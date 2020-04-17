April 17th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1184

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
* USA * 🇺🇸 —-” Let Prayers Rain Down On America ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA*
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “I will lift up my eyes to the hills—
From whence comes my help?
My help comes from the Lord,
Who made heaven and earth.” 🌟 —Psalm 121:1-2
—————————————————————–
***Praises:
✅ North. Carolina: President Trump has 52% approval rating and has 7% lead over Biden
✅ Big Praise for all the outspoken Patriots in America boldly speaking out strongly in public forum against Evil Opposition—America is Fearless
✅ It’s official! The Democrats and Hollywood publicly embraces of The Party of Communist China and America and the world is seeing this
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are getting better today.
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—We’re All in this Together
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 health protection for President Trump and his **MAGA Team
— for the strong armor Pres. Trump wears at the daily obnoxious Pressers
— the resistance movement created by Blue State Governors against Pres. Trump will now fall in line to get us back to working America
— for wise, Pro Americans on President Trump’s economic task force to help set up a common sense timeline to open US economy–America stands with President Trump no matter what, when and who opens first
— for Congressional Democrats to stop politicizing and get to work replenishing the Phase Three PPP with $250B more for small businesses–and zero funding of all Dems pet projects plus NO funding for more voter frauds
— for Doctors, nurses, truckers, grocery workers & front-line responders
— America to *Keep Calm and *Use Common Sense
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for 24/7 protection/healing for USA from Chinese Wuhan virus/other illnesses, like Treeper J1wary and her family and Boris
— for those battling cancers and other illnesses, like Rush
— for protection/healing for American children/youth-Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* America Strong & Fearless *🇺🇸*
🦅 ”Almost 3,000 years ago, the Prophet Isaiah wrote these words: “Darkness covers the Earth…but the Lord rises upon you, and His glory appears over you…For the Lord will be your everlasting light.” ”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
——————————–Today is Day 17 of 30
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Friday, April 17, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 200 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
