U.K. Queen Elizabeth Speaks to Nation as Prime Minister Boris Johnson is Admitted to Hospital…

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been taken to the hospital for treatment as he battles coronavirus. “On the advice of his doctor, the Prime Minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests. This is a precautionary step, as the Prime Minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus ten days after testing positive for the virus,” Downing Street said. Prayers for his recovery.
Meanwhile Queen Elizabeth II addressed the nation:
Keeping a humorous spirit about the issues. A funny video from the U.K. WATCH:
Now watch the liberal media report that the Queen is downplaying the severity of Coronavirus.
I think the Queen can handle their liberal media.
Off with their talking heads!
She is too beloved by the majority of people in the UK for the press to dare bash the Queen.
Her son, not so much.
Prayers for Prime Minister Boris Johnson – may God heal him and let him return to liberating his country from the Globalist’s who seek to control them.
Side note – I just received outstanding news on a close friend diagnosed with Covid-19 who has been hospitalized for the last 10 days and was hours from being intubated early last week. Up and walking with portable oxygen and chance he may return home from hospital over the next several days. God is Good!!
Great news – any idea if he was given the hydroxy/z-pack?
Not if Pharaoh Fauci had anything to say about it.
Don’t know whether he’s been given that mix, but hydroxychloroquine, like most other off label treatments, is most effective at stemming early viral reproduction. If he gets serious ARDS (acute respiratory distress syndrome), they should consider Losartan, which has shown promise in small trial in Iran and just started clinical at U of MN. Working theory is that it upregulates ACE2 and reduces lung and heart damage from angiotensin II.
You just reminded me to take my BP medicine that I hadn’t taken yet today. Losartan (37.5 mg – 1 1/2 little tabs).
Another really “Off-the”Wall” therapy might also prove useful.
For those who keep horses, those tubes of Ivermectin used for worming? …they may have to share Trigger’s dose with Roy and Dale.
Apparently Ivermectin has shown ability to block the COVID virus from replicating itself into new cells.
Of course I read this on a site “on the internet”. So it _might_ be true…
But yes, there are already multiple human uses for the chemical, they’ve been used for years to target parasites and such, especially in third world countries.
It was mentioned hear yesterday by folks in Montana that have used it on there horses.
It was mentioned hear yesterday by folks in Montana that have used it on there horses.
I’ve not asked though I’ve been tempted to – I decided to steer clear of that and just pray like crazy.
He is in his mid-40’s with two teenage children and a 3 year old boy that would melt your heart. The thought of this strong Christian man reuniting with his family for Easter has had me in tears of joy since I received his message late this afternoon.
Praise God!!!
Praise God indeed bunkers!
Succeed at destroying your economy and the lives that depend on it
I’m sorry nobody agreed with you. Maybe it’s because they’re American and don’t have to pay taxes to trillionaires?
This horrible woman in her 776 room palace in London makes sure that all her butlers and drivers who are charged with paedophilia, are allowed free room and board at BP bc their is some arcane English Common Law that disallows anyone to be arrested in her presence or on “her” property. That’s why Andrew stays so close to home.
I remember her knighting Jimmy Saville and welcoming Edward Heath and all the paedophiles they seem to attract.
She is above the law and when the Courts are labelled “Her Majesty’s Courts” and “Her Majesty’s Police” and “Her Majesty’s GCHQ”, you can be absolutely certain that “Her Majesty” is above the law and uses MI5 and MI6 and all the rest as her personal lap dogs.
Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislane Maxwell were often guests at her many residences.
Americans find the Monarchy “quaint”, I went off human hunting a long time ago.
For Pete’s sake. Take a chill pill
Do you have proof that Jeffrey Epstein or Ghislane Maxwell ever stayed on any Royal property at the Queen’s request? Is President Trump personally responsible for every felon who ever stayed on Trump properties?
Pray for Boris Johnson. It is not beyond the Globalist Maffia to assassinate him and blame COVID-19 The Scalia treatment is easy to administer these days
LikeLiked by 24 people
Agreed.
Next press conference at 7 p.m. per https://www.whitehouse.gov/live/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you!
Doesn’t sound good to me.
What was his treatment. A bunch of doctors watching his systems collapse?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Or a bunch of doctors making them worse.
Let’s face it, the NHS can kill anyone. Years ago I went to visit my grandmother who was in Ashford Hospital in surrey England. I was told to wait as she had been moved from the ward she was in.
The nurse sent in an Indian sikh doctor who was wearing a turban to see me. He said in a very heavy Indian accent,
“Oh dear, I am so very, very sorry. We gave your grandmother wrong drug and she is in coma. Oh dear.”
Poor old Nana died a few days later.
By the way, although it is theoretically possible to sue the NHS for malpractice, you might as well try to sue a rock. Almost every case brought against them is thrown out by the judge and you will be left paying all the legal fees.
She is one of the last bastions of grace, calm and fortitude under pressure. Long reign the Queen. Truly.
They say good things come in small packages. But I’m not sure as the Queen seems to validate that, but Fauci seems to disprove it.
Julie Andrews as a youngster sang “God Save the Queen” before the King and Queen in 1948. I’m sure Princess Elizabeth was in the audience too.
I wish Julie could sing it again now, 72 years later.
I so love and admire that woman.
Do you mean that woman who sat by silently while her son flew around the world molesting and raping young girls? Don’t lecture me about a mother’s love – she could have stopped it if she really wanted.
Yeah, this. Anything QE2 does is shadowed, at best, by the royals’ closet-skeletons.
Uh, just because she is queen doesnt mean that she would be aware of what Andrew did. The woman is 93. I pulled the wool over my parents’ eyes for decades, even when they viewed it as their responsibility to watch me like a hawk. And I imagine that those that knew it was going on had vested interests in NOT telling her.
Prove she covered it up. You are just like those fake news reporters who think PDJT is supposed to know everything that happens in his administration.
Hold her accountable for the things you know she has done wrong. Until then, enjoy the fresh air that is all around you if you will just step out of your mommy’s basement and embrace life.
Yes, and Amen! That was powerful. People have gone blind to what is good, and decent and full of grace in this era. This is an unprecedented event globally and we’re all in this together.
Maybe the Dems could nominate her for president.
She’s better in front of a camera and microphone than the current alternative.
She’s in her mid 90s but looks to be in better shape than ol’ Cankles.
Unlike That One, the Queen has actually “worked” during her lifetime. Vehicle mechanic during WWII The Big One comes to mind.
Here is one of the pictures of her when she was still a Princess. On this website, you can zoom in:
https://www.npg.org.uk/collections/search/portrait/mw169845/Queen-Elizabeth-II?sort=dateAsc&LinkID=mp01454&search=sas&sText=queen+elizabeth+II&wPage=8&role=sit&rNo=162
And here is some Snopes stuff where you can find her changing a tire:
https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/queen-elizabeth-ii-mechanic/
Johny Boost, She’s in better shape because she is not all clapped up like ol’ Cankles.
Prayers for his recovery.”
God already has that covered. He created hydroxychloroquine, but Boris has to have enough brains to use it. God can’t do everything.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love the Queen. 🇬🇧
Where does HCQ figure in any of this…
ie: Does the UK use it ?
Do they still have “Questions” ??? Use to see that sometimes, late at night, eh?
I don’t know how much they’re using it, but the UK banned export of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine. https://www.pharmaceutical-technology.com/comment/parallel-export-covid-19/
It’s used all over the world. It’s been around for about 70 years as a very effective malaria treatment and preventative.
I believe there was a time when you could get it without an Rx. I think that’s still the case on many countries.
Supposedly that way in most South American countries.
God,save the Queen.
God Save the Queen.
Please.
GOAT
Communists have no real compassion.
But they do have real marching orders.
Adding my prayers for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, for his good health and healing, for his quick and full recovery and restoration. In Jesus’ name, Amen.
wait, isn’t the queen just a figurehead? doesn’t the UK have a “second” in command?
Figurehead? I think you mean tourist attraction
Where Is Prince Andrew?
Oooops! hehehe
Pondering Jimmy Saville with his brother Charlie…
Thanks for making that available.
Queen Elizabeth is, and always has been, an extraordinary woman. She will turn 94 years old in a couple of weeks and is obviously still completely with it.
Love the Queen.
Perfect timing for…A united Europe, is a better Europe…BREXIT? What’s that then…
The UK will succeed so long as every vestige of the treasonous and traitorous Labour Party is eradicated…
The UK is the Labour Party. You try taking their “FREE” education, health care, housing, and benefits away.
The voters kicked that rotten lot all the way down, saved their country. They’ve got a tough job ahead, but they’ve given themselves a chance. We’ll give them a hand – for old time’s sake.
The Queen’s gone modern, though. It seemed oddly sterile in such perilous times that she excluded mention of G-d. She opted for inclusivity, all religions and NONE.
China’s given Boris a taste of their Virus-flavored Huawei. He’s likely to be more receptive to our President’s warning on ChiCom-5-G.
Prayers & God Bless & Save the Queen..
The leftists want this for our President so badly. Thank God he has avoided it.
Regarding mental faculties…Queen > Biden
Was worried about Boris when he tested positive. He has always been a little heavy and more than likely is at least prediabetic. I wish more emphasis was placed on these risk factors. Obesity which leads to high blood sugar and inflammation seems to be the main culprit for risk along with age.
Exactly! And, don’t forget 88 million Americans are prediabetic! That is the entire workforce!
The Queen is remarkable and I admire her. The rest of the family not so much.
What do they call arkancide across the pond?
Here’s Katie Hopkins take:
| Katie Hopkins On Sky News Australia – COVID-19 Greatly Exaggerated In Britain |
