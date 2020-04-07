Kayleigh McEnany Replaces Stephanie Grisham As Press Secretary…

Posted on April 7, 2020 by

It appears new White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is making a few communications changes. White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham will be returning to the East Wing as First Lady Melania Trump’s chief-of-staff.  Kayleigh McEnany will be replacing Grisham as Press Secretary.

[Politico] […] Alyssa Farah, a top Defense Department spokeswoman and former press secretary for Vice President Mike Pence, will also come aboard as the White House’s director of strategic communications.

Ben Williamson, Meadows’ former chief of staff and communications director, who will be Trump’s senior communications adviser. Farah also has a Meadows connection, previously serving as the communications director for the conservative House Freedom Caucus when Meadows, a former North Carolina lawmaker, was the caucus’s chairman. (link)

Keep in mind that Hope Hicks returned in February as Senior advisor to President Trump on communications.  Ms. Hicks is the primary Trump-whisperer on media strategy.

This entry was posted in Big Government, Donald Trump, media bias, President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

56 Responses to Kayleigh McEnany Replaces Stephanie Grisham As Press Secretary…

  1. NJF says:
    April 7, 2020 at 3:43 pm

    Good times.

    Liked by 24 people

    Reply
  2. Linus in W.PA. says:
    April 7, 2020 at 3:45 pm

    Libs can’t handle having hot women around….as can be evidenced by liberal women.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. Ivehadit says:
    April 7, 2020 at 3:51 pm

    And let’s not forget that Melania will be on the campaign trail this time and will need Stephanie more than ever.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  4. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    April 7, 2020 at 3:51 pm

    SD’s comment about Hope Hicks puts a different outlook on what appears to be a Mark Meadows communications purge. Meadows should keep in mind where she is in the pecking order.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. Shyster says:
    April 7, 2020 at 3:52 pm

    Love Kayleigh, but have never thought of her as overly strong enough to withstand the hellfire she has just signed up for her. Good luck!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  6. Bogeyfree says:
    April 7, 2020 at 3:55 pm

    First suggestion…….

    Ask Trish Regan to come into the Pence briefing EVERY Day and ask some common sense questions.

    Such as….

    1) How many of the hospitalized COVID-19 patients have been given the Trump Cocktail?

    2) And of this hospitalized COVID-19- patients who were given the Trump Cocktail How many have recovered or been released?

    3) could you continue to provide these two stats every day going forward?

    4) For Dr. Fauci, how do you explain the fact that Dr. Oz has looked and looked and can not find a single LUPUS patient who has been on hydroxychloroquine that also tested positive for COVID-19?

    5) Mr. President can you invite Dr Zelenko, Dr. Stephanie Smith, Dr. Cardillo, Dr. Shiva and a representative from the Brazilian hospital were that had incredible success with the Trump Cocktail to attend one of the briefings and speak about their experience with this virus?

    6) Dr. Brix, is it true that if I had stage 4 cancer and was terminal prior to this virus outbreak and then tested positive for COVID-19 that my death would be recorded as a COVID-19 death?

    If yes then isn’t it a possibility that somewhere between 25%-75% of all recorded COVID-19 deaths were really due to something else?

    Start asking the right fing questions!

    Liked by 23 people

    Reply
    • Rhi says:
      April 7, 2020 at 4:15 pm

      Right on Bogeyfree, and LOVE the term, ‘Trump cocktail’ – I see ‘splodie heads everywhere!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • letjusticeprevail2014 says:
      April 7, 2020 at 4:30 pm

      And I’ve been meaning to ask: What IS Trish Regan DOING since she got screwed over by Fox Business?

      Like

      Reply
    • Shyster says:
      April 7, 2020 at 4:30 pm

      Great questions, but a number of them should be asked of Fauci. For instance:
      1.Dr., the 2008 economic crisis has reportedly led to approximately 80,000 suicides over 3 years. Do your models take into account the deaths that will surely occur due to the economic devastation that will occur if the economy remains closed?
      2. If not, why not?
      3. In keeping the economy closed aren’t you just trading COVID deaths for suicide deaths?
      4. Wouldn’t a better plan be to balance the risk and projected deaths from both causes rather than ignoring one for the other.
      5. Now we have all seen how the models you have relied on have drastically overstated the infection rate and deaths in some cases five fold. Given such how do you justify relying on the models to recommend national policies that will economically harm the country for many 10s of years to come.
      6. Given that both Japanese and South Koreans live in much closer quarters than the average American, why is it that there less stringent measures have been more successful than the measures you continue to propose?
      I COULD GO ON AND ON!

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • fred5678 says:
      April 7, 2020 at 4:36 pm

      “If yes then isn’t it a possibility that somewhere between 25%-75% of all recorded COVID-19 deaths were really due to something else?”

      Try up to 97.7 % in NYC. (2407-55)/2407

      (remove the asterisk to view)

      *https://www1.nyc.gov/assets/doh/downloads/pdf/imm/covid-19-daily-data-summary-deaths-04072020-1.pdf

      Like

      Reply
    • convert says:
      April 7, 2020 at 4:56 pm

      It’s so obvious, isn’t it, the kind of questions the public would benefit from, vs the constant self-serving political questions from the press?

      Like

      Reply
  7. Publius2016 says:
    April 7, 2020 at 3:59 pm

    Let’s bring Corey back and General Flynn too!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  8. dufrst says:
    April 7, 2020 at 4:05 pm

    Good move. At minimum we can expect Kayleigh to do some push back against the fake news on social media. Didn’t see that too much with Stephanie. But all the best to her and her work with the First Lady!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. Jim in TN says:
    April 7, 2020 at 4:06 pm

    Whoever came up with their use of the helicopter presser is a genius. The jet engines drown out the performance artists. Trump is heard clearly. Trump orchestrates the news, repeating questions for clarity, rejecting idiots, putting down fake news. And always seen as constantly doing the country’s business. To and fro.

    But they were also smart to stop that and focus on the medical crisis. Daily bringing their efforts into our living rooms. Bumping up viewership of the news networks. It’s a shame they have to deal with the attacks of the performance artists.

    It will be interesting to see how all this goes forward. And to see what they do as this daily emergency briefing fades out. And the campaign ramps back up.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Perot Conservative says:
      April 7, 2020 at 4:17 pm

      I do think Cuomo’s extra large graphs re: infections, deaths, etc were very effective. Why doesn’t the Trump PR team produce a few?

      Has someone on his team inserted some QA PROFESSIONALS / ENGINEERS into the timeline to check these new ventilators?

      When are new masks shipping out?

      Like

      Reply
  10. Mr.Morris says:
    April 7, 2020 at 4:13 pm

    I like all of President Trump’s press secretaries. My favorite is Sarah Huckabee Sanders. I think Kayleigh McEnany is a particularly good choice at this time. She is young, pretty and gets messaging across in a very engaging way. I think she will do a good job.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  11. MR52 says:
    April 7, 2020 at 4:14 pm

    Looks like my vote was registered!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. gzuf says:
    April 7, 2020 at 4:15 pm

    I saw Kayleigh in person at a POTUS rally and she is a very nice lady! Very happy for her! Watched that poor lady fight the beasts on various CNN panels 6-1 against her at best in ’16 and she never wavered.

    Jeffrey Lord too! MAGA!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Aqua says:
      April 7, 2020 at 4:23 pm

      I’ve never seen her before.

      I have no TV. I hate cable news including Fox. Worthless (imo).

      I respect anyone willing to accept odd of 6-1. Fearlessness and confidence in the conservative cause are essential qualifications for every new Trump staffer – esp those meeting (hopefully beating) the Press.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Thinblueline says:
      April 7, 2020 at 4:41 pm

      Just some info to share. I was contacted a few days ago by the Trump campaign to be interviewed by Ms. McEnany for an American Hero’s segment. Now she’s the White House Press Secretary. Wow!! I was chosen as a Trump delegate and that’s how my name was shared with the campaign. As one can imagine, I was honored beyond belief. Being in law enforcement the past 30 years, our President has restored the respect and supported law enforcement in ways I cannot explain. Pretty cool stuff… I thought it was a cool story and wanted to share with the great folks on this site.

      Liked by 9 people

      Reply
  13. Jim in TN says:
    April 7, 2020 at 4:21 pm

    I am firmly in the camp that the demmedia are their own worst enemy. If they had half a brain, they would allow Trump to be his own worst enemy. Instead, they immediately attack Trump for anything and everything. Attacked if he does, attacked if he doesn’t. They make every criticism an outrageous partisan and hypocritical attack. It plays well for the deranged, but causes everybody else to defend Trump.

    Being neutral, and honest about reporting news does not play well with the deranged, but it would allow Trump to drive away his own supporters.

    But then Journalism no longer means honest neutral reporting. It means crafting propaganda stories and calling them narratives. Since they turned to propaganda, they have made themselves the home of the deranged.

    Here is to Meadows continuing the orchestration of this deranged enemy.

    Like

    Reply
  14. freepetta says:
    April 7, 2020 at 4:29 pm

    I believe Kayleigh will do a fabulous job as President Trump’s Press Secretary!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. Free Speech says:
    April 7, 2020 at 4:30 pm

    So . . . via the pic Sundance, are we insinuating Grisham let the Phoenix Media, Chinese propagandist in, and that’s why she was let go?

    Like

    Reply
    • realeyecandy1 says:
      April 7, 2020 at 4:38 pm

      NO….Grisham has been allowing OANN into the room. However, Grissham has been MIA under quaranteen since March 6 after contact with the Brazil crew at MaraLargo Stephanie has not been an effective press secretary. Nice lady but too low key!!!! She is not a bulldog, she fits well with FLOTUS

      AND Hope Hicks works for Jared…she is not an adviser to the POTUS …or that is according to the article put out when she returned

      Like

      Reply
      • Art of War! PDJT style! says:
        April 7, 2020 at 5:15 pm

        As a people person position the China virus definitely reduced Stephenie’s ability to do her job. However I do not agree that, “Stephanie has not been an effective press secretary.” Stephanie is tough and direct but sometimes too direct.

        I was glad when Hope returned.

        Like

        Reply
  16. Comrade Mope says:
    April 7, 2020 at 4:31 pm

    First order of business: make every reporter don a N-95 mask in the briefing room.

    Like

    Reply
  17. treestar1313 says:
    April 7, 2020 at 4:32 pm

    How ironic that I can still remember clearly being taught in the fifth grade that the Soviet Union used propaganda all the time, but the US didn’t since we had a free press. I thought that was so terrible. I bet they still teach the same thing, now calling it Russia.

    Like

    Reply
  18. retiredseabee says:
    April 7, 2020 at 4:49 pm

    OT: Acting SECNAV resigns…..

    Like

    Reply
  20. Martin says:
    April 7, 2020 at 5:06 pm

    Well. The press corps does behave as if they need a ‘nanny.’

    Like

    Reply
  21. Guffman says:
    April 7, 2020 at 5:20 pm

    Anybody know where Katrina Pierson went? She was always sharp, well spoken, had all the FACTS on the tip of her tongue, and could slap down the MSM quite handily every time I ever saw her interviewed.
    Always thought she’d be great in the Press Sec roll.

    Like

    Reply
  22. CountryClassVulgarian says:
    April 7, 2020 at 5:22 pm

    Stephanie is more suited to our FLOTUS – beautiful, smart, quiet. Kayleigh is more suited to our POTUS – fierce, fighter, wipe the floor with idiots…

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s