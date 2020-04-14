April 14th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1181

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Tell the Governors no money for sanctuary states!!
‘Now is the time to round up everyone covered by the Unconstitutional DACA farce, along with their illegal alien children who are not US citizens and never have been, and ship them out!
They have been stealing American jobs for too long and now with 11 million of us out of work we can no longer tolerate their criminal presence in our country.”
Deport the Illegals NOW!
EO Mandate E-Verify, Audit all Businesses. No Contractor Exemptions.
Rescind Sensitive Area Immigration Law Enforcement Policy.
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/04/13/april-13th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1180/comment-page-1/#comment-8068917)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding wall content until the next project(s) are near completion.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Sunday night update – 4/12/20 – (See link above.)
– Brian Kolfage post with article: IT BEGINS: Japan Pays Billions To Firms To Leave China, Relocate Production Elsewhere
– Angel Mary Ann Mendoza retweets POTUS a couple times regarding Dr. Fauci.
– Angel Mary Ann Mendoza retweet about Dr. Fauci and his leadership role on the “Global Vaccine Plan” through partnership with the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation.
– Angel Mary Ann Mendoza retweet of General Spaulding with article from Brazil where “police arrested on Saturday afternoon (11) ten Chinese who stole 15,000 tests for detecting the coronavirus and about 2 million items including masks, gloves, caps, overalls, alcohol gel and thermometers.”
– Angel Mary Ann Mendoza retweet with article covering activity near McAllen Texas (near Project 2): Bond denied drug trafficker accused of plotting to kill border agents
– Misc. content.
– – – – –
Monday night update – 4/13/20
– Just posting the prayer post today.
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.)
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to “shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.”
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona, passed AZ House on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety and health for the work crews and their families while they stay home during the temporary work shutdown; for safety and good weather for the work crews when they start up work again on Project 3, 4, & 5; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion
– for healing of Amanda Shea’s 14 year old son who has Covid-19.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(Feb 5)… Judge Randy Crane granted a 60-day extension to all parties. The three sides will reconvene on April 8 (rescheduled below).
(Mar 31)… Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Judge Randy Crane rescheduled the hearing from April 8 to May 6.
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
(Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, 5 and other projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Praying ! … so hard it hurts !
🙂
Trump Retweet
And don’t forget all the meeting trump took in feb to get insurance companies to wave co-pays. To get our industry to help make test and masks/ personal protection gear. SD posted Trumps meetings all through February- he was hustling every damn day!!
Meanwhile Pelosi was doing,……WHAT again?
I say Pelosi cause A) she’s the only Dem in authority, and so who COULD actually DO something,…and
B) Cause she is the face of the Dems (Oh, that FACE!).
The reason it doesn’t really matter WHO the Dems nominate, is because he will be running against Pelosi, regardless of who the figurehead sacrificial lamb is.
Ha.
The Dems and China are no doubt paying that slimy schitt Glenn Simpson and his corrupt crew at Fusion GPS millions of dollars a week to devise media strategies to destroy the President – then he walks on stage and takes about two minutes to destroy them.
#BoycottChinaRecogniseTaiwan
Would like some feedback on this. If hospitals are being CCP virus overrun and overwhelmed like the MSM and Fauxci are pushing, how do these nurses have time to make these videos? Just sayin…
Private video. But I saw a bunch like these the past week.
What are your thoughts on those types of videos?
That there aren’t masses of people dead and dying. My friends and I pretty much joke about everything but I think that’s out of line.
I’m presuming it goes something along the lines of this one….
LikeLiked by 5 people
Ad rem…YES! It’s one of those. Very disturbing.
These are hospitals away from areas with major Kung Flu problems, in in states where Governors have forced a cancellation of all ‘elective’ surgeries. Without COVID patients and without their regular supply of patients, the staff has little to do. Thus this stuff. DON’T BLAME THE STAFF, BLAME THE IGNORANT MANIPULATIVE POLITICIANS!
Where’s the video? I click your link and it says the video is private?
My apologies. He just made it private. 😕
T2020, it was only 2 weeks ago that Dr Birx said she spoke to the NY hospital workers on the ground and they weren’t at capacity. Last week was supposed to be the very worst week yet, somehow I think that didn’t happen. I’m not upset that the Dr’s/ nurses make these videos, everyone needs a break or escape. I’m mad that the media says the hospitals are overrun when they aren’t 💯
Nurses are underpaid, overworked, and underappreciated. They can turn doom and gloom into smiles and laughs. God bless them all.
snap!
Daring Greatly!
“It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood, who strives valiantly; who errs and comes short again and again; because there is not effort without error and shortcomings; but who does actually strive to do the deed; who knows the great enthusiasm, the great devotion, who spends himself in a worthy cause, who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement and who at the worst, if he fails, at least he fails while daring greatly. So that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who know neither victory nor defeat.”
-Theodore Roosevelt
Sounds like Chris Cuomo is tired of doing “fake news”.
His brother has had to begrudgingly face the reality that President Trump is a good man, a good President, and is doing a good job. Maybe Chris has noticed himself and has had a slight, 1% change of heart and doesn’t want to do so many hit jobs that he knows are unfair nonsense.
Sounds like Chris Cuomo is about to run for some political office.
My first thought exactly. These kind of people don’t suddenly get religion. There is another motive.
NY Mayor. He’s got a name, no skills necessary.
ImperatoreFormaggio • 2 hours ago
So the covid treatment involves taking red pills?
Captain Daddio ImperatoreFormaggio • 2 hours ago
Dang you beat me to it.
lol
No D.C. jury would convict China. And tge DOJ is already working on a robust defense.
Joe goosed her on the first take.
* USA * 🇺🇸 —-” Let Prayers Rain Down On America ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA*
“We must not get tired of doing good, for we will reap at the proper time if we don’t give up.” —Galatians 6:9
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “He gives power to the weak,
And to those who have no might He increases strength.” 🌟 —Isaiah 40:29
—————————————————————–
***Praises:
✅ Donald J. Trump is President of the United States of America
✅
✅ Pres. Trump schlonged Fake Media by publicly showing a video full of video clips of the Fake Media’s contradictions.
✅ Our Young Landen’s update in another post just below this prayer post -PTL!
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—We’re All in this Together
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 health protection for President Trump and his **MAGA Team
— Fake Media get another boomerang treatments for their ongoing rude and crude animalistic behavior
— the battle line of the Blue State Governors Vs Pres. Trump to control the timing of opening American economy [CA, OR, WA] [NY, NJ, Conn, Penn, Del, RI] My they all lose.
— for the right people to be part of President Trump’s prospective “American Comeback Advisory Council” to share facts and ideas on how/when to open up USA
— the Lord to give President Trump wisdom and timing to reopen our country-America stands with President Trump no matter what and when
— for Congress to upgrade the Phase 3 bill by adding $250B more to aid small business–and zero fundings for anything else including Dems pet projects, esp No to “Vote by Mail”
— for defunding of WHO–They Aided China in nearly destroying the world
— for Doctors, nurses, truck drivers, grocery workers & front responders
— America: *Keep Calm and *Use Common Sense
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— for all Treepers and Trump Supporters in harm way due to Easter Storms/possible Tornadoes in South, Midwest, etc.
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for those who lost their loved ones during Southern storms on Sunday during — healing and help to get their lives back together-May the Lord be with you all!
— for 24/7 protection/healing for USA from Chinese Wuhan virus/other illnesses
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen (New Update!..See next post below this post)
— *🇺🇸* Faithful & Consistent *🇺🇸*
🦅 ”As our Nation has faced the unique challenges posed by the coronavirus during the past few weeks, we have turned to God for guidance, comfort, and hope. Throughout this difficult period, we have witnessed the core tenets of Christianity—love, compassion, and kindness—reflected in the many acts of courage, generosity, and caring of the American people. ”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
——————————–Today is Day 14 of 30
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Tuesday, April 14, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 203 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
———————————————————————————————————————
🔥 🔥Last one..I promise (🤞). 😀
Bernie the lazy leech, dropped out and endorsed Biden, but still will keep his delegates. The new house must not be big enough for them and/or the new car not fast enough.
Two Little Demmies said to each other, “You Are Done.” but only
One tumbled into a hillbilly’s Moonshine Still
And then there is ONE.
Good News about our young Landen!
Here is my Grandma Covfefe’s special box of virtual Kleenex XOXO
—————————————————-
April 12, 2020
Good morning and Happy Easter! We are so thankful and full of gratitude to be home and all together this year. We know these are difficult and uncertain times for so many people, both here at home and throughout the world. We hope and pray that you and your loved ones are in good health, and we know with the help of God we will all get through this together.
My family is living proof that miracles happen. One year ago today, a man tried to destroy our family. I witnessed hate and sin in the worst way a mother possibly could. The only thing I could do is cry out to Jesus!
We spent that first day in the hospital watching as God performed one miracle after another in Landen’s body! As a one-year update on Landen’s story, I’ve decided to share my journal on how I felt on Easter last year, which was day 9 in his healing journey. Landen was still intubated and fighting for his life. This year Easter is on April 12, which is the one-year anniversary of this horrific event that I now call “the day God sent his Angles to save my son.”
My hope is that you take time to reflect on what’s most important. To feel God’s endless love around you with His message of hope and healing. Forgive who needs to be forgiven and know that Jesus died for you and rose again for your salvation. The message of love and hope that Jesus brought to the world is needed today more than ever. On behalf of myself and my family, we wish you and your loved ones all the Blessings of Easter.
Day 9, April 21, 2019 ~HAPPY EASTER~
The King is ALIVE! Landen baby, the same king that raised Jesus from the dead is healing you right now! He loves each and everyoneof us SO much. We are all HIS, all we have to do is let HIM in and heaven will fight for you!
It’s Easter morning, I am listening to songs that people have sent to me, the same people that I know are praying for you right now. This hospital room is filled with the glory of God, peace and angels this beautiful morning! Praise Jesus, evil never wins.
We are praising you in this storm, I can’t wait to listen to church this morning in bed with you sweet boy.
The Lord decides you’re going out and you’re coming in, from this time forth and forever more psalms 121:8
Nana and Papa came this Easter morning and we listened to Living Word live. Pastor Mac is teaching on love and how God can give us endless love for other people. Landen, we do NOT have to hate anyone!! When we love others, GOD’s love shines through us!
Easter 2019, on resurrection Sunday, people all over the world get to hear how God still does MIRACLES! Your story is showing people how much HE really loves us!
I’m sitting in your bed and feel so peaceful while I enjoy Gods love looking out the window. You are still intubated, but you will be breathing on your own soon. I feel a complete overwhelming sense of peace, so much love and the presence of the Holy Spirit in this room.
I know you are going to be more than PERFECT!
I love you sweet baby, Happy Easter!
Landen’s story will be told in full one day when we are all ready to share it❤ In the meantime, we are eternally thankful for all the love and support we still feel. Please share in our hope for the future, not just for Landen but for the world. Happy Easter to All!
—————————————————
Also this article from Fox 9 (Philadelphia?):
Family of boy thrown off Mall of America balcony: ‘One year ago today, a man tried to destroy our family’
(FOX 9) – The now six-year-old boy who was thrown from a balcony at the Mall of America is celebrating his recovery a year after the incident.
In April 2019, Landen was with his mother at the Mall of America when a man “looking for someone to kill” approached Landen and threw him over the balcony, according to court documents. The nearly 40-foot fall left Landen seriously injured with a long road to recovery. Donations poured in with more than $1 million raised online.
According to family updates, Landen returned home in August and as of late November, Landen was walking “perfectly.”
In June, Emmanuel Aranda pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted murder and was sentenced to 19 years in prison. While it’s been a difficult journey for Landen, he told his family he “feel[s] bad” for Aranda.
On Easter Sunday, his family posted on his GoFundMe that “miracles happen,” and that at this time last year, Landen was still intubated and fighting for his life.
“My family is living proof that miracles happen. One year ago today, a man tried to destroy our family. I witnessed hate and sin in the worst way a mother possibly could. The only thing I could do is cry out to Jesus,” family wrote. “My hope is that you take time to reflect on what’s most important. To feel God’s endless love around you with His message of hope and healing. Forgive who needs to be forgiven and know that Jesus died for you and rose again for your salvation. The message of love and hope that Jesus brought to the world is needed today more than ever. On behalf of myself and my family, we wish you and your loved ones all the Blessings of Easter.”
Source: https://www.fox29.com/news/family-of-boy-thrown-off-mall-of-america-balcony-one-year-ago-today-a-man-tried-to-destroy-our-family
Praying and Happy Dancing ! !
Love that vision! LoL
Fauci came through big today. He got it done. Completely took POTUS off the hook. Credit where it’s due.
And he destroys the CBS blondie who was trying to insinuate he was forced to say what he said.
And then, at the end of the press conference, he basically put all the blame on China and the WHO when the guy asked him what “mistakes” were made by the Administration during the virus fight.
Today was a heck of a day. The cavalry came, and then some.
Dems can forget about any investigations of the virus response. Fauci pretty much ended all of that today. Credit to him, he took one for the team, while also burying China and the WHO.
I think a lot of people have been screwed over by so many politicians and bureaucrats before they automatically assume everybody is corrupt and part of the conspiracy and the resistance, but I think Fauci may just be incompetent and runs his mouth too much from time to time, which gets him in hot water. He’s probably trying to do what he thinks is right and doesn’t necessarily have it out for the President. I’m sure he’s a liberal but that’s not saying much, 90% of the government is likely liberal.
I think the guy just runs his mouth a lot, says completely contradictory things within hours, often, and probably isn’t doing a very good job at whatever his job is supposed to be. To be honest though, likely anybody in his position would be as full of crap as he is. I don’t really believe he has any malice or ill intent involved. I haven’t seen any evidence of that.
Ron, I agree totally. To me, Fauci is just a naive guy with no media training who likes to talk. And so he’s not ready for traps and the games of the press.
Don’t think he has any ill will, as you said. He’s not sophisticated enough for that (as a strategist).
Not a bad guy at all. But very, very easy to manipulate because he’s eager and naive.
He got it done today, though. He shut the door HARD on the press today. Well done.
He’s just a government worker with a medical degree – not some savant or oracle of epidemiology. He is a bureaucrat who is allowed to pontificate on the back of POTUS pressers which makes people assume he must be the best of the best; I think we’ve all seen that isn’t true given how many times he’s been wrong in the past 6 weeks. If it were any other President, you’d never know his name because there wouldn’t be daily update pressers and there wouldn’t be any economic shutdown. If you dropped Fauci in a hospital and asked him to see patients he probably wouldn’t know the first thing to do.
I agree 100%
Yeah I think the media used him, Trump said What the f***, and so he went out and fixed it to the best of his abilities. He’s probably a good guy but Naive is the perfect word like you said. He probably hasn’t had anybody give him any pushback in 40 years or so and once he saw how the media was basically using him it probably woke him up a little bit.
I can’t get too mad at these guys like this, who freak out and overstate all this stuff, I mean that’s the guy’s job. No matter who you had in that position they’d be doing the same crap. It’s like how a lawyer is so overprotective about everything legal, the advice they give you is always way over the top but it’s because they’re a lawyer. that’s how they think. So we end up with Fauci who somehow underplayed, AND overplayed everything.
———————————————-
My whole thoughts about this whole thing are that I don’t really blame any of them for their responses. Almost everybody involved got everything wrong, from the numbers to completely shutting down the economy to number of ventilators, etc. This is the type of stuff that nobody is going to face any kind of repercussions for. I don’t really even have a problem with how Obama handled the swine flu. Here we sit though, with 20 million people out of work or whatever it is, the biggest fustercluck of all time.
Just another example as usual that Government officials at all levels are generally incompetent. Not much we can do about that. I think President Trump did pretty much the best job he could but there’s no good way to handle this crap in our current political environment.
The only people involved that I really have any kind of disgust for are the media, some of the stuff they have done was completely done with ill intent.
Great comment. Very much agree, especially the parts about Fauci being used by the media, and the part about how bureaucracies are inefficient and incompetent at handling crises like this one.
Truthfully, I think he knows the dead-serious people he’s working with in the administration. Fauci was about to get flayed alive and in public. There is ample evidence of what he said earlier Fauci retreated in the best way that he could by accepting all the blame that he earned.
Call me cynical, but IMO once Fauci is no longer in government service he will say that POTUS forced him to say what he said during that interview in order to keep his job, or words to that effect.
Wow that’s pretty beautiful. This guy’s like another Mick Mulvaney (or better). Completely awesome Patriot who’s BOUT THAT LIFE and doesn’t care if anybody doesn’t like it.
Grenell…Another great guy from Palm Springs Ca
Citizen ….Not only do we have unscrupulous reporters but California is run by Pelosi and Schiff and Newsom etc …..EVERYTHING IN CALIFORNIA IS UNSCUPULOUS AND DESIGNED TO TERRORIZE GOOD TAX PAYING CITIZENS AND BUSINESS OWNERS.
Weird, I went to watch the 4/13 press conference video on CSPAN and they were messed up. Not sure if CSPAN had been hacked or their video was justed messed up. The clip jump and was missing gap. It appears to be fixed now but I am not going to watch the whole thing to make sure it is correct. Had to jump to the youtube Fox, but that has been edited too. There was about 40 minutes of just the press wait that has been edited off. Makes me wonder if more edits are happening on the video.
On the C-Span clip, I was not getting Trumps slide show, now I am. Anyone else experience anything strange on replay.
American friends, I usually like to post things from Israel theta are either educational, inspirational or news. The below video is both educational and inspirational. It is about the IAF (Israeli Air Force).
The IAF is revered across the globe including by American pilots who sometimes have joint exercises. The video below has a lot of wisdom of life in it and most of the footage is real actual footage of operations. I was surprised that this was permitted as a lot seems confidential.
It’s a bit long but interesting so I recommend to start watching and see how deep you want to get into it. But this is by far the best and most authentic video on the IAF which I know very well.
What? that was2014 in the Wayne county morgue. WDIV: Nearly 200 Unclaimed Bodies at Wayne County Morgue
https://deadlinedetroit.com/articles/9292/wdiv_reports_that_there_s_nearly_200_unclaimed_bodies_at_wayne_county_morgue
It could be another gang gun battle weekend in Detroit too.
Did they do a clinical trial on early use also….or just critical case? This could be misleading, If not.
I doubt they did early use HQ.
The most powerful man in the world takes time out from managing a worldwide emergency to conduct seminar for journalism interns
CNN: shoving actual news reports in our face is “rewriting history”.
Democrat mayors and governors protect and set illegal immigrant criminals free but make their own law-abiding tax paying citizens stay locked up at home unable to work and pay their mortgages!
I still say Fauci is a dirty little weasel. Watch the interview with Tapper again. He was clearly and deliberately implying that Trump ignored his warnings. Later in the day, the videos of Fauci’s prior statements were brought to light. I believe that Fauci runs his little BS mouth so much that he can’t keep track of it all. When his memory was refreshed by the videos, he had no choice but to backpedal and tell the truth. The fact is that if he pulls any more of this crap, Trump will have him dead to rights, based on his own statements. Hell, it’s possible (maybe even probable) that Trump gave Fauci his own private video presentation earlier in the day, similar to the one he showed the press, but with Fauci as the star.
Excellent…..this dirty SOB Newsom is kissing up to PT so he can run for president. Everyone should hope to God Pelosis nephew never wins.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/california-pastors-sue-governor-newsom-coronavirus-lockdown-restrictions/
The C-19 briefing was improved by the chronological list of P Trump admin actions and the video. Once he crushed the February accusations, a reporter simply shifted to March. Hopefully it will be covered next time as incredible improvements were undertaken. The WH Boss is too generous to the unappreciative, dishonest media with the number of questions IMO, but as he often says–“I’m President,” so he knows what he’s doing.
I think its time for P Trump to include Mental Health officials and other concerned medical “experts” onto the podium to present important facts and opinions about the dangers and impacts of mass unemployment on the health and sanity of the unemployed and their families. I suspect some “experts” would welcome an opportunity to make their case about increased suicides, crime, drug abuse deaths etc. They could balance the Fauci-Birx epidemiological arguments. The health and welfare of the nation are harmed on both sides of the issue.
I have to give the male reporter near the end of the briefing a “creative award” after he tried to dupe Fauci into answering another hypothetical question. He almost fell for it again when the sly reporter claimed that the media are only trying to determine what mistakes were made so the next President can learn from it. Yeah sure, it has nothing to do with discovering a “mistake” and disparaging Trump’s efforts.
FYI – Chi-Na Virus deaths adjusted for population
The Chief Executive could change this Policy Today! Now is the Time!
Deport the Illegal Alien Parasites anywhere they are found.
https://www.ice.gov/ero/enforcement/sensitive-loc
Will enforcement actions ever occur at sensitive locations?
Enforcement actions may occur at sensitive locations in limited circumstances, but will generally be avoided. ICE or CBP officers and agents may conduct an enforcement action at a sensitive location with prior approval from an appropriate supervisory official, or if the enforcement action involves exigent circumstances.
“What does the Department of Homeland Security mean by the term “sensitive location”?
Locations covered by these policies would include, but not be limited to:
Schools, such as known and licensed daycares, pre-schools and other early learning programs; primary schools; secondary schools; post-secondary schools up to and including colleges and universities; as well as scholastic or education-related activities or events, and school bus stops that are marked and/or known to the officer, during periods when school children are present at the stop;
Medical treatment and health care facilities, such as hospitals, doctors’ offices, accredited health clinics, and emergent or urgent care facilities;
Places of worship, such as churches, synagogues, mosques, and temples;
Religious or civil ceremonies or observances, such as funerals and weddings; and
During public demonstration, such as a march, rally, or parade.”
