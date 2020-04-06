Joe Biden Explains How He Would Approach Cornavirus Crisis….

Former Vice President Joe Biden has been using podcasts and home interviews to keep his campaign going as the COVID-19 shutdown continues.  However, things have not gotten any better on the cognitive side of the candidate…. and it’s getting even worse than before.

Here’s an example of the current leading democrat candidate for president explaining how he would confront the coronavirus pandemic differently.  WATCH:

Here’s the word-for-word transcript – Joe Biden:

…“We cannot let this, we’ve never allowed any crisis from the Civil War straight through to the pandemic of 17, all the way around, 16, we have never, never let our democracy sakes second fiddle, way they, we can both have a democracy and … correct the public health.”…

229 Responses to Joe Biden Explains How He Would Approach Cornavirus Crisis….

  1. bjorn says:
    April 6, 2020 at 3:57 pm

    I think we could all do with some one who can speak jive to translate.

  2. Betty says:
    April 6, 2020 at 4:02 pm

    As someone said somewhere else – it makes more sense if you play it backwards.

  3. Parker Longbaugh says:
    April 6, 2020 at 4:03 pm

    Is Joe Biden no longer believing all women who accuse Republicans of sexual misconduct?
    Or is his current belief tainted by his own past?

  4. Publius2016 says:
    April 6, 2020 at 4:07 pm

    “Demon begone,..” said the DNC to Joe…we have Santino Michelle Crooked etal…waiting in the wings…

    • Debra says:
      April 6, 2020 at 4:36 pm

      Demons Begone was a horse in the field of the 1987 Kentucky Derby (IIRC). Broke right out of the gate. He coulda been a contender, I bet . . .

    • stripmallgrackle says:
      April 6, 2020 at 4:55 pm

      No. I got an inside tip. What’s happening is that the campaign is waiting strategically for maximum impact, when. at just the right moment, they insist Joe stops tippling, and he’s going to blow us all away with his sudden, profound, and crystal clear insight into world affairs. He’s actually fit as a fiddle. /sarc

  5. Whitehouse Clown says:
    April 6, 2020 at 4:09 pm

    Biden just endorsed Hydroxy-cut.

  6. tav144 says:
    April 6, 2020 at 4:13 pm

    I think when Ozero said “you don’t have to do this, Joe” — this was the plan all along. O knew he had dementia issues….knew that he was going to just be used as a placeholder.

  7. Pegon Zellschmidt says:
    April 6, 2020 at 4:14 pm

    Damn, I’m beginning Joe to let straight through understand al the way around correct.

  8. Dennis says:
    April 6, 2020 at 4:15 pm

    The democrats are just saying that they like Joe better than any of the other democrat candidates that threw their hats into the ring !!!

  9. lisaginnz says:
    April 6, 2020 at 4:18 pm

    Record and broadcast live the “phone call” (if it ever happens) between Joe Biden and potus! #PopcornReady #DementiaJoe to the rescue!?

  10. The Devilbat says:
    April 6, 2020 at 4:19 pm

    All of Biden’s burbling’s likely make 100% sense to any democrat.

  11. Crawler says:
    April 6, 2020 at 4:21 pm

    If Ole Quid Pro Slo Joe was a K9, Jill would have already put him down.

  12. Clivus Multrum (@ClivusM) says:
    April 6, 2020 at 4:22 pm

    Sanders is a kook who was elevated to national prominence on the coattail of the OWS movement astroturfed and embraced by team 0bama and it was 0bama himself who pulled Biden out of the political dumpster to be the “yes man” for his failed “Hope & Change” agenda over a decade ago.

    Nice work Barry,
    You done you party real good!

  13. Greeneghis Khan says:
    April 6, 2020 at 4:25 pm

    In the last six months the clearest comment from Joe Biden has been:
    “You are a lying dog face pony soldier”

    I think some one on here posted that a while back…..so lets say – 8 months.

  14. George says:
    April 6, 2020 at 4:26 pm

    And the really sad thing is poor Joe makes more sense than the vast majority of the dems in Washington combined.

  15. John Drake says:
    April 6, 2020 at 4:30 pm

    They’ve got Ole’ Quid Pro Joe juiced up well. They only have to keep America distracted a little while longer while they cash-in on the economic collapse…

    All the small donors are holed up with no disposable income…leaving only big donors and Dark money to rule them all.

    BCNU…

  16. Ellie says:
    April 6, 2020 at 4:32 pm

    Someone must have removed the battery pack from Joe.
    He is seriously malfunctioning.

  17. Nigella says:
    April 6, 2020 at 4:35 pm

    If we have that “virtual” election like he wants, he might be able to cheat his way into the Presidency… {{{shudders}}}

  18. Magabear says:
    April 6, 2020 at 4:39 pm

    Sounded alot like Al Sharpton. 🤣😂

  19. RuckusTom (@RuckusTom) says:
    April 6, 2020 at 4:40 pm

    How could his staff let stuff like this get out? … unless he’s intentionally being undermined. If he’s being undermined, who could be in the wings to take his place? The old hag Hillary’s been popping up a lot lately. How ’bout Cuomo – the man with the pierced nipples?

  20. Maquis says:
    April 6, 2020 at 4:47 pm

    “WhatchooknowJoe?”

  21. Louisiana Steve says:
    April 6, 2020 at 4:47 pm

    Ole Uncle Joe is a movin’ kinda slow at the Junction. Toot Toot.

    • stripmallgrackle says:
      April 6, 2020 at 8:46 pm

      And the democrats think that we’ll all just ignore his dysfunction
      That’s what you get when the DNC runs the junction
      Total Malfunction

      • stripmallgrackle says:
        April 6, 2020 at 9:00 pm

        Hope this gives someone a smile. This happened about a year or so ago.

        Come and listen to the story ’bout a man named Bern
        A poor social dem whose acrimony churns
        He thought he was gonna be the president of us
        But Hilly bought the party, and his plans were all bust

        Ruined, that is
        Log-rolled
        Double-crossed

        Well the next thing you know ole Bern’s a millionaire
        And his friends all say, “Well, I really couldn’t care”
        They say,”I know that he’s got a heart of gold,
        but every time I call he puts me on hold”

        Busy man
        Senator

        Cheers

  22. JohnCasper says:
    April 6, 2020 at 4:51 pm

    He would drive the virus away by mumbling at it and subjecting it to his fractured syntax and starer into space..

  23. Dances with Wolverines says:
    April 6, 2020 at 4:51 pm

    “Vice President Biden, when will you hold your first press conference since winning your party’s nomination? “

  24. JohnCasper says:
    April 6, 2020 at 4:52 pm

    Is Biden’s IQ even as high as that of the virus? It is not a fair contest.

  25. AnotherView says:
    April 6, 2020 at 4:53 pm

    Wow, such stunning words of wisdom….I’m speechless….quick, somebody etch them in stone for posterityc

  26. JohnCasper says:
    April 6, 2020 at 4:54 pm

    Biden would defeat the virus by throwing Corn Pop at it.

  27. S. Wharem says:
    April 6, 2020 at 4:57 pm

    He’d be sitting in a padded cell and someone else (incompetent dem jackass) would be wondering what to do.

  28. Zephyrbreeze says:
    April 6, 2020 at 4:58 pm

    The press complains horribly about Trump’s syntax. Yet, Trump’s clearly in command of the facts as they evolve. Yes, facts evolve. The people putting Biden at a podium – have no shame.

    They have no shame.

    • Zephyrbreeze says:
      April 6, 2020 at 4:59 pm

      Interesting that I’m in moderation…after all these years…

    • stripmallgrackle says:
      April 6, 2020 at 9:19 pm

      If, against all odds, we actually wake up with Biden headed to the White House the morning after, don’t be too surprised if the NYT editorial board goes all in with the classic, “President elect ____________ may well be the most intelligent person ever to become President of the United States.

      They’ve been charting this trend as far back as I can remember, which is Jiminy Carter’s election. It’s strange, but the upward trend is consistently interrupted every time a republican wins.

      Yes, they’re that shameless.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  29. jimrockfish says:
    April 6, 2020 at 5:03 pm

    I was eating pizza. Just reading the transcript made me snort and spit out my food. He’s never going to survive running again President Trump.

  30. Jeffrey Coley says:
    April 6, 2020 at 5:08 pm

    Joe Biden is declared the 2020 winner of the George H.W. Bush Award for Incoherence. The award will be retired, as it is clear no politician will ever surpass Joe Biden’s gibberish response.

  31. InAz says:
    April 6, 2020 at 5:09 pm

    Commie Dem strategist James Carville said Joe Biden will defeat President Trump, and Biden won’t have to do a thing to beat President Trump.

    What Carville said is code for…..the Commie Dems are going to cheat, cheat, steal, cheat

  32. Denis says:
    April 6, 2020 at 5:11 pm

    YouTube comments have been turned off.

    • stripmallgrackle says:
      April 6, 2020 at 9:34 pm

      Think about it. People commenting on Joebberish. People who feel he speaks to them. Who could understand any of it anyway. Best to save pixels for the big fight. Brain cells too.

  33. James W Crawford says:
    April 6, 2020 at 5:41 pm

    Due to the risks and demands imposed by the Coronavirus pandemic, President Trump will outsource the task of trouncing groping Joe Biden in the debates to Governor Sarah Palin.

  34. jeffsn4 says:
    April 6, 2020 at 5:46 pm

    Cuomo still 8 cents on PredictIt. That’s roughly a 12 to 1 bet. Solid gold.

    • stripmallgrackle says:
      April 6, 2020 at 9:46 pm

      Context please.

      For dark horse draft pick? President? Most sincere delivery of boilerplate, one-size-fits-all “we’re all in this together” speeches? Providing false hope? Most likely to get blamed for tipping the first domino that crashed the economy? Getting caught by his girlfriend in an affair and sitting quietly while she tells the Today Show audience that it’s a one-off, and he’s not really that kind of man?

  35. arsumbris says:
    April 6, 2020 at 5:48 pm

    The only people that are going to vote for this walking disaster are people motivated to vote for anyone against Trump. He’s shockingly senile and feeble. It seems suicidal to even consider him as a candidate, but TDS will go to any extreme. #votebluenomatterwho

  36. modspell says:
    April 6, 2020 at 5:51 pm

    “Our democracy in 17 will never going to let you down the path of least resistance. All we have is 16 better do it right this time, and again.
    Thank you for the nominalnation.”

  37. jackalix says:
    April 6, 2020 at 5:58 pm

    When I look at Biden all I see is what’s looks evil with those frigg’in black eyes!Then the guy can’t put two words together without falling all over himself……sad!

  38. walkalone63 says:
    April 6, 2020 at 6:11 pm

    Who knew that Biden was in one of the greatest movies ever filmed!

  39. T2020 says:
    April 6, 2020 at 6:37 pm

    Biden at his beat…

  40. Kid Jupiter says:
    April 6, 2020 at 6:49 pm

    It made perfect sense to me after I popped a couple of expired quaaludes.

  41. Genie says:
    April 6, 2020 at 7:30 pm

    Saturday Night Live’s Kevin Nealon impersonated Joe Biden 19 years ago and made him look absolutely cogent compared to the Sleepy Joe of today.
    https://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live/video/cold-opening/n10108

  42. Jim Comey is a weasel_Doug says:
    April 6, 2020 at 7:55 pm

    Biden’s running mate’s T-shirt
    I’m with Stupid>>>>

  43. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    April 6, 2020 at 8:06 pm

    Biden’s “condition” is apparently serious, albeit funnier than hell. I doubt he could pass whatever “physical” is required to assume the presidency. His family is doing one hell of a disservice to the country as well as to Joe himself by allowing him to continue this charade. Democrats should be charged with elderly abuse by keeping him in the running. Not sad – its pathetic.

    MAGA

  44. namberak says:
    April 6, 2020 at 8:20 pm

    “Joe Biden Explains How He Would Approach Cornavirus Crisis” That’s the setup line for a million schticks …

  45. Cornpop says:
    April 6, 2020 at 8:22 pm

    I understand him well.

  46. testpointwp says:
    April 6, 2020 at 8:33 pm

    Here’s the deal – Biden just finished watching Pandemic 2016

    And confused it with reality.

  47. Mimi says:
    April 6, 2020 at 9:18 pm

    Sounds like expressive aphasia, which doesn’t imply dementia. It is also typical for those with this disorder to lack insight into one’s own speech-language deficit. They don’t realize that the words coming out differ from the words they planned to say, so get frustrated when listeners don’t understand what was said.

    Surely, a neurologist has already examined him and sees the broken area.

    Any other armchair diagnosticians?

  48. Gary says:
    April 6, 2020 at 9:40 pm

    This does not compute.

