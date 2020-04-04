White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing – 3:30pm ET Livestream…

Unfortunately, with President Trump effectively communicating the latest information on the federal efforts to mitigate COVID-19, more corporate U.S. resistance media have decided not to carry the live broadcasts from the White House task force briefings.
Today at 3:30pm ET the White House will hold a briefing for the public and media on the latest mitigation efforts against the coronavirus. [Livestream Links Below]
White House Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream – Fox Business Livestream
The 2nd task force would be called The Dream Team while the 1st task force would be called The Nightmare Team.
“The Tenth Man is designed to institutionalize contrarian thinking. Here is a quote describing what the purpose for the Tenth Man is. “Following the recommendation of the Agranat Commission in 1973-1974, Military Intelligence established a Control Unit that was expected to play this role of the devil’s advocate.”
Drs. Brix and FaucIII are Globalists insiders who have added Surgeon General to the Dark Side…Bring in Dr. Carson to lead a NEW DIRECTION!
Let’s recall the unprecedented obstruction of the current administration being able to fill its positions adequately. Instead of getting a full change at HHS and other places, there were a bunch of vacancies and “acting” holdovers from the previous administration — which reportedly never adequately prioritized adequate stockpiles of emergency essentials or hatched better emergency prep plans and coordinations.
Elections were supposed to have the consequences of the president setting his administration, but even that was forwarded in the “resistance”. Some of the initial and lingering issues on seem like more fruit from that, courtesy of the usual suspects.
That was done all by design for the establishment’s benefit. Some were hoping they could slow walk Trump’s administration, then he would get impeached and removed from office before getting anything done.
Trump will need a full eight years for lasting changes that go beyond the surface. Obama didn’t have to wrestle with the establishment implementing a single thing, which eased his path transforming America overnight into a liberal socialist’s dream.
Trump should be hitting journalist out of the park today.
read a great point…look at overall death rates in USA over the past 10 years…
IT SHOWS THAT THERE IS NO NET INCREASE WITH THIS VIRUS…
so happy 45 is bringing in a NEW TEAM!
Where is that info at?
People need to start digging into their state health department websites and asking some serious questions!! Here in Washington State, I have discovered that flu specific deaths in our state have run around 250-300 per year since 2011 and when deaths from pneumonia are added in the numbers jump to 700-1000 per year.
However, this year, the DOH is reporting only 91 deaths total from “flu” and I cannot find any numbers that break out deaths from pneumonia specifically but taking the above numbers I have to assume it is 2-3 times the number of “flu” specific deaths…
SO, how many of the 284 deaths in our state this year that are listed as COVID19 would have been listed as flu/pneumonia in prior years and never made it onto the evening news or even given a second thought, other than by the families who lost loved ones?
exactly…NYS is moving the needle by under counting other deaths…
Remember, how can they test the DEAD when they are under siege???
Before new machine, took 4 days to find out results of LIVE PATIENTS!
Also IHME is now “projecting” that Washington State will have 984 total deaths by August 4th , which is significantly down from their projection of 1400 by June 1st, which came out March 27th and was one of the main reasons given by Governor Jay Inslee to continue the complete shutdown until May 4th!
Isn’t it interesting that our “normal” flu/pneumonia deaths are between 800-1000 per year…it almost seems like this year is going to be about the same total but they will be called something else so no one will notice that our year over year deaths actually didn’t go up!!
I wait for this every day with eager anticipation. Can’t wait to watch Trump stomp the opposition. It’s almost as good as a rally. I fear his opposition, both R’s and D’s, will attempt to stop the rally before the election.
So I’ve been trying to brainstorm ideas of how he could keep people apart and still create a rally experience. Drive-ins? Long roads taken out of traffic and dedicated to cars (scanned by security) parking along a road Trump will drive on? Ideas?
Gonna be interesting to see what the”drive bye’s” try to pull today..,.
45 knows hydrocholorquine in WORKING! with new Abbott Testing 15 minute Machine, TIME TO TAKE THE FIGHT STRAIGHT TO THE DIMMS…
45 gave 15 days…Dimms wanted 30…45 gave 30 days…Dimms want 60…
What happens next winter??? 120 days??? 2020 Election???
who wants to live in a cage with 24/7 FAKE NEWS?
Who wants to walk in the sun and play in sand surf??
Globalists believe we are lambs to be slaughtered while 45 believes we are children of God born free!
I presume every journalist will be wearing a mask today. You KNOW the reason they want President Trump to wear one is to make fun of his picture for years to come.
remember the progressives brought us the income tax, prohibition, Deep State Senators accountable to no one and The Fed…all by FEAR!
