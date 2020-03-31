President Trump Proposes $2 Trillion Infrastructure Investment….

Earlier today President Trump re-emphasized a point he has made previously; with near-zero interest rates, now is the time to consider a $2 trillion direct infrastructure program to rebuild U.S. roads, highways, airports, bridges, tunnels and technology networks.

The U.S. dollar is in high demand as countries and international investors seek the security of U.S. bonds. As a result, the value of the dollar is high – which has the negative impact of making our exported products more expensive.

However, this investment demand scenario provides an opportunity to sell bonds, take investment dollars with near-zero interest, and then use the funding to work on internal economic expansion offsetting the challenges of a high dollar values on exports.

President Trump clarified at his press conference today the objective of an infrastructure bill would be based on real, substantive improvements; and he would not support any investment toward the ridiculous schemes within the green new deal.

America First !