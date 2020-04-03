April 3rd – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1170

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” April Prayers” —- 🇺🇸 * USA*—
We Will Overcome This Presence Darkness
There Is A Light At The End Of The Tunnel
We Will Come Out Of This Stronger
God Is With Us All
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death,
I will fear no evil;
For You are with me;
Your rod and Your staff, they comfort me. ”🌟 —Psalm 23:4
——————
***Praises:
✅ “FDA Commissioner Approves Coronavirus Antibody Test Produced By Cellex Inc., The First Of Its Kind”
✅ America, Help is on the Way—
✅ America Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—We’re All in this Together
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 health protection for President Trump, his family, MAGA Team
— for spiritual and physical protection for Pres. Trump and MAGA Team and America–Thru Fake Media and Opposition, Satan is on the attack against President Trump and all Patriots working hard to keep America Safe
— for America to cheerfully adjust to new expanded guidelines-We Are One Family
— America: *Keep Calm and *Use Common Sense
— no frauds within the CARES programs which is designed to help American workers, families, and other American citizens only–pray all help Americans need go smoothly during sign-ups and they get the help they need quickly and thoroughly
— for dishonest companies sending to other countries, badly needed products for USA hospitals…. pray they stop and help our country instead.
— for Opposition who are demon possessed with TDS….for those lost souls to see the light through God’s intervention
— for the Crew and top rated Medical Team of USNS COMFORT(at East Coast-NY now) and MERCY (At West Coast-L.A. now)–for focus, energy, safety & health
— for Chinese Wuhan Virus Task Force and “Making America Healthy Again” Team —for health, energy, truth, protection again Fake Media daily verbal assaults
— Two Pres. Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— protection for White House, AF1 Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— For Safety and health protection for: USSS, Military & dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for Mexico: blocking cartels/invaders at USA/Mex border & Mex So. border
— for 24/7 protection/healing for USA from Chinese Wuhan virus
— for our persecuted Christians, here and abroad
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* Rising To The Challenge *🇺🇸*
🦅 ”As citizens, we are linked together by the shared bonds of national love, loyalty and affection. There is no earthly force more powerful than the patriotic pride that stirs in our hearts.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
——————————–Today is Day 3 of 30.
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Thursday, April 3, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 214 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
LikeLiked by 17 people
Amen! Thank you, Grandma! Praying! 🙏🏻
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
If you think President Trump has problems… I took a look at the projected needs graphs for New York… hospital bed shortage 63,000…icu bed shortage 11,000… days till peak….7 days…
Now you know why President Trump sent the beds to New York …Now you know why President Trump sent the Military doctors and nurses to man the hospitals… total deaths…. 16,200….
That’s right…years of corruption… lack of planning….funding… is all comming due in 7 days…
Pelosi starting an investigation on President Trump corona virus response… get ready …. not the democratic mayor not the democratic Governor, not the democratic senators… none are responsible…we depended on the President of the United States Donald J Trump…
But then they were all busy with the impeachment of President Trump… didn’t have time to look after their own constituents….. even though they had congressional briefings on the Chinese virus risk…..
Look at the models.. frightening.. hope they are wrong…
https://covid19.healthdata.org/projections
In the green box you can pull up the curves for the United States or individual states..
Check your home state.. check New York…..WOW
LikeLiked by 1 person
As of tonight, there are three patients in the Navy Hospital Ship.
This will destroy Cuomo.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Do you have a link to that info, WSB? Very interesting 🧐
LikeLike
Never mind! Quick search and I found a NYT’s article for it. Thanks for the tip 👍🏼💯
LikeLike
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/04/02/april-2nd-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1169/comment-page-1/#comment-8014155)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding wall content until the next project(s) are near completion.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Wednesday night update – 4/1/20 – (See link above.)
– Brietbart article (& audio interview): HUD Secretary Carson: Quickly Evolving Coronavirus Treatments Could Change Landscape ‘In the Next Week or Two’
– Article about 95 year old Veteran beating Coronavirus.
– – – – –
Thursday night update – 4/2/20
– Misc. content.
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.)
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to “shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.”
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona, passed AZ House on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety and health for the work crews and their families while they stay home during the temporary work shutdown; for safety and good weather for the work crews when they start up work again on Project 3, 4, & 5; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion
– for healing of Amanda Shea’s 14 year old son who has Covid-19.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(Feb 5)… Judge Randy Crane granted a 60-day extension to all parties. The three sides will reconvene on April 8.
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
(Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, 5 and other projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
LikeLiked by 7 people
Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza retweet w/ article.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Foreman Mike Facebook post – 4/1/20
LikeLiked by 3 people
Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza retweet.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza retweet.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
I realize it is POTUS’ style, but it makes me nauseous for him to refer to that islamic tinpot dictator as “my friend.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oil futures went up today on this news, but are still at levels that will do significant damage to our domestic energy industry.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 11 people
They already do . . .
LikeLiked by 6 people
regrulz
😂😂
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Word on the street ? Exactly what street is that the leaking street ? If it’s so let the lead fly.
LikeLike
And why in the hell is he tweeting about how many border agents are sick?
LikeLike
Hmm.
I just saw this article about Laredo, TX requiring all residents to wear a mask.
https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/490783-residents-in-texas-city-can-face-1000-fine-for-not-wearing-some-form-of
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yup. Those early interviews w/ WHO and China when this first starting getting out into the news were pretty disgusting.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 7 people
DOJ IG Michael Horowitz this week suggested that the FBI may have obtained approval for secret surveillance using inaccurate or even nonexistent documentation to support factual assertions made to judges when seeking a warrant.
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/04/02/audit-fbi-may-have-obtained-fisa-warrants-using-inaccurate-nonexistent-supporting-docs/
NON EXISTENT
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bill and Hillary Clinton paid for 50 (?) pizzas for doctors, nurses and staff at one hospital somewhere near where they live.
The Stalinist media made a huge deal about it, slobbering over how wonderful the Clinton’s are……..yeah, right.
LikeLike
Probably plain cheese, no toppings
LikeLiked by 2 people
and cold, to boot. And no drinks.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hey Sundance, take a victory lap on your Cuomo prediction.
This puff piece huffs and puffs worse than a COVID-19 patient. I’ll post the relevant bit in its full glory so we can all partake in its grotesque overindulgence. Sorry in advance for the length.
https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2020/04/02/i-just-hope-this-thing-ends-soon-so-i-can-go-back-to-hating-andrew-cuomo-again-162215
LikeLike
Well I was going to post this sonnet to Cuomo, but it went on and on and on so long that just copying was too laborious. Scroll down past the “drawing in all New Yorker’s” bit to begin the gazillion words of love.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There will never be a better time for the Chinese Conmunist Party to start a war with the U.S. This article at American Thinker explains several aspects of China’s situation:
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2020/04/china_is_preparing_to_start_a_war_with_america.html
Does the recent mobilization of the U.S. military regarding cartels have anything to do with the speculation of China’s intentions?
LikeLiked by 1 person
There seem to be pieces moving around the chessboard in the background, barely visible. For instance, Cheyenne Mountain outside Colorado Springs, once abandoned after the cold war, is now being stocked and people from Falcon Air Force base are moving in.
Secretary Pompeo has collected about 20,000 Americans from all over the world and sent them back home. Last time that happened was the Iraq war.
LikeLike
Today I once again heard some progressive talking head accuse Texas Attorney General, Dan Patrick of saying old people should “sacrifice” themselves so that we can have a robust economy. What he said, in fact, was that as a person turning 70 he realized that people his age were in a different category for virus infection than younger people.
His simple suggestion that the nation could go back to work while older Americans should take appropriate precautions until the virus dissipates. For making this perfectly logical comment, he has been vilified by the progressive left for not insisting that our current “one-size fit all” approach to virus containment should continue—apparently well into next year. Doing this, even for a few more weeks will do irreparable damage to our economy, something that I think the progressive/fascist left eagerly wants to happen.
The only person who can stop this nonsense is President Trump. He must act now to put Americans back to work so that the economy can repair itself. If he doesn’t do this—and soon—the country’s looking at an economic disaster.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lieutenant Governor. Ken Paxton is AG
LikeLiked by 1 person
At least our military hasn’t been given order to shoot… Yet
https://www.nydailynews.com/coronavirus/ny-coronavirus-philippines-president-shoot-violators-lockdown-orders-20200402-6svpclrdz5eptkksuyecvjepp4-story.html
LikeLike
Reports from DPRK were similar. Interestingly, the PRC is allowing trading across the border in Dandong even doing maintenance on the cross border bridge.
Russia has still not complied with the UN order they signed up to for repatriating their NK slave labourers.
Kim has sent his usual message to the US. I can’t cite it know as all my search engines, google, DuckDuckGo are blocked. Either a hack or a cyberattack.
LikeLike
A sincere dictatorship.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
I have to make a statement as regards to the 3M posts. Many commenters were saying that 3M plants in the PRC were nationalised, ‘seized’ and so on. They were not. No need to do that as it would be theft. What the PRC did was to put export restrictions on their product. That is why it is important that our medical supply chains are secure and in the US. Other countries that the PRC wants to punish or bribe are feeling the heat or getting their ‘largesse’ .
Here is an important explanatory discussion of what has and is happening.👇
“ Buying Face Masks and Other PPE from China Just Got a LOT Tougher”
https://www.chinalawblog.com/2020/04/buying-face-masks-and-other-ppe-from-china-just-got-a-lot-tougher.html
The PRC didn’t ‘nationalise’ 3m plants , but put export restrictions on their products since February. So that is why it is often described as ‘effectively nationalising…’
LikeLike
First I’ve heard of this, more coming? $20 trillion lawsuit against China.
https://lawandcrime.com/lawsuit/larry-klayman-files-20-trillion-dollar-lawsuit-against-china-for-creation-and-release-of-covid-19/
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dysfunctional congress. I hope voters do the right thing.
LikeLike
maybe August 2019 to February 2020 ???
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Follow latest stats direct from NYC Dept, of Health on CCP virus deaths by AGE and UNDERLYING CONDITIONS. All of 2% have no preexisting diabetes, heart/lung disease, etc.
Old and/or sick folks shelter at home, 98% can GET BACK TO WORK!!!
Plus HCQ/Zpak for EARLY treatment!!
LikeLike
Dr. Fauci and Dr. Brix sold President Trump on Bill Gates computer models predicting 2.2 million deaths in America yet Italy, the world champion Coronavirus basket case, has reported only 14,000 deaths with the virus raging through its elderly population for two months. After importing 100,000 Chinese leather workers from Wuhan returning from the Chinese New Year holiday in January you’d think Italy would be over a million by now instead the cases are dropping!
https://amp-theguardian-com.cdn.ampproject.org/v/s/amp.theguardian.com/world/2020/apr/01/italy-extends-lockdown-amid-signs-coronavirus-infection-rate-is-easing?amp_js_v=a3&_gsa=1&usqp=mq331AQFKAGwASA%3D#aoh=15858915699822&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com&_tf=From%20%251%24s&share=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.theguardian.com%2Fworld%2F2020%2Fapr%2F01%2Fitaly-extends-lockdown-amid-signs-coronavirus-infection-rate-is-easing
LikeLike