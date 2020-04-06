NEC Director Larry Kudlow Discusses Early Results of Small Business Relief…

National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow discusses the early results from businesses and individuals participating in the CARES Act financial relief bill. Of the $380 billion set aside for small business assistance, so far $38 billion has been distributed.
Obama’s lawn jockey Joe was in charge of counting every dime of stimulus.
He lost track of every dime.
Real world report here. I have applied for the unemployment for self employed under the CARES act and also a disaster relief loan from the SBA.
Received a couple follow up letters today from the state unemployment department. They need more information. I originally applied last Wed I believe. So that is still pending.
Have not heard anything from the SBA yet.
