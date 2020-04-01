Kansas Dept of Health Using Cell Phone GPS Tracking to Monitor Coronavirus Compliance…

Comrades, again we note – our voluntary transponder devices (cell phone, FitBit etc) are being used by government officials to monitor our ‘stay-at-home’ coronavirus compliance. It only takes one slight flip of the government switch, or a carefully worded executive order, to turn that innocuous data into a personal penalty (civil fine).
If you choose to roam, ditch your phone…
KANSAS – The KDHE [Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment] is using a GPS program that tracks people’s locations through their cell phones. From the data, the state can tell that a lot of Kansans are not following social-distancing guidelines.
The program the state is using gave Kansas a grade of B Monday but has now downgraded the state to a C. Dr. Norman said some Kansas counties are getting an F grade because of how many people are not observing the stay-at-home order. (read more)
And here we go with Democrat backed Big Brotherdom.
I can’t say I didn’t warn anyone.
Study history, it’s all in the past, look to other countries and what they’re doing. You don’t need a crystal ball to see this is a power grab. Looking around the globe, you’ll notice civil unrest is rising so the question is..
When does it start here?
ID2020
Look it up
“From the data, the state can tell that a lot of Kansans are not following social-distancing guidelines.”
So they’re saying their data is accurate to within six feet? BS
Kansas Dept of Health gets a grade of “F”.U.
I plan to put my phone on a drone and fly it everywhere. This is gonna be fun!
Honestly, that is one of the funniest things I’ve read today.
Have to have a sense of humor Teresa. Otherwise we will be crying.💁🏻♀️
Amy1212: “I plan to put my phone on a drone and fly it everywhere.”
Go for it, Amy! Civil disobedience at its finest.
The funny part is, you’d actually be at home and in ‘compliance’. Let ’em send you a ticket or fine or whatever. You could sue the pants off them just for stupidity, gullibility, and conclusion jumping.
That is an awesome idea!!
The Use of GPS in Animal Tracking
Saw that many times when I lived in Idaho and Wyoming.
Yep congrats you guys all have it this whole virus sham figured it out. This was all done so they could track you. They have been wanting to spy on you when you go out and have BBQ’s and Square dancing. The elite just hated it when you went to your favorite restaurant and movie. And by God they’re putting a stop to it. I mean why else would they be doing this? This is Kansas?
Here’s a thought some want to get this country back to work. As time drags on and deadlines extend some will run out of patience for those that impede those efforts. Might be better to sacrifice a few of your rights now…Comrades.
Read and study the Georgia Stones, Luke.
You might get a better idea of what THEY really have in mind for all of us plebes.
Or maybe get rid of your cellphone? Or at least just use it at home, so you can’t be tracked?
All this was discussed in an earlier thread here. Maybe some here aren’t getting this yet. Did some just fall off of the electronic turnip truck?
Or is it… a compulsive behavior, that cannot be broken?
That’s not the point. The point is: How easily it’s done, both technically and legally.
Hope the program grade drops to an F(U)-.
Welp, we’re already giving up 1st, 2nd and 4th amendment rights, so may as well go all the way and wear a government tracker. It’s for your safety afterall.
“All for the CHILDREN.”
I am getting lots of daily notifications to update my phone apps. I’m not updating any of them because I’m assuming they have to do with tracking. Location services stay off, but yeah….leave the thing at home!
Come to think of it, I think I’d have to turn off some settings in my car…..it’s newer and “smart”.🥴
The gps location service feature is just one form of cellular tracking. It gives global position down to just a few meters in the general consumer application.
However, there is another location generating data stream in cellular technology you have zero controll over.
The triangulation of cell phone in relationship to cellular towers. Your phone is constantly chirping away with cellular towers, saying ‘Here i am’
It does not have the resolution of gps, but does give a within a 1/4 mile location probability. So, if you are on the move, big brother can tell.
What should be used to track vicious criminals is being utilized to track law abiding citizens from leaving their homes?
This makes me sick.
Democrats would complain if it was used to track vicious criminals.
Vicious criminals and illegals would be a RAT 🐀 infestation of bs. 🤦🏻♀️
You’re sick?
Get tested 😷
/sarc
I’m going to take my life into my hands tomorrow and go to the supermarket 🤦🏻♀️
I did that yesterday. It was an eerie experience. People neither talking nor smiling, most avoiding eye contact, and heads lowered. I kept expecting to see Rod Sterling jump out from behind the stack of canned peaches.
Simply wrap it in tin foil, or put it into a metal box, and that is an non existent problem.
If you are going to keep it from receiving/transmitting, putting it in airplane mode would be simpler.
That only shuts off cell service and wifi. GPS is still active. You may need to turn the phone off to avoid GPS tracking. The companies won’t say if you can be tracked with it off.
Everyone has a big metal box called a refrigerator. Put your phone in there and there is no connection to the outside world.
Faraday Bag – check Amazon. Entirely RF cold until removed.
Saw that earlier today hope they put her in a cargo container on a slow boat to China.
NC does it also. Local TV station proudly announces results of its SD study that the HHS Sec chimes in on. https://abc11.com/coronavirus-nc-social-distancing-data-covid-19-north-carolina-stay-at-home-order/6064282/
Apparently legal in NC. View your state law here. My new rule on phone = Leave home with without it. https://www.aclu.org/issues/privacy-technology/location-tracking/cell-phone-location-tracking-laws-state
Farmers like to know where their cattle are, although I don’t know that too many put GPS trackers on them. Maybe when they come down in price. And Hindus believe people are reincarnated as cattle. So, just look at this as having a sort of early reincarnation.
“If you choose to roam, ditch your phone…”
I existed just fine without one for 56 years. My rational was that having a cell phone (for me) was a luxury, not a necessity.
I had to get one for the canvassing apps used in the 2016 election, since I was a “NYer’s for Trump” volunteer.
I have since found one to be extremely valuable for disseminating the Word of God, etc.
Deuteronomy 6:6-9 KJV
And these words, which I command thee this day, shall be in thine heart: [7] And thou shalt teach them diligently unto thy children, and shalt talk of them when thou sittest in thine house, and when thou walkest by the way, and when thou liest down, and when thou risest up. [8] And thou shalt bind them for a sign upon thine hand, and they shall be as frontlets between thine eyes. [9] And thou shalt write them upon the posts of thy house, and on thy gates.
I can leave mine home, or fortunately take the battery out, since I refuse to “upgrade” just to “keep up with the Jones'” and have the latest and greatest in my pocket.
Ohio is doing this too. The head of our county health department, who vacillates between a whiny snowflake and a bitchy Mother, posted a knuckle slap to the residents on facebook. So, yeah, ditch the phone or airplane mode here. 0_0
For those interested in a smart phone built with privacy and security in mind, you may want to take a look at the Librem 5. It runs PureOS, an open source mobile Linux distro, and not Android/Google or IOS/Apple. Encryption is built-in. All default settings are pro-privacy and pro-security. A good library of apps, and ALL are open source. It has a removable battery, and three hardware kill/disable switches (wi-fi, cell, camera/mic) and any one of them disables GPS. Lots of thought-provoking info and links at their web site.
Added info I forgot: the entire OS is open source, nothing is proprietary.
Oh, yeah, one more rather important thing: the Librem 5 USA is made in the USA entirely from U.S. components. Nothing, ahem, Chinese.
$750. No thanks.
Stepping over the Constitutional boundaries as B2’s DOJ shelters in place.
So, if you have enough people, positioned correctly, they could ‘write’ a big F and a big U. ? 🤔😁
Not sure if this urban legend, But…
Does everyone know, when you buy are lease a vehicle.
There is the same transponder tech in the vehicle. And, I don’t mean onStar.
My understanding is it is turn off or a kill switch command is sent after several payments are made. The reason the dealerships do this, is because it is very easy to walk into a dealership, sign a few pieces of paper and walk out with tens thousands of dollars with no intention of paying. The thinking goes after several payment are made, the need to lo’jack the vehicle location is not required anymore.
Who is to say, it can not be turned back on to establish an IoT matrix of data once again.
All this makes me wonder when people will get speeding tickets by virtue of tracking from GPS. This is somewhat of a test case to figure out ways it can be used against us.
I recall the days when you had “cell phones” which were a huge brick, they were rare, worked poorly, but didn’t have all the tracking features these newer phones have. Now they harvest data from nearly anything you do on the phones. I’ve had ads come up from a subject that was a casual conversation I had while in my car. I never looked up any information on these items, yet I got bombed with emails and ads on any site I visited.
Big Brother is here, and has become far more intrusive than was ever dreamed of by fiction writers.
Our freedom is being infringed. This is just one more excuse with the reason given as “protecting” us. I do believe this disease is worse than we were led to believe, but at what cost? We have never seen anything like the response to this disease in our history. People losing their livelihoods may be in far worse shape than what this disease will do the majority of people. Millions will be out of work, meaning also they have no healthcare as they can’t pay their premiums for the lousy coverage they get.
But states are dictating that a majority of people stay home, while the government people keep collecting their pay. At what point is the cross over to where the “cure” for this virus is far worse for the stability and wellbeing of the whole country? I think we are nearing that point, if we haven’t already crossed it.
Isn’t it special how that 3 month Fed Family Leave Act surfaced, & then was passed just in the knick of time?! 🤨 (Nothing to see here)
Freedom & Privacy falls to the wayside… not even a whimper is heard. Sad.
Said it before, saying it again… our founding fathers have now rolled completely OUT of their graves!
“A Republic, ma’am, if YOU can keep it.” ~Ben Franklin (Spoiler Alert: We failed)
And then they’ll force implanting of gps tracking chips. After this is all over, people will find there are no ruby slippers to give the back their liberty and freedoms.
This article immediately brought to mind a recent commercial where a woman tied her FitBit to her dogs tail and let the dog loose in a park, while she sat on a bench and bragged about how many steps she was getting in 😎
Great idea! 😁 Might as well have fun with it…
Got a spare phone? Throw it in the trash on pickup day (wait to cancel service… altho it’s not necessary to track it).
Start dropping old phones (charged up) in random places. You might watch from a safe distance, just to see if the brown-shirts come to check up on you!
Swap phones with family & neighbors during outings– just for fun, & confusion for those watching!
Sundance,
I posted this yesterday.
Local article.
Texas doing same.
https://www.mysanantonio.com/news/local/article/Cell-phone-data-reveals-which-San-Antonio-area-15168686.php
The article doesn’t say that the Texas government is using it, as far as I can tell. It reads like the company “Unacast” just gathered the info from the cell companies and published it. Kansas, on the other hand, is pushing it through their Department of Health and Environment.
I avoided using a ‘smart’ phone until this year. For 8 years, I had been using my son’s old LG flip phone–no GPS. But I switched carriers and the 12 year-old LG wasn’t supported on their network, so I got a $100 LG smartphone. Instructions assume you have a google account–most smart phones run lots of google apps (like maps, google search, etc.).
First thing I did was disable all google apps and the “location services”. I also installed a VPN, even though I don’t use the browser or get on the internet with this phone (but I do text occasionally), and I can select several locations on the VPN app so any web trackers will think I’m in a different city.
But the only way to fully disable location on any smart phone is to remove the SIM card and the battery. Not many folks want to deal with that hassle. Just leave it at home and live a few hours without it.
Or get a cheap non-smart phone as a backup if you want the security of having a phone in an emergency. They still make those.
It is totally unworkable. Everybody in the state should go out, and all laugh at once…that is just as doable as this childish abuse of power.
Oops. I forgot.
The technology has existed for some time now.
Commerce has been using it, all along. Cell phones track your movement, your purchasing habits, your search queries, even conversations you have that are face to face, just cause the phone eaves drops.
We had Snowden trying to warn everyone, of how pervasive government was spying on us,….Assange too.
And yet many of the same people who are decrying this gps tracking, called them traitors, and ignored the,warnings.
And, THIS IS the kind of thing they did in SOME countries, bordering CHI-NA or close, that proved effective.
Specifically, they used GPS for contact tracing; once they identified someone effected, they used the data to find every person they had been in contact with, and every person THEY had been in contact with, and put them in mandatory quarantine, and NOT with family members.
Anywho, once you bought your cell phone, you agreed to dance with the devil. Hard to be sympathetic to those who are, at this late date, complaining of getting poked with a pitchfork, or getting their toes trod on by hooves.
Nevada’s Governor just called up the National Guard to assist; not sure what they are assisting in but assist they will, he also signed a stay-at-home directive, including mandating anyone entering Nevada self-quarantine for 14 days, cut red-tape to allow medical practitioners from other states and those who have previously retired to legally practice here; there are 1,200 people diagnosed with the Wuhan virus, there’s been, 42 people have passed away with the Wuhan virus. Will definitely be leaving the cell phone home when going out and about.
