Kayleigh McEnany Replaces Stephanie Grisham As Press Secretary…

It appears new White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is making a few communications changes. White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham will be returning to the East Wing as First Lady Melania Trump’s chief-of-staff. Kayleigh McEnany will be replacing Grisham as Press Secretary.
[Politico] […] Alyssa Farah, a top Defense Department spokeswoman and former press secretary for Vice President Mike Pence, will also come aboard as the White House’s director of strategic communications.
Ben Williamson, Meadows’ former chief of staff and communications director, who will be Trump’s senior communications adviser. Farah also has a Meadows connection, previously serving as the communications director for the conservative House Freedom Caucus when Meadows, a former North Carolina lawmaker, was the caucus’s chairman. (link)
Keep in mind that Hope Hicks returned in February as Senior advisor to President Trump on communications. Ms. Hicks is the primary Trump-whisperer on media strategy.
Good times.
🤣! Great choice with Kayleigh!
Once again the contrast between conservative women and liberal women holds true.
Conservative women are smarter, more logical and have common sense. Oh and a bonus…they are much more attractive.
Oh my, she’s good. Quick thinker. Knows what she believes without apology. Fearless too. She has ammo and is not afraid to use it.
Nice combination. She’ll get along nicely with the President.
Been looking for a link about her. Thanks for this.
That was a BEAUTIFUL SMACKDOWN!
“I get it… you just saiid he was attracted to your candidate because he’s mentally ill!”
BAZINGA!
She has a deer in the headlights look…
It will be good training, but I don’t see her being there long.
Besides, Trump has taken over dealing with the press.
You misunderstand.
Kayleigh is the one in the yellow dress – not the shrieking harpy.
Libs can’t handle having hot women around….as can be evidenced by liberal women.
The media will complain that Trump is not hiring a crosscut of America.
Not enough LBGTQ…RSTU’s in the administration.
And let’s not forget that Melania will be on the campaign trail this time and will need Stephanie more than ever.
SD’s comment about Hope Hicks puts a different outlook on what appears to be a Mark Meadows communications purge. Meadows should keep in mind where she is in the pecking order.
Love Kayleigh, but have never thought of her as overly strong enough to withstand the hellfire she has just signed up for her. Good luck!
“withstand the hellfire”
Only accept handwritten questions on 3×5 cards. See if those people in the press pool can perform cursive writing AND eliminate the absurd, time-consuming blather of useless questions that the usual crowd usually spouts off.
Give RSBN, OANN, etc. Front Row seats. They have proven to be deserving of the honor and have proven that they can ask the right questions.
Spot on naming rsbn and oann. as having earned themselves a place .😁
Deplorable- PERFECTO.
Give Karl, Acosta and CCP the door and don’t let it hit ‘em in the arse on the way out.
First suggestion…….
Ask Trish Regan to come into the Pence briefing EVERY Day and ask some common sense questions.
Such as….
1) How many of the hospitalized COVID-19 patients have been given the Trump Cocktail?
2) And of this hospitalized COVID-19- patients who were given the Trump Cocktail How many have recovered or been released?
3) could you continue to provide these two stats every day going forward?
4) For Dr. Fauci, how do you explain the fact that Dr. Oz has looked and looked and can not find a single LUPUS patient who has been on hydroxychloroquine that also tested positive for COVID-19?
5) Mr. President can you invite Dr Zelenko, Dr. Stephanie Smith, Dr. Cardillo, Dr. Shiva and a representative from the Brazilian hospital were that had incredible success with the Trump Cocktail to attend one of the briefings and speak about their experience with this virus?
6) Dr. Brix, is it true that if I had stage 4 cancer and was terminal prior to this virus outbreak and then tested positive for COVID-19 that my death would be recorded as a COVID-19 death?
If yes then isn’t it a possibility that somewhere between 25%-75% of all recorded COVID-19 deaths were really due to something else?
Start asking the right fing questions!
Right on Bogeyfree, and LOVE the term, ‘Trump cocktail’ – I see ‘splodie heads everywhere!
bogey-PREACH IT.
And I’ve been meaning to ask: What IS Trish Regan DOING since she got screwed over by Fox Business?
Probably still on garden leave.
Great questions, but a number of them should be asked of Fauci. For instance:
1.Dr., the 2008 economic crisis has reportedly led to approximately 80,000 suicides over 3 years. Do your models take into account the deaths that will surely occur due to the economic devastation that will occur if the economy remains closed?
2. If not, why not?
3. In keeping the economy closed aren’t you just trading COVID deaths for suicide deaths?
4. Wouldn’t a better plan be to balance the risk and projected deaths from both causes rather than ignoring one for the other.
5. Now we have all seen how the models you have relied on have drastically overstated the infection rate and deaths in some cases five fold. Given such how do you justify relying on the models to recommend national policies that will economically harm the country for many 10s of years to come.
6. Given that both Japanese and South Koreans live in much closer quarters than the average American, why is it that there less stringent measures have been more successful than the measures you continue to propose?
I COULD GO ON AND ON!
“If yes then isn’t it a possibility that somewhere between 25%-75% of all recorded COVID-19 deaths were really due to something else?”
Try up to 97.7 % in NYC. (2407-55)/2407
(remove the asterisk to view)
*https://www1.nyc.gov/assets/doh/downloads/pdf/imm/covid-19-daily-data-summary-deaths-04072020-1.pdf
It’s so obvious, isn’t it, the kind of questions the public would benefit from, vs the constant self-serving political questions from the press?
Let’s bring Corey back and General Flynn too!
LikeLiked by 6 people
I agree, let’s lock and load now. No holds barred for the remainder of this year and for the long future. We have now seen just to what depths depraved, democrats stoop. Whatever it takes to win the presidency and the down ballots, let’s take them out.
General Flynn & Ms. Sidney Powell!
real fighters..real-street fighting man….
Sidney for AG.
I think Corey is best behind the scenes.
Good move. At minimum we can expect Kayleigh to do some push back against the fake news on social media. Didn’t see that too much with Stephanie. But all the best to her and her work with the First Lady!
Whoever came up with their use of the helicopter presser is a genius. The jet engines drown out the performance artists. Trump is heard clearly. Trump orchestrates the news, repeating questions for clarity, rejecting idiots, putting down fake news. And always seen as constantly doing the country’s business. To and fro.
But they were also smart to stop that and focus on the medical crisis. Daily bringing their efforts into our living rooms. Bumping up viewership of the news networks. It’s a shame they have to deal with the attacks of the performance artists.
It will be interesting to see how all this goes forward. And to see what they do as this daily emergency briefing fades out. And the campaign ramps back up.
I do think Cuomo’s extra large graphs re: infections, deaths, etc were very effective. Why doesn’t the Trump PR team produce a few?
Has someone on his team inserted some QA PROFESSIONALS / ENGINEERS into the timeline to check these new ventilators?
When are new masks shipping out?
I like all of President Trump’s press secretaries. My favorite is Sarah Huckabee Sanders. I think Kayleigh McEnany is a particularly good choice at this time. She is young, pretty and gets messaging across in a very engaging way. I think she will do a good job.
Looks like my vote was registered!
I saw Kayleigh in person at a POTUS rally and she is a very nice lady! Very happy for her! Watched that poor lady fight the beasts on various CNN panels 6-1 against her at best in ’16 and she never wavered.
Jeffrey Lord too! MAGA!
I’ve never seen her before.
I have no TV. I hate cable news including Fox. Worthless (imo).
I respect anyone willing to accept odd of 6-1. Fearlessness and confidence in the conservative cause are essential qualifications for every new Trump staffer – esp those meeting (hopefully beating) the Press.
Just some info to share. I was contacted a few days ago by the Trump campaign to be interviewed by Ms. McEnany for an American Hero’s segment. Now she’s the White House Press Secretary. Wow!! I was chosen as a Trump delegate and that’s how my name was shared with the campaign. As one can imagine, I was honored beyond belief. Being in law enforcement the past 30 years, our President has restored the respect and supported law enforcement in ways I cannot explain. Pretty cool stuff… I thought it was a cool story and wanted to share with the great folks on this site.
Thinblueline
Congratulations!
Congrats and thank you for your service. Any feedback would be much appreciated.
I am firmly in the camp that the demmedia are their own worst enemy. If they had half a brain, they would allow Trump to be his own worst enemy. Instead, they immediately attack Trump for anything and everything. Attacked if he does, attacked if he doesn’t. They make every criticism an outrageous partisan and hypocritical attack. It plays well for the deranged, but causes everybody else to defend Trump.
Being neutral, and honest about reporting news does not play well with the deranged, but it would allow Trump to drive away his own supporters.
But then Journalism no longer means honest neutral reporting. It means crafting propaganda stories and calling them narratives. Since they turned to propaganda, they have made themselves the home of the deranged.
Here is to Meadows continuing the orchestration of this deranged enemy.
I believe Kayleigh will do a fabulous job as President Trump’s Press Secretary!!
So . . . via the pic Sundance, are we insinuating Grisham let the Phoenix Media, Chinese propagandist in, and that’s why she was let go?
NO….Grisham has been allowing OANN into the room. However, Grissham has been MIA under quaranteen since March 6 after contact with the Brazil crew at MaraLargo Stephanie has not been an effective press secretary. Nice lady but too low key!!!! She is not a bulldog, she fits well with FLOTUS
AND Hope Hicks works for Jared…she is not an adviser to the POTUS …or that is according to the article put out when she returned
As a people person position the China virus definitely reduced Stephenie’s ability to do her job. However I do not agree that, “Stephanie has not been an effective press secretary.” Stephanie is tough and direct but sometimes too direct.
I was glad when Hope returned.
First order of business: make every reporter don a N-95 mask in the briefing room.
How ironic that I can still remember clearly being taught in the fifth grade that the Soviet Union used propaganda all the time, but the US didn’t since we had a free press. I thought that was so terrible. I bet they still teach the same thing, now calling it Russia.
OT: Acting SECNAV resigns…..
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/navy-thomas-modly-resignation-uss-theodore-roosevelt-crozier
Well. The press corps does behave as if they need a ‘nanny.’
Anybody know where Katrina Pierson went? She was always sharp, well spoken, had all the FACTS on the tip of her tongue, and could slap down the MSM quite handily every time I ever saw her interviewed.
Always thought she’d be great in the Press Sec roll.
I believe she still works for the campaign.
Stephanie is more suited to our FLOTUS – beautiful, smart, quiet. Kayleigh is more suited to our POTUS – fierce, fighter, wipe the floor with idiots…
