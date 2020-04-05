U.K. Queen Elizabeth Speaks to Nation as Prime Minister Boris Johnson is Admitted to Hospital…

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been taken to the hospital for treatment as he battles coronavirus. “On the advice of his doctor, the Prime Minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests. This is a precautionary step, as the Prime Minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus ten days after testing positive for the virus,” Downing Street said.  Prayers for his recovery.

Meanwhile Queen Elizabeth II addressed the nation:

Keeping a humorous spirit about the issues. A funny video from the U.K. WATCH:

68 Responses to U.K. Queen Elizabeth Speaks to Nation as Prime Minister Boris Johnson is Admitted to Hospital…

  1. Merkin Muffley says:
    April 5, 2020 at 6:01 pm

    Now watch the liberal media report that the Queen is downplaying the severity of Coronavirus.

  2. Bunkers says:
    April 5, 2020 at 6:03 pm

    Prayers for Prime Minister Boris Johnson – may God heal him and let him return to liberating his country from the Globalist’s who seek to control them.

    Side note – I just received outstanding news on a close friend diagnosed with Covid-19 who has been hospitalized for the last 10 days and was hours from being intubated early last week. Up and walking with portable oxygen and chance he may return home from hospital over the next several days. God is Good!!

    • vikingmom says:
      April 5, 2020 at 6:08 pm

      Great news – any idea if he was given the hydroxy/z-pack?

      • JohnCasper says:
        April 5, 2020 at 6:18 pm

        Not if Pharaoh Fauci had anything to say about it.

      • Sentient says:
        April 5, 2020 at 6:30 pm

        Don’t know whether he’s been given that mix, but hydroxychloroquine, like most other off label treatments, is most effective at stemming early viral reproduction. If he gets serious ARDS (acute respiratory distress syndrome), they should consider Losartan, which has shown promise in small trial in Iran and just started clinical at U of MN. Working theory is that it upregulates ACE2 and reduces lung and heart damage from angiotensin II.

        • JohnCasper says:
          April 5, 2020 at 6:36 pm

          You just reminded me to take my BP medicine that I hadn’t taken yet today. Losartan (37.5 mg – 1 1/2 little tabs).

        • James Carpenter aka "Felix" says:
          April 5, 2020 at 6:57 pm

          Another really “Off-the”Wall” therapy might also prove useful.
          For those who keep horses, those tubes of Ivermectin used for worming? …they may have to share Trigger’s dose with Roy and Dale.
          Apparently Ivermectin has shown ability to block the COVID virus from replicating itself into new cells.
          Of course I read this on a site “on the internet”. So it _might_ be true…
          But yes, there are already multiple human uses for the chemical, they’ve been used for years to target parasites and such, especially in third world countries.

      • Bunkers says:
        April 5, 2020 at 7:41 pm

        I’ve not asked though I’ve been tempted to – I decided to steer clear of that and just pray like crazy.

        He is in his mid-40’s with two teenage children and a 3 year old boy that would melt your heart. The thought of this strong Christian man reuniting with his family for Easter has had me in tears of joy since I received his message late this afternoon.

        Praise God!!!

  3. Robert Schecter says:
    April 5, 2020 at 6:05 pm

    Succeed at destroying your economy and the lives that depend on it

    • Kirsty I says:
      April 5, 2020 at 7:01 pm

      I’m sorry nobody agreed with you. Maybe it’s because they’re American and don’t have to pay taxes to trillionaires?
      This horrible woman in her 776 room palace in London makes sure that all her butlers and drivers who are charged with paedophilia, are allowed free room and board at BP bc their is some arcane English Common Law that disallows anyone to be arrested in her presence or on “her” property. That’s why Andrew stays so close to home.
      I remember her knighting Jimmy Saville and welcoming Edward Heath and all the paedophiles they seem to attract.
      She is above the law and when the Courts are labelled “Her Majesty’s Courts” and “Her Majesty’s Police” and “Her Majesty’s GCHQ”, you can be absolutely certain that “Her Majesty” is above the law and uses MI5 and MI6 and all the rest as her personal lap dogs.
      Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislane Maxwell were often guests at her many residences.
      Americans find the Monarchy “quaint”, I went off human hunting a long time ago.

  4. jmclever says:
    April 5, 2020 at 6:06 pm

    Pray for Boris Johnson. It is not beyond the Globalist Maffia to assassinate him and blame COVID-19 The Scalia treatment is easy to administer these days

  5. Mari in SC says:
    April 5, 2020 at 6:08 pm

    Next press conference at 7 p.m. per https://www.whitehouse.gov/live/

  6. Robert Smith says:
    April 5, 2020 at 6:08 pm

    Doesn’t sound good to me.

    What was his treatment. A bunch of doctors watching his systems collapse?

    • Michelle says:
      April 5, 2020 at 6:24 pm

      Or a bunch of doctors making them worse.

      • The Devilbat says:
        April 5, 2020 at 6:49 pm

        Let’s face it, the NHS can kill anyone. Years ago I went to visit my grandmother who was in Ashford Hospital in surrey England. I was told to wait as she had been moved from the ward she was in.

        The nurse sent in an Indian sikh doctor who was wearing a turban to see me. He said in a very heavy Indian accent,

        “Oh dear, I am so very, very sorry. We gave your grandmother wrong drug and she is in coma. Oh dear.”

        Poor old Nana died a few days later.

        By the way, although it is theoretically possible to sue the NHS for malpractice, you might as well try to sue a rock. Almost every case brought against them is thrown out by the judge and you will be left paying all the legal fees.

  7. 17CatsInTN says:
    April 5, 2020 at 6:09 pm

    She is one of the last bastions of grace, calm and fortitude under pressure. Long reign the Queen. Truly.

    • JohnCasper says:
      April 5, 2020 at 6:13 pm

      They say good things come in small packages. But I’m not sure as the Queen seems to validate that, but Fauci seems to disprove it.

    • dwpender says:
      April 5, 2020 at 6:24 pm

      Julie Andrews as a youngster sang “God Save the Queen” before the King and Queen in 1948. I’m sure Princess Elizabeth was in the audience too.

      I wish Julie could sing it again now, 72 years later.

    • albertus magnus says:
      April 5, 2020 at 6:25 pm

      I so love and admire that woman.

      • adam says:
        April 5, 2020 at 6:33 pm

        Do you mean that woman who sat by silently while her son flew around the world molesting and raping young girls? Don’t lecture me about a mother’s love – she could have stopped it if she really wanted.

        • QuiAudetVincit says:
          April 5, 2020 at 6:43 pm

          Yeah, this. Anything QE2 does is shadowed, at best, by the royals’ closet-skeletons.

        • albertus magnus says:
          April 5, 2020 at 7:17 pm

          Uh, just because she is queen doesnt mean that she would be aware of what Andrew did. The woman is 93. I pulled the wool over my parents’ eyes for decades, even when they viewed it as their responsibility to watch me like a hawk. And I imagine that those that knew it was going on had vested interests in NOT telling her.

          Prove she covered it up. You are just like those fake news reporters who think PDJT is supposed to know everything that happens in his administration.

          Hold her accountable for the things you know she has done wrong. Until then, enjoy the fresh air that is all around you if you will just step out of your mommy’s basement and embrace life.

    • floridagirllinda says:
      April 5, 2020 at 6:28 pm

      Yes, and Amen! That was powerful. People have gone blind to what is good, and decent and full of grace in this era. This is an unprecedented event globally and we’re all in this together.

  8. All Too Much says:
    April 5, 2020 at 6:10 pm

    Maybe the Dems could nominate her for president.
    She’s better in front of a camera and microphone than the current alternative.

  9. JohnCasper says:
    April 5, 2020 at 6:10 pm

    Prayers for his recovery.”

    God already has that covered. He created hydroxychloroquine, but Boris has to have enough brains to use it. God can’t do everything.

  10. YvonneMarie says:
    April 5, 2020 at 6:13 pm

    I love the Queen. 🇬🇧

  11. montanamel says:
    April 5, 2020 at 6:16 pm

    Where does HCQ figure in any of this…
    ie: Does the UK use it ?

    Do they still have “Questions” ??? Use to see that sometimes, late at night, eh?

  12. MicD says:
    April 5, 2020 at 6:17 pm

    God,save the Queen.

  13. Paul Warhola says:
    April 5, 2020 at 6:24 pm

    GOAT

  14. MicD says:
    April 5, 2020 at 6:36 pm

    Communists have no real compassion.
    But they do have real marching orders.

  15. the phoenix says:
    April 5, 2020 at 6:40 pm

    Adding my prayers for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, for his good health and healing, for his quick and full recovery and restoration. In Jesus’ name, Amen.

  16. larry mack BS MBA CISSP (@sixmax) says:
    April 5, 2020 at 6:43 pm

    wait, isn’t the queen just a figurehead? doesn’t the UK have a “second” in command?

  17. Richie says:
    April 5, 2020 at 6:46 pm

    Where Is Prince Andrew?


    .
    Oooops! hehehe

  18. cheering4america says:
    April 5, 2020 at 6:51 pm

    Thanks for making that available.

    Queen Elizabeth is, and always has been, an extraordinary woman. She will turn 94 years old in a couple of weeks and is obviously still completely with it.

  19. Right to reply says:
    April 5, 2020 at 6:51 pm

    Perfect timing for…A united Europe, is a better Europe…BREXIT? What’s that then…

  20. Caius Lowell says:
    April 5, 2020 at 6:59 pm

    The UK will succeed so long as every vestige of the treasonous and traitorous Labour Party is eradicated…

    • Right to reply says:
      April 5, 2020 at 8:22 pm

      The UK is the Labour Party. You try taking their “FREE” education, health care, housing, and benefits away.

    • yucki says:
      April 5, 2020 at 9:56 pm

      The voters kicked that rotten lot all the way down, saved their country. They’ve got a tough job ahead, but they’ve given themselves a chance. We’ll give them a hand – for old time’s sake.

      The Queen’s gone modern, though. It seemed oddly sterile in such perilous times that she excluded mention of G-d. She opted for inclusivity, all religions and NONE.

      China’s given Boris a taste of their Virus-flavored Huawei. He’s likely to be more receptive to our President’s warning on ChiCom-5-G.

  21. crossthread42 says:
    April 5, 2020 at 7:08 pm

    Prayers & God Bless & Save the Queen..

  22. jimrockfish says:
    April 5, 2020 at 7:20 pm

    The leftists want this for our President so badly. Thank God he has avoided it.

  23. SharkDiver says:
    April 5, 2020 at 7:52 pm

    Regarding mental faculties…Queen > Biden

  24. doofusdawg says:
    April 5, 2020 at 8:03 pm

    Was worried about Boris when he tested positive. He has always been a little heavy and more than likely is at least prediabetic. I wish more emphasis was placed on these risk factors. Obesity which leads to high blood sugar and inflammation seems to be the main culprit for risk along with age.

  25. Issy says:
    April 5, 2020 at 8:39 pm

    The Queen is remarkable and I admire her. The rest of the family not so much.

  26. E, ROBOT says:
    April 5, 2020 at 9:13 pm

    What do they call arkancide across the pond?

  27. CM-TX says:
    April 5, 2020 at 9:46 pm

    Here’s Katie Hopkins take:

    | Katie Hopkins On Sky News Australia – COVID-19 Greatly Exaggerated In Britain |

