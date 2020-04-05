U.K. Queen Elizabeth Speaks to Nation as Prime Minister Boris Johnson is Admitted to Hospital…

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been taken to the hospital for treatment as he battles coronavirus. “On the advice of his doctor, the Prime Minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests. This is a precautionary step, as the Prime Minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus ten days after testing positive for the virus,” Downing Street said. Prayers for his recovery.

Meanwhile Queen Elizabeth II addressed the nation:

Keeping a humorous spirit about the issues. A funny video from the U.K. WATCH:

.