White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing – 5:00pm ET Livestream…

Posted on April 7, 2020 by

Unfortunately, with President Trump effectively communicating the latest information on the federal efforts to mitigate COVID-19, more corporate U.S. resistance media have decided not to carry the live broadcasts from the White House task force briefings.

Today at 5:00pm ET the White House will hold a briefing for the public and media on the latest mitigation efforts against the coronavirus. [Livestream Links Below]

White House Livestream LinkFox News Livestream LinkFox Business Livestream

.

.

This entry was posted in Big Government, CDC, Coronavirus, Donald Trump, Infectious Disease, Live Streaming, media bias, Mike pence, President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

48 Responses to White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing – 5:00pm ET Livestream…

    • milktrader says:
      April 7, 2020 at 4:42 pm

      Let’s fire Fauci and bring some science to the conversation

      What a disgrace we have in this troll

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • Macgawd says:
        April 7, 2020 at 4:54 pm

        For the millionth time, Trump cannot and will not fire Fauci and Birx. Doing so is precisely what the Media wants him to do–such an act would give the Democrats the ammunition they need to launch investigation after investigation while the economy burns. No, Trump has to let this play out with the Drs., no matter how much we hate it. Trump is emphasizing at every briefing that the Drs own the models, and that it is upon their recommendations that the fate of the economy rests. With each passing day, the numbers undercut their credibility, and they know it.

        Liked by 9 people

        Reply
        • FrankieZee says:
          April 7, 2020 at 5:01 pm

          They are going to blame him no matter when he opens up the economy. You think DR FAKE cares about when the economy opens up or how wrong the models are, and who the hell is he the President of this country.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
        • antiqueiron says:
          April 7, 2020 at 5:16 pm

          I think the enormous harm that this is doing to the country makes all other considerations null & void. He could send them to, say…Alaska to “count trees” and bring in real experts. I think Trump has bought into Dr Doom’s nonsense. Calling the chinese flu “the plague” yesterday wasn’t helpful. At all. Sorry, I’m in an evil mood today, & feel betrayed by Trump. He’s way too smart to buy any of this crap. What is going on!?

          Like

          Reply
      • JohnCasper says:
        April 7, 2020 at 4:55 pm

        He is to health science as Al Gore is to climate science.

        Liked by 6 people

        Reply
      • ParteaGirl says:
        April 7, 2020 at 4:55 pm

        Liked by 12 people

        Reply
        • milktrader says:
          April 7, 2020 at 4:59 pm

          Yes x1,000 – they don’t know everything

          Like

          Reply
        • Glass Onion says:
          April 7, 2020 at 5:15 pm

          If Fauci and Birx are fake, Deep State, and need to be gotten rid of, why are they still there? Some here are suggesting POTUS has been bamboozled and cannot do what he should do. Either trust the man or don’t. It can’t be both.

          Like

          Reply
  2. Buttz says:
    April 7, 2020 at 4:40 pm

    Did he can another IG today??

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Mo says:
    April 7, 2020 at 4:42 pm

    Tell the cable networks if no live airing then no questions for your “not” news organization.

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
  4. montanamel says:
    April 7, 2020 at 4:44 pm

    Anyone giving odds that we’ll hear a question about “replacing” that IG that just happens to be in charge of that “oversight” group, eh?….

    Like

    Reply
    • 4sure says:
      April 7, 2020 at 4:51 pm

      The narrative now will be how much money PTrump is making from his ownership of the co
      making the hydroxychloroquine. I’m sure it has now evolved in the fake news that he owns the co.

      All the while, Dr. Doom’s ties to Grant’s given by Bill Gates to Dr Dooms vaccine projects will never be mentioned.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  5. magatrump says:
    April 7, 2020 at 4:45 pm

    Hope Trump touts the fact that the head of the CDC said that the mortality from covid-19 will be much much much less than those models cherished by Tony and Debra.

    Like

    Reply
  6. Bogeyfree says:
    April 7, 2020 at 4:46 pm

    Dr. PT,

    Please have someone hand these questions to Chanel Rion to ask at the briefing today,

    1) How many of the hospitalized COVID-19 patients have been given the Trump Cocktail?

    2) And of this hospitalized COVID-19- patients who were given the Trump Cocktail How many have recovered or been released?

    3) could you continue to provide these two stats every day going forward?

    4) For Dr. Fauci, how do you explain the fact that Dr. Oz has looked and looked and can not find a single LUPUS patient who has been on hydroxychloroquine that also tested positive for COVID-19?

    5) Mr. President can you invite Dr Zelenko, Dr. Stephanie Smith, Dr. Cardillo, Dr. Shiva and a representative from the Brazilian hospital were that had incredible success with the Trump Cocktail to attend one of the briefings and speak about their experience with this virus?

    6) Dr. Brix, is it true that if I had stage 4 cancer and was terminal prior to this virus outbreak and then tested positive for COVID-19 that my death would be recorded as a COVID-19 death?

    If yes then isn’t it a possibility that somewhere between 25%-75% of all recorded COVID-19 deaths were really due to something else?

    MAGA

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • Vince says:
      April 7, 2020 at 4:50 pm

      You can email her those questions.

      Like

      Reply
    • FrankieZee says:
      April 7, 2020 at 4:51 pm

      I bet those hospitals in D RAT cities are definitely putting everything down as a COVID-19 death. Ask DR Fake why he didn’t suggest shutting down the country when the Swine Flu hit us. Ask DR Fake why he didn’t warn everybody in January of the Virus.

      Like

      Reply
    • petszmom says:
      April 7, 2020 at 5:03 pm

      You might try sending these excellent questions to whitehouse.gov or maybe a DM to Dan Scavino.

      Like

      Reply
    • Ray Runge says:
      April 7, 2020 at 5:15 pm

      Bogey, thanks for the emphasis on treatment.

      Would add questions about the community based treatment process that would provide broad and early access to those with early symptoms.

      Question: What has been done to permit access to clinics for people early in the illness that could become life threatening?

      Like

      Reply
  7. Publius2016 says:
    April 7, 2020 at 4:50 pm

    it is an INSANITY! these Globalist Dimms now want to hold NFL hostage!

    https://www.si.com/nfl/2020/04/07/governors-concerns-donald-trump-nfl-start-on-time-coronavirus

    Like

    Reply
  8. fred5678 says:
    April 7, 2020 at 4:52 pm

    Two of these 3 new HCQ trials at POTUS’s alma mater will be done in two weeks:
    Curious if any notable alumni have recently donated anonymously. Fingers crossed!!!
    Especially when Cuomo said his NYC use in anecdotal and may take months for answers.

    Nice touch: “Importantly, if the patient or health care worker starts getting worse, they can be “unblinded,” and the trial allows crossover to HCQ if the patient was assigned placebo.”

    Looking forward to proud alum announcing in two weeks at the podium!!!

    https://medicalxpress.com/news/2020-04-trial-hydroxychloroquine-covid-.html

    Like

    Reply
  9. Zorro says:
    April 7, 2020 at 4:54 pm

    Keep an eye on Jonathan Karl “Marx”.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. magatrump says:
    April 7, 2020 at 4:59 pm

    Jonathan Karl “Marx” The Views favorite reporter.

    Like

    Reply
  11. Sharon says:
    April 7, 2020 at 5:02 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. magatrump says:
    April 7, 2020 at 5:03 pm

    If 38 states according to Debra have infections rate < 5%, why are these states still closed?
    Please President Trump open these 38 states asap. Let's get America back to work.

    Like

    Reply
  13. The Gipper Lives says:
    April 7, 2020 at 5:04 pm

    I had a dream that President Trump answered every question by saying “That’s anecdotal.”.

    Woke up laughing.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. Sharon says:
    April 7, 2020 at 5:07 pm

    Fire Fauci.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. bacillus says:
    April 7, 2020 at 5:07 pm

    I hope Gen. Milley is at this one talking again about how nobody is going to get past Jump Street. Love that guy.

    Like

    Reply
  16. rich33y says:
    April 7, 2020 at 5:07 pm

    Why do the light bulbs in the briefing room need adjusting every day?
    And
    The guy doing the adjusting is wearing black gloves……and scratching his nose?!?!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  17. barnabusduke says:
    April 7, 2020 at 5:09 pm

    Watching the FOX business link. Looks like there is a problem of some sort with the ceiling above the podium. Interesting…

    Like

    Reply
  18. trumpthepress says:
    April 7, 2020 at 5:10 pm

    Waiting for the predictable question….Since you own stock in a company that produces Hydroxi…isn’t that a conflict of interest?

    Funny the President has $99 worth or something. But they will ask and lie…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. JohnCasper says:
    April 7, 2020 at 5:12 pm

    Animal Farm: “Whenever anything went wrong it became usual to attribute it to Snowball. If a window was broken or a drain was blocked up, someone was certain to say that Snowball had come in the night and done it, and when the key of the store-shed was lost, the whole farm was convinced that Snowball had thrown it down the well. Curiously enough, they went on believing this even after the mislaid key was found under a sack of meal.”

    Whenever anyone dies in hospital, it has become usual to attribute it to Covid. If a person has heart disease or colon cancer, New York authorities are certain to say that Covid had come in the night and done it, and when a person dies of a ruptured spleen, the whole Fauci Farm is convinced that Covid had jumped up and down on that person. Curiously enough, the Fauci Farm goes on believing this even after it is revealed that the person had been run over by a truck.

    All of which shows, the more things change, the more they stay the sme.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. no-nonsence-nancy says:
    April 7, 2020 at 5:14 pm

    The step ladder gain. What’s with that anyway? Maybe they’ll electrocute themselves before the press briefing starts,

    Like

    Reply
  21. bcsurvivor2 says:
    April 7, 2020 at 5:19 pm

    I’m wondering because of the change in Press Secretary there is going to be shift coming in President Trumps narrative.That he won’t be front and center on the virus and focusing more on rallies in order to get America back on track.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s