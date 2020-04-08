Wow, Good News – Latest COVID-19 Projections Show Peak on Saturday, and Total Deaths 60,000 (Same As 2017/2018 Flu Season)…

There was another stunning drop in projections by the IHME model; the current model being used by U.S. government officials on the coronavirus task force. [Model Here]

According to the latest projections the peak of U.S. coronavirus impact will take place on Saturday April 11th, ironically the day before Easter Sunday.

Additionally, the total projected number of COVID-19 related deaths has been dropped to 60,000. That’s the same impact as the regular 2017/2018 flu season.

National Vital Statistics – Coding for COVID-19 Deaths

…..”for all decedents where the disease caused or is assumed to have caused or contributed to death”…