April 13th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1180

* USA * 🇺🇸 —-” Prayers Rains Down On America ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA*
“Jesus looked at them and said, ‘With man this is impossible, but not with God; all things are possible with God.'” —Mark 10:27
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “Have you not known? Have you not heard?
The everlasting God, the Lord, The Creator of the ends of the earth,
Neither faints nor is weary. His understanding is unsearchable.” 🌟
—Isaiah 40:28
—————————————————————–
***Praises:
✅ Donald J. Trump is President of the United States of America
✅ We can’t fathom our life without Sundance’s consistent reporting!
✅ UK PM Boris Johnson is home!
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—We’re All in this Together
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 health protection for President Trump and his **MAGA Team
— for the right people to be part of President Trump’s prospective “American Comeback Advisory Council” to share facts and ideas on how/when to open up USA
— the Lord to give President Trump wisdom and timing to reopen our country-America stands with President Trump no matter what and when
— for Congress to upgrade the Phase 3 bill by adding $250B more to aid small business–and zero fundings for anything else including Dems pet projects
— for Doctors, nurses, truck drivers, grocery workers & front responders
— America: *Keep Calm and *Use Common Sense
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— for all Treepers and Trump Supporters in harm way due to Easter Storms/possible Tornadoes in South, Midwest, etc.
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for 24/7 protection/healing for USA from Chinese Wuhan virus/other illnesses
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* Stay The Course *🇺🇸*
🦅 ”At this holy time, our nation is engaged in a battle like never before — the invisible enemy. Though we will not be able to gather together with one another as we normally would on Easter, we can use this sacred time to focus on prayer, reflection, and growing in our personal relationship with God. ”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
——————————–Today is Day 13 of 30
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Monday, April 13, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 204 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
Praying !
Yea, God !
Thank you, Grandma!
Thank You, Lord, for Your blessings. Grant us strength and energy to go through this new week as we seek Your face, Your comfort, Your rest. Bless us with Your peace that passes all understanding.
Thankful for all who pray faithfully for our President, our Nation, and those who protect us and keep us safe. Praying for Wisdom for our President.
in the name of Jesus and His Resurrection power, Amen.
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/04/12/april-12th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1179/comment-page-1/#comment-8065130)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding wall content until the next project(s) are near completion.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Saturday night update – 4/11/20 – (See link above.)
– Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza retweet with article: Boeing in Mesa prints 3D face shields for medical staff fighting coronavirus
– Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza retweet with video recognizing dedicated health professionals and Sailors across the world who are on the front lines of the #COVID19 response.
– Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza retweet of Justice Department press release: Executive Branch Agencies Recommend the FCC Revoke and Terminate China Telecom’s Authorizations to Provide International Telecommunications Services in the United States
– Misc. retweets of White House photos and a video
– – – – –
Sunday night update – 4/12/20
– Brian Kolfage post with article: IT BEGINS: Japan Pays Billions To Firms To Leave China, Relocate Production Elsewhere
– Angel Mary Ann Mendoza retweets POTUS a couple times regarding Dr. Fauci.
– Angel Mary Ann Mendoza retweet about Dr. Fauci and his leadership role on the “Global Vaccine Plan” through partnership with the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation.
– Angel Mary Ann Mendoza retweet of General Spaulding with article from Brazil where “police arrested on Saturday afternoon (11) ten Chinese who stole 15,000 tests for detecting the coronavirus and about 2 million items including masks, gloves, caps, overalls, alcohol gel and thermometers.”
– Angel Mary Ann Mendoza retweet with article covering activity near McAllen Texas (near Project 2): Bond denied drug trafficker accused of plotting to kill border agents
– Misc. content.
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.)
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to “shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.”
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona, passed AZ House on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety and health for the work crews and their families while they stay home during the temporary work shutdown; for safety and good weather for the work crews when they start up work again on Project 3, 4, & 5; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion
– for healing of Amanda Shea’s 14 year old son who has Covid-19.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(Feb 5)… Judge Randy Crane granted a 60-day extension to all parties. The three sides will reconvene on April 8 (rescheduled below).
(Mar 31)… Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Judge Randy Crane rescheduled the hearing from April 8 to May 6.
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
(Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, 5 and other projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Angel Mary Ann Mendoza tweet with image.
Brian Kolfage Facebook post – 4/10/20
Angel Mary Ann Mendoza retweet.
Angel Mary Ann Mendoza retweet.
MSM is trying to rewrite history.
Angel Mary Ann Mendoza retweet with images.
Angel Mary Ann Mendoza retweet. (General Spaulding is also a board member for WBTW.)
Angel Mary Ann Mendoza retweet with photos.
President Trump has blood on his hands!!!
Mostly on his knuckles.
From repeatedly slugging the mainstream media in the face.
He got a little bit on his shirt too.
Angel Mary Ann Mendoza retweet with article.
Quite a story.
Angel Mary Ann Mendoza retweet.
The 15April voting is scheduled in South Korea. This is how they are handling it
Looks like South Korea has the sanitation and social distancing process streamlined at their voting locations.
Brian Kolfage Instagram post – 4/11/20
The Thin Façade of Authority
As we continue to debate about numerators and denominators in determining the real impact of this virus, one common denominator remains certain about the elites advising, crafting, and developing our response: they aren’t touched by the impact of their decisions.
https://amgreatness.com/2020/04/12/the-thin-facade-of-authority/
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 3 people
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
I hope the President’s campaign team is ready to ramp up their game. The coming election will be nastier than 2016 when the anti Trump forces unleash a steady barrage of outrageous Coronavirus allegations that will make Russian Collusion claims look petty.
Hopefully, his campaign has been documenting their WH Coronavirus response and collecting videos of Fauci’s optimism on Feb 29th and Trump’s more obvious political opponents in NY and elsewhere encouraging people to attend parades and other packed events well into March. The pending election debates will involve more outrageous finger pointing than usual and POTUS’s adept answers in the briefings indicates he’s ready but will his campaign staff be ready with useful details.
I wish a clever researcher like sundance could create a brief, detailed and thorough flow diagram of the medical supply chain from the WH to the patient and to medical staff. Also, a money flow supply chain chart from the WH to a small business owner etc. I have no idea how many regulations the Trump admin had to eliminate, how many businesses he had to partner with and how many major changes the admin had to implement “in Trump time” to transform a constipated Fed bureaucracy into a fast acting and optimally efficient national leader during the viral outbreak.
The numbers should be accurately tabulated. If voters could see how much P Trump has actually done, (beyond the briefings) it would be stunning; given the Spymaster previous President. The absurd accusations made by antagonists like Acosta et al would look lame and desperate against a preponderance of actual evidence of unprecedented change and success.
Dear Trump administration people who read CTH;
The following video was posted by an onion farmer in Idaho. There are lots of onions, usually destined for restaurants, which now have no market because the restaurants are closed. The grocery stores don’t need them either, as they have their own supply. So they could very well rot in the fields. However, there is a country that uses a lot of onions in its cuisine, and that is India. Even better, they have been having weather related issues lately, and have lost a lot of their own locally produced onions. Since they have been very helpful to us giving us hydroxychloroquine, perhaps we can send them some onions. Have the Ag department buy them and send them to India.
That is a great idea. The onion farmers will no doubt be subsidized this year anyway. Why not buy up their crop 7 send it to Modi as a gift? Wise and practical man, that farmer.
There’s another thing that goes on in this industry that a guy clued me into a few years back, he was getting a job as a nutritionist for the school system. Anyways, businesses or farms give free food to school systems, which they get a tax benefit for, some of the larger dairy farms and things like PET etc. use it as a way to put smaller farmers etc. out of business but I digress.
So they give food to the schools for free, and the schools still get paid from the government per meal and probably 100 other ways, some schools have 1 or 2 employees come in during the summer and fix meals, just so they can charge the government even when it’s in a situation where no children eat the meals. Most of the food they are receiving for free.
I don’t know all the ins and outs but I’ll bet some of our treehouse farmers are aware of it.
Update on ?covid illness in our home:
Hubby is hanging in there fluctuating in temp, but nothing above 102. Intense body “pain.” He said he couldn’t call it an ache. He has an intermittent productive cough, but sputum looks OK to me. Denies shortness of breath, chest tightness.
Supposed to get tested tomorrow morning, but a windstorm and bad weather had the drive thru clinic closing. We will try for Tuesday…
I do not have a fever, nor my 3 children, however I have developed an itchy cough at the back of my throat this afternoon. Hurts kind of like postnasal drip does.
So, we’ll see. Keep on, praying on. Happy Easter (even though it’s now Monday).
There are three kinds of intelligence: one kind understands things for itself, the other appreciates what others can understand, the third understands neither for itself nor through others. This first kind is excellent, the second good, and the third kind useless.
– Niccolo Machiavelli
Fauci is has the third kind. And that is being generous.
In the twenty-first century of the Christian era, two long time bureaucrat apparatchiks, of the lineage of Obama, combining the powers of transcendent propaganda with the preternatural stubbornness of fanatics and the fraudulent spirit of impostors, proclaimed themselves as messengers from the Lords of Science, and spread delusion of the mind and desolation of the economy and of liberty over an extensive portion of the best nation on earth fully intending to grind it all to dust.
As Mark Twain said, ‘The problem with lightning is it ain’t distributed right”.
