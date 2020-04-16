Thursday April 16th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
HAPPY CURSDAY!
Berger Picard…
Belgian Malinois…
West African Azawakh…
Australian Kelpie…
French bulldog…
Have a blessed day!
T.Y. Lucille! Love them all (although I’m very partial to the Malinois.)
❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
YW, Janie! Malinois are always so alert and intelligent looking.
I have a pinterest Board dedicated to the Malis, Lucille. Fearless/fast dogs. No wonder they are a favorite with L.E. and the military. Oh, and they are fantastic climbers, very tall walls or trees. As agile as a cat in that regard.
Accepted
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
In Ephesians 1:6 the Apostle Paul sings a doxology, as it were, “to the praise of the glory of God’s grace, wherein He hath made us accepted in the Beloved”.
In the story of the Prodigal Son it is touching to see the father accept his wayward son back to his bosom — and so generously! He does not merely admit him back into his home; he clothes him with his best robe, puts a ring on his hand, shoes on his feet and kills for him the fatted calf so that they call all to “eat and be merry” in celebration of his return.
But the prodigal was after all the father’s son, whereas Paul bids us “Gentiles in the flesh” to remember that originally we were “without Christ…aliens from the commonwealth of Israel…strangers from the covenants of promise, having no hope and without God in the world” (Eph.2:12).
Hence it is even more touching to contemplate God’s gracious acceptance of us who were not sons but “aliens” and “enemies” (Col.1:21).
The word “accepted” in the above passage actually comes from the word “grace” (Gr. karis) with which the verse begins: “…His grace, wherein He hath engraced us in the Beloved One”.
Thus God looks upon us now with delight; He delights to favor and bless the believer because He sees him in Christ, His beloved Son.
This passage reminds us how God once broke through the heavens to declare: “This is My beloved Son, in whom I am well pleased” (Matt.3:17). And now He is delighted with us and blesses us with “all spiritual blessings in the heavenlies” because we are in Christ, the “Beloved Son”. Not that we have attained to this position, far from it, for “HE hath MADE us accepted” — HE hath engraced us in the Beloved.
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/accepted/
Ephesians 1:6 To the praise of the glory of his grace, wherein he hath made us accepted in the beloved.
Ephesians 2:12 That at that time ye were without Christ, being aliens from the commonwealth of Israel, and strangers from the covenants of promise, having no hope, and without God in the world:
Colossians 1:21 And you, that were sometime alienated and enemies in your mind by wicked works, yet now hath he reconciled
Matthew 3:17 And lo a voice from heaven, saying, This is my beloved Son, in whom I am well pleased.
Asking for prayers for my husband. We both have the Wuhan virus. I’m symptomatic, but I can take care of the 3 kids, cook, keep an eye on everyone, I even washed my floor because of the sticky mess from my 1 year old throwing it.
My husband is having a harder time and I’m scared. His temp is lasting longer than mine. He doesn’t think his lungs are effected, can breathe fine and I agree from a nurse perspective. Most of his pain is in his legs.
He’s scared. I’m trying to be strong for him, praying to God and Jesus for a healing hand.
Any prayers would be a blessing.
Jlwary, you and your husband will be in my prayers for comfort, relief from pain, and calming of fears. May you be restored to full health. Amen–so be it!
Jlwary: I will pray for you and your loved ones. FEAR NOT and BELIEVE GOD. He loves us and is using all of this to help each of us draw nearer to Him. Listen to these Bible Studies (especially Job). They are truly sustaining during times like this.
https://www.blueletterbible.org/audio_video/smith_chuck/
Stay on the Blue Letter Bible website and scroll down to select from the Bold Bluish-Gray titles. If you go offsite to Chuck Smith’s website, the audio tapes stop playing midway thru for some reason. You can download the studies and save them to your computer to listen to them whenever you want. They are truly a blessing IMO.
———————————————————————————————-
Info below is from other people’s past posts in case any of it might help.
Good advice from a respiratory therapist!
CORONA Common Sense
Since they are calling on Respiratory Therapists to help fight the Corona virus and I am a retired one, too old to work in a hospital setting, I’m gonna share some commonsense wisdom with those that have the virus and trying to stay home. If my advice is followed as given, you will improve your chances of not ending up in the hospital on a ventilator. This applies to the otherwise generally healthy population, so use discretion.
1. Only high temperatures kill a virus, so let your fever run high. Tylenol, Advil, Motrin, ibuprofen, etc. will bring your fever down allowing the virus to live longer. They are saying that ibuprofen, Advil, etc. will actually exacerbate the virus. Use commonsense and don’t let fever go over 103 or 104 if you got the guts. If it gets higher than that, take your Tylenol, NOT ibuprofen or Advil, to keep it regulated. It helps to keep house warm and cover up with blankets so body does not have to work so hard to generate the heat. It usually takes about 3 days of this to break the fever.
2. The body is going to dehydrate with the elevated temperature so you must rehydrate yourself regularly, whether you like it or not. Gatorade with real sugar, or Pedialyte with real sugar for kids, works well. Why the sugar? Sugar will give your body back the energy it is using up to create the fever. The electrolytes and fluid you are losing will also be replenished by the Gatorade. If you don’t do this and end up in the hospital, they will start an IV and give you D5W (sugar water) and Normal Saline to replenish electrolytes. Gatorade is much cheaper, pain free, and comes in an assortment of flavors
3. You must keep your lungs moist. Best done by taking long steamy showers on a regular basis. If you are wheezing or congested, use a real minty toothpaste and brush your teeth while taking the steamy shower and deep breathe through your mouth. This will provide some bronchial dilation and help loosen the phlegm. Force yourself to cough into a wet washcloth pressed firmly over your mouth and nose, which will cause greater pressure in your lungs forcing them to expand more and break loose more of the congestion.
4. Eat healthy and regularly. Gotta keep your strength up.
5. Once the fever breaks, start moving around to get the body back in shape and blood circulating.
6. Deep breathe on a regular basis, even when it hurts. If you don’t, it becomes easy to develop pneumonia. Pursed-lip breathing really helps. That’s breathing in deep and slow then exhaling through tight lips as if you’re blowing out a candle; blow until you have completely emptied your lungs and you will be able to breathe in an even deeper breath. This helps keep lungs expanded as well as increase your oxygen level.
7. Remember that every medication you take is merely relieving the symptoms, not making you well.
8. If you’re still dying, go to the ER.
I’ve been doing these things for myself and my family for over 40 years and kept them out of the hospital; all are healthy and still living today.
Thank you all for sharing. We gotta help one another.
Dr. Zelenko’s standard dosages:
200 mg twice a day HCQ (hydroxychloroquine)
500 mg once a day azithromycin
220 mg once a day Zinc sulfate
Daily cocktail for 5 days.
Also read where not to go on a ventilator but rather ask to just be kept on oxygen instead.
I hope this helps. BELIEVE HIM
Bless you and your family, Jlwary. A prayer for your husband’s speedy recovery. I’m so sorry you are undergoing this difficulty, I know your plate is full. ✝️
LOL! Yup. “Helicopter” is an apt description. 😄
What a sweetie pie! 😍
Happy Cursday! I found another Chloe video . . .
😆👍
What you talkin bout willis?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Regarding Lucille’s post yesterday about Charade: Another awesome movie is The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit with Gregory Peck. But then any movie with Gregory Peck can’t help but be awesome IMO; same with Steve McQueen, Henry Fonda, and so many other truly gifted stars from the past. Check out these if you’re looking for something to watch.
http://www.tcm.com/tcmdb/title/82643/The-Man-in-the-Gray-Flannel-Suit/videos.html
http://www.tcm.com/tcmdb/title/15860/The-Great-Escape/videos.html
http://www.tcm.com/tcmdb/title/577/Arsenic-and-Old-Lace/videos.html
http://www.tcm.com/tcmdb/title/86482/People-Will-Talk/videos.html
http://www.tcm.com/tcmdb/title/94081/12-Angry-Men/videos.html
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0048130/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1 (Good Morning, Miss Dove)
The COVID gets curiouser and curiouser. Yesterday I was watching a piece by a Stanford MD/professor on how they’re researching IF the COVID-219 is really as deadly as it’s made out to be. Seems that the issues of people just getting minor cases or getting ‘infected’ and being asymptomatic has been getting short shrift by many folks in light of the sheer panic being pushed by the press, Democrats and others with motive to doso. OK, it was Stanford so he didn’t say ‘the press, Democrats.etc’ but that’s what I understood. Different prisms.
Anyway, he’s looking at studying the population that doesn’t have severe symptoms or symptoms at att, testing large numbers of asymptomatic people to see if they have antibodies. So far we’re just testing people who have/say they have the symptoms,reporting the positives and basing the deaths on percentages of the positive tests. More researchers are now thinking that all we’re seeing is the part of the COVID iceberg above the water, there may be many more cases below the water that we’re ignoring.
I was thinking it was a novel and interesting approach until today when I saw a release that said the Chinese are going to test large numbers of their people who are not showing symptoms for exactly the same reason, they think the virus may be far more widespread, infecting many more people who show no or minimal effects.
Well boy howdy, this is their virus and since day one they haven’t released anything about it they didn’t already have a lock on. They ‘identified’ the virus and sequenced its genome suspiciously quickly and managed to flatten their curve (one way or another) equally quickly. Spain and Italy are still slogging through, the US may be making progress but we may still be skiing thru a minefield but China ‘recognized’ the virus within days of its infecting the first 41 Wuhan victims and closed down the city of 11 million and later the entire province of 58 million…damn quickly.
The Chinese are very efficient but I still find their timelines to be…disconcerting and suspicious. They’ve been ‘on top’ of this virus very quickly and with a level of…skillfulness…that leaves me with more questions than answers. I won’t even go into how quickly and efficiently it spread in the US.
Treepers, I have some personal good news that I want to thank God for and share. I have had a job starting the middle of next month lined up for some time, and it was just confirmed that the job would be going forward, even if the first part of the position involves remote work! It’s a huge load off of my mind.
Congratulations! And good on ‘ya!
