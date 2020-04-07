Los Angeles Makes Face Masks Mandatory – Services Refused for Non-Compliant Citizens…

Comrades, the Los Angeles Ministry of Coronavirus Compliance has raised the standard, be prepared…. First they released 1,700 inmates. Then the LA Sheriff shut down all the gun stores, saying they were not essential services. Then Mayor Garcetti announced he was shutting down water & electricity for anyone who attempts to defy the stay at home edicts.
Today it is announced…. Beginning April 10th, and extending until the directive is lifted, covering your face is mandatory in the Los Angeles, California Directorate. Any citizen refusing to comply will be denied services:
Mercury News – Cloth face coverings will need to be worn at grocery and drug stores, construction sites, taxis and other essential businesses under a new order going into effect Friday, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said.
“If you’re shopping for groceries, if you’re picking up your prescription or if you’re visiting any other essential business you will need to cover your face,” Garcetti said during a daily briefing on Tuesday, April 7.
“And if you’re not covering your face by Friday morning,” the mayor said, “an essential business can refuse you service.”
The order goes into effect Friday, April 10, at midnight. (read more)
At first you are denied services.
Next you are fined for failing to comply.
Then comes the arrests.
All of it, soon coming to a city and state near you.
Comrade, your cooperation is appreciated….
Can’t find masks where I live (central Ms.)
You can make one out of a folded bandana (or 20-22″ sq. of cloth) and two ponytail holders or 2 loops of elastic: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3hcSCgAD8f8
Or, a couple of coffee filters. I did a “proof of concept”, just to see if it would work. Took sbout 1/2 hour, but I could do next one in 10 minutes, and with practice get it down to five. I used staples, and pony tail holders for the ear loops.
One of my many questions would be; you got a prison, where people arevin LOCK DOWN.
And, yes, I been there, done that.
How is it Democrat run cities, counties and states are compelled to release prisoners,…but Republican States, and the Federal government, aren’t?
Are the Dems running their prisons less hygenically, or WHAT?
In prison, they even have a,…janitorial staff, that can be expanded as much as necesary (prison labor) and, the kind of control of the populace these Dem dictators only DREAM of.
Bet before they are released, they get registered to vote.
This is not a surgical mask or an N95, however, this is a home DIY possibility…
https://diyjoy.com/how-to-make-a-bandana-face-mask-no-sewing-required/
Also, if you need, I found these on a site Saturday night…a vet-owned business. They again are not rated but possibly with a paper towl insert or two used together, you never know…
https://www.ninelineapparel.com/products/nine-line-containment-mask-10-pk?_pos=7&_sid=b0ae42fe1&_ss=r
Same in rural IL. I did hand out handmade masks and gloves while I was grocery
shopping today to seniors in need.
These youtube videos were just posted by my wife’s nonprofit.
This is for a mask made out of paper towels and other household items.
This one is for a cloth mask in both adult and children sizes.
And of note: This is from the Chinese Cultural & Arts Institute, patterns are on the website for download.
http://chineseculturalartsinstitute.org/
AND, my wife is from the Democratic, FREE, ROC Taiwan.
Any questions, send a email from the contact on the website.
Thank you CF. 🌸
And people think the midterms were legitimate and this hasn’t been planned.
Reading all of these DIY mask comments by treepers is quite disturbing, if everyone here is rolling over and saying OK, the US as we know (knew) it – is done. Sad night..
What we need to be talking about is how to assemble a million people or more to visit every one of these little tin pot dictators to tell them not just no, but hell no!
When Kurt Schlichter of Towhnall.com started his Kelly Turnbull series on the future Civil War in the U.S., he used seemingly outlandish examples of the crazy laws liberal states would pass and enforce. Almost all of them are coming true. There is no way that the sane half of the country is going to accept this kind of crap. I actually think in the next 10-20 years, states are just going to agree that we can’t live together as one country and we will peacefully split up. California is unbelievable. It’s embarrassing and sad what has happened there.
“…peacefully split up…”
I think that is very unlikely.
You may definitely be right but the dividing line between us is so stark now, in the near future I think people just may say, “Yes, this makes sense. Let’s split the country.”
They’ll end up fighting over resources.
The thing is, the dividing line is not really between states, like CW1;
Its City vs Rural, look at the 2016 electoral map.
Even states we think of as “Blue” or “Red”; Arizona, a traditionally red state, still IS, except for the metro Phx and Tuscon areas.
New,York State is RED, except for the City.
Its pretty much the case in ALL States, even California; the Big cities are Blue and the farther out you go, the redder it gets.
Thats why I have been saying, for some time if it actually comes down to it, I like our chances;
NOT cause we have all the guns, tho we do.
NOT cause,we got all the military and LE, below a certain rank, and formers as well,..although we do.
But because the enemy are all concentrated in high density areas (the cities) and totally dependant on their necesities coming to them thru long, just in time,supply chains that must, of necesity traverse big red areas.
Transportation fuels. I laugh when I hear NY State forbids pipelines!
They MEAN pipelines transporting crude to refineries.
But how do the citisens thing gasoline, diesel fuel, propane and heating oil get to them? From tank trucks, that deliver it to the gas stations, of coarse.
But WHERE do the tank trucks get it?
From fuel depots, in every city, that have it piped to them thru,……..
PIPELINES.
Food, only enough to last a,week, if there isn’t a,constant supply of semi’s bringing it in,…which is pretty hard to do, with no fuel.
Power lines, hmm now thats not much of a challenge. Potable water?
Yeah, any treepers who think its gonna come down to it, need to think about getting OUT of the city, IMHO.
Personally, I pray for a great awakening of faith, a ‘curing’of TDS, nationwide.
These people aren’t merely mentally ill; they are Demon possessed.
What’s happened in California? Really? California keeps voting in the dialogue idiots that mirror Silicon valley that’s what’s happened. Any decent concerned conservative would focus their message of sanity.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I live in Los Angeles. If you can develop poor laws, the Dems in power will do it. Divide now between the wealthy and the underclass. Either you have enough money to live, are grandfathered in somewhere, or on section 8. Homeless camped out where they want. Garcetti does nothing and is a moron in my view.
Ah – but he is a moron in a place of authority.
A moron that controls your life such that you must submit and wear a mask in his city, or else!!
Stand up people, there are way more of us than them!!!
The problem is that if we “peacefully split up” along blue and red lines, in short order all the citizens in the ‘blue country’ would grasp the insanity and the unsustainable nature of life without their red (sucker) safety net — and there would be an exodus to the ‘red country’. And then things wouldn’t be so ‘peaceful’ any more.
How many of those drones will be blown out of the sky?
To start, the ones that fly over my house.
Well, certainly something fun to do during COVID Fever Lockdown.
On the other hand, fever- and cough-sensing drones could present an opportunity for an enterprising person. Water-cooled undergarments and skull caps?
Fun to do–
Especially wearing a mandatory mask where they can’t ID you.
Fun to do–
Especially wearing a mandatory mask where they can’t ID you.
Prolly charge you with firing on a police officer
I don’t understand why the NRA would protest taxpayer-subsidized skeet shooting.
BTW does this new edict allow 1700 jailbirds to wander around in their old masks? Or do they have to get new ones? Asking for a friend.
Be prepared for Trump to open up the economy and have the resistance/sanctuary/communist governors not comply, as sovereign nation-states. Middle class business owners and workers will leave, and these blue zones will implode, and bailed out by China as they launch a fight for independence.
Conservatives are fond of saying that California should secede. They are wrong – California is property of the United States. Californians cannot secede. They are not at liberty to steal that land from the US government.
This is a racist policy established by the mayor of LA. With this executive order he is disenfranchising the minority and the poor who can’t afford face masks from shopping for groceries. Requiring everyone to wear a mask (think voter ID) in order to go shopping for essential life sustaining substance items or to be denied other essential services (think voting in the primary and general elections) he is threatening or democratic republic. Whoops…did I just toss that back in their face? Sorry…NOT!
Trillion$ more on Pork spending, a complete economic shutdown for months & months is unacceptable. Shutting down gun stores heavy handed.
Open most of the Midwest states and California – 6th largest economy in the world – and we come to life.
Face Masks a minimal price to pay.
No.
Alabama should open, too. We have many auto manufacturers here – Hyundai, Mercedes, BMW, etc… and NASA in Huntsville.
Today we have 2,197 confirmed cases out of a total population of 4,910,00 – that is only .04% of the entire state with the virus. Our first confirmed case was March 13. My county has 12 cases out of 54,000 people, and it hasn’t changed for five days.
I think after next week we should start up our state economy again – with safety measures, and keeping senior citizen centers and people with health conditions quarantined until we have the antibody test and more drugs to stop the serious symptoms of the virus.
The county where I live in Texas borders Caddo Parish in Louisiana (Shreveport area).
Harrison County, TX — 11 cases, 1 death
Caddo Parish, LA — 756 cases, 26 deaths
From what I hear, Texas law enforcement is positioned on the TX/LA border and stopping vehicles with LA plates except for semi trucks.
Does that mean abortions will be denied?
LikeLiked by 2 people
On the plus side, it should thwart facial recognition software. Maybe they forgot about that. Leave your cell phone at home, though if you want to fly under their radar.
I really don’t understand this. When I started looking at this problem late Dec into January I just missed the opportunity to buy some masks. I hesitated. But we were told that regular surgical masks weren’t effective (they mostly trap germs in) and people didn’t have the proper PPE training to use respirators effectively (keeping germs out). Now any nitwit can stitch a mask and it’s good enough. How good does it stay on the face? How well of a seal does it make? Are the people wearing them like our dumbass D pols in Congress under their nose? People don’t think about having your fat unconditioned body’s breathing restricted by a mask all day wears you out. Why don’t I just wear my hunting neck gaiter in Real Tree like the picture above?
I think its all a psychological ploy. A feeling of herd safety if we all start looking like Asian subway commuters. I’m not a clinician, but I work in a clinical environment. Any time in the last ten years I’ve had a cough I’ve staid out of the clinic or masked up if it was manageable. Asking the whole populace to mask up is dumb for whats probably a false sense of security.
Antibody tests – but then you have to carry papers.
Is that required for the 11 million “undocumented” also??
Can they be deported for not carrying a covid-free card?
https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0021392
Go to the end of the article in the Supporting Information section to watch dramatic videos (4 of them; take time to load) of how various methods from fist to N95 mask impede propellant from the mouth and nose during cough, sneeze, and exhalations of various sorts.
I like this. This is the most Proactive thing we can do ( short of destroying our county and millions of people livelihoods ) .
If it’s a wear a mask and open the economy back up, I’ll take that trade off. But that’s not what Garcetti is doing.
I like this. This is the most Proactive thing we can do ( short of destroying our county and millions of people livelihoods ) .
I wish Abbott in Texas would do this instead of the stupid lockdown. Now he’s locked down all state parks and soon it will be beaches.
There’s no satisfying these people. They only want President Trump gone:
“Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, an architect of Obamacare and special adviser to the director-general of the World Health Organization, told MSNBC’s The Last Word that the United States cannot return to normal until a Chinese coronavirus vaccine is available, which he speculated could take between 12-18 months.”
The longer President Trump drags this out beyond this week the more damage he’s doing to the economy and playing into the Democrats and the news media’s trap!
Cal Joe,
“President Trump playing into the Democrat and news media trap!”
Ooooo! I’m SCARED! Cause he has fallen for every increasingly desperate trap they have set for him, for the last 3 1/2 years,….NOT!
No, every trap they have set for him, he has ended up snatching the cheese, without getting caught, and when they lean in to look to see if the cheese really IS gone, the traps snaps down on their nose….
EVERY DAMN TIME!
And, every time they set the next trap, there are those here who say;
“OH NO! WOE is me! THIS time they GOT him!” Might as well say “Its the beeeggggiinnniinng oooofff tthhhhee. END!
He’s GOT this, and GODS got this.
Pa Gov Wolf, says people should wear a face mask in public, no mandate, I don’t wear one, on the bright side he did open Trout fishing season early but you must social distance. But everything else is still closed, but you can now buy liquor online, but the liquor stores are closed, trying to get unemployment is a disaster, but hey no one is getting paid.
Corona…not!
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Yeah, that’s one from the Facebook collection. 🙂
Try this one! On a roll tonight, thanks to a lady named Daughn!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I needed that, thanks WSB. 🌷
As kids we used to say in disgust: “oh go put a bag over your head”…. and here it is!
Ha! OK, so I posted this earlier…but since mr.piddles was a wee bit interested,, I feel I must repost this poetry In still-life.
Zoom in. The cashier is almost as classic as Rolf there with mask-on-bag!
I just so happened to have changed out the central air filters in the Piddles Compound last night. And while crumpled up in the little crawl space in the attic, I thought to myself: “Hm. Could I strap one of these to my face?”. Now these things are 20″ x 25″ x 5″. Trion. High quality. Could be a challenge, but I got some ideas.
When all rigged up, how bout sharing a Selfie?
Oh please, Mr. Piddles, do!
Considering the filter dimensions, perserving privacy not likely to be a problem. 😹
Pure Gold.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Baghdad! Reminds me of Buckethead, the semi- anonymous guitar virtuoso ,
Hands down, the best DIY instructions with how-to video and patters for men, women/teens, youth, and small kids. This woman has taken feedback from her community of sewers and adapted her patterns with filter pockets. https://www.craftpassion.com/face-mask-sewing-pattern/
I made about 18 of those. They fit snug. Easy to make. Use your little fabric pieces. Running out of elastic though….
Good for you. One HK university used a square of aircon filters in the centre of the homemade masks. They are good, no waste, can be washed and disinfected. No need for the high end masks needed in hospitals, and care workers.
Well…when they arrest We The People in LA for non compliance on wearing face masks the Sheriff will have plenty of room in the jail for them since LA released all the criminals
😷😷😷
Some perspective. Even in Hong Kong, the king of mask wearing, the government has not mandated it. It makes sense if you go to shops or are using public transport. Common sense really.
Folks do it, no ‘mandates’ necessary.
No one where I live wears a mask unless going into shops, or gov. places like the HKPO. All the CHP news reports on the virus and the status in HK, the doctors give their reports wearing masks to encourage people to do so.
I live basically in a paddy field surrounded by mountains. No one wears a mask for daily stuff, only if they go to the shops in town.
I went to the PO to send supplies to my locked down kids in UK and US. Had my temp taken, walk across a disinfecting mat, and then learned I cannot ship any alcohol wipes, hand sanitisers through the post office. I was of course wearing a flimsy dodgy mask from China. However the new regulations said I could send masks, goggles and gloves. 🤣🤣
No one in Hong Kong wears outside shoes indoors, much like Japan and other Asian countries. Excellent habit others should adopt, on general hygienic precautions.
So I’m rambling, but if like in LA, if they had good messaging, no need to mandate. I guess it’s because the US has not faced a major public health crisis for many years. Most people in Asia depend on public transportation and don’t have the luxury of cars and such. They also know no one will rescue them unless they do their own mitigation. Plus, forgive me for a stereotype, we are all nascent hypochondriacs.
🤣🤣
I guess I should give the recent statistics. Imported cases keep rising, some are due to family clusters, and the asymptomatic, but also those confirmed cases that recovered. The ratio I mentioned before is holding. No new deaths since Jan. to early March.
Hong Kong is looking like an outlier.
What gets my ire is that most imported cases from abroad, students and travellers, were having symptoms before they decided to bolt home. All are assessed at the airport and dealt with.
A few More on the critical list. I have no idea why HK has fewer cases, and so few deaths. That eventually among many factors will be sorted out after the fact.
One thing that was suggested is that all HK children receive the BCG, no exceptions.that is why they often test positive from a Tine test, and need an x-ray before being allowed to study abroad.
Eventually we shall get better explanations.
Ok I’m gonna go there. It feels like being subject to sharia law except that both sexes have to cover.
More bullocks. Sharia law has nothing what so ever to do with wearing a face mask in public, high population traffic areas.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rest assured Trump is not going away anytime soon.
Has even one lawsuit been filed in Commiefornia over these dictates?
To quote from the song “Road to Hell” by Chris Rea:
“This is no technological breakdown,
“no, this is the road to hell”
The way we play this game is for freedom lovers to follow around the idiot mayor, recording him. The moment he pops the mask off, you call the police. Do this until that sonofa____ is arrested. If you can get him to miss-gender you, that’s a bonus.
This is more Book of Revelations then it is Communist.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
That is just stupid. Sharia? I’m tired of these hair on fire, armchair pundits who don’t get it.
Did LA go too far, yes. That is their problem for not encouraging people who go to public places that a mask helps them and others.
Maybe they did it because people are still massing in public places, don’t follow the US government guidelines and think they are invincible. Common sense precautions should apply, but not to those who think ‘ not me’.
You guys sort it out. Common sense, or go full bore mandates.
First mandatory face masks. Then mandatory vaccination to work or buy groceries or gas.
Sounds suspiciously like the “mark of the beast”.
LikeLike
Bullocks. No evidence for either.
I tend to agree with you, A2.
At yesterdays task force, they RECCOMENDED face masks in public, they didn’t MANDATE it.
These idiot Dem govenors and mayors,are just showing their proclivitues, like the idiot from michigan that banned Rx’ing malaria drug, then less than a week later is begging Uncle Sam for some.
Its a good idea, I made one out of coffee filters, and plan on using it next time I go to town for groceries.
Those powers not enumerated to the Federal governments are retained by the States and the PEOPLE.
The STATES,….and THE PEOPLE.
So, its up to the PEOPLE to hash it out with the Govenor (the STATE).
So, if it bugs you, call the Govenors office, and tell him what you think.
all this rotted-brainwork currently on display by various progressive -globalist – maggots passing themselves off as our “fellow countrymen” has been put front¢er thanks to the chicom WUHAN lung-rot … good and decent-innocent Americans have been murdered by the chicom genocidal world domination seeking regime…. now certain of our local&state “leaders” can’t help themselves for they’re no longer able to retain any semblance on rational thought … GOD BLESS our Republic we’re in deep kaka NOW
Its all a big ceremony. Masks can delay but not prevent anything. Maybe the delay is important and justifies their use but there is a phobia segment of the population that KNOWS they will never get sick if they have enough rituals and treatments they never violate. Many take the heavy metals Zinc or Selenium on a regular basis which is completely stupid and can be lethal. Those additives have been very well understood in the formation of cattle feed for decades and are added only in certain deficient areas of the country where they are required.
There are similar behavior segments that suffer anorexia nervosa or that have special weird diets that they sincerely insist all their friends follow if they don’t want to die. I have read that both extremes are driven by near identical phobias or mental problems. Their quack theories usually combine genomics, DNA, anatomy, blood cells and anything else they can throw into the mix.
In general they drive me crazy. I have already lived longer than most of them.
You can blame liberalism for this insanity. I think the rest of the country should secede from the insane left coast and New York and be done with it. You are not going to force the majority of this country into your insanity. No way.
If the plan is to crash the economies of the world and everyone is already ‘locked down’ that would make things easier. Stay in your home until we come to you? Have they collected enough data already to know who’s is who?
We don’t need a stimulus, maybe just a disaster relief programme. Helping those who have lost their incomes.
This is not a recession, nor a pending depression. Need to think outside of the congressional box. No one, anywhere is going to live in a cave indefinitely.
We need better policies informed by facts, not all this weirdo hair on fire speculation from folks who to be truthful don’t give a damn. They are just pot stirrers, and love to see others agree with them
This too will pass
If any of you guys have 3D printers you can make frames that can use Cotton (from shirts) as filters which are about 70% effective compared to N95’s. Also these frames are easier to print than “Montana Mask”
https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4231792
Does anyone know where I can get some Trump 2020 designer masks?
Very Suspicious
