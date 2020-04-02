White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing – 5:00pm ET Livestream

Unfortunately, with President Trump effectively communicating the latest information on the federal efforts to mitigate COVID-19, more corporate U.S. resistance media have decided not to carry the live broadcasts from the White House task force briefings.

Today at 5:00pm the White House will hold a briefing for the public and media on the latest mitigation efforts against the coronavirus. [Livestream Links Below]

White House Livestream LinkFox News Livestream LinkRSBN Livestream Link

68 Responses to White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing – 5:00pm ET Livestream

  1. FofBW says:
    April 2, 2020 at 4:50 pm

    PT must be killing the Globalists and Demmings that they openly are saying they want to censor the President of the United States.

  2. 13wasylyna says:
    April 2, 2020 at 4:52 pm

    We need to get back to living and Fauci screaming that we will be held hostage until no there are no new wuhan flu cases is ridiculous. Once a treatment protocol is established we are breaking free and going to work. Obama threatened to fundamentally change America but it took his acolyte Fauci to turn us all into a scared babbling mass of hand sanitizers and fearful wards of the state

    • 4sure says:
      April 2, 2020 at 5:16 pm

      Get ready for Herr Fauchi to tank what was an up day for the stk mkt. I quit watching this daily fear mongering show after the last time he tanked the mkt.

      World wide there are 1 million cases of chi com virus with 51,000 deaths. How the hades does Herr Fauchi come up with 100,00 to 200,000 deaths in America? Because he is trying to destroy POTUS Trump.

      Any nutcase that would send love letters to Hillary is suspect.

      • vikingmom says:
        April 2, 2020 at 5:24 pm

        Same way that he came up with the predictions in the 80s that AIDS was going to start spreading through the general populations and killing hundreds of thousands of Americans any day!! He has been wrong so many times over the years – both over and under predicting but yet he is the main voice that is speaking to the President and directing decisions?

      • Deplore Able says:
        April 2, 2020 at 5:29 pm

        This is why they delay the briefings until after the stock market closes. Some VSG made the decision to do that.

        • vikingmom says:
          April 2, 2020 at 5:45 pm

          But if you watch the futures while the briefing is happening, it goes down every time Fauci starts talking…right now, the futures are up over 500 points as Mnuchin speaks. He is calm, professional, and hasn’t smacked any of the reporters who keep asking him stupid questions so I am very impressed with his self-control!!

  3. Kirsty I says:
    April 2, 2020 at 4:53 pm

    I used to read the comments on this page, back in 2018 and my mind would be blown by the amount of information you had.
    I am so proud to be able to be a small part of this community now, although information, though encouraging, can gut you.
    My gifts are not in the legal field and I wouldn’t know American protocol or case law anyway.
    I give you this because I don’t know if it’s true and you guys are the smartest on the planet.
    Feel free to delete this if you believe this is unwarranted, duplicate or disinformation.
    Thanks,
    K

  4. Gunner says:
    April 2, 2020 at 4:55 pm

    Patience, my friends. Your POTUS is a businessman, not a politician. Keep the faith!

  5. Mary Van Deusen says:
    April 2, 2020 at 4:56 pm

    Have we heard anything since Chanel Rion said that she was invited to the press briefing again today? There was some comment in a Breitbart article about a conflict over who controlled the room.

    https://www.breitbart.com/the-media/2020/04/02/oanns-chanel-rion-wh-press-sec-stephanie-grisham-invited-me-back-to-briefing-room/
    …there are some rumblings happening between these various organizations as they discuss what exactly are the rules in that room and who controls it.

  6. Joyce M says:
    April 2, 2020 at 4:56 pm

    I signed up at the White House website to be able to watch the briefings and to receive other notifications from the President. Seems as though the media outlets are cutting off their noses to spite their face(s). People will seek out what they want to know.

    Liked by 2 people

  7. jem says:
    April 2, 2020 at 4:59 pm

    Where’s the Presidential Seal?

  8. Bethany Beach says:
    April 2, 2020 at 5:01 pm

    Metaphor for the DNP/Democrat National Press: A man who buys and smokes a 12-pack of exploding cigars.

    Kudos to the person who solved this anagram: Pandemic=Dem Panic.

  9. sunnyflower5 says:
    April 2, 2020 at 5:04 pm

    Amen

  10. glissmeister says:
    April 2, 2020 at 5:06 pm

    This is a national emergency. For these corporate broadcast licensees to not carry these daily briefings is unconscionable. The major broadcast licensees not doing so should either comply and broadcast live updates of the emergent public interest or be made to forfeit their licensing.

    Seriously. Pull their corporate broadcast licenses. Take swift, direct legal action against the executive officers of the corporations engaged in this apparent sedition.

    Is this a national emergency or is it not? If it is not, what the hell are we doing shutting down the economy?

    The major media broadcast licensees can’t have it both ways. Hit them where it hurts most. Jail the corporate officers with executive authority for such apparent sedition during a time of national emergency. Pull the corporate charters and seize the assets accordingly.

    • BigTalkers says:
      April 2, 2020 at 5:12 pm

      Or just let their reporters watch the proceedings with their noses pressed against the windowpanes.

      Liked by 3 people

    • Shacklesandchains says:
      April 2, 2020 at 5:49 pm

      Their very actions clearly show it is not a national emergency. If it were as dire as Fauci, Birx, WHO and the CDC claim it is, the MSMS and the demonrats would be acting differently. The very actions by the wicked witch, Nancy Pelosi, regarding that vile CARES Act, prove it is all a power play to say checkmate on the citizens of the United States.

  11. Ausonius says:
    April 2, 2020 at 5:07 pm

    Back on page 1 of the Presidential Day 1169 topic, I wrote an essay on Globalism/Socialism and how the elites want to create a high-tech version of medieval serfdom:

    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/04/02/april-2nd-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1169/comment-page-1/#comments

  12. California Joe says:
    April 2, 2020 at 5:08 pm

    IMHE Coronavirus Model the White House is Relying on is GARBAGE – It Predicted 121,000 Americans Hospitalized by Yesterday; Actual Number?… 31,142
    April 2, 2020, by Cristina Laila

    Top White House officials scaled back their predictions and said between 100,000 and 200,000 Americans are projected to die from the Coronavirus.

    This is down from the 1.7 million American deaths predicted by a key UK scientist which sent the entire country into panic mode.

    Millions and millions of Americans are going to lose their jobs, their homes and their savings.

    These so-called “experts” owe the American public an explanation and not just ever-changing models to terrify the masses.

    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/imhe-model-coronavirus-white-house-relying-garbage-predicted-121000-americans-hospitalized-yesterday-actual-number-31142/

  13. BigTalkers says:
    April 2, 2020 at 5:09 pm

    This means the reporters from the networks not carrying this event needn’t attend.

    Instead, I’ve heard they kicked out OAN due to “social distancing” concerns.

    (For some reason I’ve been laboring under the misimpression we won the damn election last time… I must have been misinformed!)

    • littleflower481 says:
      April 2, 2020 at 5:13 pm

      OAN invited back by WH Press Secretary Grisholm..haha to the haters.

    • Reserved55 says:
      April 2, 2020 at 5:20 pm

      Yesterday if you watched early, before the presser began, John Roberts was stooped right next to the female reporter from VOA.

      She wasn’t booted because of social distancing, it’s because she is a real reporter, not a Communist hack.

      It’s a small club and OAN ain’t in it.

  14. islandpalmtrees says:
    April 2, 2020 at 5:11 pm

    Who approved the data models?


    IMHE Coronavirus Model the White House is Relying on is GARBAGE – It Predicted 121,000 Americans Hospitalized by Yesterday; Actual Number?… 31,142
    April 2, 2020, by Cristina Laila

    Top White House officials scaled back their predictions and said between 100,000 and 200,000 Americans are projected to die from the Coronavirus.

    This is down from the 1.7 million American deaths predicted by a key UK scientist which sent the entire country into panic mode.

    Millions and millions of Americans are going to lose their jobs, their homes and their savings.

    These so-called “experts” owe the American public an explanation and not just ever-changing models to terrify the masses.

    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/imhe-model-coronavirus-white-house-relying-garbage-predicted-121000-americans-hospitalized-yesterday-actual-number-31142/

    • El Torito says:
      April 2, 2020 at 5:16 pm

      There was no data, except for what other countries were giving us. It’s not reasonable to cast blame given what was dropped in our lap. Cheap shot.

  15. California Joe says:
    April 2, 2020 at 5:16 pm

    These are the people being counted as dying from Coronavirus most already on death’s doorstep!

    From the New York Times today. Three typical patients with Coronavirus at a Manhattan hospital and three pending Coronavirus death statistics! Enjoy.

    “One patient had lymphoma and heart failure. Another was 85 years old with metastatic cancer. A third was 83 and had dementia and lung disease. All were critically ill with the coronavirus, and, a doctor said, all were hooked up to ventilators in recent weeks at a major Manhattan hospital.”

  16. bea12gle says:
    April 2, 2020 at 5:18 pm

    IF GROCERY STORES AND DRUG STORES CAN BE OPEN, WHY CANNOT REGULAR BUSINESSES BE OPEN?

    • 13wasylyna says:
      April 2, 2020 at 5:41 pm

      My exact question….my husband says the Sams club parking lot is packed everyday…and you stand in long lines to get in and you are all touching th3 same products….we have been sold a bill of goods and turned into serfs waiting for the overlord to send us back to work the fields

    • CNN_sucks says:
      April 2, 2020 at 5:53 pm

      Exactly, that is my question, too. How can grocery stores be open and not other businesses? Expects some dem donors got waivers, too. We are being played by a fool.

  17. joeknuckles says:
    April 2, 2020 at 5:18 pm

    Can anybody find a reliable source for the TOTAL of swine flu deaths in the US from 2009 to the present?

    Please don’t respond with just the 2009 stats (it has been coming back ever since and is now the most common flu, per CDC themselves).

  18. FofBW says:
    April 2, 2020 at 5:19 pm

  19. islandpalmtrees says:
    April 2, 2020 at 5:22 pm

    Looks like the predictions by a key UK scientist sent the entire country into panic mode. And, no-one bothered to validate the data model before throwing the country into a deep depression. Who was suppose to check the data model?

    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/imhe-model-coronavirus-white-house-relying-garbage-predicted-121000-americans-hospitalized-yesterday-actual-number-31142/

  20. 13wasylyna says:
    April 2, 2020 at 5:36 pm

    Patriots Owner Bob Kraft Flies Almost 2 Million Masks To U.S. From China

    Misguided dogooderism…going to a corrupt tyrannical country responsible for the pandemic and then bringing masks back that may hav3 been tainted by China to keep US frozen in place. Stop stop stop accepting anything from CHINA

  21. islandpalmtrees says:
    April 2, 2020 at 5:36 pm

    Do we have a shortage of Choloroquine?

    The following article is only one of many, stating that Choloroquine works.

    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/wp-content/uploads/dr-stephen-smith-beginning-of-the-end.jpghis This the Beginning of the End of the Pandemic” – Dr. Stephen Smith Announces Hydroxy-Choloroquine Study that is “Game Changer” in Battle Against Coronavirus (VIDEO)
    April 1, 2020, by Jim Hoft

  22. Mo says:
    April 2, 2020 at 5:36 pm

    HELLO SUNDANCE SECRETARY MNUCHIN JUST ANNOUNCED USINING THE TREASURY WORKING WITH THE FED FOR ESTABLISHING A NEW FACILITY CALLED GET THIS

    THE MAIN STREET LENDING FACILITY Holee Cats Batman

  23. Eaglet says:
    April 2, 2020 at 5:39 pm

    I have huge respect for Mnuchin. He has the best poker face I have ever seen and his knowledge and understanding is outstanding.

  24. nimrodman says:
    April 2, 2020 at 5:39 pm

    They can’t faze Mnuchin
    Rock star!

  25. Dekester says:
    April 2, 2020 at 5:41 pm

    Mnuchin is brilliant.

    PDJT has geniuses in his cabinet.

    The man is quick, and agile.

    God bless PDJT

  26. nimrodman says:
    April 2, 2020 at 5:42 pm

    Mnuchin: steel-trap mind and takes no bull$hit

  27. King Arthur says:
    April 2, 2020 at 5:42 pm

    Listen carefully to The Fauch when he lurks out to the mic. If he’s still pimping late summer you know what’s coming….

  28. sunnyflower5 says:
    April 2, 2020 at 5:46 pm

    Jovita Carranza – sm. biz
    Is very well spoken, as well.

  29. kathy (@kathy94304350) says:
    April 2, 2020 at 5:51 pm

    President please keep your chin up,
    We will stand with and support you 100%,
    Thank you for keep fighting Those fake news medias,

