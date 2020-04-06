Joe Biden Explains How He Would Approach Cornavirus Crisis….

Former Vice President Joe Biden has been using podcasts and home interviews to keep his campaign going as the COVID-19 shutdown continues. However, things have not gotten any better on the cognitive side of the candidate…. and it’s getting even worse than before.
Here’s an example of the current leading democrat candidate for president explaining how he would confront the coronavirus pandemic differently. WATCH:
Here’s the word-for-word transcript – Joe Biden:
…“We cannot let this, we’ve never allowed any crisis from the Civil War straight through to the pandemic of 17, all the way around, 16, we have never, never let our democracy sakes second fiddle, way they, we can both have a democracy and … correct the public health.”…
I think we could all do with some one who can speak jive to translate.
“Chump don’ want no help, chump don’t GET da help!” – the late, great Barbara Billingsley
Airplane would have to be in the deserted island collection if Playboy ever asked me, and I had to choose. Can’t count the number of unforgettable gags.
Is it possible Joe was speaking jive when he smoothed things over with Corn Pop? Or was he already speaking joebberish?
“joeberrish” – LOL, I am so stealing that.
See also wikipedia- edited today
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gibberish#Gobbledygook
Oh i need that. That movie is a national treasure.
As someone said somewhere else – it makes more sense if you play it backwards.
Was that Ozzie Osbourne?
Is Joe Biden no longer believing all women who accuse Republicans of sexual misconduct?
Or is his current belief tainted by his own past?
“Demon begone,..” said the DNC to Joe…we have Santino Michelle Crooked etal…waiting in the wings…
Demons Begone was a horse in the field of the 1987 Kentucky Derby (IIRC). Broke right out of the gate. He coulda been a contender, I bet . . .
No. I got an inside tip. What’s happening is that the campaign is waiting strategically for maximum impact, when. at just the right moment, they insist Joe stops tippling, and he’s going to blow us all away with his sudden, profound, and crystal clear insight into world affairs. He’s actually fit as a fiddle. /sarc
Biden just endorsed Hydroxy-cut.
Or was it OxiClean?
Hilarious!!
I think when Ozero said “you don’t have to do this, Joe” — this was the plan all along. O knew he had dementia issues….knew that he was going to just be used as a placeholder.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Zero was a dog faced horse soldier.
Damn, I’m beginning Joe to let straight through understand al the way around correct.
The who’s in the what’s in is it?
The democrats are just saying that they like Joe better than any of the other democrat candidates that threw their hats into the ring !!!
Record and broadcast live the “phone call” (if it ever happens) between Joe Biden and potus! #PopcornReady #DementiaJoe to the rescue!?
Yes! That’s a transcript I would like to read!
All of Biden’s burbling’s likely make 100% sense to any democrat.
ha
If Ole Quid Pro Slo Joe was a K9, Jill would have already put him down.
Sanders is a kook who was elevated to national prominence on the coattail of the OWS movement astroturfed and embraced by team 0bama and it was 0bama himself who pulled Biden out of the political dumpster to be the “yes man” for his failed “Hope & Change” agenda over a decade ago.
Nice work Barry,
You done you party real good!
In the last six months the clearest comment from Joe Biden has been:
“You are a lying dog face pony soldier”
I think some one on here posted that a while back…..so lets say – 8 months.
And the really sad thing is poor Joe makes more sense than the vast majority of the dems in Washington combined.
They’ve got Ole’ Quid Pro Joe juiced up well. They only have to keep America distracted a little while longer while they cash-in on the economic collapse…
All the small donors are holed up with no disposable income…leaving only big donors and Dark money to rule them all.
BCNU…
Someone must have removed the battery pack from Joe.
He is seriously malfunctioning.
If we have that “virtual” election like he wants, he might be able to cheat his way into the Presidency… {{{shudders}}}
Sounded alot like Al Sharpton. 🤣😂
How could his staff let stuff like this get out? … unless he’s intentionally being undermined. If he’s being undermined, who could be in the wings to take his place? The old hag Hillary’s been popping up a lot lately. How ’bout Cuomo – the man with the pierced nipples?
Banana Joe’s memory is fine when he is fondling little girls.
Olfactory memory of his violations may be all he has left.
That’s sort of disturbing
“WhatchooknowJoe?”
Ole Uncle Joe is a movin’ kinda slow at the Junction. Toot Toot.
And the democrats think that we’ll all just ignore his dysfunction
That’s what you get when the DNC runs the junction
Total Malfunction
Hope this gives someone a smile. This happened about a year or so ago.
Come and listen to the story ’bout a man named Bern
A poor social dem whose acrimony churns
He thought he was gonna be the president of us
But Hilly bought the party, and his plans were all bust
Ruined, that is
Log-rolled
Double-crossed
Well the next thing you know ole Bern’s a millionaire
And his friends all say, “Well, I really couldn’t care”
They say,”I know that he’s got a heart of gold,
but every time I call he puts me on hold”
Busy man
Senator
Cheers
He would drive the virus away by mumbling at it and subjecting it to his fractured syntax and starer into space..
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Vice President Biden, when will you hold your first press conference since winning your party’s nomination? “
Is Biden’s IQ even as high as that of the virus? It is not a fair contest.
Actually I believe Joe’s curve has already flattened.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Obama did say something once about bending the curve down, didn’t he?
Wow, such stunning words of wisdom….I’m speechless….quick, somebody etch them in stone for posterityc
Biden would defeat the virus by throwing Corn Pop at it.
He’d be sitting in a padded cell and someone else (incompetent dem jackass) would be wondering what to do.
The press complains horribly about Trump’s syntax. Yet, Trump’s clearly in command of the facts as they evolve. Yes, facts evolve. The people putting Biden at a podium – have no shame.
They have no shame.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Interesting that I’m in moderation…after all these years…
If, against all odds, we actually wake up with Biden headed to the White House the morning after, don’t be too surprised if the NYT editorial board goes all in with the classic, “President elect ____________ may well be the most intelligent person ever to become President of the United States.
They’ve been charting this trend as far back as I can remember, which is Jiminy Carter’s election. It’s strange, but the upward trend is consistently interrupted every time a republican wins.
Yes, they’re that shameless.
I was eating pizza. Just reading the transcript made me snort and spit out my food. He’s never going to survive running again President Trump.
Joe Biden is declared the 2020 winner of the George H.W. Bush Award for Incoherence. The award will be retired, as it is clear no politician will ever surpass Joe Biden’s gibberish response.
Commie Dem strategist James Carville said Joe Biden will defeat President Trump, and Biden won’t have to do a thing to beat President Trump.
What Carville said is code for…..the Commie Dems are going to cheat, cheat, steal, cheat
LikeLiked by 3 people
YouTube comments have been turned off.
Think about it. People commenting on Joebberish. People who feel he speaks to them. Who could understand any of it anyway. Best to save pixels for the big fight. Brain cells too.
Due to the risks and demands imposed by the Coronavirus pandemic, President Trump will outsource the task of trouncing groping Joe Biden in the debates to Governor Sarah Palin.
Cuomo still 8 cents on PredictIt. That’s roughly a 12 to 1 bet. Solid gold.
Context please.
For dark horse draft pick? President? Most sincere delivery of boilerplate, one-size-fits-all “we’re all in this together” speeches? Providing false hope? Most likely to get blamed for tipping the first domino that crashed the economy? Getting caught by his girlfriend in an affair and sitting quietly while she tells the Today Show audience that it’s a one-off, and he’s not really that kind of man?
The only people that are going to vote for this walking disaster are people motivated to vote for anyone against Trump. He’s shockingly senile and feeble. It seems suicidal to even consider him as a candidate, but TDS will go to any extreme. #votebluenomatterwho
hard core Dems will see it as ” their team ” is in….what shape Joe is in , is not that important to them
“Our democracy in 17 will never going to let you down the path of least resistance. All we have is 16 better do it right this time, and again.
Thank you for the nominalnation.”
When I look at Biden all I see is what’s looks evil with those frigg’in black eyes!Then the guy can’t put two words together without falling all over himself……sad!
Who knew that Biden was in one of the greatest movies ever filmed!
LikeLiked by 1 person
That was a hoot!!!
… calls to mind his “pony soldier” gibberish
Biden at his beat…
It made perfect sense to me after I popped a couple of expired quaaludes.
😳
Saturday Night Live’s Kevin Nealon impersonated Joe Biden 19 years ago and made him look absolutely cogent compared to the Sleepy Joe of today.
https://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live/video/cold-opening/n10108
And … Senator Franken is sitting down at the end of the line of lumpen proletariat.
Biden’s running mate’s T-shirt
I’m with Stupid>>>>
Biden’s “condition” is apparently serious, albeit funnier than hell. I doubt he could pass whatever “physical” is required to assume the presidency. His family is doing one hell of a disservice to the country as well as to Joe himself by allowing him to continue this charade. Democrats should be charged with elderly abuse by keeping him in the running. Not sad – its pathetic.
MAGA
“Joe Biden Explains How He Would Approach Cornavirus Crisis” That’s the setup line for a million schticks …
I understand him well.
Here’s the deal – Biden just finished watching Pandemic 2016
And confused it with reality.
Sounds like expressive aphasia, which doesn’t imply dementia. It is also typical for those with this disorder to lack insight into one’s own speech-language deficit. They don’t realize that the words coming out differ from the words they planned to say, so get frustrated when listeners don’t understand what was said.
Surely, a neurologist has already examined him and sees the broken area.
Any other armchair diagnosticians?
This does not compute.
