection for: USSS, Military & dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for healing from Chinese Wuhan virus/other illnesses, like Treeper J1wary and her family and Boris (Anybody hear any updates from J1wary or other treepers who has C-virus?)
— for the lonely–Treepers are praying for you all
— for those battling cancers and other illnesses, like Rush
— for protection/healing for American children/youth-Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* We Will Build Again *🇺🇸*
🦅 ”I thank the many families who have prayed for me and for my family. And your prayers are felt, and I am forever grateful. ”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
——————————–Today is Day 20 of 30
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Monday, April 20, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 197 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
I am reposting this from Treeper Timmy-the-Ute for those who might have missed it yesterday…You must watch this. Amazing!
From Timmy-the-Ute says:
Donald Trump’s Bible
Praying !
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/04/19/april-19th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1186/comment-page-1/#comment-8096995)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding wall content until the next project(s) are near completion.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Sunday night update – 4/19/20
– Tweet with video: Rep. Dan Henshaw vs. Bill Maher
– Tweet with a Great Depression meme showing the importance of self-reliance and bringing our manufacturing and supply chains back home.
– Tweet about Hydroxychloroquine.
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.)
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to “shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.”
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona, passed AZ House on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety and health for the work crews and their families while they stay home during the temporary work shutdown; for safety and good weather for the work crews when they start up work again on Project 3, 4, & 5; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion
– for healing of Amanda Shea’s 14 year old son who has Covid-19.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(Feb 5)… Judge Randy Crane granted a 60-day extension to all parties. The three sides will reconvene on April 8 (rescheduled below).
(Mar 31)… Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Judge Randy Crane rescheduled the hearing from April 8 to May 6.
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
(Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, 5 and other projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Jeff Rainforth retweet w/ video.
Bill Maher might as well blame George Washington for not using fighter/bomber jets against the Redcoats. had he done so a lot of American lives would have been saved.
Tweet with meme.
Tweet with image.
Master Trollings of the Day at Presser:
Pres. Trump to a CNN reporter: “You don’t have the brains you were born with.”
and this > > >: “I’m Not a Fan of Mitt Romney, I Don’t Really Want His Advice”
And just like that — Mitt Romney is irrelevant.
Trump Retweet
More Dem Scam
LikeLiked by 3 people
The lock it all down crowd will simply blame PDJT for the hospital closures. It’s what they always do.
May I add this to Catturd’s list?
WHO = Wuhan Health Organization
TrPinned Trump Tweet
Do whatever it takes to have the parents locked up for life and the kids until they are 18.
LikeLike
https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/6405?s=1&r=2
Good to see some organizations poking the DOJ to do their job.
https://legalinsurrection.com/2020/04/conservative-groups-call-on-doj-to-stop-rampant-abuses-of-constitutional-rights-and-civil-liberties-by-governors-and-local-officials/
Big thanks to all the people who are showing us “the good side ” during these tough times, and always. Love this man.
Most of this podcast is worth your time if you start at 12:00. Plenty about Fauci and Birx. Not pretty.
A prime example of the type of “thinking” which wealthy elite Dems (Kennedys and Cuomos) exhibit all the while claiming President Trump is only out for himself…GOOD GRIEF!
RFK’s widow Ethel Kennedy, 92, ‘has been a fan of Che Guevara for years thanks to her ‘subversive streak’ and met Fidel Castro several times’ despite her late husband facing off against communist Cuba in the 1960s
By CHRIS DYER FOR DAILYMAIL.COM – 16 April 2020
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8226273/RFKs-widow-Ethel-Kennedy-92-fan-Che-Guevara-despite-late-husband-facing-against-Cuba.html
