April 2nd – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1169

Posted on April 2, 2020 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

100 Responses to April 2nd – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1169

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    April 2, 2020 at 12:21 am

    — * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” April Prayers” —- 🇺🇸 * USA*—
    We Will Overcome This Presence Darkness
    There Is A Light At The End Of The Tunnel
    We Will Come Out Of This Stronger

    🦅 Heal Our Land
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..

    🌟 “He restores my soul;
    He leads me in the paths of righteousness
    For His name’s sake. ”🌟 —Psalm 23:3
    ——————
    ***Praises:
    ✅ Thank you to all workers keeping America going: All Military branches, Medical, Grocery, Truckers, Banks, Restaurants, Sanitation, First Responders, Delivery, Factory, Pharmacy, Farmers, Honest Journalists and so many more!
    ✅ America, Help is on the Way—
    ✅ America Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—We’re All in this Together

    🙏 Pray:
    — for 24/7 health protection for President Trump, his family, MAGA Team
    — for spiritual and physical protection for Pres. Trump and MAGA Team and America–Thru Fake Media and Opposition, Satan is on the attack against President Trump and all Patriots working hard to keep America Safe
    — for America to cheerfully adjust to new expanded guidelines
    — America: *Keep Calm and *Use Common Sense
    — for Opposition who are demon possessed with TDS….for those lost souls to see the light
    — America to be on its way to recovery, economically- and health-wise by June 1
    — for the Crew and top rated Medical Team of USNS COMFORT(at East Coast-NY now) and MERCY (At West Coast-L.A. now)–for focus, energy, safety & health
    — for Chinese Wuhan Virus Task Force and “Making America Healthy Again” Team —for health, energy, truth, protection again Fake Media daily verbal assaults
    — American-hating Fake Media’s lies to be exposed and they become irrelevant
    — Two Pres. Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
    — protection for White House, AF1 Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
    — for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
    — For Safety and health protection for: USSS, Military & dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ Horses/dogs
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
    — for Mexico: blocking cartels/invaders at USA/Mex border & Mex So. border
    — for 24/7 protection/healing for USA from Chinese Wuhan virus
    — for Rush Limbaugh and Treepers battling cancers and other diseases
    — for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
    — *🇺🇸* Be Vigilant *🇺🇸*

    🦅 ”Our future is in our own hands, and the choices and sacrifices we make will determine the fate of this virus. ”
    — 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —

    ——————————–Today is Day 2 of 30.
    👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Thursday, April2, 2020 — 👌
    Countdown: 215 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    April 2, 2020 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  3. Stillwater says:
    April 2, 2020 at 12:21 am

    ***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
    (Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/04/01/april-1st-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1168/comment-page-1/#comment-8009556)

    Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding wall content until the next project(s) are near completion.
    The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
    – – – – –
    Wednesday night update – 4/1/20

    – Brietbart article (& audio interview): HUD Secretary Carson: Quickly Evolving Coronavirus Treatments Could Change Landscape ‘In the Next Week or Two’
    – Article about 95 year old Veteran beating Coronavirus.

    – – – – –
    ***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
    ***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
    ***Praise: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
    (Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.)

    ***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
    ***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
    ***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to “shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.”
    ***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
    ***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain.

    ***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
    ***Praise: (Feb 6)… Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona, passed AZ House on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.

    🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
    Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
    – for safety and health for the work crews and their families while they stay home during the temporary work shutdown; for safety and good weather for the work crews when they start up work again on Project 3, 4, & 5; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion
    – for healing of Amanda Shea’s 14 year old son who has Covid-19.

    – for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that the lawsuits would be dismissed.
    (Feb 5)… Judge Randy Crane granted a 60-day extension to all parties. The three sides will reconvene on April 8.
    – that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)

    – that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.

    – that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
    (Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.

    – for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.

    – for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, 5 and other projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
    – that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
    – that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)

    – that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
    – that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
    – that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.

    🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    April 2, 2020 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  5. gda53 says:
    April 2, 2020 at 12:27 am

    Anyone see Ingraham? With Dr. Stephen Smith on his hydroxychloroquine patients?

    Dr. Smith: This is an absolute gamechanger…..I think this is the end of the epidemic. I’m serious

    Laura: WOW

    Maybe Easter wasn’t just aspirational after all.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • California Joe says:
      April 2, 2020 at 12:33 am

      Fauci called it…”Compassionate Care” meaning it’s a sugar pill!

      Like

      Reply
    • joebkonobi says:
      April 2, 2020 at 12:37 am

      I saw him but couldn’t understand most of what he was saying. Needs transcribing.

      Like

      Reply
    • crossroadscanvas says:
      April 2, 2020 at 12:40 am

      17:00 watch the attack dog zeke Emanuel get rolled out tomorrow at 6:05 am.
      Smith is no slouch..watch his face. “the beginning of the end”

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • citizen817 says:
      April 2, 2020 at 12:54 am

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • j'accuse says:
      April 2, 2020 at 1:20 am

      I’m really trying to understand the thinking of the experts coming out so strong against a medicine that admittedly has not undergone controlled clinical trials. I can understand concerns that the sick and their relatives will demand it and doctors may be unconformable about prescribing it, or that the supply of the drug is limited and patients who take it for approved conditions might not get what they need.

      But to scold educated people that ‘well it’s not scientifically proven’ quickly wears thin when they read about the ongoing French study and other reports of success coming in. The appearance is yet again that of elitist experts patronizing and talking down to people.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Rynn69 says:
        April 2, 2020 at 2:56 am

        j’accuse: What physician, who takes the Hippocratic oath and devotes their lives to saving lives, would turn their back on a possible treatment? Maybe responses by Dr. Sketchy expose, sadly, a politicized person? You decide.

        Like

        Reply
      • Dutchman says:
        April 2, 2020 at 2:59 am

        Dr.’s are trained in medical school, in “CYA Medicine”. They are trained to basically practice defensive medicine when it comes to malpractice.

        It colors their thinking. Its ‘overeducated idiot’ syndrome, and only the few are,able to resist the indoctrination.

        And, buerocrats also learn a similar phylosophy, cover their hienies, preemptively.

        It took 40 years to get “right to try”, for cripes sake. Common sense isn’t common.

        Like

        Reply
    • BuckyBadger says:
      April 2, 2020 at 1:40 am

      I heard that too! I am really hoping he is right!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • JustScott says:
      April 2, 2020 at 2:56 am

      1) Since quinine is a “zinc ionosphore” and what makes it “work” seems to be that it causes zinc in the blood stream to pass into the cell plasma, and thus retards virus RNA replication,, has anyone considered what happens when the treatment is stopped and the cell plasma levels return to normal? If treatment is stopped before the patient’s immunity has time to build up enough, will the already injected virus RNA resume duplication?

      2) OTC Quercetin (from grapefruit) is also a “zinc ionosphore…”

      3) Have there been any trials using Slim Whitman’s song “Indian Love Call” yet?

      Like

      Reply
      • Dutchman says:
        April 2, 2020 at 3:04 am

        Perhaps thats why the azithro?
        Yes, it is classified as an “anti-biotic”, and many are,saying it is to address secondary infections that may set in because the CV has further compromised the immune system, but,…

        The classification as an “anti-biotic” is somewhat arbitrary, and az has documented anti-VIRAL properties, as well.
        Perhaps the zinc and Hydro suppresses replication, and the az and the bodies immune systems kill off the virus?

        Like

        Reply
  6. Troublemaker10 says:
    April 2, 2020 at 12:29 am

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  7. California Joe says:
    April 2, 2020 at 12:31 am

    From the New York Times today. Three typical patients with Coronavirus at a Manhattan hospital and three pending Coronavirus death statistics! Enjoy.

    “One patient had lymphoma and heart failure. Another was 85 years old with metastatic cancer. A third was 83 and had dementia and lung disease. All were critically ill with the coronavirus, and, a doctor said, all were hooked up to ventilators in recent weeks at a major Manhattan hospital.”

    Like

    Reply
  8. Linda K. says:
    April 2, 2020 at 12:32 am

    https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8175471/British-American-Tobacco-working-COVID-19-vaccine-using-tobacco-leaves.html

    Benson and Hedges claims a vaccine for coronavirus made from tobacco. Testing in Britain.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Linda K. says:
      April 2, 2020 at 12:47 am

      ca
      LETTER TO THE EDITOR
      “This country has come to feel the same when Congress is in session as we do when the baby gets hold of a hammer. It’s just a question of how much damage he can do with it before you can take it away from him. Well, in eighteen months these babies have left a record of devastation.”


      Will Rogers
      “Congress Session, Rogers Says, Is Like Baby Getting a Hammer,” Letter to the Editor, The New York Times, July 5, 1930.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  10. Linda K. says:
    April 2, 2020 at 12:41 am

    ca
    LETTER TO THE EDITOR
    “This country has come to feel the same when Congress is in session as we do when the baby gets hold of a hammer. It’s just a question of how much damage he can do with it before you can take it away from him. Well, in eighteen months these babies have left a record of devastation.”


    Will Rogers
    “Congress Session, Rogers Says, Is Like Baby Getting a Hammer,” Letter to the Editor, The New York Times, July 5, 1930.

    Like

    Reply
  11. fangdog says:
    April 2, 2020 at 12:42 am

    Trump is learning a lot about a lot of things going through the Coronavirus. Most important he has learned who and what is against him, who and what is for him. In terms of Iran, They once had somewhat of a long leash which is now a very short leash. This probably goes for RINO and Democrat scum.

    The Scum has about 6-months to get rid of Trump and no way is it going to happen. My guess, is the Scum has never been so nervous as they are right now. IMO, the rapid recovery of Trump’s economy will be the final nail.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. Linda K. says:
    April 2, 2020 at 12:48 am

    About all I can say for the United States Senate is that it opens with a prayer and closes with an investigation. Will Rogers
    Read more at https://www.brainyquote.com/authors/will-rogers-quotes

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. A2 says:
    April 2, 2020 at 12:51 am

    👇👇 now how about some reciprocal EU. The Republic of China (Taiwan) is your friend. PRC, well,🤬🤬🤬🤬

    Like

    Reply
  14. Sherri Young says:
    April 2, 2020 at 12:52 am

    Well, I guess that is one way to handle the WuFlu problem. Mexico:

    https://mexiconewsdaily.com/news/coronavirus/residents-threaten-to-burn-hospital-if-covid-19-patients-treated/

    Residents threaten to burn Morelos hospital if Covid-19 patients treated
    They say the hospital in Axochiapan is not prepared to handle its current caseload

    Like

    Reply
  15. California Joe says:
    April 2, 2020 at 12:58 am

    The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) model cited by White House Coronavirus Task Force officials has increased its projections of the number of coronavirus deaths in the United States by August 4 to 93,765. The Coronavirus model cited by Dr. Fauci and Dr. Brix to convince President Trump on shutting down the United States until April 30 was FUNDED BY THE BILL GATES FOUNDATION! So, think about that agenda!

    Like

    Reply
  16. Magabear says:
    April 2, 2020 at 1:01 am

    Just curious: is anyone aware of even one lawsuit that has been filed in any state by a group or individual claiming that their constitutional rights are being violated by these shutdown orders? Gun rights groups have to keep gun stores open, but anyone else?

    Liberty seems to be going into a coma.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. sunnydaze says:
    April 2, 2020 at 1:01 am

    Looks like NW Florida has a great candidate for Congress. Listen to his short vid. at link.
    He’s asking for people to stop donating to his campaign for now and send the $$$ instead to orgs. and people who need it to help w/ current situation. (unlike Biden, who begged for donations to himself yesterday)

    https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/fl-candidate-suspends-fundraising-focuses-on-railroad-business-to-help-trump/

    Like

    Reply
  18. Mongo Mere Pawn says:
    April 2, 2020 at 1:05 am

    Just an observation. Given the new interim FISA audit report, when combined with the December 2019 FISA abuse report, plus the redacted opinions from Judges Colyer and Boasberg, since 2012 there is no evidence that the FBI actually followed the Woods procedures or any other alleged reform to prevent abuse of its FISA surveillance authority. And the judges appointed to make sure the rights of Americans are not forfeited are batting a collective .000 for 8 years at the plate. Forgive me for wondering, but wasn’t the entire point of requiring court authorization to make sure the FBI and DOJ dotted their i’s and crossed their t’s? Pathetic. If their not going to hold the attorneys and witnesses accountable for their contempt and perjury once discovered, might as well take the courts out of the equation. They’re utterly worthless.

    Like

    Reply
  19. mazziflol says:
    April 2, 2020 at 1:11 am

    And Democrat Governor Steve Sisolak in Nevada has now ‘activated’ the National Guard.

    This vague and open ended verbiage gives me chills…
    “Berry says that initially the guard will assist from a logistics and organizational standpoint and move forward with the state’s immediate needs.”

    https://mynews4.com/news/local/gov-sisolak-actives-nevada-national-guard-to-deal-with-coronavirus-outbreak

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. treehouseron says:
    April 2, 2020 at 1:14 am

    Our country has over and over again now, had to deal with things inflicted upon us that everybody knows is nonsense. It started with societal things like transphobia, where we’re supposed to believe that Caitlyn Jenner is now a woman, when not 1 person including Caitlyn actually believes that…. to people saying that if you’re white, you have institutional racism built into you, when no white person actually believes that…. to people like Ted Cruz and Hillary Clinton claiming Donald Trump said things he never said, and editing tapes, that we all know are edited, everybody involved knows it’s complete nonsense but yet we have to fight about it.

    Then it moves on to Nancy Pelosi saying the President has to be impeached, and their entire side lying about what he did and said, when we had a transcript, and everybody involved on both sides knew that it was completely nonsense but yet they persisted.

    Now we’re to the point where we’re all resisting a virus pandemic that everybody involved knows is bullshit, but yet here we are. Both sides, know that they’re fudging the numbers, both sides know that the stuff is not as contagious as they say it is, but yet they keep on. Both sides know that all of their dire predictions have not come true, all the numbers are off by metrics of 400% or more, everybody involved knows this is true but yet they keep on as if nothing is wrong.

    We keep having to fight wars, that both sides know are fake. It seems to be escalating, in this latest one we’ve destroyed about 20% of the economy and 10 million people have lost their jobs.

    Wonder what half of us are going to pretend is real, next time?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • JohnCasper says:
      April 2, 2020 at 1:37 am

      Correct. But here has never been a virus as contagious as mass hysteria.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Rynn69 says:
      April 2, 2020 at 2:29 am

      The numbers are a big problem. Major GASLIGHTING going on and manipulation.

      Go to the CDC website. You will see the “total cases” in the U.S. of COVID-19 at 186,101. Total deaths at 3,063. It states that the page is updated daily by 4 pm and shows to-date information as of 4/1/20. Google has “stats” that come up automatically stating CDC, state, and Wikipedia as sources. They do not match at all. Totally skewed high.

      CDC numbers are not helpful. First. the source of exposure of the 186,101 cases breakdown 1,110 as “travel”, 3128 as “close contact” with a whopping portion – 181,863 as “under investigation.” Read the fine print – it says confirmed and presumptive. Presumptive IS NOT CONFIRMED.

      CDC then has a big map with the states colored in with number of cases reported – lighter are less, darker more. Same problem, using confirmed and PRESUMPTIVE. Then they have a column for designation if widespread, defined, or not defined areas. Widespread is considered “across several geographical areas.” WTH is that? Miles? Within one county? Adjacent counties? Defined is “distinct clusters of cases in a, or a few, defined geographical area(s).” Again, what is the geographical area – could mean many things. What is a cluster? Who is determining the category. Sketchy.

      Finally, and most importantly, the one KEY number every American would want a solid stat on is mortality rate by State. No data provided on that. One number – 3,063 in the U.S. – with no breakdown on how that number was determined. The following factors would skew those numbers GREATLY:

      1. How many of those deaths were actually CONFIRMED COVID-19 patients (positive for test with no underlying factors that were more likely the cause of death).

      2. How many of those deaths were presumptive like the numbers they are including in the reported cases?

      3. How many of those deaths were patients who had co-morbidities or terminal diagnosis that makes COVID-19 indeterminable as COD.

      Big problems with the numbers. All Americans should go online and see this for themselves.

      Like

      Reply
  21. JohnCasper says:
    April 2, 2020 at 1:19 am

    There are three kinds of intelligence: one kind understands things for itself, a second kind appreciates what others can understand, the third understands neither for itself nor through others. This first kind is excellent, the second good, and the third kind useless.
    – Niccolo Machiavelli

    I say Hydroxychloroquine has shown Dr. Fauci to have the third kind of intelligence as described by Machiavelli..

    Like

    Reply
    • seekingthetruth2 says:
      April 2, 2020 at 2:23 am

      In October 2019, there was an exercise of a Corona type pandemic. Oh, this was held in New York City – remember October 2019 – just a coincidence, I’m sure.

      John’s Hopkins
      Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
      World Economic Forum

      http://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/videos.html

      I would recommend starting with Segment 1 video (at 14 minute (approx) is the first reference to Corona. Remember this is just an exercise…a role play…a what if scenario.

      What if a miracle vaccine is created to stop this pandemic?
      Would you take it?
      How about if it is made mandatory?
      What do you do then?
      Are we being conditioned by what is going on, in real time, in USA?

      OK, now go learn about ID2020………web site https://id2020.org/

      Do you want this?
      How about if it becomes mandatory? You know, getting arrested for non compliance.
      How about if the miracle vaccine can be combines with a micro chip to the “human right” of ID2020?
      How about your kids can’t go to school with the vaccine + ID2020?
      How about you can’t do banking, shopping…anything without vaccine + ID2020?

      Sounds to far out, right. Sort of what we are going through right now for a flu.

      2019-2020 CDC Flu (A/B) Statistics (Season is almost over November to End of March) 2018-2019 CDC Flu (A/B) Statistics
      Total Americans who got flu: 35,000,000 49,000,000
      Number of hospitalizations: 360,000 959,000
      Number of deaths 25,000+ 79,000+

      The 2018-2019 Flu season was one the worst & longest in USA history.
      Remember all the travel restrictions?
      Remember the Las Vegas Strip shut down?
      Remember all the tents for testing?
      Remember the fear porn day after day on the news?
      Remember the mandatory shutting down of businesses?
      Remember the stock market losing 40-50%?

      Oh, none of that happened.
      Why are WE doing what WE are doing now for this China Virus.

      There is something else going on.

      Not a perfect place to insert this info, but this is an email I sent out my list of people. Forgive formatting & spread the data. I researched this tonight 4/1/2020.

      Like

      Reply
  22. A2 says:
    April 2, 2020 at 1:19 am

    👇👇

    ‘ Gen. Spalding (Ret.): China must be held accountable for the Wuhan Coronavirus ravaging the world’

    https://americanmilitarynews.com/2020/04/gen-spalding-ret-china-must-be-held-accountable-for-the-wuhan-coronavirus-ravaging-the-world/

    Like

    Reply
  23. A2 says:
    April 2, 2020 at 1:25 am

    the PRC and the Left use the same M.O. accuse others what you have done.

    #losers

    Like

    Reply
    • cjzak says:
      April 2, 2020 at 1:37 am

      Gosh, someone in China must have read Alinsky rules for radicals too. Project much Miss Chinese FM?

      Like

      Reply
    • Jase says:
      April 2, 2020 at 2:03 am

      President Trump has played reasonably nice with China thus far for various reasons, none of which I suspect are personal choice.
      I get the feeling, and I hope I’m right, that the very first opportunity the gloves will come off and it will be no more Mr Nice Guy.
      F@&k China. First they poison us then they kick sand in our faces while we are trying to catch our breath.

      Like

      Reply
    • Rynn69 says:
      April 2, 2020 at 2:33 am

      That is a good observation and right on the money. Funny. You would almost think they plot together too.

      Like

      Reply
  24. Lady in Red says:
    April 2, 2020 at 1:26 am

    “When societies lose their freedom…It is usually the result of the population willingly surrendering their freedom in return for protection against an external threat. While the threat is oftentimes real, it is invariably exaggerated.” https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2020/04/how_a_police_state_is_born.html

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  25. A2 says:
    April 2, 2020 at 1:31 am

    Very good read 👇

    ‘ Wuhan Will Suffer Long After Virus is Gone, ‘Battlefield’ Diarist Says’

    https://www.caixinglobal.com/2020-03-31/wuhan-will-suffer-long-after-virus-is-gone-battlefield-diarist-says-101536880.html

    Like

    Reply
  26. California Joe says:
    April 2, 2020 at 1:36 am

    President Trump, please end this dumpster fire!

    From the New York Times today. Three typical patients with Coronavirus at a Manhattan hospital and three pending Coronavirus death statistics! Majority of the deceased were at death’s door already.

    “One patient had lymphoma and heart failure. Another was 85 years old with metastatic cancer. A third was 83 and had dementia and lung disease. All were critically ill with the coronavirus, and, a doctor said, all were hooked up to ventilators in recent weeks at a major Manhattan hospital.”

    Like

    Reply
    • Rynn69 says:
      April 2, 2020 at 3:10 am

      California Joe: My money is on those patients get counted in the mortality rate number. I hope PDJT and his trusted Team (I qualify that) realize the whole United States is not experiencing what NY is experiencing. I think sometimes people can be in a bubble and are letting emotions blur things…

      Like

      Reply
  27. A2 says:
    April 2, 2020 at 1:42 am

    Oh brother. 👇

    ‘ To clarify: the bulk of the goods were purchased for €230 million. This tweet makes it sound like aid.’

    And welcome to our dodgy tests and substandard equipment.

    Like

    Reply
  28. Laurie Walker says:
    April 2, 2020 at 1:43 am

    The “I’m With Her” crowd are into the coronovirus panic, but if you disagree with the president’s handling of it, well, you will be punished.

    Like

    Reply
  29. JohnCasper says:
    April 2, 2020 at 1:49 am

    We find that whole communities suddenly fix their minds upon one object and go mad in its pursuit; that millions of people become simultaneously impressed with one delusion, and run after it, till their attention is caught by some new folly more captivating than the first.
    ― Charles MacKay, Extraordinary Popular Delusions and the Madness of Crowds

    Like

    Reply
  30. A2 says:
    April 2, 2020 at 1:50 am

    Comrade Hu Xijin mouthpiece editor of the Global Slimes is my special friend for a cangue.

    He targeted one of my children. I want a reckoning.

    Like

    Reply
  31. JG3 says:
    April 2, 2020 at 2:00 am

    Human-safe ultraviolet light used to kill airborne viruses
    By Ben Coxworth February 09, 2018

    https://newatlas.com/far-uvc-airborne-viruses/53349/

    Like

    Reply
  32. A2 says:
    April 2, 2020 at 2:00 am

    Oh no, the WHO led by a PRC stooge is now onboard with promoting this at the UN👇

    ‘United Nations partners with Tencent to host global meetings online
    The organisation has plans to conduct millions of conversations using Tencent Meeting, WeChat Work, and Tencent Artificial Intelligence Simultaneous Interpretation.’

    https://www.zdnet.com/article/united-nations-partners-with-tencent-to-host-global-meetings-online/

    Hello member nations, who is scooping up your data? Sort of like Boris using Zoom. Wechat? Are you kidding?

    What is it that nations do not understand about PRC spying?

    Ok la, what could possible go wrong.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. Sepp says:
    April 2, 2020 at 2:19 am

    John Guandolo has a few recent articles on his blog that examine the COVID-19 as a biological warfare weapon and the usage of models from COVID Act Now.

    http://www.understandingthethreat.com/the-blog

    Like

    Reply
  34. joeknuckles says:
    April 2, 2020 at 2:47 am

    In my opinion, the recent flurry of political correctness about calling the Chinese Virus the Chinese Virus along with all the false claims of racist attacks on Chinese Americans feels an awful lot lot radical Islamists crying “Islamophobia”.

    They are using our own values against us while they wage asymmetrical warfare on us.

    Like

    Reply
  35. Vince says:
    April 2, 2020 at 2:53 am

    President Trump introduces the first governor of the state of New Venezuela at the State of the Union speech:

    Like

    Reply
  36. A2 says:
    April 2, 2020 at 2:56 am

    Oh Lordy,

    ‘ Chinese military scientists hope to test coronavirus vaccine abroad
    Results from a first-stage clinical trial will be published this month, but researchers say more extensive tests would best be conducted overseas
    Tests conducted in some of the worst-hit countries could help produce faster and more accurate results’

    https://www.scmp.com/news/china/science/article/3077988/chinese-military-scientists-hope-test-coronavirus-vaccine-abroad

    Like

    Reply
  37. A2 says:
    April 2, 2020 at 3:06 am

    🤣🤣🤣🤣

    Guess that hot tub experience got a whole lot spicier. Anybody there?

    March 30, 2020
    Possible Transmission of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in a Public Bath Center in Huai’an, Jiangsu Province, China
    Chao Luo, MD, PhD1; Lun Yao, MD2; Li Zhang, MD, PhD1; et al

    https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2763473

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s