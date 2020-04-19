April 19th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1186

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
Dr Qanta Ahmed–shorter version
LikeLike
In Texas, that is lavishly spread over landscaped beds for the high benefit of flowering shrubs, grateful trees and delirious annuals. Such a treat.
LikeLike
LikeLike
An Examination of the Statistical Accuracy of COVID19 Daily Death Count Predictions
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.04.11.20062257v1.full.pdf+html
LikeLike
I just need to get this off my chest, I am in solitary confinement, have been here 6 weeks, and have no hope of being released in my lifetime. My crime? Being “elderly.”. To protect the 100 + folks in this Senior Living place, I am not allowed to go out and NO one is allowed to come visit me. Since I have no way to get younger, I must stay here for the purpose of protecting all who made the unwitting mistake of coming here in the first place, because the Guidelines say so . We are ALL here awaiting the Fat Lady to Sing, encouraging her because life in solitary confinement is no fun at all.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As the Rock band led by Steve Miller offered in a 1970’s song, “Doot Do Do Do Doot Do,, Living In The USA”. As a long time past practitioner in “long term care” facilities, I will offer a prayer for your improved situation.
At least a diligent tech.
LikeLike
God I hate hearing of and thinking about those who’s “Golden Years” are now months in confinement from the things and people they love. My father is in his mid-70’s with advanced Parkinson’s and I hate that he is stuck at home with no grandchild or friend visits.
Please use this time to write and share your thoughts, wisdom and experience with us lowly 50 year old Treehouse commenters, and God Bless till this virus and the hysteria surrounding it pass.
LikeLike
#MeToo
LOL
Thinking about dyeing my hair and making a break for it
LikeLike