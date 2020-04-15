April 15th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1182

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
* USA * 🇺🇸 —-” Let Prayers Rain Down On Us All ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA*
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “Even the youths shall faint and be weary,
And the young men shall utterly fall,….But……” 🌟 —Isaiah 40:30
—————————————————————–
***Praises:
✅ President Trump announced a halt to WHO funding
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—We’re All in this Together
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 health protection for President Trump and his **MAGA Team
— for the strong armor Pres. Trump wears at the daily obnoxious Pressers
— the resistance movement created by Blue State Governors against Pres. Trump get messed up like scrambled eggs, esp in California
— for wise, Pro Americans on President Trump’s economic task force to help set up a common sense timeline to open US economy–America stands with President Trump no matter what, when and who opens first
— for Congress to expand Phase 3 bill by adding $250B more to continue to aid small businesses–and zero funding of all Dems pet projects
— a big NO & NEVER regarding fraudulent idea of “vote-by-mail”
— for Doctors, nurses, truck drivers, grocery workers & front-line responders
— America to *Keep Calm and *Use Common Sense
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— for protection for American Patriots who are embolden to push back against this oppressive moves restricting our rights
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for 24/7 protection/healing for USA from Chinese Wuhan virus/other illnesses
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen who is now healed!
— *🇺🇸* Keep Up The Fight *🇺🇸*
🦅 ”Together, we’re beating back the invisible enemy and we’re paving the way for great resurgence….a great resurgence for American prosperity. Our country wants to go back to work. They’re going to go back safely, and that’s what we want. ”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
——————————–Today is Day 15 of 30
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Wednesday, April 15, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 202 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
—————————————————-
For those who missed yesterday prayer post which was posted later. Click and scroll down to 12:32am. It has some wonderful news about our Young Landen.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/04/14/april-14th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1181/comment-page-1/#comment-8073645
LikeLiked by 19 people
Praise for the healing of Boris Johnson and prayers for the restoration to complete health of Rush Limbaugh. 🙏🏻
LikeLiked by 15 people
Amen.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Pray for the safety of all those involved in
the “Out of Shadows” documentary.
Just got done watching. The lump in my
throat still hasn’t gone away.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Praying !
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks. Have quite a few to ramp up
the next few days.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 6 people
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/04/14/april-14th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1181/comment-page-1/#comment-8073599)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding wall content until the next project(s) are near completion.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Tuesday night update – 4/14/20
– Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza retweet comparing 2 nursing homes; one in Texas which used hydroxychloroquine and the other in Washington which didn’t. Includes article mentioning its use in the Texas nursing home:
COVID-19 Patients Given Unproven Drug In Texas Nursing Home In ‘Disconcerting’ Move
– Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza retweet w/ article: Embry-Riddle Prescott making masks, face shields for hospital workers
– General Spaulding tweet w/ article: Taiwan sees doors open in Europe as virus response earns respect
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.)
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to “shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.”
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona, passed AZ House on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety and health for the work crews and their families while they stay home during the temporary work shutdown; for safety and good weather for the work crews when they start up work again on Project 3, 4, & 5; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion
– for healing of Amanda Shea’s 14 year old son who has Covid-19.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(Feb 5)… Judge Randy Crane granted a 60-day extension to all parties. The three sides will reconvene on April 8 (rescheduled below).
(Mar 31)… Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Judge Randy Crane rescheduled the hearing from April 8 to May 6.
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
(Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, 5 and other projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
LikeLiked by 7 people
Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza retweet.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Curses ! Curses! Anecdotal evidence ! Who are you going to believe, me or your own eyes?
– Dr. Anthony Fauci, The Wold’s Foremost Authority
LikeLiked by 5 people
Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza retweet.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Tweet with article.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Taiwan, I mean the Republic of China, is hitting on all cylinders. As they should. The only media ugh social media pushback is from the PRC.
So sad, I think I will shed a, …..👏👏
You go girl. The world is watching, and gives you the 👍👍
LikeLiked by 2 people
Praying !
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
Well, since I have posting here for what four years or more, I have said, a voter ID is necessary.
Actually it should be a US citizens ID.
From my experience in Hong Kong, a residency ID was brought in because in the 1950s, there were so many refugees from the PRC. Millions, and in a very short timeframe that had to be taken care of, and this is after the War.
Everyone is required to carry their ID card, though very seldom questioned on spot by Police. That includes foreigners who are on a visa residency, in lieu they must carry a passport.. Takes at least eight years to get permanent residency, if you are a law abiding person.
It has worked well. In fact brilliantly. The peculiarities in Hong Kong is that many Chinese share the same surname, and often the given name. Makes for confusion, unless you have an ID. Don’t let me comment on the canard that all Chinese look alike, but even Chinese people know this leads to confusion. It’s just a factor, that is why a thumb print identification is now included.
The voting here, such as it is, everyone has an ID, it is checked. There is no voting irregularities due to false identity.
The ID is also required for services. It is not to restrict rights, but to ensure you are who you are.
A Hong Kong ID is highly prized by Mainland migrants. They know if they have one they benefit from our public health services, gets them out of the big bloated thumb of the PRC, and a recipient of our superior health services..
Sadly, Carrie Lam and her proBeijing coalition want to destroy that.
It will not go unchallenged.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Clever idea.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Except masks in this situation are generally supposed to prevent others from getting it not the wearer. So this is asinine and selfish. It is also a mitigation tool to slow the spread.
LikeLike
So what else should I do to prevent you from getting sick? Everyone can go to hell before I wear a mask like a tard. A mask on your face is as good as a mask on mine.
I volunteer to do NOTHING for your health. Sorry but the line is drawn at ANYTHING. Don’t like it cry. I don’t care. So mitigate yourself and count me out!
LikeLike
Your name says it all.
LikeLike
Nice. Haha my name, you are so clever. So put your mask on and stand 6 feet away and be safe. Do as your told slave.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m a free range child of God , we’re lucky I agree to wear clothes when I go outside, I’m not wearing a mask and frankly I don’t think I’m infecting anybody, if you don’t like that oh the hell well I don’t like you either but I don’t want to make you wear a fannie pack.
I’m just not going to wear a mask.
LikeLike
I love the term MYOB.
LikeLike
Masks do not help at all. The particles going through them are so small that the mask cannot filter them. It’s so silly to see people walking around masked. Just learn to take care of your health, it is no one else’s responsibility but yours.
LikeLike
Except masks in this situation are generally supposed to prevent others from getting it not the wearer. So this is asinine and selfish. It is also a mitigation tool to slow the spread.
LikeLike
People that talk too much damage my hearing. Should they be required to wear a muzzle?
LikeLike
This is infectious mostly through breathing it in and most people do not know if they have it. Asymptomatic transmission is likely primary cause of infection so everyone to open economy back up should wear masks for a while.
LikeLike
There are many health experts who dispute that breathing in air particles is the cause of transmission. But I’m sure your many medical degrees are impressive.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ll pass. Enjoy your mask.
LikeLike
@parleyvous – “…supposed to prevent others from getting it not the wearer.”
So…person #1 WEARING a mask STOPS the virus from leaving their space and infecting person #2 NOT WEARING a mask…
Yet
Person #2 NOT WEARING the mask is infecting person #1 WEARING the mask.
How, just to be clear?
AND what if neither has the virus, or only person #1, OR only person #2 – what if they are both asymptomatic with the virus already?
Again just to be clear.
Google “person wearing a mask but another not wearing a mask”, or something similar, if you want – from WHO to CDC, etc. – jury is still out.
I’ll be an azz and selfish and NOT wear a mask thank you.
By the way, how easy was it for you to call a person that decides like me NOT to wear a mask asinine and selfish. Slippery slope…
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Trump Is A Jerk But a Timely One ”
The email below came without attribution. I think it presents a realistic picture of President Trump:
“Consider this…when the President is a jerk…
The bottom line has been that Trump is a jerk. He’s crude, he bloviates, he gets his feelings hurt and he’s a hot head.
Let me tell you what else he is. He is a guy that demands performance. He is a guy that asks lots of questions. The questions he asks aren’t cloaked in fancy phrases, they are “why the hell….” questions…
http://www.economicnoise.com/2020/04/14/trump-is-a-jerk-but-a-timely-one/
LikeLike
With all due respect, Donald Trump is not a jerk. He is the best president we have ever had.
Tired of these back-handed “compliments.”
LikeLiked by 9 people
And even if – a diamond with a flaw is better than a pebble without. – Confucius
LikeLiked by 1 person
like
LikeLike
Sure POTUS is a jerk at ties. Funny and correct, but a jerk none the less. You don’t have to acknowledge ANY faults if you don’t want to. He is a great president and the two are not mutually exclusive. Sometimes honesty is jerkish, like when he talks about rosie odonnell.
LikeLike
“Bloviates, hot head? Not so, vehemently protest that limited, condescending & snide characterisation.
IMO, that is the opinion of an individual apt to distrust those who colour outside the linesl. Perhaps a deficit in creative thinking.
At times POTUS can be charmingly picaresque. He is an Unusual and welcome presence that enlivens, energises and sparks public engagement, , a contrarian whose dissidence has highlighted the Resist’s reactionary politics and their aggressive enforcement of conformity.
With humour and blunt vernacular he reminds us Americans have the power to demand better, intellectually honest leaders .
Mr. Trump’s provocative statements oxygenate a political forum which had degenerated into a stifling , sterile ritual of mouthing untruths at a demoralised infuriated citizenry..
In short, he gives short shrift to the real jerks, on our behalf. 🇺🇸♥️🙋🏼♀️
LikeLiked by 1 person
What pisses me off about comments like this (and I’m not jumping on rondo, just saying in general) is that it supposes that the writer (in this case, the unattributed email) somehow has some sort of moral superiority over Donald Trump.
I don’t know very many people who can make that claim, we could make a list of things that Trump has done that we perceive as wrong but we could do that about me too, or you too, or the email guy too. Surprisingly when people do that they often find that others think they’re a hell of a lot worse than the person they’re criticizing.
So i just think it’s hypocritical to call Trump out on things like he’s ‘a hot head’. No he’s not. You haven’t seen a hot head if you haven’t seen me ranting and raving at my t.v. when Neil Cavuto or some moron is on. I mean, i’m talking out loud to the t.v.! President Trump is very reserved compared to what my reaction would be. How he can even talk to these people in the press sometimes is beyond me.
Then they always bring up the adultery crap, we have no clue what his relationship was like with his first two wives, we have no idea if they were little angels or not, and frankly it’s none of our damn business. He worked with both of his ex wives to raise their children and if their children are any proof of it, they all did a pretty damn fine job raising them.
this backhanded crap is so hypocritical, not only do I not think President Trump is immoral I think he’s done a hell of a lot of beautiful stand up things for a hell of a lot of people. He’s a great man, a fine man, and I think our Father in heaven would probably understand that far better than I can here. If I can see it, what do you think he’s able to see?
LikeLike
LikeLike
Releasing inmates from prison due to BS WhuFlu concerns is working out well…….unless you get murdered by one of the felons.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/florida-inmate-released-effort-slow-spread-coronavirus-arrested-murder-charge-one-day-got-jail/
Whoever is responsible for this needs to be hung.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Oh! So Perfect.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Laughter of the Day:
LikeLiked by 3 people
Awww… I had to order some online. First time for that. My kitty’s asthmatic, and has to have the kind with silica crystals (no dust). Delivery guy put a little bag of cat treats on top. Folks are performing acts of extra kindness during this period of isolation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
File this under : “Creepiest Internet Message I Ever Saw”.
From the U.N.:
LikeLike
Trust Science…
CDC/WHO Mismatched Flu Vaccine in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020… Its Guesswork (according to CDC/WHO) and when it works it is 40 – 60 percent effective…
Seasonal Flu Vaccine Effectiveness estimates from the U.S.
2018 – 2019 29%
2017 – 2018 38%
2016 – 2017 40%
2015 – 2016 48%
2014 – 2015 19%
Even with a Vaccine 60 to 80 thousand die of the flu in the U.S. each year according to the CDC/WHO
LikeLike
It is a false sense of security many at risk take the vaccine thinking they are safe in reality they are putting themselves at greater risk thinking they are safe from the Flu/Virus…
Vaccines are not a cure…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Real science does not require trust or faith. Real science can be proven and speaks for itself.
LikeLiked by 3 people
So the misinformation that is so harmful and hateful he says, is basically people saying they don’t believe the government.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Editorial, not journalism. I wonder why Jim thinks we even remotely care what he thinks…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Jim Acosta, the teleprompter agitator, has another cat fight with the big dog,
poor jim, he has two mommy problems, AND two daddy problems, very confused family unit.
Needs government psycho therapy.
LikeLike
Correction Jimmy boy: Coronavirus pandemic as an overblown political tool..not coronavirus pandemic. Other than than..very accurate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It seems as though Covid19 is being used as a tool, by the Dems to “run out the clock” on the Trump presidency. No doubt it makes it tough to bring certain villains to justice due to the virus. Will people like Hillary and Brennan use the virus as an excuse to not appear?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 7 people
I donate to Tom Fitton / Judicial Watch. They are an excellent organization, IMO.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Joined JW as soon as I was old enough to register as a voter. 😃. An excellent investment that benefits. our country .
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Uhhmmm, I’ve become very sceptical of narratives that blame Russia. Nope, I believe nothing and trust nothing emanating from spy world. 🙋🏼♀️
LikeLiked by 1 person
Only thing I trust out of Ukraine is that some of their women are hot. That’s a fact Jack..lol
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Take off my add blocker to read Soros’ latest tirade? I can guess what he wants.
LikeLike
Many people around the world have said, humorously, do I live at home or at my job. 🤣
Ignore the Soros and other mini mes who need to spend dollars, to gain dollars. They are for clicks and giggles. That’s the world of social media, locked to your phone and apps and light the match and put your own hair on fire.
LikeLiked by 2 people
How about putting non-American Soros in “Shelter-in-Jail” waiting in line to face the firing squad ?
LikeLike
The Corona virus is rapidly becoming a Political virus. Watch the Democrats, Bureaucrats and Media milk it for all it is worth.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s always been political.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We’ve been watching it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The economy is all but destroyed and real food shortages are weeks away. If we don’t open the country now it’s over.
By next week Trump will have enough support in all 50 states among the people.
Enough of this chicken little virus crap. WTF happened to Americans who would rather die on their feet than live on their knees?
Mass civil disobedience is now required or in January of 2021 a Democrat will be sworn in to reign over a desimated economy. Wake up folks the clock is ticking.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Food shortages? You must be having a joke.
The USA has no food shortages, neither do places , like Hong Kong, that import 95% of their food. Think about that.
I’m tired of these looney tune posts.
Take a nap, or go to some weirdo site who will allow you to post this drivel
LikeLiked by 1 person
Seems Sundance just yesterday quoted a 61y/o dairy farmer who begs to disagree with you. No shortages yet but the downstream effects of present actions will begin to manifest soon. The longer we continue the economic trashing, the more severe the effects will be.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No that report did not. He was talking about supply chain, processing capacity. That will ameliorate. The source was a frustrated guy, because rightly the shut down means loss of dollars and the difficulties of supplying his product during this temporary snafu.
As far as I’ve seen, considering the lockdown and ancillary trade offs, the situation will return to normal. There are lots of folks working on this problem, not just the big producers and their little guy complainers, at the end of the day there are no shortages of food. Get it to the customers, think outside the box, innovate, that’s the American genius.
LikeLike
Loony posts? Here’s a little reading for you to catch up on, then you might need a nap.
My sister has 20yrs of experience in the food and supply chain industries with a focus on master data management.
We only have about 72hrs of food in the food supply for all Americans. We cut 30-50% of food supply when we shut down restaurants.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/04/14/phase-five-supply-chain-with-a-message-from-a-dairy-farmer/
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/apr/09/us-coronavirus-outbreak-agriculture-food-supply-waste
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-usa-meatpacking/smithfield-shutting-u-s-pork-plant-indefinitely-warns-of-meat-shortages-during-pandemic-idUSKCN21U0O7
LikeLike
You are being very kind as I doubt a nap will be nearly enough.
LikeLike
Omg the NY slimes. I’m an idiot. Why didn’t I renew my subscription.
72 hours. My Lord, set my hair on fire. One less person to gobble up the crumps, left from the detritus of the NYT.
Thank you.
How could I be so ill informed
You have saved me. I have bark and grass soup to sustain me through the great famine.
LikeLike
is this your site to moderate? Do you dis invite? How about you allow people free speech.
LikeLike
I guess he did a coup against Sundance.
LikeLike
Where do you reside?
LikeLike
Maybe St. Elizabeths in Washington DC.
LikeLike
Well , there is that “Time on our hands”
factor, now that many are out of work.
When YTG was The MEETING ATTENDER FROM
HELL, one of the things I quickly noticed was
that most of the most vocal persons were
the unemployed, uber liberal wives.
Hubbies were MDs. Lawyers, College Professors.
Many present were also Trustifarians. The bored,
socially involved idle rich. With agendas on their
minds, time on their hands. These harpies usually
got what they wanted, because of the wealth, and
TIME ON THEIR HANDS.
Now, the great unwashed doesn’t have the wealth,
but we DO have the time. Use it wisely. Use it POLITELY.
Use it EN MASS. We now have the time to do so. Don’t
squander it. WE should not be the ones afraid. By sheer
numbers, the ones misrepresenting us should be.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Be careful or you may enrage someone with even more psycho anger management problems than Hillary Clinton herself.
LikeLiked by 1 person
John: that’s not the intent.
I’m still wrapping my mind around how
Gretchen McEvil will spin Wednesday’s
protest into Charlottesvilles, part 2. ( And
I wouldn’t put it past her).
That’s why I highlighted POLITELY. Worked
for the civil rights people. Big numbers without
psycho threats work. Actually made Pelosi
back down, and go on TV with her tail between
her legs a few weeks back. Remember?
LikeLike
I wasn’t referring to you at all.
LikeLike
Sounds like we have a packaging shortage for retail, not commercial.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
GOOD.
LikeLike
This is the obnoxious and nasty “reporter” at Monday presser:
LikeLike
LikeLike
Well, let’s just hope they will BOTH be out of a job soon!
Any lobbyists for China? Learn to code!
LikeLike
I am truly stunned that I got 1200 dollars put into my account today. I really didn’t think what the WH team, and President Trump, were saying time wise could be done. Well, it can. Although I don’t feel I am entitled to these funds, I will do my best to do good with it.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I’m glad you received help, G, ♥️
LikeLike
If you don’t need it yourself, it should be really satisfying for you to figure out how it can best be used to help others.
Have Fun! For sure, it’ll be much appreciated by others who *do* need it.
LikeLike
I did my taxes on Saturday primarily so I could get my bank routing info to the CPA (coronavirus payout administrators) and discovered the IRS owes me another $105.00! 😮
They can pay it out all at once if they’d like. 😁
LikeLike
My goodness – PATIENT ZERO of the Maoist Virus has just been detected!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
One big story line coming at us like a freight train this week has to do with the Wuhan Virus, its origin, its spread, and the weaponization of the news about it. There’s a sequence of three pieces that I think tell us a lot about Narrative One: Covid-19 was natural product, China was heroic and transparent in warning the world, showing the way how to halt it, then supplying the rest of the world the supplies needed to follow their example. Versus Narrative Two: This Wuhan Virus was developed in one or both of the virology labs in Wuhan, somehow escaped or was released (Narrative not yet clear), China tried to hide and downplay the issue, cover its tracks, enlisted its propaganda organ at the WHO to validate Narrative One, and collaborated with its allies in the US to lay the blame for all the deaths at the feet of President Trump.
Report 1 was printed in the Journal Nature – Medicine on March 17, “The proximal origin of SARS CoV-2” Kristian Andersen, et al. https://www.nature.com/search?q=s41591-020-0820-9%20 This is a superficial dismissal of the possibility of bio-engineering in an article which does NOT consider the location, capabilities or activities of the Wuhan Virology Institute, does NOT because it cannot identify the species supposedly the “natural” source of the virus, and instead exclusively relies for its conclusion – “Our analysis clearly shows that SARS-CoV-2 is not a laboratory construct or purposefully manipulated virus” – upon the authors’ own expertise in bio-engineering, and what expert bio-engineers “would have done” instead of the way the viral DNA is in fact structured. “We’re experts. We would’ve done it differently. Trust us.” Researched, written, peer-reviewed, in less than 2 months following the publication of the genetic code. Why are American and European scientists rushing out a narrative-one “nothing to see here folks” article, supposedly peer reviewed, when nothing is “clearly shown” at this point. Why is Nature publishing such propaganda?
Report 2 is this fine hour long investigative journalism piece from the Epoch Times, “The Origin of the Wuhan Coronavirus,” originally available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XMJ0EmMfb3U. However, this video no longer seems to be available on youtube, unless you sign in via Google. In any event, it has been linked in comments here on CTH at least five times, originally, I think, via a tweet from James Woods. This hour long video spend its first half detailing the capabilities and activities of the WVI, includes a genetic sequence that is 100% identical to HIV, I believe, that, we are told, is pretty conclusive that it didn’t mutate through bats, but was planted directly. The second half details the sequence of events and actions in Wuhan and the CCP since the outbreak began, with one inexplicable cover up or obvious disinformation after another. This video reports that the US had supported the bat coronavirus research at WHI until 2014 when our support was “cut off” due to the high risk involved (not to mention) the illegality of developing bioweapons.
Report 3 is the Wapo’s report on Tuesday, based on anonymous sources in the State Department leaking sensitive diplomatic cables from 2018 that reveal that our own Consulate in Wuhan made several visits to the WHI, reporting back on what they doing, sounding alarms about both the risk and the inadequate protections, and urging the US to increase funding to this CCP Bioweapons Program, in order to allow more and better trained staff, better to contain it. And revealing that the Galveston National Lab had continued to support this project. https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2020/04/14/state-department-cables-warned-safety-issues-wuhan-lab-studying-bat-coronaviruses/
As Sundance has pointed out, the Wapo is part of the Deep State leak machine, and still another anonymously sourced story leaking State Department cables appears designed to get ahead of the damage this article does to Narrative One, and to the Deep State. It provides new evidence that 1) the Deep State was helping to fund and supervise the development of this CCP bioweapon, 2) earlier reports that such support had been terminated in 2014 were either false or misleadingly designed to disguise continued involvement, 3) the first item above, rushed to print in Nature-Medicine appears to have been a failed effort to contain all this. The authors should be questioned by the FBI, or at least the Congress, on their motives in telling this tale.
So that’s one big story coming down the pike this week. China launchers biowarfare against the world, with Deep State involvement. What else is there? Brennan? Durham? Flynn? Oh my!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This link is working as of now
LikeLike
From one of the Dem Counties in FL.- Hillsborough Cty., (Tampa) . Prisoner released because of “concern for health during COVID pandemic” murders someone on his second day out.
Not sure what will Wake Up some of the more clueless Dem voters among us, but hopefully, this will do it for some.
https://www.wfla.com/news/hillsborough-county/hillsborough-county-inmate-released-amid-coronavirus-concerns-back-in-jail-on-murder-charge/
LikeLike
Over-eager and heavy-handed policing continues apace
‘Non-Essential Travel’:’ Australian Couple Fined $3,000+ for Posting Last Year’s Vacation Pictures on Facebook
A husband and wife from Victoria, Australia, were reportedly been fined over $3,000 Australian dollars ($1,925 USD) for “non-essential travel” after posting vacation photos to Facebook.
The pictures are from a vacation taken last June.
https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2020/04/14/non-essential-travel-australian-couple-fined-3000-for-posting-last-years-vacation-pictures-on-facebook/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Loony Tunes times we are living in.
Murderers released from jail, out of concern for their safety but people can’t sit in cars for church services or post old pics of vacations on FB, cops w/o masks tackling people for not wearing masks. The list goes on and on.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So I got notice today that our Gold Passes at Cedar Point for this year are now good through the 2021 season. They are going to be hurt bad by this, probably, because we think they oversold these new Gold passes.
I visit a Cedar Point forum today that I’ve gone to in the past and those people are off their rocker. It’s gone a lot political, trash talking POTUS and calling people that are protesting the shut down crazy. There are a couple of lone voices that have said some things in defense. I haven’t logged on to say anything. The owner of the website has TDS and won’t stop yapping. But I’m getting close to going on there and setting some things straight.
In the meantime, I went on a Hill article (that place is totally polluted now on their comments) and started telling a bunch of bozos that are disparaging and disputing the HCQ treatment to not take the medicine if they become severe, it will make us both happy.
I’ve just had it with these nitwits and am just going to tell people that argue about the medicine because of POTUS to just not take it. The rest of us will take it and survive.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Woke Democrat Party getting bitten in the a$$ by their own misfits
Non-Binary Candidates Sue Brooklyn Democrat Party for Requiring Gender Designation
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/04/14/non-binary-candidates-sue-brooklyn-democrat-party-for-requiring-gender-designation/
A group of “non-binary” individuals who claim they are neither male or female are suing to remove rules which were adopted by the Democrat party to boost the participation and influence of women.
“For me as a trans person trying to engage with local politics, it was disheartening that there were only two options at county level,” said Derek Gaskill, who is described in the website report as “trans masculine.”
“You have to declare that you’re male or female,” Gaskill said.
Funny, but I filled out the 2020 Census form 2 or 3 weeks ago
Those were the only two options on the form
Odd, huh?
LikeLike
LikeLike
HUGE STORY !!
Just tuned into Coast to Coast AM with George Noory. I missed most of what was said, so I hope someone else can add to this. The host (George) is absolutely stunned. The guest, Judy Mikovits (sp?) is exposing Anthony Fauci’s ties to Wuhan labs and funding corona viruses. This sounds HUGE. Please, anyone else that has heard more add to my comment. He’s got patent on some virus. Conflict of interest. She wants him fired. George Noory expects him to be fired tomorrow based on the story he’s heard. George never gets real animated, so this is new.
LikeLike