President Trump Proposes $2 Trillion Infrastructure Investment….

Earlier today President Trump re-emphasized a point he has made previously; with near-zero interest rates, now is the time to consider a $2 trillion direct infrastructure program to rebuild U.S. roads, highways, airports, bridges, tunnels and technology networks.
The U.S. dollar is in high demand as countries and international investors seek the security of U.S. bonds. As a result, the value of the dollar is high – which has the negative impact of making our exported products more expensive.
However, this investment demand scenario provides an opportunity to sell bonds, take investment dollars with near-zero interest, and then use the funding to work on internal economic expansion offsetting the challenges of a high dollar values on exports.
President Trump clarified at his press conference today the objective of an infrastructure bill would be based on real, substantive improvements; and he would not support any investment toward the ridiculous schemes within the green new deal.
America First !
Than goodness we have a POTUS that understands money–and who chose one of the best economic team ever assembled. Despite some horrible picks for COS, DNI, FBI, DOJ–he got the bestest economic and trade brains out there.
And President Trump is our new Fed Chairman
That alone might make all of this worth it… If the Fed can be crushed, our kids and grandkids could actually have a future!! Please God, let it be so!!!
Maybe ,maybe not . I would highly recommend reading Martin Armstrong . You may want to get rid of the Federal Reserve but that doesn’t solve the problem of how they became a bagman for government debt – Congress !
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/world-news/central-banks/federal-reserve-to-return-to-its-original-design/
THIS is the day that Trump has been working towards since he committed to run for President. Finally, he gets to build things!!!
Here’s what it took. (list from What Does It Mean, http://www.whatdoesitmean.com/index3169.htm. There are links in that posting.)
President Trump now sees himself against all odds presiding over a United States that’s
—the largest oil producer in the world
—achieved and maintained full employment for his citizens for over two years
—has a national interest rate of 0.01% and an inflation rate of less than 3%
—today sees the world on the brink of running out of places to put oil
—today sees the entire world bunkered down in wartime mode because of the coronavirus pandemic
—yesterday saw Trump signing a rescue package whose total worth of $6 trillion will be pumped into the US economy to keep it afloat
—and is the same Trump who’s moving to reinstate his nation’s gold standard.
(The context of that article is Trump’s moves to overthrow the petrodollar.)
Time to warm up the jackhammers out at Mount Rushmore. Make way for Trump!!
Will, This would be great for your industry, right??
Love you! Ma
>
They’ve already “spent” 3 times that amount, not that it exists. And to think how the world was going to end when the Mocha Messiah printed a trillion to play with. No way to think you’re conservative and cheer this bulls..t on just because it’s Trump. These actions are going to make this country exactly what Bernie had planned, only much quicker.
You are speaking the truth. We have the entire Green New Deal functioning right now. No airline industry burning jet fuel. No cars driving anywhere. No people going to work in their cars since they don’t have jobs. People using corn cobs (reusable) instead of toilet paper. The currency being worth less than toilet paper, providing a back up if the corn cob fails. Most small American businesses have reduced all carbon fuel needs, since they are shut down. Churches are closed which is not Green New Deal but I think it is in the Communist Manifesto. And all in three weeks time. What efficient socialist we have running America now.
I believe we’re all aware of the problems. I’d love to read your suggestions to fix the mess, Bolivar.
I don’t like the spending either, but there is a big big difference between what is happening now and what happened in 2009. Our entire economy is shut down. We have the very high potential of looting and rioting coming our way. Obama used his stimulus to line his and his buddies pockets (Solyndra) . It was a flat out theft.
President Trump is faced with an almost impossible situation. If you can’t trust him and his team to do the most with this situation than perhaps you weren’t ever really on the train.
RollCon, please show me where “they’ve already spent 3 times that amount”?
😀 😀 😀
Investing $2 trillion in real productive physical infrastructure — water, power, highways, bridges, etc. — with zero spent on green new deal nonsense — is a brilliant proposal from President Trump. This will have a positive multiplier effect on real productive employment and incomes. Its economic effects are different from those of the short term $2 trillion spending that will ease the terrible economic impact of the coronavirus shutdown on people’s well being. The president’s infrastructure investment plan is exactly what we need!
Instead of adding new debt,
– let us refinance the debt we already have
– sell 30 year bonds to replace current 1 and 10 year bonds
And who would want to purchase a 30 year .00001% interest bond? Would you?
The rest of the world who need dollars to do international business.
PDJT’s gonnna tell the DEBT to SHOVE IT.. we will not be paying this back.. He is playing them to the max…. and using their desire to have leverag over him (US) with DEBT.
his executive order of ALL MONEY UNDER HUMAN TRAFFICING and CORRUPTIOn will be CONFISCATED will go into EFFECT.
or we stay in the mind of begging the bankers for money they made out of thin air as they kidnap whomever they want , and encourage the metallic dissassembling of wombed babies to be parted like stolen vehicles, out to research and as organ donors (for the wealthier venues).
you pick.
He does have a lot of practical business experience obtaining the benefits of bankruptcy and the extra money you can make when you don’t pay your bills but just blow them off.
Do it! Get Americans working. I’ve been saying for weeks that the roads should be worked on in LA, since they state has been collecting 4 gas taxes per gallon to “fix the roads” haven’t seen a worker yet. Now is a great time because no one is driving 💯
Highway 680 in NorCal is being expanded by one lane for about 10 miles (?) North of San Jose; I was surprised at the high cost… 2 retaining walls, carving 10-15′ from the hill… could cost that much?
LOCAL MATCHING FUNDS.
SPECIFY PROJECTS IN ADVANCE, with backups.
I thought I read we have over 1 000 bridges near failure? Well, hack away at the top 200 most dangerous. No community centers, schools, fiber & pork.
Shouldn’t that be Ca problem and not ours, and yes I used to pay a lot of tax to CA.
24,000,000,000,000 / 330,000,000 =~ 72,000. That’s a lot of debt each American now owes.
Debt scmedt. Who cares? Just toss the bills in the trash can. Who will try to collect. This is brilliant. I am planning to take out a zero interest loan from the Fed to pay my taxes and then not pay back the loan. I will just say I don’t have money now. Probably better to just tell the IRS I want to renegotiate my tax bill. To zero.
Hey count me in for that. lol
Instead of another $2 trillion debacle how about we end this cluster screw in two weeks for most of the country like initially proposed? Let New York City and New Orleans stay in lock down until things there improve!
Why do the obvious and “stop digging” the hole deeper and just putting Americans back to work and life (which is what they want) when instead as President you and Congress can write bills nobody can read that hand out billions to friends and family and nobody is the wiser? So much better than letting America return to “normal” and restoring our Constitution. I am pretty sure that it would not allow this wacky $ trillion Federal Reserve takeover of the entire Financial sector.
The Federal Reserve should get our interest rates down to ZERO, or less, and we should then start to refinance our debt. INTEREST COST COULD BE BROUGHT WAY DOWN, while at the same time substantially lengthening the term. We have the great currency, power, and balance sheet…..
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2019
Zero or less….have you ever studied Finance and Economics and seen what happens when a currency becomes worthless? Not a pretty picture.
I support President Trump, but I can’t recall a veto on any of the many Porkulus bills he has signed.
I understand his likely calculus. Pump money into the economy, show he can work with both political party’s, and get the economy moving. Nothing is perfect. I get it.
But this will likely be frittered away like the Obama $900 Billion surplus. POTUS continues to not hold Congress’ feet to the fire. Corona virus Bill number one was 50% pork? Or more? Ridiculous. There is always an emergency & a reluctance to veto, deliver a targeted bill, focus. No, we get Pork City.
The definition of an Infrastructure Bill are union jobs, blue collar jobs. Democrats should support that. But they’ll hang an unlimited number of baubles & ornaments to choke a cow. SO VETO IT!!!
They’ll add …
Broadband rural access – not really critical.
Green initiatives.
Community centers.
School projects – fund them locally!!
$2 Trillion in funding will really end up being essentially worth under $1 Trillion.
Why not specify – UP FRONT – the specific projects to be funded?
AND WHAT IS THE LOCAL MATCHING FIGURE??
I disagree with your opinion on broadband. Otherwise, bravo!
LikeLike
Infrastructure programs were used before – read on
With near-zero interest rates, now is the time to consider a $2 trillion direct ***infrastructure program to rebuild U.S. roads, highways, airports, bridges, tunnels and technology networks.
On this day in 1935, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signs an executive order creating the Works Progress Administration (WPA).The WPA was just one of many Great Depression relief programs created.
The New Deal was a series of programs and projects instituted during the Great Depression by President Franklin D. Roosevelt that aimed to restore prosperity to Americans. When Roosevelt took office in 1933, he acted swiftly to stabilize the economy and provide jobs and relief to those who were suffering. Over the next eight years, the government instituted a series of experimental New Deal projects and programs, such as the CCC, the WPA, the TVA, the SEC and others. Roosevelt’s New Deal fundamentally and permanently changed the U.S. federal government by expanding its size and scope—especially its role in the economy.
I just don’t see that needed at this point, just let us get back to work at this point would job one.
If this particular President (I would not trust any other previous one) is proposing this, then I trust he knows how to cover or otherwise mitigate the debt burden without breaking the system or punishing future generations.
Remember – 0% interest.
Most importantly it would kick this virus-stalled economy into a high gear because of the tremendous need for and mobilization of workers, equipment, steel, concrete, pipe/culvert and other materials.
Widen the 2 lane interstates into 3 lane interstates.
That’s why they rush it through in the middle of the night.
Why not slow the roll? If they won’t – VETO IT, MR. PRESIDENT!!
What happened to a mandatory online 3-day review?
Thank you thank you finally someone said what I’ve been screaming about for years. Need a 3rd lane for big trucks only.Separate the trucks from the 4 wheel waterheads cause nothing ever good comes of running together. Two different size vehicles moving at two different rates of speed in the same direction sharing two lanes sucks.Make it $1000 fine for anything with less than 5 axles to be in that truck lane.
Spending has been out of hand for a long time now.
My concern is not the Green New Deal getting through in this Bill. My concern is the Dem pork such as money for mail voting, illegal immigration, etc. being added to the Bill. OANN is still finding hidden pork that the Dems put in the $2 Trillion Bill.
That’s why they rush it through in the middle of the night.
Why not slow the roll? If they won’t – VETO IT, MR. PRESIDENT!!
What happened to a mandatory online 3-day review?
Do we end up calling this the Wuhan – MSM Hysteria virus?
And Paul Sperry notes a few more months with the economy shut down, we may get shortages & inflation.
Although these people are hedging their bets, they are destroying their credibility while PT will be given credit for saving 175,000 lives. I loved that he started letting these “good doctors” take the questions. It’s their pandemic, let them answer those questions.
President Trump will make a great big beautiful pitcher of lemonade out of this and the Democrats and media are going to pay for it.
They are both active in the Clinton foundation. No matter which door you open, there are Obama maggots inside. Really like Dr Ben’s thoughts about tent cities for the homeless and the timing is perfect. Add in the bridges and highways and President Trump will have made some chicken soup out of chicken feathers. Just no pork sandwiches on the side please!
Sperry should hold his fire. If these other major cities become hot spots, 100,000 will be a picnic. I hope it doesn’t happen and they don’t copy NY.
I don’t know how many are in my situation or similar, 69 years old and now going to have to get a job, if possible. But I have been looking into getting a welding certification. So, if there is a lot of construction, then that would be good for people who need to work, and still can work.
Americans like to build stuff anyway.
I hope it works but we know there is no such thing as ‘shovel-ready’ projects and it takes many months before infrastructure money finds it’s way into the economy. Plans & drawings then bids must be made and contracts awarded according to regs. But if anyone can light a fire under bureaucracy it is Trump and he’ll have plenty of backing.
As much as I’m tired of the word ‘paradigm’ I think we’ve entered a new one.
It took PT’s ACE to build a 2900 bed hospital in three days. Let’s see what happens.
Here’s my hunch: Trump’s going to spend whatever he wants because this is never going to be paid back.
We’ll keep America afloat with bailouts. That’ll work for a while. Then he’ll put millions of unemployed people to work building the unfrastructure. In the end we make it through the crisis & have new infrastructure to show for it.
Then we discount all of our losses from what we owe China, confiscate the fortunes of high level narco & sex traffickers, end the Fed, eliminate the income tax, default on our debt & move to the gold standard.
Ask yourself this….who would you rather have take us through a National bankruptcy, than Donald Trump?
It’s like the book Catch-22, when the pilot Orr who’d crashed 6 times, asked Yosarrian “Can you think of anyone you’d rather crash with?”
🙂 🙂 🙂 🙂 🙂 🙂
6 smiles!
Yep I’ll be jumped for this but I gotta say it: President Franklin D. Trump.
The bill passed last week was actually for $6 trillion when you count the Feds refilling their financial reserves. This added $4 trillion would make increase our national debt by $10 trillion. Also, Pelosi would add all sorts of fluff, including law changes that would allow the Democrats to stuff the ballot boxes in November to defeat Trump.
Everyone has this fear about ballot laws, solar crap etc. POTUS didn’t give i it to her in the last bill, he won’t in the next.
when you have a magic wand, why not use it? great time to do infrastructure when everyone is quarantined at home. looks like we’ll be playing $monopoly$ this weekend so i can teach the kids how the economy works. In fact, we’ll get several additional monopoly board games so we’ll have even more $$$ to play with.
Jobs Jobs Jobs!
All paid for by we the taxpayers taxpayers taxpayers!
Didn’t we get soaked for $787 billion here awhile back for “infrastructure”?
Yes, by Obozo, this is President Trump. There is a difference.
Explain the difference.
Public infraastructure construction is an enormous source of corruption.
Remember the california “train to nowhere” !!! Total cost kept increasing to $77 billion, with no functioning transportation yet. But there has been lots of ‘buddies’ get lots of money, though.
Note, just $5 Billion could buy fifty MILLION hours – 50,000,000 hours – of actual civil engineer work at $100/hour !!!
Generally, the dems get to reap the benefits of corruption, ‘donations’, bribes, minority contracts, wymens set asides, ‘teaming companies’ and the like. Maybe PDJT wants to get Republicans in in the corruption to build a hillary-like shadow government team?
I say we spend 10 trillion. Seriously. Why stop at 4 trillion. If we can get 4 trillion at zero interest, why not 10 trillion. Or 20 trillion? If we get the money at zero interest and all we ever pay on the national debt is interest, it actually costs us nothing. As someone said, why don’t we refi. the whole debt?
At what point does national debt. start to be painful. We thought 10 trillion would be painful. Each time we increase the debt by a trillion, we say the sky is falling. When does the sky fall?
At some point, the infrastructure must be rebuilt. It is crumbling. 2 trillion will not make a dent in it. You can figure 1 trillion is going to be lining some pockets and pure pork. The pure inefficiency of the government overseeing the bids and projects means billions of dollars wasted. Union labor will be very costly.
The only way to do it without spending 20 trillion, would be to get the military to actually do it. Army corps. of engineers and Navy/marine seabees. Yes, I know if civilians did it, it would employ lots of people. But it will still employ lots of people because private businesses will be supplying the various materials and equipment. Let POTUS Trump cut through all the red tape like he has with the FDA and we could get this done quickly. Get private corps. to retool to supply the parts and equipment quickly.
Never been a better time to build. Practically 0%! Timing is everything. This could happen sooner than we think! Like, before the election sooner than we think.
Great time to refinance the home too with mortgage rates expected to hit 2% I thought 3.7% locked was a deal! America is Going to Come Back Bigger and Better Than Ever!
In my lifetime I hope.
Another trillion here….another trillion there….so basically our money is quickly becoming worthless. And near zero interest rates prove it. Very sad news.
Our money will be worth more than anyone else’s. Other countries may never recover.
When reading the comments it seems that many people are simply commenting on the headline rather than the text of the article.
If this infrastructure project can be funded by foreign investment into the US bond market at little to no interest it seems like great solution.
“The U.S. dollar is in high demand as countries and international investors seek the security of U.S. bonds. As a result, the value of the dollar is high – which has the negative impact of making our exported products more expensive.
However, this investment demand scenario provides an opportunity to sell bonds, take investment dollars with near-zero interest, and then use the funding to work on internal economic expansion offsetting the challenges of a high dollar values on exports.”
Im not opposed to the money, seems like people smarter than I have a plan that could work. I specifically don’t trust Congress to implement it in a method that helps the non- politically connected.
well after PT ordered the topping off of the strategic petroleum reserve due to the low oil prices i figure he has a plan to save the country more money.more winning coming up.
If you owe the bank $100 that’s your problem. If you owe the bank $100 million, that’s the bank’s problem.
– J. Paul Getty
“My main purpose in life is to keep winning. And the reason for that is simple: If I don’t win, I don’t get to fight the next battle.
– Donald J. Trump
“Trump: Surviving at the Top, Page 13.”
Congress will simply choose winners and losers like usual. I don’t like this. It’s just going to be more looting by the uniparty. And honestly the airports can screw off and pay for upgrades themselves.
No one can fault the President in overseeing the built up of extraordinary medical supplies to hospitals and economic disbursements to businesses and employees, but what if the number of deaths are significantly less than their models project? President Trump will then be questioned about whether the tremendous cost was justified. Take New York and New Jersy out of the mix, than the number of deaths over the next 15 days don’t appear to be that numerous. I mean California presently has 149 deaths and Washington has 210 deaths (see RealClearPolitics chart).I thought these states are so called hotspots and are ahead of the curve. How many USA deaths will occur in the US in the next 15 days? Maybe not that many and President Trump and his experts will look as if they overreacted and destroyed the economy in the process. This could cost President Trump the election.
Or their collective foresight and actions STOPPED what could have been a major disaster. We are now ready for the next ‘pandemic’. He will play it either way as a win. Remember, he owns the downside.
You may be right Yadent, but as President Trump likes to say, we will see what happens. One thing is clear, both the Senate and House bought into Trump’s plan, except for that one Congressman from Kentucky.
You know yadent, you may be right. He certainly showcased the medical experts today, not to mention that Congress unanimously bought into his deal. He has a lot of cover. He needs to pivot to destroying the globalists and bring back manufacturing to the USA. He has the money to do so.
I don’t know 1 Trump supporter who will even entertain the notion of wavering. Not 1.
Seriously, have you not figured it out yet. It doesn’t matter about trying to beat them at their mental game. Trump changes the game by always putting America first. They will turn everything sour. So, why do you bother giving them attention
Go big or go home……….my kids and grand-kids will appreciate it. Or not.
And make the Red Chinese pay for it.#NEVERHUGACHICOM
This actually should be OK if Trump is doing it. The problem with previous administrations efforts at this is you repave a mile of road that should cost $400,000 but because of all the hands in the til it costs $40,000,000. Just like when he came into office and reworked the cost of the new Air Force 1 being built, He knows what this stuff should cost and won’t put up with skyhigh prices.
Sundance on top of the news. Thanks to our transformational President who turns every opportunity and emergency into gold for American citizens. Note jonhabart’s good eye above (March 31, 2020 at 8:13 pm).
“Many people are simply commenting on the headline rather than the text of the article.
If this infrastructure project can be funded by foreign investment into the US bond market at little to no interest it seems like great solution.
Heard this idea floated a few days ago on a podcast. Can’t remember which one. The main points being discussed were outside work environment (safer considering wuflu), getting workers back into employment (overall economic benefit to country/people) and infrastructure does need upgrading.
Further benefit is having a President who is a builder and knows how to get things built on time, under budget and has the power to cut the red tape.
The country can’t remain stopped waiting for the end of covid-19.
One benefit not discussed would be that every person put back into work would not be drawing from the current relief package. The current package pays sit around money, the infrastructure bill would be paying for work and tangible assets.
Infrastructure is NOT an enumerated power assigned to Our federal government by Our States in Our Constitution.
Isn’t infrastructure supposed to be on of the Dems babies? I don’t know, I’m willing to give PDJT the benefit of the doubt on this one. It would put people to work and we need the infrastructure improvements.Infrastructure is not sexy and I’m not sure much needed mass improvements will ever get done otherwise.
The chances of a clean bill on this are less than zero. Even if Pollyanna was right, what’s that, about $17,000 worth of spending per person? Is the money behind door number one or door number three? Even Howie Mandel would be screaming “No Deal!”
If a Democrat were proposing this we would be up in arms…
Yes, because they are all corrupt and can’t be trusted.
Former President Obama’s shovel ready jobs did not work out too well. I would have my doubts about Democrats getting it done.
Don’t know why everyone is bitching. He said he would do this before we elected him. Did you all read the end of Sundance’s comment? “Only if the pork is left out”. America needs it and there is no better time than now. Jobs, the Chinese Virus, low interest rate, and shove up it the Dem’s as$. He is not doing it to line his pockets like all before him. Hell, he donates his salary. He just wants to make America Wealthy Again!
How long will it take to cut through the red tape to even begin working on these infrastructure projects? Three months, three years?
I personally do not believe this will ever happen. The Democrats will just makes huge asses out of themselves trying to get goodies for themselves and end up getting Trump elected.
MMT?
Yikes.
MMT?
Yikes.
I’m good bro.
