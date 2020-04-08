White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing – 5:00pm ET Livestream…

Unfortunately, with President Trump effectively communicating the latest information on the federal efforts to mitigate COVID-19, more corporate U.S. resistance media have decided not to carry the live broadcasts from the White House task force briefings.
Today at 5:00pm ET the White House will hold a briefing for the public and media on the latest mitigation efforts against the coronavirus. [Livestream Links Below]
White House Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link – Fox Business Livestream
Number of cases in Iran is the same as the number of cases in China, unknown.
Chinazi worried about foreign enemies than Americans.
Wow, will Americans overseas get Trump’s miracle drug? Pompeo: I don’t know.
The reporter did not call it a miracle drug….
that was not the question..
The United States has been very generous, around the world, helping with the virus.
SOS basically says the US professionals who went to Wuhan went in got our people got out and none of them caught the virus, likely because they’re complete Bad-asses
I know Secretary Pompeo sometimes gets a bad name here and i do understand that line of thinking considering the stunt that some State Department employees pulled in the last impeachment hoax, however i find him to be a true Patriot of the highest integrity and am Thankful he is working for us.
I agree 100%
President Trump has basically seen the opportunity to become a Ventilator Salesman for the world, LOL
Art of the Deal. LOL
AND the front line ICU / Pulmonary Docs are saying the vents are overemphasized. Hydroxy quickly reverses the O2 carrying capacity of the RBCs and reverses any lung complications.
Bet Bye Vent. No residual lung damage.
President Trump is communicating to We The People…He is practicing his debate skills as well. Love him
Enemedia update on coverage 6:05 EST: FOX, MSNBC — Yes. CNN — No.
POTUS back on, masks and ventilators again.
He probably knows that there’s some evidence now that the ventilators might not help, and suspects that’s why the demand has slowed down, but he knows he has to continue this particular scene of Kabuki Theatre…
More masks and PPE should be even more important if the AP hint above is correct that he may announce that more people may be cleared to go back to work. “As early as Wednesday” they said. Waiting for that!
Oh and he’s now got the zinc part of the cocktail! I was waiting for that.
President Trump putting over the Dem rep from Michigan “she’s in great shape, she looks fantastic, she was very generous with her statements”
I wonder why other people from the other side don’t understand that President Trump is fairly middle of the road on a lot of things, they’d get him to help them with all kinds of things if they’d literally just be nicer to the guy. They still can’t figure it out.
100 of millions of $$ to WHO / no more buckos
Wuhan Health Organization banned Hong Kong.
“They made a statement on January 14th that there was no human to human transmission… well there was”
“Last year, and for many years… hundreds of millions of dollars has been paid to the WHO…. last year was 452 Million dollars…. China paid 42 million. Before that it was 500 million, China paid less than 40 million…..They have to get their priorities right, and their priorities are that everybody has to be treated properly, and it doesn’t seem that way, does it?”
Talking about our payments, vs. China’s payments.
“The WHO got it wrong. In many ways they got it wrong. They also minimized the threat very strongly, not good.”
Slamming the WHO
yup as it should be
I love that POTUS IS NOT shying away from making the American people aware of hydroxyhloroquine and its positive effects and not letting the so-called experts suppress that information.
Thank you Mr. President!
I love what Mark Meadows has been doing in the communications shop. It badly needed new blood in there. He needs to start showing who is asking the questions and their names and organizations they represent on a chiron caption when they televise these pressers.. That way we will know who these biased clowns are and hammer them.
“They’ve been incredible, and I want to call them out, Cashiers and Clerks. They’ve been great and they’ve really been true American heroes.”
I sense a more positive outlook from POTUS today. He obviously has seen the data. I’m starting to get a little excited.
Much of the economy runs off American optimism, people spend more, they work harder, they take more risks with business growth, etc. on Optimism. he knows this better than anybody.
Infrastructure next!
MSDNC has it live now
CNN not
LOL now MSDNC cuts in to fact check The President on whatever he said about Zinc
What a POS they are
In the twenty-first century of the Christian era, two long time bureaucrats, of the lineage of Obama, combining the powers of transcendent propaganda genius, with the preternatural energy of fanatics, and the fraudulent spirit of impostors, proclaimed themselves as messengers from lords of science, and spread desolation and delusion over an extensive portion of the earth.
Cheer up John…We are winning…He’s got this
Rebuild our country…Heck Ya!!!
Don’t forget WHO said it wasn’t transferred person to person, back in early January.
First reporter is Evil and working for Satan. Next.
Trying to pin him down on dates
Gotta say I’m ok with that…I think we need to know that
He just said he would rely on the medical authorities quit heavily as far as opening the country. If he does we are screwed. They don’t want the country open for months
Heavily doctors opinion means 10 percent their opinion and 90 percent President Trump’s intuition and common sense.
We are on THE DOWNSIDE of the fake curve! Open America up Mr. President NOW!!! Give us back out freedom.
models of the models..oh pleeze lady
straight answer K?
Sounds like he just cost the TVA executive a TON OF MONEY
Whew Lad
yeah buddy
Oh my he’s actually playing with a reporter, why can’t we get more of this.
Murdering animals question?
This is like what half of the country is obsessed with right now, “Tiger King” on Netflix
What’s Netflix
🙂
Tiger nothing — look at the fish cleaner lady. That story is beyond fishy.
Wow Jim Acosta didn’t ask a divisive question this time… what the hell is up with that?
Her voice is so annoying because it has that trailing away thing where she’s talking with the back of her throat.
Wow. The data manipulation is …. wow.
“models, then the models of the models…”
