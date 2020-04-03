White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing – 5:00pm ET Livestream…

Posted on April 3, 2020 by

Unfortunately, with President Trump effectively communicating the latest information on the federal efforts to mitigate COVID-19, more corporate U.S. resistance media have decided not to carry the live broadcasts from the White House task force briefings.

Today at 5:00pm the White House will hold a briefing for the public and media on the latest mitigation efforts against the coronavirus. [Livestream Links Below]

White House Livestream LinkFox News LivestreamFox Business Livestream

mike-echo-delta-india-alfa/hotel-yankee-papa-echo/oscar-victor-echo-romeo/charlie-oscar-victor-india-delta-19/india-sierra/alpha/hotel-oscar-alfa-xray!

.

.

.

This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, CDC, Coronavirus, Donald Trump, Infectious Disease, media bias, Mike pence, President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

102 Responses to White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing – 5:00pm ET Livestream…

  1. FofBW says:
    April 3, 2020 at 4:52 pm

    We Deplorables a chomping at the bit Mr President.

    We know you know that they know you know.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
    • Niagara Frontier says:
      April 3, 2020 at 5:20 pm

      I want to hear this today about Pelosi’s commission:

      “We know what this is about. I’m going to tell Pelosi and the rest of her political hacks something now, and I want them to hear it: The people behind me and millions of others around the country are working their asses off 24/7 trying to save American lives.

      I’m not going to have political hacks like Pelosi, Schumer and Schiff take these patriotic Americans away from this important work to testify and answer subpoenas just so Pelosi and the Democrats can score cheap political points.

      Trust me, I have questions too starting with who in Congress and in former administrations handed the key to our national medicine cabinet to China, and how much did China pay them for it? Those are the two questions we should ask first!

      And that’s all I have to say about that right now.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • PInky1920 says:
        April 3, 2020 at 5:31 pm

        Americans have a lot of patience but not when we smell a rat.

        I smell a rat, you smell a rat, we all smell a rat, except of course for THE rats. Something has got to give soon; we are being led around like a bull by the nosering; how much longer and how much more are we going to lose before someone? puts an end to it.

        I trust PT, but I’m even more distrustful of the DS than I was before, if it’s even possible.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  2. RedDawn says:
    April 3, 2020 at 4:53 pm

    Lovely, they allowed Acosta in.

    Like

    Reply
  3. Tiffthis says:
    April 3, 2020 at 4:53 pm

    Lots of explaining needs to be done today. The press is ripping “white house models” but the models are “Birx/ Fauci models” and even fauci is going against the models he himself presents to Trump and Pence. I want answers and accountability

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • ezpz2 says:
      April 3, 2020 at 5:07 pm

      “Birx/ Fauci models” are pence led task for models.
      Ergo, they ARE White House models – until President Trump says they’re not.

      Like

      Reply
      • ezpz2 says:
        April 3, 2020 at 5:08 pm

        task for s/b task FORCE

        Like

        Reply
      • Tiffthis says:
        April 3, 2020 at 5:15 pm

        Pence and trump aren’t Dr’s and don’t play one on TV. In my opinion they (the White House) are trusting the medical background and conclusions of the task force Dr’s to get what they hope is the most accurate info to the people. But the Dr’s present models and graphs one day to America and the next day go to WaPo and say they don’t trust the models they convinced the rest of the task force to trust. Something is very wrong with that.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
    • FrankieZee says:
      April 3, 2020 at 5:08 pm

      These D RATS have gone completely nuts. Just in from Florida, one county has voted for a curfew starting tonight from 11PM to 6AM. Trump needs to end this BS soon.

      Like

      Reply
    • JohnCasper says:
      April 3, 2020 at 5:14 pm

      Hillary Clinton would make a better fashion model than these Birx/ Fauci models make scientific models.

      Like

      Reply
    • freespeechfanatic says:
      April 3, 2020 at 5:24 pm

      Trump is stuck in a rut of passive, listening to others, reacting not acting. He’s also being played. Not good. He needs to reclaim his presidency. If he’s going to order people to wear masks, then reopen the economy.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Tiffthis says:
        April 3, 2020 at 5:31 pm

        I agree freespeech, He definitely needs to reopen the economy. Like a week ago. I’m not sure if he’s being “played” or being cautious- he’s trying to trust professionals. These professionals are showing to not be very dependable, he needs to start acting now tho- as you also said.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • FrankieZee says:
        April 3, 2020 at 5:37 pm

        I am starting to worry about how many people will start backing away from Trump the longer this goes on. And who is going to say we can open up the country again? Trump or those 2 DRS. of Doom and Gloom. Like Rush said today, we don’t need to hear this daily briefing everyday. He said we just need to hear when we are going to open the country again. Is there going to be a light at the end of this tunnel.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  4. MicD says:
    April 3, 2020 at 4:55 pm

    That’s certainly not six foot social distancing :/

    Like

    Reply
  5. California Joe says:
    April 3, 2020 at 4:57 pm

    At least the stock market is closed tomorrow and won’t open until Monday!

    Like

    Reply
  6. UberRight says:
    April 3, 2020 at 5:02 pm

    Fox Business – Florida Agriculture commissioner Nikki Fried is despicable. What is it with the name Nikki? Now reading that she is the only statewide Democrat. What an opportunist.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • FL_GUY says:
      April 3, 2020 at 5:43 pm

      Yes, this leftie POS was “selected” by one person in the state of FL, the SoS for Broward Co. She should not have been allowed to assume office.

      One of her first acts was to place her picture on the gas pump inspection stickers so we had to see her every time we gassed up. Fortunately, the current stickers don’t have her face on them.

      Like

      Reply
  7. Jimmy R says:
    April 3, 2020 at 5:05 pm

    Where are results of the New York trial of 1,100 patients with the drug cocktail? Eight days now. Does the trial really exist? Without good, speedy results of such a large trial, I don’t see a way to save the economy.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • booger71 says:
      April 3, 2020 at 5:08 pm

      Academics who run these trials are not bound by something so silly as a timeline of results. It will have to be peer reviewed, studied some more, discussed by several round table elites, and then maybe it will squeak in ahead of Fauci’s vaccine.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Jimmy R says:
        April 3, 2020 at 5:15 pm

        If the cocktail works and the trials started last Friday and the ones running the trials are human beings, then they should have trumpeted results very loudly by now. I think that either the cocktail did not work because given only to people at death’s door or the trial hasn’t started yet due to bureaucracy or worse.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • vikingmom says:
          April 3, 2020 at 5:24 pm

          OR the trials are working very well indeed, which goes against all the fear porn the MSM wants to generate and therefore they are not going to be discussed!! And Fauci’s WHO-led masters have told him that everyday he keeps the country shutdown will be one more day he gets to stand up on National TV and force people to listen to him, so he’s going to keep this charade going as long as he possibly can!!

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
      • JohnCasper says:
        April 3, 2020 at 5:17 pm

        Plus a few all expenses pain trips to the Bahamas to have conferences.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Somebody says:
      April 3, 2020 at 5:24 pm

      I agree data should be in on this. Our friend had a miraculous turn around in 36 hours. It was actually less than that, but they require 24 hours with normal vitals. This wasn’t part of any trial, just a patient in a hospital in FL

      Like

      Reply
  8. sunnyflower5 says:
    April 3, 2020 at 5:06 pm

    Acosta is upfront— he play his fiddle for his ill CNN Colleagues.

    Like

    Reply
  9. islandpalmtrees says:
    April 3, 2020 at 5:07 pm

    Dr. Stephen Smith On Laura Ingraham – ‘This disease is killing diabetics and the obese’…
    Posted by Kane on April 3, 2020 2:49 pm
    Categories: Breaking

    Like

    Reply
  10. ezpz2 says:
    April 3, 2020 at 5:09 pm

    Going for a walk with my dog. That IS still allowed, no?

    Need to relax before I watch it on dvr.

    Like

    Reply
  11. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    April 3, 2020 at 5:09 pm

    NY State dictator Cuomo signs executive order to commander ventilators and PPE

    Just saw on local news

    He requires people to go to hospital for hydroxy/zinc sulfate/ZPac

    Like

    Reply
  12. islandpalmtrees says:
    April 3, 2020 at 5:11 pm

    Update (from last night) on Laura Ingraham
    ‘This disease is killing diabetics and the obese’
    ‘They need a massive dose of hydroxychloroquine early on’
    Dr. Stephen Smith On Laura Ingraham – ‘This disease is killing diabetics and the obese’…
    Posted by Kane on April 3, 2020 2:49 pm
    Categories: Breaking

    Like

    Reply
  13. riverelf says:
    April 3, 2020 at 5:12 pm

    Acosta’s butt still sore from last time? Plant it, twerp.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. Publius2016 says:
    April 3, 2020 at 5:12 pm

    thought about missing today’s briefing but something tells me to watch Friday night briefing…

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. islandpalmtrees says:
    April 3, 2020 at 5:14 pm

    Nevada Governor Sisolak Found Hoarding Coronavirus Treatment Drug
    April 3, 2020, by Jacob Engels

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. 13wasylyna says:
    April 3, 2020 at 5:15 pm

    Everyone who works for a corporation knows that Compliance Department is designated to scare the bejesus out of everyone at any meeting they attend…their job is worst case scenario…After they present all the reasons the company cant do something, it is up to Senior Execs to discern the way forward. What is the liklihood that the worst case will play out…is there a way forward that will allow the company to do what it wants….we are now being held hostage by the doomers and gloomers of compliance and Trump will need to knock these two biased hilliary loving freaks off the dais and find someone who wants us to get back to work

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. islandpalmtrees says:
    April 3, 2020 at 5:17 pm

    Hydroxychloroquine Rated ‘Most Effective Therapy’ By Doctors For Coronavirus: Global Survey
    April 3, 2020, by Eric A. Blair

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    April 3, 2020 at 5:19 pm

    Now that two CNN on-air personalities have tested positive for the Wuhan Virus perhaps it’s time to ban all CNN personnel from the White House grounds, just to be sure. Seems prudent.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  19. Reserved55 says:
    April 3, 2020 at 5:20 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  20. sunnyflower5 says:
    April 3, 2020 at 5:21 pm

    Breathing burqas are now recommended. SMH.

    Like

    Reply
  21. Reserved55 says:
    April 3, 2020 at 5:23 pm

    Chanel’s boss.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  22. mydogsbetterthanobamasdog says:
    April 3, 2020 at 5:24 pm

    I’m no Dr but, this article makes it seem like people that get the flu vaccine are more susceptible to the corona virus. Most of the people that are dying are elderly people and I would assume that the elderly are the largest group that get the flu vaccine. Idk.

    https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31607599/

    Like

    Reply
    • treehouseron says:
      April 3, 2020 at 5:35 pm

      I’m not making decisions for others, but I never get the flu vaccine, basically it’s insurance and insurance is never a good idea unless it’s on something that you cannot replace easily. I can make it through the flu, 99% of the time i’m going to make it out the other side.

      You need insurance on your home (if you lost it, it would be devastating), you need Life insurance, you need disastrous health insurance (in case you have a heart attack, drive off a bridge, etc.)… but flu insurance is not a good buy in my opinion.

      I’ll take my chances, just like I don’t buy refrigerator insurance.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • QuiAudetVincit says:
      April 3, 2020 at 5:44 pm

      This sentence in the conclusion points that way: “Vaccine derived virus interference”–the idea of the flu vaccine making recipients more susceptible to other viruses–“was significantly associated with coronavirus[.]” However, the study wasn’t able to examine SARS-Covid-2, so the phenomenon could be the same, or stronger, or weaker, easily.

      Like

      Reply
    • booger71 says:
      April 3, 2020 at 5:44 pm

      The elderly are most vulnerable with all flu’s, viruses, and bad colds

      Like

      Reply
  23. Reserved55 says:
    April 3, 2020 at 5:24 pm

    joanie karl is in attendance

    Like

    Reply
  24. fred5678 says:
    April 3, 2020 at 5:25 pm

    Birx – big orange scarf / serape — must be big news!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  25. helmhood says:
    April 3, 2020 at 5:26 pm

    Throughout history, no tyranny has persisted when the American people stood up to it.

    The President is going to need our help.

    Sic semper tyrannis

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  26. booger71 says:
    April 3, 2020 at 5:31 pm

    No good masks for us….I might wear my underwear though

    Like

    Reply
  27. Richie says:
    April 3, 2020 at 5:32 pm

    I feel so much safer knowing that Bagpipe Barr is attending these meetings. pfffft.

    Like

    Reply
  28. JohnCasper says:
    April 3, 2020 at 5:33 pm


    Mortgage Defaults Expected to Dwarf Anything We’ve Seen Before
    “Mortgage lenders are preparing for the biggest wave of delinquencies in history. If the plan to buy time works, they may avert an even worse crisis: Mass foreclosures and mortgage market mayhem.

    Borrowers who lost income from the coronavirus — already a skyrocketing number, with a record 10 million new jobless claims — can ask to skip payments for as many as 180 days at a time on federally backed mortgages, and avoid penalties and a hit to their credit scores. But it’s not a payment holiday. Eventually, they’ll have to make it all up.

    As many as 30% of Americans with home loans – about 15 million households –- could stop paying if the U.S. economy remains closed through the summer or beyond, according to an estimate by Mark Zandi, chief economist for Moody’s Analytics.

    “This is an unprecedented event,” said Susan Wachter, professor of real estate and finance at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. “The great financial crisis happened over a number of years. This is happening in a matter of months — a matter of weeks.”

    THIRTY PERCENT. In a matter of months. That number is astronomical.

    The huge numbers in such a short time, along with no end in sight for the economy to get back up and running, means everyone from borrowers to lenders to employers to the government is operating completely in the dark. There is no roadmap for this economic crisis.”

    Like

    Reply
  29. Patience says:
    April 3, 2020 at 5:35 pm

    Little-man hasn’t crossed his arms across his chest yet, nor bumped into the US Flag.

    Like

    Reply
  30. booger71 says:
    April 3, 2020 at 5:35 pm

    I think NYC has enough of everything except common sense.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  31. bcsurvivor2 says:
    April 3, 2020 at 5:36 pm

    I love you President Trump
    But could you just blast the jerks that are attacking you and us…dang
    I’m not usually an angry person…I just want you to raise your voice against the BS that we are being fed…
    WITH all DUE RESPECT
    MAGA

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. Beau Geste says:
    April 3, 2020 at 5:36 pm

    Stephanie Grisham, WH Press Secretry, should invite Tom Fitton or someone else from Judicial Watch, to stand 6 feet from Acosta and wave a sign with an arrow pointing to “fake news narcissist who doesn’t want to ask for information”.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. WSB says:
    April 3, 2020 at 5:37 pm

    media/hype/over/covid-19/is/a/hoax!

    Tango/Yankee/Sun/Dance!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  34. sunnyflower5 says:
    April 3, 2020 at 5:39 pm

    Wonder how many on the WH CoronaVirus Team and the lapdog media, in that briefing room, are already taking hydroxychloroquine, as a preventative.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  35. treehouseron says:
    April 3, 2020 at 5:41 pm

    Opening up the strategic reserves to allow oil companies to store extra oil there, that they can retrieve and sell later… that’s pretty interesting.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  36. Rj says:
    April 3, 2020 at 5:41 pm

    Why are the “War zone hospitals” ghost towns ?

    Like

    Reply
  37. treehouseron says:
    April 3, 2020 at 5:42 pm

    He just went out of his way NOT to say 30 days. he said a long time, then said you’ll be healthy a long time, this is going to end, etc. He’s bucking them….

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  38. treehouseron says:
    April 3, 2020 at 5:44 pm

    Pence says in areas of the country the cases aren’t increasing

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  39. bcsurvivor2 says:
    April 3, 2020 at 5:44 pm

    No Fauci hmmmm

    Like

    Reply
  40. WhiteBoard says:
    April 3, 2020 at 5:44 pm

    Quote – at the beggining before he passed to Pence he said ” this was artificically induced, they said shut it down and we shut it down”

    ding ding ding..

    yesterday he assigned responsibility for the graphs to faucci and birx… today he delivers the secondary hint of whats to come.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  41. Patience says:
    April 3, 2020 at 5:45 pm

    The “invisible enemy” ain’t just a virus.
    >Hearing & listening to the actual words spoken by our very excellent President Trump tells me so.

    MakING America Great Again in order to Keep America Great
    >is IN progress.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  42. JohnCasper says:
    April 3, 2020 at 5:45 pm

    And so Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and Adam Schif conducted their Satan Worshiping ceremony and pleaded with their master to derail Trump, MAGA and America. And Satan told them that in the way of reinforcement he was sending the China Flu and Anthony Fauci to assist them them. And Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and Adam Schif asked their master, ‘Will that be enough, dear master?” andSatan replied, “Trust me my children, it will be more than enough”.

    Like

    Reply
  43. Jimmy R says:
    April 3, 2020 at 5:46 pm

    Sounds like PT said the NYC drug trial is up to 1,500 patients and started only 3.5 days ago. Is that right?

    Like

    Reply
  44. Texsun says:
    April 3, 2020 at 5:47 pm

    I just turned this briefing off. Just how long does it take to verify whether or not a drug treatment is an effective treatment that should be tried? I’m disappointed the President has not prioritized proving whether or not this will help. If it remotely does, why not make it available to everyone who tests positive? It makes absolutely no sense to me. Either put up, or shut up talking about it!

    Like

    Reply
  45. riverelf says:
    April 3, 2020 at 5:47 pm

    Ha ha VP Pence just said Dr. Birx will be talking today about what magnificent little anti-CCPVirus soldiers we’re all being in most areas of the US.

    Looks like someboy got a timeout after yesterday’s meltdown.

    Like

    Reply
  46. treehouseron says:
    April 3, 2020 at 5:48 pm

    Medicaid, Medicare covering Coronavirus, any American even with no insurance they say will never have to worry about the bill.

    Pence says the ‘social distancing’ is working

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s