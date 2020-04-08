White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing – 5:00pm ET Livestream…

Unfortunately, with President Trump effectively communicating the latest information on the federal efforts to mitigate COVID-19, more corporate U.S. resistance media have decided not to carry the live broadcasts from the White House task force briefings.

Today at 5:00pm ET the White House will hold a briefing for the public and media on the latest mitigation efforts against the coronavirus. [Livestream Links Below]

201 Responses to White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing – 5:00pm ET Livestream…

  1. Reserved55 says:
    April 8, 2020 at 6:00 pm

    Number of cases in Iran is the same as the number of cases in China, unknown.

    Chinazi worried about foreign enemies than Americans.

  2. bertdilbert says:
    April 8, 2020 at 6:00 pm

    Wow, will Americans overseas get Trump’s miracle drug? Pompeo: I don’t know.

  3. sunnyflower5 says:
    April 8, 2020 at 6:00 pm

    The United States has been very generous, around the world, helping with the virus.

  4. treehouseron says:
    April 8, 2020 at 6:01 pm

    SOS basically says the US professionals who went to Wuhan went in got our people got out and none of them caught the virus, likely because they’re complete Bad-asses

  5. Mo says:
    April 8, 2020 at 6:04 pm

    I know Secretary Pompeo sometimes gets a bad name here and i do understand that line of thinking considering the stunt that some State Department employees pulled in the last impeachment hoax, however i find him to be a true Patriot of the highest integrity and am Thankful he is working for us.

  6. treehouseron says:
    April 8, 2020 at 6:05 pm

    President Trump has basically seen the opportunity to become a Ventilator Salesman for the world, LOL

  7. Eaglet says:
    April 8, 2020 at 6:06 pm

    President Trump is communicating to We The People…He is practicing his debate skills as well. Love him

  8. Niagara Frontier says:
    April 8, 2020 at 6:07 pm

    Enemedia update on coverage 6:05 EST: FOX, MSNBC — Yes. CNN — No.

  9. steph_gray says:
    April 8, 2020 at 6:08 pm

    POTUS back on, masks and ventilators again.

    He probably knows that there’s some evidence now that the ventilators might not help, and suspects that’s why the demand has slowed down, but he knows he has to continue this particular scene of Kabuki Theatre…

    More masks and PPE should be even more important if the AP hint above is correct that he may announce that more people may be cleared to go back to work. “As early as Wednesday” they said. Waiting for that!

    Oh and he’s now got the zinc part of the cocktail! I was waiting for that.

  10. treehouseron says:
    April 8, 2020 at 6:08 pm

    President Trump putting over the Dem rep from Michigan “she’s in great shape, she looks fantastic, she was very generous with her statements”

    I wonder why other people from the other side don’t understand that President Trump is fairly middle of the road on a lot of things, they’d get him to help them with all kinds of things if they’d literally just be nicer to the guy. They still can’t figure it out.

  11. bcsurvivor2 says:
    April 8, 2020 at 6:10 pm

    100 of millions of $$ to WHO / no more buckos

  12. Reserved55 says:
    April 8, 2020 at 6:10 pm

    Wuhan Health Organization banned Hong Kong.

  13. treehouseron says:
    April 8, 2020 at 6:10 pm

    “They made a statement on January 14th that there was no human to human transmission… well there was”

    “Last year, and for many years… hundreds of millions of dollars has been paid to the WHO…. last year was 452 Million dollars…. China paid 42 million. Before that it was 500 million, China paid less than 40 million…..They have to get their priorities right, and their priorities are that everybody has to be treated properly, and it doesn’t seem that way, does it?”

    Talking about our payments, vs. China’s payments.

    “The WHO got it wrong. In many ways they got it wrong. They also minimized the threat very strongly, not good.”

    Slamming the WHO

  14. kallibella says:
    April 8, 2020 at 6:11 pm

    I love that POTUS IS NOT shying away from making the American people aware of hydroxyhloroquine and its positive effects and not letting the so-called experts suppress that information.
    Thank you Mr. President!

  15. randyinrocklin says:
    April 8, 2020 at 6:11 pm

    I love what Mark Meadows has been doing in the communications shop. It badly needed new blood in there. He needs to start showing who is asking the questions and their names and organizations they represent on a chiron caption when they televise these pressers.. That way we will know who these biased clowns are and hammer them.

  16. treehouseron says:
    April 8, 2020 at 6:11 pm

    “They’ve been incredible, and I want to call them out, Cashiers and Clerks. They’ve been great and they’ve really been true American heroes.”

  17. simplewins says:
    April 8, 2020 at 6:13 pm

    I sense a more positive outlook from POTUS today. He obviously has seen the data. I’m starting to get a little excited.

  18. Eaglet says:
    April 8, 2020 at 6:15 pm

    Infrastructure next!

  19. Mo says:
    April 8, 2020 at 6:15 pm

    MSDNC has it live now
    CNN not

  20. JohnCasper says:
    April 8, 2020 at 6:15 pm

    In the twenty-first century of the Christian era, two long time bureaucrats, of the lineage of Obama, combining the powers of transcendent propaganda genius, with the preternatural energy of fanatics, and the fraudulent spirit of impostors, proclaimed themselves as messengers from lords of science, and spread desolation and delusion over an extensive portion of the earth.

  21. bcsurvivor2 says:
    April 8, 2020 at 6:15 pm

    Rebuild our country…Heck Ya!!!

  22. sunnyflower5 says:
    April 8, 2020 at 6:16 pm

    Don’t forget WHO said it wasn’t transferred person to person, back in early January.

  23. treehouseron says:
    April 8, 2020 at 6:17 pm

    First reporter is Evil and working for Satan. Next.

  24. booger71 says:
    April 8, 2020 at 6:17 pm

    Trying to pin him down on dates

    • bcsurvivor2 says:
      April 8, 2020 at 6:19 pm

      Gotta say I’m ok with that…I think we need to know that

    • Catherine Thompson says:
      April 8, 2020 at 6:19 pm

      He just said he would rely on the medical authorities quit heavily as far as opening the country. If he does we are screwed. They don’t want the country open for months

  25. Mist'ears Mom says:
    April 8, 2020 at 6:18 pm

    We are on THE DOWNSIDE of the fake curve! Open America up Mr. President NOW!!! Give us back out freedom.

  26. treehouseron says:
    April 8, 2020 at 6:20 pm

    Sounds like he just cost the TVA executive a TON OF MONEY

    Whew Lad

  27. treehouseron says:
    April 8, 2020 at 6:21 pm

    Oh my he’s actually playing with a reporter, why can’t we get more of this.

  28. booger71 says:
    April 8, 2020 at 6:21 pm

    Murdering animals question?

  29. sunnyflower5 says:
    April 8, 2020 at 6:22 pm

    Tiger nothing — look at the fish cleaner lady. That story is beyond fishy.

  30. itsahoaxfolks says:
    April 8, 2020 at 6:22 pm

    Wow Jim Acosta didn’t ask a divisive question this time… what the hell is up with that?

  31. treehouseron says:
    April 8, 2020 at 6:22 pm

    Her voice is so annoying because it has that trailing away thing where she’s talking with the back of her throat.

  32. mandy says:
    April 8, 2020 at 6:23 pm

    Wow. The data manipulation is …. wow.

  33. mauiis says:
    April 8, 2020 at 6:23 pm

    “models, then the models of the models…”

