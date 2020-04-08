Wow, Good News – Latest COVID-19 Projections Show Peak on Saturday, and Total Deaths 60,000 (Same As 2017/2018 Flu Season)…

There was another stunning drop in projections by the IHME model; the current model being used by U.S. government officials on the coronavirus task force. [Model Here]

According to the latest projections the peak of U.S. coronavirus impact will take place on Saturday April 11th, ironically the day before Easter Sunday.

Additionally, the total projected number of COVID-19 related deaths has been dropped to 60,000.  That’s the same impact as the regular 2017/2018 flu season.

National Vital Statistics – Coding for COVID-19 Deaths

…..”for all decedents where the disease caused or is assumed to have caused or contributed to death”…

  1. milktrader says:
    April 8, 2020 at 3:59 pm

    How did President Trump know?

  2. stripmallgrackle says:
    April 8, 2020 at 3:59 pm

    Cool. So can I have my former life back now?

  3. MadVoterInMN (@MadVoterInMN) says:
    April 8, 2020 at 4:00 pm

    Awesome…now someone please tell my commie Minnesota governor, who an hour ago, extended the Stay At Home order to May 4th.

    #NotMyGovernor #Resist

  4. Locked_Down_In_Cali says:
    April 8, 2020 at 4:00 pm

    I read recently a victim of this bug died while waiting on a blood transfusion after being dismembered in a car accident! 👀

  5. Gort says:
    April 8, 2020 at 4:02 pm

    Perfect timing for the resurrection of our economy.

  6. UberRight says:
    April 8, 2020 at 4:02 pm

    “COVID-19 projections assuming full social distancing through May 2020”. THRU MAY!!!
    When do we start having our Yellow Vest movement? So far we all just talk, and government has nothing to fear.

  7. Charles Darwin says:
    April 8, 2020 at 4:03 pm

    The cover-up officially begins.

  8. clulessgrandpa says:
    April 8, 2020 at 4:03 pm

    Apples and oranges to compare the US numbers with the rest of the world.

  9. lemontree says:
    April 8, 2020 at 4:04 pm

    So no worse deaths than a bad flu. I’m glad it’s not bad, but not I’m furious at the people who deliberately pushed this garbage. It was a money & power grab.

  10. NJF says:
    April 8, 2020 at 4:04 pm

    Reposting county & state #s. NYC has had 0 deaths for 4 consecutive days. Doubling is getting longer as well. Nearly 7 days. Even Cuomo is saying the trend is stabilizing. My county is now 3rd & nyc has dropped to 6th

    https://covid-19.direct/county/NY/Nassau

  11. waterthelibertytree01 says:
    April 8, 2020 at 4:05 pm

    Just a fact here………Forecasts are 100% a guess and never accurate. Especially this agenda laiden model put forth by people that want to drive something so sinister with this vaccine and digital tatooing. I hope God calls them to pergatory soon for ultimate judging.

  12. Spazznout says:
    April 8, 2020 at 4:05 pm

    Open the damn Economy NOW!

    Enough with the BS.

  13. Dave Crawford says:
    April 8, 2020 at 4:06 pm

    This I predicted. Brix, Fauci and the WHO need to answer for their flaming hair predictions. China stinks but I’m tired of having NO ONE EVER have to atone for their lies and irresponsible exaggerations that cost trillions of dollars, jobs, etc. Yes, this includes the Communist media.

    “Well, this low death toll is a testament to how well our advice was heeded. Thank goodness we were on the job. We’ll now get back to work on that AIDS vaccine.”

    Um, your MODEL INCLUDED SOCIAL DISTANCING. YOU ARE EITHER INCOMPETENT OR LYING.

  14. UberRight says:
    April 8, 2020 at 4:06 pm

    Thru May is 54 days more! Who is ready to sign up for that?

  15. samwise163 says:
    April 8, 2020 at 4:07 pm

    They are labeling cause of death CCV-related (I refuse to say or type “C….-19”) regardless of underlying conditions. So you can have a stroke and die, but if they swab you and your (+) then you died from the “rona.” When are we dissolving the CDC, FDA, and WHO? I vote yesterday.

  16. susandyer1962 says:
    April 8, 2020 at 4:08 pm

    Haha think of all those people that still have their garages filled with toilet paper!!

    Today here in Mecklenberg county, they closed all 60 parks!! Oh and boat ramps!!

    I want my life back.💗

  17. thedoc00 says:
    April 8, 2020 at 4:09 pm

    In his autobiography, Marine General Charles (Chesty) Puller describes on of his 1st assignments as a brand new 2nd Lieutenant assigned to an artillery battery (Yes, isn’t fascinating, old Chesty doing time in Artillery.)
    His story goes … He had to put on a fire power demonstration for some senior VIP’s and he was worried the gunner’s in his battery were not up to the task. His senior NCO told him, sir these senior officers don’t see real well nor understand what to look at. You give the order; we fire allot of shells quickly at the target, you turn around, salute and say sir all rounds on target. The VIP’s will know the difference and give you a standing ovation.

    We are getting a data barrage by the “experts” and they are ready to declare all rounds on target.

  18. Joshua2415 says:
    April 8, 2020 at 4:10 pm

    That should make tomorrows 10 million new jobless claims a little easier to swallow right? Right??

  19. J says:
    April 8, 2020 at 4:11 pm

    So were at 12k deaths so far. And there are serious doubts about that number. If you have chinese flu when you die its marked as a chinese flu death. Ive seen many stories of people in hospice who died with Chinese flu and Chinese flu is the cause of death. Hogwash. Fake science. And they accuse us of being science deniers.

    True Chinese flu deaths wont even hit 20k when all is said and done.

  20. Mike Robinson says:
    April 8, 2020 at 4:11 pm

    But, here’s the problem … here’s what has always been the problem:

    “These are mathematical projections, not prophets!”

    God did not wake up Jeremiah in the middle of the night and tell him with Divine Certainty what was about to happen. He only gave His chosen leader a mathematical model.

    These models “still do not, still cannot,” predict the actual future course of any virus. Like it or not, we do not possess the ability to predict the future.

    “The challenge that faces the man in that Oval Office chair” is to take decisive action, if any, in January. Not knowing what April (or May …) will bring.

    And so, here it is when That Chair becomes very lonely, indeed:

    If any blame or fault attaches to the attempt, it is mine alone.”

    No matter what the outcome may be – PDJT made that decision – PDJT forever owns it.

