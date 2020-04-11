Saturday April 11th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
If you’re of a certain age you’ll remember Walt Disney using the mousetrap/ping pong ball feature to demonstrate nuclear fission on the Disney Sunday program.
Each time the Mississippi runs high (17 feet or better at New Orleans) the Corps opens the Bonnet Carre Spillway to take the pressure off of the levees. It’s been opened in 2016, 2018, 2019 and is being opened again. 2019 was a record opening, it stayed open from Feb 27th thru April 11th, diverting over 210,000 cubic feet of water PER SECOND into Lake Pontchartrain. On May 10th it was opened again and stayed open thru July 27th, at peak dumping nearly 200,000 CFS in to the Lake.
All of this fresh water turns the brackish Lake into a freshwater lake and causes huge algae blooms that help kill wildlife and cause the lake to stink to high heaven. The water passes through the Rigolets and into the upper Gulf where it changes the water to fresh and raises hell with the wild and fish life, the worst effect being on whales and dolphins as the fresh water brings new pathogens that cause them massive infections, killing those who don’t get out fast enough.
As I said, it’s being opened again and is only pouring about 80,000 CFS into the lake. We’re praying the river drops soon and they can close it as the wildlife along the Louisiana/Mississippi Gulf Coast has been nailed for the last almost three years and the marine mammals don’t need another pummeling.
After Katrina there were a lot of live oaks that had been killed in New Orleans and along the beach road in Gulfport/Biloxi, MS where she came ashore. Chainsaw sculptors at various site in NOLA sculpted the oak corpses into art but on the beach road there’s a strip of them that runs for a few miles. Many of the oaks survived, they’re tough, they’ve lasted for many bad hurricanes, but the ones that didn’t are now art representing some of the wildlife along the coast.
Quarantini
What better end to a sequestered week than with a delicious quarantini. Here’s my recipe. It is a regular martini but with a salted-rimmed glass. Here is how to make one:
Find a glass with a wide rim. Wet the rim all around and put the glass rim down in salt-covered saucer the same as you would do for a tequila and set aside. You can even use salt substitute (potassium chloride) if you are watching your sodium intake. Add a double shot of vodka to a cocktail mixer and add a tiny amount of vermouth (optional). Fill the cocktail mixer with ice and shake like hell for about a minute until your hand freezes. Strain the drink into the glass and add an olive. For a dirty quarantini, add a small splash of the brine from the olive jar into the cocktail mixer before you shake it.
Bottoms up!
Hint: The more of these you drink, the less you will worry about being confined and the more you will enjoy those documentaries on YouTube.
City of New Orleans bulldozed his boyhood home to build city hall but they did name a park and the city’s airport after him.
From A Father to His Son
“Thou therefore, my son, be strong in the grace that is in Christ Jesus”(2 Tim. 2:1).
As Paul prepared to leave this life, he longed to leave Timothy with a few parting instructions to encourage him in the faith. The apostle knew that his young friend was easily discouraged. Of course, some of the circumstances Timothy faced as he defended the faith would be enough to dishearten the most seasoned veteran of the Cross today (Acts 19:23-41 cf. 1 Tim. 1:2,3).
Paul affectionately refers to Timothy as “my son.” Although Timothy was not Paul’s son in the flesh, the aged apostle had led him to the Lord; therefore, he was his son in the faith. As a result, there was a very special relationship between them. Timothy might have had ten thousand instructors in Christ, but he only had one spiritual father who loved him like a son. Thus, Paul challenges him to be strong in grace. Grace is God’s unmerited favor toward those who are undeserving.
Timothy, “be strong,” don’t let others rob you of the grace that you’ve freely received. And legalism will do just this if we allow it. It’s the enemy of grace. Like the Pharisees, the legalist wants to set the standard, which he decrees to be the measure of spirituality. Legalists love to develop an unspoken list of do’s and don’ts for others to follow. You must conform to what they have established as acceptable behavior in regard to how you should dress or act, or what reference Bible you must carry, or how many church services you should attend throughout the week. Failure to conform is a sure indication that you are not very spiritually minded.
Beloved, God has given us the standard we are to follow in His Word; it’s called GRACE! Today, we are not under the Law, nor are we to submit ourselves to those who believe they are the final authority as to how the Christian life should be lived. Grace teaches us how to live; it is patient, understanding, and tolerant. Grace always leaves room for differences. It’s never judgmental (1 Cor. 4:5). So then, Timothy was not to allow anyone to rob him of the liberty he enjoyed in Christ, nor should we. “Be strong in the grace that is in Christ Jesus.”
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/from-a-father-to-his-son/
2 Timothy 2:1 Thou therefore, my son, be strong in the grace that is in Christ Jesus.
Acts 19:23 And the same time there arose no small stir about that way.
24 For a certain man named Demetrius, a silversmith, which made silver shrines for Diana, brought no small gain unto the craftsmen;
25 Whom he called together with the workmen of like occupation, and said, Sirs, ye know that by this craft we have our wealth.
26 Moreover ye see and hear, that not alone at Ephesus, but almost throughout all Asia, this Paul hath persuaded and turned away much people, saying that they be no gods, which are made with hands:
27 So that not only this our craft is in danger to be set at nought; but also that the temple of the great goddess Diana should be despised, and her magnificence should be destroyed, whom all Asia and the world worshippeth.
28 And when they heard these sayings, they were full of wrath, and cried out, saying, Great is Diana of the Ephesians.
29 And the whole city was filled with confusion: and having caught Gaius and Aristarchus, men of Macedonia, Paul’s companions in travel, they rushed with one accord into the theatre.
30 And when Paul would have entered in unto the people, the disciples suffered him not.
31 And certain of the chief of Asia, which were his friends, sent unto him, desiring him that he would not adventure himself into the theatre.
32 Some therefore cried one thing, and some another: for the assembly was confused; and the more part knew not wherefore they were come together.
33 And they drew Alexander out of the multitude, the Jews putting him forward. And Alexander beckoned with the hand, and would have made his defence unto the people.
34 But when they knew that he was a Jew, all with one voice about the space of two hours cried out, Great is Diana of the Ephesians.
35 And when the townclerk had appeased the people, he said, Ye men of Ephesus, what man is there that knoweth not how that the city of the Ephesians is a worshipper of the great goddess Diana, and of the image which fell down from Jupiter?
36 Seeing then that these things cannot be spoken against, ye ought to be quiet, and to do nothing rashly.
37 For ye have brought hither these men, which are neither robbers of churches, nor yet blasphemers of your goddess.
38 Wherefore if Demetrius, and the craftsmen which are with him, have a matter against any man, the law is open, and there are deputies: let them implead one another.
39 But if ye enquire any thing concerning other matters, it shall be determined in a lawful assembly.
40 For we are in danger to be called in question for this day’s uproar, there being no cause whereby we may give an account of this concourse.
41 And when he had thus spoken, he dismissed the assembly.
1 Timothy 1:2 Unto Timothy, my own son in the faith: Grace, mercy, and peace, from God our Father and Jesus Christ our Lord.
3 As I besought thee to abide still at Ephesus, when I went into Macedonia, that thou mightest charge some that they teach no other doctrine,
1 Corinthians 4:5 Therefore judge nothing before the time, until the Lord come, who both will bring to light the hidden things of darkness, and will make manifest the counsels of the hearts: and then shall every man have praise of God.
ROFL!!!
And now for something totally different . . .
Lead up to my last paragraph:
OK, I’m really, really, really bored. I live alone w/ my 2 birds, a Goffin Cockatoo & a Sun Conure (at least my pets talk back).
Today we watched a couple of movies (I had already binged watched all my favorite TV shows) then we danced to some golden oldies (my birds love dancing & singing, i.e. screaming, to songs w/ a good bass beat) Then I caught up w/ the news.
So, I’m sitting here bored & Yawning trying to come up w/ something else to keep me occupied.
I know! I wondered if yawning really is contagious.
so I googled it and found this article in “Scientific American”
“Why do we yawn when we are tired? And why does it seem to be contagious?
I couldn’t finish reading the article because I was laughing so hard after I read this paragraph.
**** “Another hypothesis is that we yawn because we are tired or bored. But this, too, is probably not the case because the PVN also plays a role in penile erection, which is not typically an event associated with boredom.”****
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/why-do-we-yawn-when-we-ar/
It’s CATERDAY, Treepers!!! Give your kitties (puppies, too) a pat for me.
HAPPY CATURDAY!
Cats Exploring And Enjoying The Garden
MB Vids (Serbia) with Gale (orange Munchkin male cat) and Gara (black female)
🙂
Scientists in Myanmar, perhaps with not much better to do, have identified 6 new coronaviruses in bats! Just in case you don’t think that’s enough of an “OoooKAY! High Five!!” moment, they estimate that with around 1200 species of bats and at least 170 of them used for food in Asia, Africa, Australia, Oceania and elsewhere they believe there ma be thousands of coronavirus varieties out there.
These viruses they’ve found are in the same family as the SARS, MERS and COVID-19 but are not genetically related there’s no guarantee they couldn’t take a detour through another species (i.e., as swine flu did) but that still leaves over 1200 bat species to check and see what surprises they may hold.
So far this hankerin’ for bush meat’s brought us HIV, a few hemorrhagic fevers and the SARS/COVID treats. As the various bush meat eaters aren’t likely to give up their exotic ramen toppings we may be in for a long and bumpy ride. Hail globalization.
