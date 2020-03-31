White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing – 5:00pm ET Livestream…

Unfortunately, with President Trump effectively communicating the latest information on the federal efforts to mitigate COVID-19, more corporate U.S. resistance media have decided not to carry the live broadcasts from the White House task force briefings.
Today at 5:00pm the White House will hold a briefing for the public and media on the latest mitigation efforts against the coronavirus. [Livestream Links Below]
Fox News Livestream Link – State Dept. Livestream – RSBN Livestream Link
45 is VSG!
let the Drs talk,,,with each passing moment, the camera does not lie…
Dr. Birx kept referring to countries and not states…kept referring to someone else’s model…
She said quote: “We want to everyone in the country to follow Washington State and California”
Publius,🇺🇸
Agree.
These pressers are so very telling.
I am going to go back and rewatch some from the first week.
Watching on a bit of delay, but Acosta back to a gotcha about why not social distancing sooner?
Birx answers him with a clear – you could not have mitigated against viral spread which was not happening.
And then Fauci muddles it all up with the what if…
The question was obviously an attempted against the President’s efforts.
Interesting explanation about the prevention strategy vs. mitigation strategy by Pence.
Am 100% sure press will not understand or care that the prevention strategy almost worked.
Nasty gave them that talking point the other day when she claimed the President acted too late. I’m surprised jimmy didn’t say he called it a hoax.
IMHO, they should social distance Acosta.
After all, he’s from CNN and they’ve had THREE people at CNN infected now, and yet they haven’t shut down their building to sanitize it.
I knew the 27 foot question was coming.
Actually, Fauci’s reply to that question was really funny.
He put that one to rest. Bravo!
Five points on tonight’s press conference. My dislike for the irrational path that we started off on and continue down can not be overstated.
1. The estimate that 1.6 to 2.2 million deaths would have occurred is ridiculous and has no basis in U.S. COVID mortality estimates. Therefore, to imply that some 15 days of mitigation has reduced that number to 100,000 to 200,000 is ludicrous. Either Drs. Fauci and Birx are incompetent or they re unaware of how bogus that starting point of 1.6 to 2.2 million deaths is.
2. We now have Dr. Murray’s model and estimates of death. The model is reasonable, but still overestimates the number of deaths. On his Website https://covid19.healthdata.org/projections he estimates a total of 84,000 deaths with an upper estimate of about 150,000 deaths and a lower estimate of about 40,000 deaths. However, his model is still using artificially high mortality estimates and not taking into account the increasing use of effective therapy nor the small target population for mortality (almost all older with pre-existing illnesses). Thus, his estimates are much too high.
3. When the death total is lower than Dr, Murray’s estimates, Fauci, Birx and President Trump will attribute it not to a faulty model, but to the mitigation strategy.
4. The initial bogus model of the Imperial College of London along with the Fauci and Birx spoked President Trump and governors to severely overreact. This continue overreaction led President Trump into extending the social restrictions another month.
5. Meanwhile so much damage to our economy, our people and our country has happened due to this irrational overreaction.
👍
Yep
Agree . I’m beginning to think this is a false flag . Something else is happening important that we are being distracted from . All these numbers and showtime is B.S . Why is there no mitigation done for the Flu ? What is the point of doing this when we know this infection is going to run it’s course no matter what we do . Nothing adds up . Like why is California successful and Seattle , and not the East coast . Could it have to do with a large population that already has antibodies ? If so , why aren’t they testing for the antibodies . Nothing makes any sense .
if this started during the height of Flu Season and without warning, many could’ve died…
45 stopped them from entering…
Moreover, the Virus did not perform as Event 2O1 preplanned the Deep State Black Op!
Honestly, watching how Drs. FaucIII and Birx presented the information and how limiting they were in their recommendations confirmed how intelligent 45 really is in life…
He truly is a VSG!
State and Local governments control public health…imagine if 45 said USA continues from March 15 2020 but then 30 major cities CLOSE DOWN till June 11?
Remember, 45 is President of USA and we are at War!
You know, a crisis is a terrible thing to waste.
Perhaps, there’s more to it…. after all, five weeks ago we knew not very much about this.
Three months ago it started to become obvious that something was very wrong in China. There are like 100K Asians ( mostly mainland Chinese immigrants ) in my city and they starting to freak out as word was coming back from home.
Two months ago the SHTF. ( That’s when I beefed up our supplies for The 9.2 Big One ).
About then, the Democrats, Deep State, Globalist and the Fake News started the new narrative. Having failed with everything before. And a single study came out from the UK at the same time that the Chicoms, who were not saying much, decide to lock down hundreds of millions of their citizens, and shortly after, the foolish open border Italians got it and the H1B visa guy from Wuhan infected old people in a nursing home in WA.
Panic! at the Costco ( yep, we got our t-shirt yesterday ).
Now, so Trump goes along for the ride. OK, $2.2T got signed, but not before Pelosi made yet another colossal political mistake. Then on a daily basis, the POTUS goes on TV. Some channels decide to boycott but that’s gonna backfire on them. ( Note: KNBC brought it back live today ). So Trump is showing the nation who’s boss.
And the nation likes it.
The Progressives are screwed. The Corporatist Propaganda Machine -CPM- is being shown for what it is in real time.
Trump is getting air time, every day. People are watching. If Cuomo complains, he looks petty. Where is Schumie? Where is Pelosi? Where is Biden?
This Panic! from the Progressives is backfiring.
And, the $2.2T? Look, IMHO, when we get over this, the Chicoms are gonna be taken to the bank and the gallows. They know this, hence their propaganda, but at this point in time most people can see the propaganda.
Yep, this Deep State made crisis is going to blow up on their face. Trump is not letting THIS ONE crisis go to waste.
Meds, manufacturing, supply chains all coming back to North America. Right after the USMCA got signed.
we are under attack! 45 has to do what is best for USA! Reset needed…now C D C is being exposed for incompetence…they made faulty failed tests…
45 saved USA by barring China! Private Industry too!
Notice how fast things are getting accomplished with the Private sector being involved without Gov interference. And who did that? Trump. The CDC is a worthless over bloated Gov entity that is in bed heavily with Big Pharma. And Trump is exposing them.
That’s “fine and dandy”, however, in the meantime, businesses and people’s livelihood’s are being destroyed.
LikeLike
most will come back…………….hopefully
Overreaction = Agenda
We are letting our economy, livelihoods, businesses, retirements, freedoms be flushed down the drain over projections and models that so far have not come true. Has everyone gone nuts?
LikeLiked by 2 people
major cities and states are controlled by Dimms…imagine we did not have a federal recommendatiom for “stop the spread” and 30 major cities and 20 states shutdown…could you leave your house if you lived in Detroit or would there be Antifa ready to pounce??
the Science mumbo jumbo is being exposed just like FBI DOJ…the Swamp is Deep Wide
I think with one more week of real information, they will see the inflection point everywhere except for the hot spots. The NY disaster really screwed this up for everyone.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well, to be honest, we all knew all along that NYC is a disaster.
And don’t forget New Orleans with the Mardis Gras.
Do you remember the movie Jaws? Where the mayor doesn’t want to shut down the beach on the 4th of July because of business? Well, sometimes that shark gets pretty big!
Yep. It becomes easy to see where things went off the rails. De Blasio and the other NYC officials were still talking up going out on the town one week into March when the West Coast – Washington and California were already seriously talking social distancing.
Private school and college (both Southern California) for my kids were putting into place school from home contingencies the first week of March, which went into place a week later. CA Public schools shut down a few days after that.
DeBlasio waited at least one week after NY state to close the NYC schools, which was almost two weeks after California.
Point 1-5 in your comment still make the BIG mistake of giving model outputs ABSOLUTE value treatment. You did use the correct work 1-time in your commentary “ESTIMATE”.
Models provide an estimated (possible) range from a low end to to top end to:
– Support risk assessment of possible alternative solutions.
– Show trends to assess progress of a selected solution.
– Provide indication that an issue even exits or still exists.
This is where the good doctors do the President a major disservice by not starting every comment and briefing they give with a discussion on the limits and use of models. The President would understand this discussion thoroughly because business and cost models operate on the exact same principles.
Model outputs are only as accurate as the data and assumptions compositing its component parts. The more real the data and the fewer the assumptions, the better the model. Models are also meant to evolve with assumptions being updated and hopefully removed as well as its component parts being improved with better equations and real data data points.
I am on board with 90 % of your post but I do believe in 3 months with a lower death toll you will hear ‘Would have been if not for our efforts’ out of the President’s detractors. Mostly State and local big D officials. I believe there will be a full court press from all of the media just hammering away on this issue just before the election.
So far,, the most telling US statistics are those comparing California and NY/NJ [aka the TriState Area]. California has a much lower number of both cases and deaths than the TSA, while having a higher homeless population. Why? Birx attempted to explain it by claiming that California instituted social distancing sooner than the TSA. Perhaps this is true. Howe ever California also has higher temperatures, at the moment, than the TSA. In addition, the concentration of people is no where near as high in California as it is in the TSA. Most California cities consist of a city center [Downtown] surrounded by large suburban areas. Mass transit in the NYC area consists of subways and buses, Both are natural virus traps and incubators. California’s mass transit systems are still based strongly on private automobiles. And, California is far closer to the urban/suburban model, which exists in the rest of the nation, than NYC is.
My feeling is ghat we are seeing model crafted to justify current and past actions, as well as future actions, which are horribly deficient or intentionally flawed. And, the effects of thee actions, on the economy, is going to cause many times the suffering that the virus is going to cause and over a much greater period of time. This simply my opinion and is not based upon any hard statistical facts [none exist to accurately predict the path of this particular virus, yet.]. But I can safely report that the reaction to this virus is totally unprecedented in modern history. The big question is WHY?
We need to have sneezing contests….27 foot apart of course.
LikeLike
People can apply to Guinness World Records to set a record on how long a sneeze they can expel.
https://www.guinnessworldrecords.com/records/apply-to-set-or-break-a-record/
God Bless our President and everyone doing their part (no matter how small or big) in helping our country get through this.
I almost wish that President Trump would stay safe and let his staff handle this. He’s brilliant, but the press don’t deserve their access to him. Questions are ignorant and unhelpful.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I know, but our President loves the challenge.
He’s top-notch, no doubt. I don’t know how he does it. If I did, perhaps I’d be in a better position.
I would be crying and throwing myself on the floor after 2 days
lol. me too.
I’d be arrested for assault.
I would be in prison! (Unless I lived in NYC of course…)
You’d be let out…until you try to go to church. 😦
free free free is good
Moreover, I love learning about our country…have you ever seen two more clueless Globalist True Believers try to explain LIES IN REAL TIME?
remember these two have been AT THE TOP FOR GENERATIONS!
This is Trump. Challenge is his sport, his hobby.
This is mental exercise. Trump eats this stuff up.
Meanwhile, others of us have to accept the fact that our neighborhoods are in dissaray. That’s a fact. 😦
I agree…he may enjoy this but does he realize what is happening to his supporters. They are closing down all of the parks in NC and there is going to be no place to hike and get out in nature. I will move to Wyoming.
in War, sacrifices must be made…we are fighting a hidden invisible enemy; DEEP STATE!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ll always be a Trump supporter, and I have bigger issues to deal with in my area than where I can go for a hike. Sh!t’s way bigger than that here.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s the only one who DOES!
Mine isn’t.
Yes indeed !
A reporter shouldn’t be able to ask the same question that was already answered. These people are asking some of the same questions they asked yesterday, and the day before, and the day before that…… It never ends.
I would like to see PDT give the court response, “Asked and answered.”
Ventilators Tests Ventilators Tests Ventilators Tests
I’m not sure why the vents are so important to these people-the press-that they constantly harp on not having enough of them. Cuomo too. He is adamant he needs to have thousands and thousands of them. I hope for NY’s sake he doesn’t need thousands and thousands of them. The stats I read about how many successfully come off a vent and recover are not very good. Not sure I’d want to be told I was being put on one of those.
NY Governor had the chance to buy 16,000 ventilators in 2015 and closed down hundreds of hospitals in 2015 and 2016…any shortage is 100% Obamacare, Dimms, and Governor Santino’s fault.
Someone had written that when they put you on a ventilator it is pretty much over for you.
Everybody…. please leave 27 blank posts between your replies.
#dempanic
LOL
Davisville?
It is called federalism nitwit.
That reporter from NPR asks the same dumb question every day about why we don’t have a national lock down and order everyone in their homes from sea to shining sea. Doesn’t she realize there are parts of this country where the nearest neighbors might be 5 or more miles away, or people don’t live on top of each other like NYC?
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLike
Like Wyoming…I have considered Wyoming in the past but my body cannot stand the high and dry environment. I would so like to live there instead of in East of the Mississippi..but almost all of the states, outside of the coast. are too high and dry. And, Missouri has too much traffic..Arkansas is about the only possibility…
It depends where you live in Missouri, if you pick Arkansas, stay in the northern Ozarks region.
Very LARGE parts of the country. Like 95%. Even where I live in in densely populated Southeastern PA our nearest neighbor is half a mile away.
I wish he’d quit
I wanna see those 2nd wave curves….not really
Just curious why CDC is using models from others outside CDC? What do we pay these government scientists to do? Doesn’t sound like they are doing science. Shopping online all day?
Good point I have often wondered that myself. I live in Ohio and the Ohio Health Department has over 1,000 employees many making over 100K per year and most making in the 70K-100K range and they can barely report their numbers responsively let alone doing their own models. What are we paying these people to do?
That is a mighty good man.
Thank you President Trump, VP Pence, and the entire Task Force.
Worst case scenario for the press is to deploy to hospitals in the hotspots and work instead of sitting on their butts asking inane questions.
Well, I had to turn off the update and it will be the last one I view for a while. Between Fauci, Birx and the prestitutes how much stupid is an individual supposed to be exposed to? How can any supposedly knowledgeable person use the Italy model? There are 100,000 Chinese in the Northern part and most went home for New Years and brought that crap back with them. So with all the b.s. about hospitals being swamped, refers full of dead people what the hell is the status of the hydroxycholquinine and zpax tests, 10,000 of em, that were supposed to be sent to New York on 14-15 March and testing was to begin on Tuesday, the 17th. The French doctor has done 2 studies on this with 95-100 percent success rate and the Jewish doctor in New York used it on like 699 patients with almost 100 percent success rate. What the hell do we have to lose as the President says. The President and Vice President need to put their collective boots up someone’s butt. This is unacceptable!
so many at home feel the same way…like the debates…the rallies…THE TRUTH IS BEING TOLD IN REALTIME!
if you live in San Diego, you see the surf and sun and then these Drs and think, gove me a break…I NEED A SECOND OPINION!
A few hours ago Candace Owens tweeted out this info on ITALY:
“UPDATE on Italy’s #coronavirus death toll:
“On re-evaluation by the National Institute of Health, only 12 percent of death certificates have shown a direct causality from coronavirus”
-Professor Ricciardi, scientific advisor to Italy Health Minister”
President Trump didn’t discuss this?
Fauci keeps talking about how we need a double blind study to be sure hydroxy chloroquine + Z-pack works.
What he’s saying is X number of people get the drugs and X number of people get a placebo. We all have the “right to try” now, I bet Fauci hates that law. From a humanitarian standpoint the drugs should not be withheld for the sake of science. If Fauci wants a double blind, he can play with monkeys in a lab.
The stats are all true. I look at stats all the time. I looked up some stats here in FL where I live. EVERY single day 567 people die in FL from ALL causes without the virus. Compare that to SO FAR (as of 7:00pm today) 85 deaths in just ONE whole month. Seems insignificant.
That said, we have a lot of vulnerable people in our state, me included. Left to run its course this virus could wreak havoc on our older population. Younger people, don’t be selfish and act accordingly. If not for yourselves, for your parents and grandparents.
God Bless….
According to one relative of mine – not in the health care field – between 1,000,000 and 100,000,000 will die and half the population of FL is going to drop dead.
This stuff I really bringing out the crazy in the crazies.
I agree! I’m in retail, northern Florida near Gainesville. Most of the people in our rural community are pretty sturdy stock and they have not stopped coming in and living their normal lives. That said, we have a few that come from “town” who apparently get their information from the wrong sources.
‘had a young man late 20’s come in this evening with gloves on, asking if we had bleach. I said, “sorry, no. We didn’t get any on the last truck.” Well how much do you normally get in? Who cares??! Do I have to explain supply chain management to this guy? Then he wanted to know how much alcohol we got in. “A case. We sold out.” I said, “we can’t anticipate how much to have on hand when there is a run on things. I’ve been a prepper for a long time. The best thing to do is to start building a back stock.” His reply was, “if you can afford it.” I went on to say, buy an extra can of this or that when it’s on sale, etc., pretty soon you have a little stockpile. What a goober!
Sorry for the rant, but 1. this is Florida, we have a hurricane season every year, you should ALREADY have some supplies, 2. Have you been living under a rock? People have been over buying for a month! We are just now reaching a saturation point, and you want to question why we don’t have something you should already have known you needed? Ack!!
That was a mighty fine press conference! Our POTUS is an amazing man who was blessed at birth and raised around some amazing family and friends.
Anyone notice the Fredo comment?
IMO these things are going too long. Those people have work to do and just watching these briefings gets exhausting when reporters keep asking questions that were already answered. Make them shorter because about 1/2 the question and answer period is a waste of time! And don’t pay Acosta any attention anymore. He has absolutely nothing to offer that has anything to do to provide information or illumination about what is being done or what is going to be done or what is needed. Ignore that A-hole!
Oh no, POTUS just cut off the update! After only a couple hours! Obstruction of Dempanic charges must be raised. He doesn’t care, just wants to get something to eat and watch som gorilla channel.
It was 2 hours 12 minutes I think. Do you think Biden could even stand up that long?
I don’t trust Fauci or Birx.
Did you notice Birx give that little look-back smile to her media buddies as she left. It was very telling.
OMG. Talk about paranoid.
Which one?
The more they speak, the less the public trust them.
Did I hear our PRESIDENT correctly, That the American people enjoy these briefing, with a smile.
I get the feeling that he must be reading the comments from here.🤔🤗😊
Yes we enjoy the Press get beaten, eaten etc.🤗😊😆🤣😁
Favorite Soap of the day.
Did my ears deceive me or Did one of them day “Thank you Mr President for your time:🤔🤔
Don’t want to air his china virus updates? No problem. https://youtu.be/L3Y_-mMGLB8
CNN Bashed Trump For Saying The Same Thing About Coronavirus Death Percentage That They’re Now Reporting
https://amp.dailycaller.com/2020/03/31/cnn-bashed-donald-trump-coronavirus-death-rate-sean-hannity
If the mayor of NYC has issues about my actions, he should tell me face to face. Boom.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well Brad, don’t tell that to the majority of CTH denizens posting recently.
It does not fit THEIR (mostly ignorant) narrative.
🔥51% credit Trump/GOP for relief bills
This low number is surprising. It was Trump/his economic team that is responsible for much of this. So Congress put it together. Big deal. It HAS to be put together in the legislature.
I started saying 50% approval among his supporters is low but then I saw its a poll of Americans.
84% watch the daily briefings? That is YUGE. Just think a lot of those people have only ever heard the President or his policies thru the very fake news hysterical drive by media. propaganda prism. Now he is speaking to them directly. That is going to have an effect.
No wonder the networks don’t want to carry the briefings. Their lies and hypocrisy is getting a daily dose of truth and sunshine.
OK! The press is starting to feel the pinch and I LOVE IT!
“Gannett announced Monday it is cutting pay and furloughing journalists at its newspapers across the country as ad revenue plunges during the coronavirus pandemic.
The publisher of more than 100 newspapers, including USA Today, the Detroit Free Press, The Columbus Dispatch and The Arizona Republic, is reportedly furloughing workers who make more than $38,000. Those employees will be subject to furloughs of one week per month in April, May and June, according to a tweet from investigative reporter Gregory Holman of the Springfield News-Leader in Missouri, a Gannett-owned paper.”
“BuzzFeed is cutting pay for its employees as the company attempts to weather the coronavirus pandemic.
In an internal memo on Wednesday, the company announced a graduated salary reduction for the majority of employees for the months of April and May, adding that company brass would meet with the news union to ratify the cuts.”
And CNN whines: https://www.cnn.com/2020/03/27/media/media-layoffs/index.html
Maybe we’ll start seeing some positive reporting now!
BTW, where’s that person that was here over the weekend saying we would be up to 8000 deaths by midweek?
Just stop by to say you’re sorry. 😉
President Trump and his team over 2 hours swatting down flies…I am so proud he is our president and I have confidence in President Trump and VP Mike Pence leading the way.
Has Donald Trump severely overplayed his hand managing this or he has something else in mind?
Considering the Horowitz report today on continued FISA abuse…..Within the 17-page-memo the IG notifies Attorney General Bill Barr and FBI Director Chris Wray that all of the claimed FISA processes, in every field office, are grossly deficient, and in most cases there is zero compliance with FISA standards. And the feckless Bill Barr.
I would lean to the former.
Everyone on Earth has a terminal disease: being alive. We all have to go sometime.
There is a big difference between Covid-19 causing death, and Covid-19 being found in someone who died of other causes.
In the week ending on the 8th of March 2019, 10,898 people died in total in the UK. This year, in the week ending the 6th of March 2020, the equivalent figure was almost identical: 10,895. Make of that what you will. Statistics are currently available up to March 20, and while there is a lag between the spread of the virus and the resulting deaths, so far only about 1 percent of all mortalities bear any relation to coronavirus, and there is no visible spike. If nothing else, it helps to view the extent of the crisis in proportion – thousands of people die each week, and from the long-term view what we are seeing is not a plague, but a blip.
So when all is said and done, will any additional people die of the coronavirus?
Covid-19 will end up having ‘’a minimal impact on overall mortality for 2020’’. if someone contracts the coronavirus, they’ve got almost exactly the same chance of dying over the ensuing few weeks as they would normally have of dying over the next year, no matter what their age or background health.
W H O C D C N I H have monopoly over disease…this Globalist Deep State Black Op!
Go see Event 2O1 for details…the Virus did not perform but they have Dimm Governors and Mayors ready to impose SHARIA LAW!
The CDC publishes similar All-cause mortality for the US every week with a two week delay. So far, every week since Jan 15 is below the corresponding week from 2019. There are 58000 deaths per week as a usual number. 2.8 million deaths per year. (Not unexpected for a population of 350 million. Look at the chart data associated with the graph at this link: https://www.cdc.gov/flu/weekly/#S2
I think President Trump has exposed everything he has advocated for during his presidency:
1. Border security
2. Our country should never depend on another country controlling the safety and well being of the US.
3. Sanctuary cities are ill-equipped to take care of US citizens
4. Libs want to control every aspect of your life.
So, even though this has been a catastrophic hit to our economy, who are you pledging your vote to in November?
I’m sticking with President Trump.
You are spreading FAKE news (still). I have already debunked your silly claim.
There were only two (2) deaths from coronavirus reported in the UK up to Mar 6.
Your numbers are meaningless.
The question of “dying from” or “dying with” IS pertinent, but that bears no relation to the numbers you quote. And your last paragraph is simply false – not based on any medical opinion.
I see Sundance has finally realized it isn’t hyped—remember the post he posted daily a few weeks ago—-This post——Corporate media initiated panic about the Coronavirus in 2020 the same way the media attempted to manufacture panic about an upcoming U.S. recession in 2019.
Everything about Coronavirus is hyped with political purpose. The CDC official who lit the fuse to create the panic was Dr. Nancy Messonnier who read a script handed to her by resistance operatives inside government. Dr. Messonnier is Rod Rosenstein’s sister.
It IS being hyped, care to debate that? I’ll be here all night
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is being hyped….
I stand by every word previously written.
A crisis being hyped to get Orange Man Out. And this doesn’t work they will impeach him for ‘botching’ the response to Kung Flu. Right into the election.
I stand by every word you’ve previously written too!
Ya , know,
I’m a bit hard of hearing, especially with Dr fauci,
So how many of you own a digital camera that you can actually silence the clicks of every pic you take? Maybe everyone of those potogs on the pressor.. Sheese Silence your stupid cameras
sorry just a rant…trying to blow of steam
Just a thought on modelling a pandemic. Unlike so called so called double blind studies ( which I understand are designed to eliminate unconscious bias) it is impossible to eliminate the unconscious bias of the person making the model. No sane person would want to create a pandemic model that severely underestimates the severity of a pandemic. In this case to err on the side of pessimism is human nature.
I’m not trying to say ignore the model just keep in mind the human condition.
Event 2O1 was very public and known by every major researcher in the field…we know because the Globalists Bllomberg Gates want us to know!
When POTUS said, “Instead of shipping the medical supplies to a warehouse and then to the sites, they would be delivered directly to the sites.” Now, what could possibly go wrong with a big delivery truck pulling up to the front door of a large NYC hospital, during this time?” Hoping Homeland Security is in on this planning.
Better through the front door to only the places need than off the back of the truck or to be stashed in a warehouse somewhere.
The press want to blame PDJT for ventilator shortages, but they can’t do that while he is still holding onto the emergency supply that will only get distributed when and where it is absolutely necessary.
PDJT knows that once distributed, they could never move them around or claw them back from one state or hospital to move to another. And it would be a waste of effort to do that.
The press do not understand anything about logistics.
Cuomo just got Captn’ Trips. One should not make fun of another’s misfortune and misery. It’s not the Christian thing to do.God will punish me if I laugh.But…I.. just..cant…help..my..Bwhahahahahahahaha. Oh I’m goin to hell.Bwhahahahaha..
This is so infuriating. They shot down the whole country and yet nobody has utilized the testing sites. A Lot of days wasted when testing is so supposed to be busy.
PDJT, you need a new team of scientists and doctors. Fire these people.
Any network that will not televise his briefings should not be allowed to send a reporter to them. Spare us all their stupid, jackal questions and behavior. We’ll have OANN and Right Side Broadcasting ~~ CNN can pound salt, especially Acosta.
I’m BACK. I will keep hammering this until enough folks ‘get it’. Hopefully someone in a position to make a difference.
VECTORS:
Medical workers in hospitals are a tiny fraction of the entire population and yet they often make up 1/5th to a 1/6th of the original infected population sample. This has happened repeatedly, beginning in Wuhan.
(FOX 9) – State health officials say one in five of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota are health care workers. Of the state’s 503 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, 133 are health care workers, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
The data says that what is happening is that this virus spreads in the population but slowly until health care workers get it in a hospital, pass it around and then back into the general population as they are exempt from all of the social mandates. In cities with strong public transportation systems it’s even worse as they can spread the love on buses and trains. While doctors may drive their nice cars, orderlies and nurses are another matter, never mind that some of them are likely coming to work while sick and thus transmit back to the patient and other worker population, if any don’t already have it, whether they realize it or not.
The data proving this is clear. When New York implemented its “shelter in place” and other towns and cities implemented “social distancing” we should have seen an immediate collapse in the R0 in that area. We did not. We’ve seen a change — about 0.4-0.5 on a national basis and approximately the same in NY, but out of 2.5-3.0 it’s clear that casual social interaction being cut by 90% or more for the common person on the street is not stopping the transmission.
You can work in a warehouse and not get within 6′ of anyone. You can stock grocery shelves and do likewise. And if you’re laid off and staying mostly at home, since everything you want to do is closed, well, it’s you and your cat. And so on. So who’s that leave?
HOSPITAL WORKERS who by definition cannot socially distance and do their jobs interacting with SICK PEOPLE.
We need to improve our infection control protocols……NOW.
Hospitals were ground zero for the Chinavirus outbreak in Italy too.
We don’t need any more stinkin’ models. There are months and months of actual Chinavirus data.
Coronavirus Covid-19 Fact Not Fear
So, April 30. Hope everyone had a haircut the day before the first order. America is going to look like hippie nation, 1968 all over again, when this is all over. Add to that, it’s going to take a month just to get in to your barber.
Give me a head with hair,
long beautiful hair
Shining, gleaming, steaming, flaxen, waxen
LOL! My daughter has her cosmetology license, so we dodged a bullet on that one! I hope she took a class on dog grooming….
I’m so confused. He said it’s a “matter of life or death” to stick to the guidelines. That’s some deep wording considering the public statistics more closely match the yearly flu. Clearly knowing what’s going on is above my pay grade
What’s wrong here??
/home/ray/Downloads/2020_04_06.jpg
Wouldn’t download. Sorry. It’s the New Yorker magazine cover April 06, 2020. Check it out.
What makes me think this is a bunch of conspired & scripted BS (Plannedemic)…
PDJT is supposedly a germaphobe. What are the odds after all prior attempts to get rid of, were now dealing with Germ-Warfare.
And what’s the best way to manipulate someone? Tap into any irrational fears. That’s not to say he isn’t aware of such a plot.
There’s just too much evidence surfacing, going back to at least 2017, that indicates this has been in the works a while.
I keep waiting for him to call their bluff. …
I do not think or believe he is a victim of irrational fear and I suspect his red line is April 30th.
