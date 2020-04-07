Kayleigh McEnany Replaces Stephanie Grisham As Press Secretary…

It appears new White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is making a few communications changes. White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham will be returning to the East Wing as First Lady Melania Trump’s chief-of-staff. Kayleigh McEnany will be replacing Grisham as Press Secretary.

[Politico] […] Alyssa Farah, a top Defense Department spokeswoman and former press secretary for Vice President Mike Pence, will also come aboard as the White House’s director of strategic communications.

Ben Williamson, Meadows’ former chief of staff and communications director, who will be Trump’s senior communications adviser. Farah also has a Meadows connection, previously serving as the communications director for the conservative House Freedom Caucus when Meadows, a former North Carolina lawmaker, was the caucus’s chairman. (link)

Keep in mind that Hope Hicks returned in February as Senior advisor to President Trump on communications. Ms. Hicks is the primary Trump-whisperer on media strategy.