Houston Mayor Asks Criminals to Defer Pillaging and “Chill” Until After Coronavirus Ends….

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is a man with a plan. In a recent press conference Mayor Turner asks Houston criminals to “just chill” for a bit, and suspend their activity until after the coronavirus issues have passed. Brilliant!

97 Responses to Houston Mayor Asks Criminals to Defer Pillaging and “Chill” Until After Coronavirus Ends….

  1. jb says:
    April 1, 2020 at 8:08 pm

    Houston Mayor.
    Latoya New Orleans Mayor.
    Gillum Tallahassee mayor (and meth gay lover).

    Do they all know each other? Possible different mama but same papa?
    ‘Cause they are all idiots.

  2. DeWalt says:
    April 1, 2020 at 8:11 pm

    No Words.

  3. noswamp says:
    April 1, 2020 at 8:16 pm

    I was gonna say that I have not heard a more ridiculous idiotic statement from a city gvt official than that, but then I realized, if I said that it would sound like a compliment.

    So I will just TALK LOUD and say nothing like James Brown.

