White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing – 5:00pm ET Livestream…

Unfortunately, with President Trump effectively communicating the latest information on the federal efforts to mitigate COVID-19, more corporate U.S. resistance media have decided not to carry the live broadcasts from the White House task force briefings.
Today at 5:00pm ET the White House will hold a briefing for the public and media on the latest mitigation efforts against the coronavirus. [Livestream Links Below]
White House Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link – Fox Business Livestream
Giddy up
Let’s fire Fauci and bring some science to the conversation
What a disgrace we have in this troll
For the millionth time, Trump cannot and will not fire Fauci and Birx. Doing so is precisely what the Media wants him to do–such an act would give the Democrats the ammunition they need to launch investigation after investigation while the economy burns. No, Trump has to let this play out with the Drs., no matter how much we hate it. Trump is emphasizing at every briefing that the Drs own the models, and that it is upon their recommendations that the fate of the economy rests. With each passing day, the numbers undercut their credibility, and they know it.
They are going to blame him no matter when he opens up the economy. You think DR FAKE cares about when the economy opens up or how wrong the models are, and who the hell is he the President of this country.
I think the enormous harm that this is doing to the country makes all other considerations null & void. He could send them to, say…Alaska to “count trees” and bring in real experts. I think Trump has bought into Dr Doom’s nonsense. Calling the chinese flu “the plague” yesterday wasn’t helpful. At all. Sorry, I’m in an evil mood today, & feel betrayed by Trump. He’s way too smart to buy any of this crap. What is going on!?
He is to health science as Al Gore is to climate science.
Yes x1,000 – they don’t know everything
If Fauci and Birx are fake, Deep State, and need to be gotten rid of, why are they still there? Some here are suggesting POTUS has been bamboozled and cannot do what he should do. Either trust the man or don’t. It can’t be both.
Did he can another IG today??
Tell the cable networks if no live airing then no questions for your “not” news organization.
Liked this idea…
Just tell them “you’re not here since you’re not live on your own network”…. ‘eh tu ….
Anyone giving odds that we’ll hear a question about “replacing” that IG that just happens to be in charge of that “oversight” group, eh?….
The narrative now will be how much money PTrump is making from his ownership of the co
making the hydroxychloroquine. I’m sure it has now evolved in the fake news that he owns the co.
All the while, Dr. Doom’s ties to Grant’s given by Bill Gates to Dr Dooms vaccine projects will never be mentioned.
As such, Dr. Doom should be exposed as the Gates monkey he certainly is.
FYI
Hope Trump touts the fact that the head of the CDC said that the mortality from covid-19 will be much much much less than those models cherished by Tony and Debra.
Dr. PT,
Please have someone hand these questions to Chanel Rion to ask at the briefing today,
1) How many of the hospitalized COVID-19 patients have been given the Trump Cocktail?
2) And of this hospitalized COVID-19- patients who were given the Trump Cocktail How many have recovered or been released?
3) could you continue to provide these two stats every day going forward?
4) For Dr. Fauci, how do you explain the fact that Dr. Oz has looked and looked and can not find a single LUPUS patient who has been on hydroxychloroquine that also tested positive for COVID-19?
5) Mr. President can you invite Dr Zelenko, Dr. Stephanie Smith, Dr. Cardillo, Dr. Shiva and a representative from the Brazilian hospital were that had incredible success with the Trump Cocktail to attend one of the briefings and speak about their experience with this virus?
6) Dr. Brix, is it true that if I had stage 4 cancer and was terminal prior to this virus outbreak and then tested positive for COVID-19 that my death would be recorded as a COVID-19 death?
If yes then isn’t it a possibility that somewhere between 25%-75% of all recorded COVID-19 deaths were really due to something else?
MAGA
You can email her those questions.
I bet those hospitals in D RAT cities are definitely putting everything down as a COVID-19 death. Ask DR Fake why he didn’t suggest shutting down the country when the Swine Flu hit us. Ask DR Fake why he didn’t warn everybody in January of the Virus.
If a Sparrow falls from the sky,
Snowballcovid-19 did it.
You might try sending these excellent questions to whitehouse.gov or maybe a DM to Dan Scavino.
Bogey, thanks for the emphasis on treatment.
Would add questions about the community based treatment process that would provide broad and early access to those with early symptoms.
Question: What has been done to permit access to clinics for people early in the illness that could become life threatening?
it is an INSANITY! these Globalist Dimms now want to hold NFL hostage!
https://www.si.com/nfl/2020/04/07/governors-concerns-donald-trump-nfl-start-on-time-coronavirus
Two of these 3 new HCQ trials at POTUS’s alma mater will be done in two weeks:
Curious if any notable alumni have recently donated anonymously. Fingers crossed!!!
Especially when Cuomo said his NYC use in anecdotal and may take months for answers.
Nice touch: “Importantly, if the patient or health care worker starts getting worse, they can be “unblinded,” and the trial allows crossover to HCQ if the patient was assigned placebo.”
Looking forward to proud alum announcing in two weeks at the podium!!!
https://medicalxpress.com/news/2020-04-trial-hydroxychloroquine-covid-.html
IS anecdotal
Keep an eye on Jonathan Karl “Marx”.
He better keep an eye on PT.
Never did like Jonathan Karl since day-one. Come to think about it, I never did like any of them from day-one.
Jonathan Karl “Marx” The Views favorite reporter.
Still waiting to hear William Thompson’s testimony! Been waiting since 2014…
If 38 states according to Debra have infections rate < 5%, why are these states still closed?
Please President Trump open these 38 states asap. Let's get America back to work.
I had a dream that President Trump answered every question by saying “That’s anecdotal.”.
Woke up laughing.
Fire Fauci.
I hope Gen. Milley is at this one talking again about how nobody is going to get past Jump Street. Love that guy.
Why do the light bulbs in the briefing room need adjusting every day?
And
The guy doing the adjusting is wearing black gloves……and scratching his nose?!?!
LikeLiked by 4 people
lol
You answered my question! 😉
Rich, earlier one of the guys was touching things all over the room, then reached in pant pocket retrieved and ate a mint/antacid or something in a roll.
Watching the FOX business link. Looks like there is a problem of some sort with the ceiling above the podium. Interesting…
Yes and only one person in a mask or gloves
In my unprofessional opinion I think he checking the lights with a light meter to make the pictures perty 😉
Waiting for the predictable question….Since you own stock in a company that produces Hydroxi…isn’t that a conflict of interest?
Funny the President has $99 worth or something. But they will ask and lie…
Animal Farm: “Whenever anything went wrong it became usual to attribute it to Snowball. If a window was broken or a drain was blocked up, someone was certain to say that Snowball had come in the night and done it, and when the key of the store-shed was lost, the whole farm was convinced that Snowball had thrown it down the well. Curiously enough, they went on believing this even after the mislaid key was found under a sack of meal.”
Whenever anyone dies in hospital, it has become usual to attribute it to Covid. If a person has heart disease or colon cancer, New York authorities are certain to say that Covid had come in the night and done it, and when a person dies of a ruptured spleen, the whole Fauci Farm is convinced that Covid had jumped up and down on that person. Curiously enough, the Fauci Farm goes on believing this even after it is revealed that the person had been run over by a truck.
All of which shows, the more things change, the more they stay the sme.
Running up the tally for Federal Reimbursement Dollars.
The step ladder gain. What’s with that anyway? Maybe they’ll electrocute themselves before the press briefing starts,
I’m wondering because of the change in Press Secretary there is going to be shift coming in President Trumps narrative.That he won’t be front and center on the virus and focusing more on rallies in order to get America back on track.
