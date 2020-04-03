White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing – 5:00pm ET Livestream…

Unfortunately, with President Trump effectively communicating the latest information on the federal efforts to mitigate COVID-19, more corporate U.S. resistance media have decided not to carry the live broadcasts from the White House task force briefings.
Today at 5:00pm the White House will hold a briefing for the public and media on the latest mitigation efforts against the coronavirus. [Livestream Links Below]
White House Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream – Fox Business Livestream
mike-echo-delta-india-alfa/hotel-yankee-papa-echo/oscar-victor-echo-romeo/charlie-oscar-victor-india-delta-19/india-sierra/alpha/hotel-oscar-alfa-xray!
.
.
.
We Deplorables a chomping at the bit Mr President.
We know you know that they know you know.
LikeLiked by 15 people
I want to hear this today about Pelosi’s commission:
“We know what this is about. I’m going to tell Pelosi and the rest of her political hacks something now, and I want them to hear it: The people behind me and millions of others around the country are working their asses off 24/7 trying to save American lives.
I’m not going to have political hacks like Pelosi, Schumer and Schiff take these patriotic Americans away from this important work to testify and answer subpoenas just so Pelosi and the Democrats can score cheap political points.
Trust me, I have questions too starting with who in Congress and in former administrations handed the key to our national medicine cabinet to China, and how much did China pay them for it? Those are the two questions we should ask first!
And that’s all I have to say about that right now.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Americans have a lot of patience but not when we smell a rat.
I smell a rat, you smell a rat, we all smell a rat, except of course for THE rats. Something has got to give soon; we are being led around like a bull by the nosering; how much longer and how much more are we going to lose before someone? puts an end to it.
I trust PT, but I’m even more distrustful of the DS than I was before, if it’s even possible.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lovely, they allowed Acosta in.
LikeLike
I’m in no mood for the little *ussy today, or for doomsday Fauci.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Ditto.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Or Brikhead
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fauci is the greatest force for unemployment and loss of liberty this nation has ever known.
LikeLiked by 7 people
He’s a ghoul. They exist everywhere in government. I think Pence is the one who summoned him out of his crypt. Now Trump is stuck with him.
LikeLike
Yeah. In the live feed he is just standing in the front of the room facing the camera to make sure everyone notices his presence. What a diva.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lots of explaining needs to be done today. The press is ripping “white house models” but the models are “Birx/ Fauci models” and even fauci is going against the models he himself presents to Trump and Pence. I want answers and accountability
LikeLiked by 6 people
“Birx/ Fauci models” are pence led task for models.
Ergo, they ARE White House models – until President Trump says they’re not.
LikeLike
task for s/b task FORCE
LikeLike
Pence and trump aren’t Dr’s and don’t play one on TV. In my opinion they (the White House) are trusting the medical background and conclusions of the task force Dr’s to get what they hope is the most accurate info to the people. But the Dr’s present models and graphs one day to America and the next day go to WaPo and say they don’t trust the models they convinced the rest of the task force to trust. Something is very wrong with that.
LikeLiked by 3 people
There are other doctors on the planet besides Dr. Mengele and his Reinemachefrau!
LikeLiked by 2 people
These D RATS have gone completely nuts. Just in from Florida, one county has voted for a curfew starting tonight from 11PM to 6AM. Trump needs to end this BS soon.
LikeLike
Hillary Clinton would make a better fashion model than these Birx/ Fauci models make scientific models.
LikeLike
Trump is stuck in a rut of passive, listening to others, reacting not acting. He’s also being played. Not good. He needs to reclaim his presidency. If he’s going to order people to wear masks, then reopen the economy.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I agree freespeech, He definitely needs to reopen the economy. Like a week ago. I’m not sure if he’s being “played” or being cautious- he’s trying to trust professionals. These professionals are showing to not be very dependable, he needs to start acting now tho- as you also said.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am starting to worry about how many people will start backing away from Trump the longer this goes on. And who is going to say we can open up the country again? Trump or those 2 DRS. of Doom and Gloom. Like Rush said today, we don’t need to hear this daily briefing everyday. He said we just need to hear when we are going to open the country again. Is there going to be a light at the end of this tunnel.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s certainly not six foot social distancing
LikeLike
Channel is the only one who is required to by the presstitute corps
LikeLiked by 1 person
Those rules are just for us pleabs
LikeLike
At least the stock market is closed tomorrow and won’t open until Monday!
LikeLike
Don’t worry, Dr. Gloom and Doom will say something Sunday night to depress the market on Monday.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Today Jibba and Jabba will make masks a federal guideline, and they will stress the need for the President to order a nation wide lock down
LikeLike
Fox Business – Florida Agriculture commissioner Nikki Fried is despicable. What is it with the name Nikki? Now reading that she is the only statewide Democrat. What an opportunist.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, this leftie POS was “selected” by one person in the state of FL, the SoS for Broward Co. She should not have been allowed to assume office.
One of her first acts was to place her picture on the gas pump inspection stickers so we had to see her every time we gassed up. Fortunately, the current stickers don’t have her face on them.
LikeLike
Where are results of the New York trial of 1,100 patients with the drug cocktail? Eight days now. Does the trial really exist? Without good, speedy results of such a large trial, I don’t see a way to save the economy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Academics who run these trials are not bound by something so silly as a timeline of results. It will have to be peer reviewed, studied some more, discussed by several round table elites, and then maybe it will squeak in ahead of Fauci’s vaccine.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If the cocktail works and the trials started last Friday and the ones running the trials are human beings, then they should have trumpeted results very loudly by now. I think that either the cocktail did not work because given only to people at death’s door or the trial hasn’t started yet due to bureaucracy or worse.
LikeLiked by 1 person
OR the trials are working very well indeed, which goes against all the fear porn the MSM wants to generate and therefore they are not going to be discussed!! And Fauci’s WHO-led masters have told him that everyday he keeps the country shutdown will be one more day he gets to stand up on National TV and force people to listen to him, so he’s going to keep this charade going as long as he possibly can!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Plus a few all expenses pain trips to the Bahamas to have conferences.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree data should be in on this. Our friend had a miraculous turn around in 36 hours. It was actually less than that, but they require 24 hours with normal vitals. This wasn’t part of any trial, just a patient in a hospital in FL
LikeLike
Acosta is upfront— he play his fiddle for his ill CNN Colleagues.
LikeLike
Dr. Stephen Smith On Laura Ingraham – ‘This disease is killing diabetics and the obese’…
Posted by Kane on April 3, 2020 2:49 pm
Categories: Breaking
LikeLike
When are we going to find out how the deaths break down in age groups?
LikeLiked by 1 person
They are hiding it. It serves their purpose to report 5000 deaths, but not that 90% of the deaths were ages 70+, nor how many had pre-existing conditions, or even multiple conditions. A great percent are Diabetic or pre-diabetic, and have a high BMI.
There are a few states reporting. I just started to investigate. LA, CT, MA, OR.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Check here for stat updates from NYC by age AND underlying conditions!
I have put the URL in double quotes so it doesn’t take up page space here
“https://www1.nyc.gov/assets/doh/downloads/pdf/imm/covid-19-daily-data-summary-deaths.pdf”
LikeLike
Florida’s site has a breakdown by county with age, travel, contact vs n contact for every case in FL. The thing I haven’t been able to find is risk factor or past medical history.
https://fdoh.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/8d0de33f260d444c852a615dc7837c86
LikeLike
Going for a walk with my dog. That IS still allowed, no?
Need to relax before I watch it on dvr.
LikeLike
Only if you both wear N95 masks and “I am Property of the State” T-shirts..
LikeLike
NY State dictator Cuomo signs executive order to commander ventilators and PPE
Just saw on local news
He requires people to go to hospital for hydroxy/zinc sulfate/ZPac
LikeLike
Fredo has to keep his hospitals crowded with people that have no need to be there.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Also because it is more expensive to go to the ER and it looks better on tape for him than all the videos of empty hospitals floating around on twitter right now. You have to keep up appearances to keep scaring people.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fredo is the other brother. Or is it Fredo and my other brother Fredo?
LikeLiked by 1 person
What happened to Telehealth? remote appointments?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Update (from last night) on Laura Ingraham
‘This disease is killing diabetics and the obese’
‘They need a massive dose of hydroxychloroquine early on’
Dr. Stephen Smith On Laura Ingraham – ‘This disease is killing diabetics and the obese’…
Posted by Kane on April 3, 2020 2:49 pm
Categories: Breaking
LikeLike
Acosta’s butt still sore from last time? Plant it, twerp.
LikeLiked by 1 person
thought about missing today’s briefing but something tells me to watch Friday night briefing…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nevada Governor Sisolak Found Hoarding Coronavirus Treatment Drug
April 3, 2020, by Jacob Engels
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s a photo of Sisolak… here’s a link to the Gateway Pundit story. Sisolak has been hoarding with Department of Corrections?
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/nevada-governor-sisolak-found-hoarding-coronavirus-treatment-drug/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Everyone who works for a corporation knows that Compliance Department is designated to scare the bejesus out of everyone at any meeting they attend…their job is worst case scenario…After they present all the reasons the company cant do something, it is up to Senior Execs to discern the way forward. What is the liklihood that the worst case will play out…is there a way forward that will allow the company to do what it wants….we are now being held hostage by the doomers and gloomers of compliance and Trump will need to knock these two biased hilliary loving freaks off the dais and find someone who wants us to get back to work
LikeLiked by 1 person
When the hell is he going to do that?
LikeLike
Hydroxychloroquine Rated ‘Most Effective Therapy’ By Doctors For Coronavirus: Global Survey
April 3, 2020, by Eric A. Blair
LikeLiked by 1 person
Link to story:
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/apr/2/hydroxychloroquine-rated-most-effective-therapy-do/
LikeLike
Now that two CNN on-air personalities have tested positive for the Wuhan Virus perhaps it’s time to ban all CNN personnel from the White House grounds, just to be sure. Seems prudent.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Like A lot!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
Breathing burqas are now recommended. SMH.
LikeLike
Did the medical experts lie to us because they only had masks for medical frontline?
Now— that we have enough mask or face coverings, they are recommending it. That’s interesting.
LikeLike
I missed the first five minutes…is the President now saying we ALL need to start wearing masks whenever we go out?!!
LikeLike
It just went to being recommended when you are out in public. The president said he probably won’t be doing that.
LikeLike
Chanel’s boss.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m no Dr but, this article makes it seem like people that get the flu vaccine are more susceptible to the corona virus. Most of the people that are dying are elderly people and I would assume that the elderly are the largest group that get the flu vaccine. Idk.
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31607599/
LikeLike
I’m not making decisions for others, but I never get the flu vaccine, basically it’s insurance and insurance is never a good idea unless it’s on something that you cannot replace easily. I can make it through the flu, 99% of the time i’m going to make it out the other side.
You need insurance on your home (if you lost it, it would be devastating), you need Life insurance, you need disastrous health insurance (in case you have a heart attack, drive off a bridge, etc.)… but flu insurance is not a good buy in my opinion.
I’ll take my chances, just like I don’t buy refrigerator insurance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This sentence in the conclusion points that way: “Vaccine derived virus interference”–the idea of the flu vaccine making recipients more susceptible to other viruses–“was significantly associated with coronavirus[.]” However, the study wasn’t able to examine SARS-Covid-2, so the phenomenon could be the same, or stronger, or weaker, easily.
LikeLike
The elderly are most vulnerable with all flu’s, viruses, and bad colds
LikeLike
joanie karl is in attendance
LikeLike
Birx – big orange scarf / serape — must be big news!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Throughout history, no tyranny has persisted when the American people stood up to it.
The President is going to need our help.
Sic semper tyrannis
LikeLiked by 3 people
“The tyrant will always find a pretext for his tyranny.” The Wolf and the Lamb.
LikeLike
Democracy is two wolves and a lamb holding a vote to decide what to have for lunch.
Liberty is a well-armed lamb contesting that vote.
LikeLike
No good masks for us….I might wear my underwear though
LikeLike
I feel so much safer knowing that Bagpipe Barr is attending these meetings. pfffft.
LikeLike
Mortgage Defaults Expected to Dwarf Anything We’ve Seen Before
“Mortgage lenders are preparing for the biggest wave of delinquencies in history. If the plan to buy time works, they may avert an even worse crisis: Mass foreclosures and mortgage market mayhem.
Borrowers who lost income from the coronavirus — already a skyrocketing number, with a record 10 million new jobless claims — can ask to skip payments for as many as 180 days at a time on federally backed mortgages, and avoid penalties and a hit to their credit scores. But it’s not a payment holiday. Eventually, they’ll have to make it all up.
As many as 30% of Americans with home loans – about 15 million households –- could stop paying if the U.S. economy remains closed through the summer or beyond, according to an estimate by Mark Zandi, chief economist for Moody’s Analytics.
“This is an unprecedented event,” said Susan Wachter, professor of real estate and finance at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. “The great financial crisis happened over a number of years. This is happening in a matter of months — a matter of weeks.”
THIRTY PERCENT. In a matter of months. That number is astronomical.
The huge numbers in such a short time, along with no end in sight for the economy to get back up and running, means everyone from borrowers to lenders to employers to the government is operating completely in the dark. There is no roadmap for this economic crisis.”
LikeLike
Little-man hasn’t crossed his arms across his chest yet, nor bumped into the US Flag.
LikeLike
I’ll bite. lol
>Because he is not there
LikeLike
I think NYC has enough of everything except common sense.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I love you President Trump
But could you just blast the jerks that are attacking you and us…dang
I’m not usually an angry person…I just want you to raise your voice against the BS that we are being fed…
WITH all DUE RESPECT
MAGA
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry all,
I really believe when this is done our beautiful country will be better than ever. And “being woke” will be on our side.
LikeLike
Agree on all counts! It’s well past time to start fighting back against the onslaught of lies being fed to us everyday!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Stephanie Grisham, WH Press Secretry, should invite Tom Fitton or someone else from Judicial Watch, to stand 6 feet from Acosta and wave a sign with an arrow pointing to “fake news narcissist who doesn’t want to ask for information”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
media/hype/over/covid-19/is/a/hoax!
Tango/Yankee/Sun/Dance!
LikeLiked by 1 person
What did I win?
LikeLike
Wonder how many on the WH CoronaVirus Team and the lapdog media, in that briefing room, are already taking hydroxychloroquine, as a preventative.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Opening up the strategic reserves to allow oil companies to store extra oil there, that they can retrieve and sell later… that’s pretty interesting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why are the “War zone hospitals” ghost towns ?
LikeLike
He just went out of his way NOT to say 30 days. he said a long time, then said you’ll be healthy a long time, this is going to end, etc. He’s bucking them….
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s putting the hydroxychloroquine out there for ALL to hear.
LikeLike
Pence says in areas of the country the cases aren’t increasing
LikeLiked by 1 person
No Fauci hmmmm
LikeLike
Quote – at the beggining before he passed to Pence he said ” this was artificically induced, they said shut it down and we shut it down”
ding ding ding..
yesterday he assigned responsibility for the graphs to faucci and birx… today he delivers the secondary hint of whats to come.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hmmm. Interesting. Can’t watch, but the wording sounds frustrated.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He said it in a kind of almost joking way, but you could tell what he was thinking.
LikeLike
I pray that you are right – he needs to get us reopened long before the end of April!!
LikeLike
The “invisible enemy” ain’t just a virus.
>Hearing & listening to the actual words spoken by our very excellent President Trump tells me so.
MakING America Great Again in order to Keep America Great
>is IN progress.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And so Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and Adam Schif conducted their Satan Worshiping ceremony and pleaded with their master to derail Trump, MAGA and America. And Satan told them that in the way of reinforcement he was sending the China Flu and Anthony Fauci to assist them them. And Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and Adam Schif asked their master, ‘Will that be enough, dear master?” andSatan replied, “Trust me my children, it will be more than enough”.
LikeLike
Sounds like PT said the NYC drug trial is up to 1,500 patients and started only 3.5 days ago. Is that right?
LikeLike
I just turned this briefing off. Just how long does it take to verify whether or not a drug treatment is an effective treatment that should be tried? I’m disappointed the President has not prioritized proving whether or not this will help. If it remotely does, why not make it available to everyone who tests positive? It makes absolutely no sense to me. Either put up, or shut up talking about it!
LikeLike
Ha ha VP Pence just said Dr. Birx will be talking today about what magnificent little anti-CCPVirus soldiers we’re all being in most areas of the US.
Looks like someboy got a timeout after yesterday’s meltdown.
LikeLike
Medicaid, Medicare covering Coronavirus, any American even with no insurance they say will never have to worry about the bill.
Pence says the ‘social distancing’ is working
LikeLike