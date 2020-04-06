Joe Biden Explains How He Would Approach Cornavirus Crisis….

Former Vice President Joe Biden has been using podcasts and home interviews to keep his campaign going as the COVID-19 shutdown continues. However, things have not gotten any better on the cognitive side of the candidate…. and it’s getting even worse than before.

Here’s an example of the current leading democrat candidate for president explaining how he would confront the coronavirus pandemic differently. WATCH:

Here’s the word-for-word transcript – Joe Biden:

…“We cannot let this, we’ve never allowed any crisis from the Civil War straight through to the pandemic of 17, all the way around, 16, we have never, never let our democracy sakes second fiddle, way they, we can both have a democracy and … correct the public health.”…