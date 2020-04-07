Los Angeles Makes Face Masks Mandatory – Services Refused for Non-Compliant Citizens…

Comrades, the Los Angeles Ministry of Coronavirus Compliance has raised the standard, be prepared…. First they released 1,700 inmates. Then the LA Sheriff shut down all the gun stores, saying they were not essential services. Then Mayor Garcetti announced he was shutting down water & electricity for anyone who attempts to defy the stay at home edicts.

Today it is announced…. Beginning April 10th, and extending until the directive is lifted, covering your face is mandatory in the Los Angeles, California Directorate. Any citizen refusing to comply will be denied services:

Mercury News – Cloth face coverings will need to be worn at grocery and drug stores, construction sites, taxis and other essential businesses under a new order going into effect Friday, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said. “If you’re shopping for groceries, if you’re picking up your prescription or if you’re visiting any other essential business you will need to cover your face,” Garcetti said during a daily briefing on Tuesday, April 7.

“And if you’re not covering your face by Friday morning,” the mayor said, “an essential business can refuse you service.” The order goes into effect Friday, April 10, at midnight. (read more)

At first you are denied services.

Next you are fined for failing to comply.

Then comes the arrests.

All of it, soon coming to a city and state near you.

Comrade, your cooperation is appreciated….

If you accept the vaccine, the state will register your compliance. Or not; it will be your choice. However, your access to society will also be based on your decision. That's what is coming at the end of this… Choose wisely. pic.twitter.com/CAA4OT5T7f — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) April 8, 2020

Comrades….. The evolution continues. Bill Gates smiles. https://t.co/aEIajYfojF — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) April 8, 2020