FBI Busts Brooklyn Man With “Stash” of 80,000 of N95 Masks….

I’m not exactly sure what the federal violation is considering the man was selling the face masks; but the FBI determined he was ‘hoarding’ his supply, and arrested him for price gouging. The FBI confiscated 80,000 face masks from his “stash” of supplies.
New York – Baruch Feldheim, 43, is facing charges of assault and making false statements to the feds on Sunday outside his Borough Park home where he allegedly peddled and stored massive amounts of N95 respirator masks, federal officials said.
Feldheim is also accused of price-gouging. On March 18, he’s suspected of selling a New Jersey doctor about 1,000 of the masks for $12,000, a markup of roughly 700 percent, authorities said.
[…] Two days later, the suspected hoarder received a gigantic shipment at his home of about eight pallets of face masks.
FBI agents then staked out his house, first noticing empty boxes of N95 masks outside.
On Sunday, they said they witnessed “multiple instances” of people approaching Feldheim’s residence and walking away with what appeared to be medical supplies.
[…] Following Feldheim’s arrest, the FBI on Monday night raided a warehouse on Pennsylvania Avenue in an industrial section of Linden, NJ, that housed Feldhim’s suspected stash of 80,000 masks, a source said. (more)
He was charged with “assault” for not covering his mouth when he coughed. That’s interesting. Additionally, assuming he legally ordered and received the face masks, I wonder what price or markup would have been ok with the feds?
I personally don’t care for opportunity sellers like this but it’s a few country, or used to be. This isn’t right. If we need masks THIS bad please arrest hospital administrators who choose bonuses over preparedness.
If he had a business license and had a history of paying sales tax ok. If not, too bad, so sad. Should just be a local business license/tax issue, but with the federal hoarding stuff, oh my.
Back in the not-so-old days, i.e. thirty years ago, hospitals bought IV saltwater bags for a buck, and charged patients $20. Ten cent acetaminophen was billed at $3. A $1000 titanium hip replacement was jacked up to $4000.
I suspect this guy’s DC lobbying budget is less than the Healthcare Industry’s. Never forget that we have the best government money can buy!
that hospital markup was so the hospitals could treat all the non-paying patients that our politicians forced they to treat. you have a problem take it up with our wonderful vote buying politicians.
And helps pay for the malpractice insurance as well.
Everybody is out to make a buck!
They’re going right out the back door of every New York/New Jersey hospital. One hospital in NYC went from using 30,000 masks/week to 300,000 masks/week!
To befair, there is a kinda pandemic thang going round…might the hysteria not increase usage tenfold?
Plus staff supplying kith and kin…
“He was charged with “assault” for not covering his mouth when he coughed.”
And yet the two bit thugs in Seattle have learned that spitting on a cop earns them an immediate “get out of jail free” card from the local prosecutor…because it wouldn’t be safe for them to be put into jail?!
Vikingmon, I was charged with a “projectile missile” for sticking the bird out my car window once. And charged with “assault of a police officer” for dropping a breathalyzer tube from my mouth. Both charges dropped- but still. Cops will do whatever if they aren’t honorable
“Cops will do whatever if they aren’t honorable”
They get paid to write up bogus charges against you. You have to pay to clear yourself of bogus charges.
Sort of like being a politician or corrupt prosecutor. There are never any personal consequences for your personal ineptitude and/or malfeasance.
“if they aren’t honorable…”
Which the VAST majority of them ARE quite honorable but it gets a little old to constantly have people treating you like Sh*t for simply doing your job, especially when that job involves things that most people cannot even imagine having to deal with!
And yes, I know they “signed up for it” but most of them signed up because they felt a calling to make a positive difference in their community…not because they were hoping to be have some drunk spit a breathalyzer tube at them!
Damn! You must have cabin fever- jumping to conclusions like that. Good day madam
No, I have a family full of first responders and I KNOW the crap they deal with all the time!!
But you don’t know what happened to me- yet you accused me of spitting on a cop?? Major cabin fever. My dad is FBI in Fl. I have a lots of extended family members who are cops and firemen. I did EMT rotations for a month myself. Calm down Becky
I’m calling bullshit — you sound like a drama queen who wants attention.
Your terrible experience(s) combined with a family full of good guys, huh? I’m sure you learned your vapid, banal, ingrained disrespect for law enforcement from your family members, too….
But, that’s just my opinion.
1st generation from Cuba, and your Dad is FBI. You might want to douse your pants…
From you Gravatar profile: http://en.gravatar.com/barbieleggs
Barbielegs, huh?
He’s full of crap — drama queen wanting some attention, in my humble opinion.
Our first responders are taking more crap than ever before; I cannot believe we still have people brave enough, and dedicated enough, to put up with a$$holes like him for the sorry pay we give them.
My hat is off to our law enforcement officers who still stand firm on the Thin Blue Line Between Freedom and Anarchy — God Bless Them!!
Please relay my gratitude and respect to your family members who protect and defend us every day.
Don’t let them get your goat…..the past few months there’s been a significant uptick in the numbers of “anti-American/cop haters/America sucks” types of posters showing up here. And this used to be such a friendly-family kind of place 😉
I suppose the America haters have gotten wise to how effective we must be in supporting President Trump and America as The Great Shining City on the Hill.
Hang in there — we cannot lose!
In decades long passed, police and fire were not highly desirable jobs in my major city because the salary was horrible for dangerous and at times disgusting situations. Men like in my family took because there wasn’t anything else, not really for the chance to serve, truth be known. Past 3 decades, there’s a wait list, a long one. For the chance to serve?
You never stated whether or not you were intoxicated, therefore it’s natural to assume if you’re taking a breathalyzer then you must have been drinking a bit too much.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hear ya, Marc. I did say the charges were dropped. But ur correct, I never said any details. It was 2009, UF won the football and basketball championships. Every cop on duty was instructed to bring 10 ppl to jail. I was just unlucky, which is why I was let out ROR and charges were dropped the first day in court. 👍🏼
Wow! What can you say?
A lot of states are doing that now.
Are these the Hospital back door masks the President was referring too ? Why is it the Fan Belt Inspectors can arrest this man for this while letting the deep state actors walk from charges this man will spend time in prison for ? Any frogman or swat involved in this ?
LikeLiked by 4 people
They brought in Ghostbusters and they got slimed.
You mean the hospital thefts the local police couldn’t find?
Well, they didn’t arrest him for stealing them, so I assume he legally obtained them.
LikeLiked by 7 people
There are laws that can be activated by local, state or federal executive orders that punish price gouging during disasters, for example on necessities like gasoline and bottled water when hurricanes hit.
If PDJT issued an EO on N95 mask pricing for general-public sales, the seller is probably stuck. Absent this order, the seller was just meeting consumer demand at a mutually-agreeable price point. For his customers, masks were desirable, but not truly essential.
I’d assume as a Floridian, you’d be against price gouging, such as $10/gallon gas after major hurricanes. This is the same idea, hoarding masks to then sell at exorbitant prices while knowing healthcare workers are in need of those masks in his own city.
That guy is a scumbag taking advantage of people’s fears and needs.
True, but it’s certainly not a federal crime. The assault charge is definitely BS. Probably because they don’t really bave a case. Will be interesting to see what happens
Maybe he tried to actually spit on a Fed. I doubt it but we’ll have to see if the courts care about a violation of a Trump E.O.
How can he get all these masks when the hospitals are falling short?
I wonder how much the Feds will charge hospitals and doctors for this guys masks?
How much did they charge in the impeachment sham?!
President trump said to not rise the prices in the conference
It wasn’t the price-gouging that got him. He was trying to get his kids into college.
And he wouldn’t promise not to attend services.
Wrong hill.
They’re letting rapists and robbers out of prison to make room for preachers and people whose property the FBI wants to appropriate. He’s sleezy for not selling them at a fair price, but that doesn’t give the Feds the right to confiscate his property.
Nobody is condoning rapists and robbers out of jail, in fact we are all complaining that the Dems are doing these things. That doesn’t let this guy off the hook.
The media is furious that President Trump said some medical equipment may be getting stolen, saying he’s making things up. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said exactly the same thing. No problem when he addresses these concerns though.
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/the-media-is-furious-that-president-trump-said-some-medical-equipment-may-be-getting-stolen-saying-hes-making-things-up-new-york-governor-andrew-cuomo-said-exactly-the-same-thing-no-problem-when/
So I wonder if a guy worked for the DOJ and did something like this on the side would they actually arrest one of their own?
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
In all fairness it was on Sunday and I couldn’t get to a regular doc.
So, the mistake this guy made was not using the masks in a plot to overthrow POTUS Trump.
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Assuming he bought the masks legally, I wonder how fast he was able to offload the masks(instead of just sitting on them) and get them to the doctors who needed them, bypassing the bureaucracy that was withholding supplies from the doctors.
Another possible source if the masks weren’t purchased legally.
Nolte: Reports of Mask Theft Were Not Controversial Until Trump Brought It Up
https://www.breitbart.com/the-media/2020/03/30/reports-mask-theft-not-controversial-trump-brought-up/
If he purchased these legally, this is just supply and demand. This is his property. If he was selling them, he was not hoarding them.
This seems more like gestapo tactics, IMO.
We are paying the fbi huge salaries to load trucks? Guess it keeps em from making hoaxes.
Many kids need xtra money, which is far more cost effective,
Give your teens a mask & put em to work!
$12 doesn’t sound crazy. What are they normally sold for? What is wrong with warehousing a product until you find a buyer? Who wants to bet he’s a white Deplorable?
I bought two for $12 at Lowe’s in early February. Though I got R95s instead of N95s, they are actually more protective than N95s but not in the way that’s relevant to the coronavirus. The store was out of the N95 masks.
Cut up a vacuum cleaner bag, HEPA standard, insert it snugly into a cheap dust facepiece. You might want to add a valve made from a floppy rubber disk and a disk with a hole.
LikeLike
LikeLike
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/president-donald-j-trump-will-not-tolerate-price-gouging-hoarding-critical-supplies-needed-combat-coronavirus/
“This includes the action of hoarding unnecessary quantities of items for the purpose of selling them above the fair market value.
This action is authorized under the Defense Production Act, which allows the President to prohibit the hoarding of needed resources.”
How do you sell above market?
Could someone define a “suspected stash”?
Anything you have that the govt wants.
A classic case, “Of ‘it fell off the truck’, meeting the ‘back door’ before it met the ‘back door’.”
It is the old, “It ‘fell off the ‘truck’ before it went ‘through the back door’ BS.
Brave new world. . .capitalism and coughing w/o covering your mouth are now illegal and you can go to jail for expressing religious freedom. Reckon’ he’ll get the death penalty. Probably a lot of people that would pay $12 a mask but the doc probably got the volume discount. FBI will have to keep the masks for evidence so they will sit in a warehouse unused. I’m sure they will follow the trail up the supply chain and find the Chinese.
I wonder if this was what POTUS was referring to? He said New York had a sudden surge in orders from 10,000 to 300,000. He may be the front man for a very large con!
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
$12 per mask is price gouging? If this guy had been selling these to the military, he could have been getting $1000per mask with no visits from the corrupt FBI.
He just didn’t sell to the right buyer.
A classic case, “Of ‘it fell off the truck’, meeting the ‘back door’ before it met the ‘front door’.”
It is the old, “It ‘fell off the ‘truck’ before it went ‘through the back door’ BS.
Not sure of all of the details, but whatever they are, equal justice under the law should be applied across the board. Oh wait, William Barr is AG… never-mind, my bad.
“The FBI confiscated 80,000 face masks from his “stash” of supplies.”
The FBI? Since when did they earn our trust and confidence back.
Sounds like a lot, right?
“selling a New Jersey doctor about 1,000 of the masks”
Well that is only 80 transactions, if you have 80,000. Were they stolen masks?
“the suspected hoarder”
I thought the definition of “hoarder” was someone who gathered up, but never got rid of anything?
I think this is all for show, since that damning report concerning their WIDESPREAD FISA abuse was released on 30 MARCH 2020
Guess the broker didn’t phone in time
https://www.forbes.com/sites/daviddisalvo/2020/03/30/i-spent-a-day-in-the-coronavirus-driven-feeding-frenzy-of-n95-mask-sellers-and-buyers-and-this-is-what-i-learned/#6f3da59456d4
250 million masks left the country in 1 day according to that article for other countries around the world. The biggest problem was hospitals in the USA didn’t show proof they could pay/funding. As always, the USA’s medical system is built on air. 1 hospital can’t purchase a thing if it doesn’t know how to charge an insurance company. And since most insurers (except BCBS) are saying free everything for COVID19 patients there’s absolutely no ICD9 or ICD10 coding for a mask and no $ amount that will get paid back to the hospital.They should put out a sign “donations welcome”. Here’s where big politics come to play – hospitals want access to the “goodie” room and that means congressional dollars pouring in to each one unfettered, unstopping, for anything. That’s where this “crisis” is heading – National Healthcare because the hospitals after this won’t be able to go back to the way they were in the past – they’ll need to be “nationalized”. First it will be state run and then when that goes under because of insolvency, they’ll be federalized for lack of buying power in a pandemic. This will be the major change. Private vs. Gov’t run hospitals that can order “masks” because they won’t need an icd9/icd10 code for insurance purposes.
Just a late night thought piece.
“Gov’t run hospitals that can order “masks” because they won’t need an icd9/icd10 code for insurance purposes.”
Nowadays that is the first thing they want to see, as well as “make sure you bring your insurance cards” for every medical visit – even if nothing changed and you have been there 20+ times before. BHO vastly expanded codes (by thousands) for reimbursement. Some of them were brought to light by our republican lawmakers in Washington that also may have had medical licenses.
For example, the code for being bitten by a turtle. There were about five codes for being bitten by a bird. It depended on what kind or species of bird it was.
“Just a late night thought piece.”
There is some valuable information in there that I am sure some other Treepers with knowledge of other facets of “medical billing” will be able to. BHO and his devious throngs of Satanically inspired henchpeople have seeded landmines into our Republic that will take years to resolve – just like the lifetime [activist] judicial appointments he made.
If he obtained them legally, he should be able to sell them for whatever he wants. They are arbitrarily taking away our rights under the whole “national emergency” excuse. Not a fan of people doing this or reselling toilet paper etc. for ridiculous amounts. But it’s free enterprise. Free country and all that. Or was.
LikeLiked by 2 people
On Laura Ingraham’s FNC show this evening, there was a segment with former Gov. Mike Huckabee and Dinesh D’Sousa, Mr D’Sousa said that “the left is using this virus as a pretext to deprive us of our Constitutional rights”. (paraphrasing- quote is from memory)
Holy!
Did he steal them? If he did not why could the Feds not purchase them from him?
Baruch Hussein Feldheim?
The real question is, how much are the FBI agents going to sell them for?
And……How did they suspect him?
Did they complete their FISA paperwork for him?
Wait…….Never mind…..
Unfortunately, It appears the feds real purpose is to keep as many average Americans as possible from acquiring these masks.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The G-Men always get their man…well unless their man is also a G-Man
Struk Stroke Smirk is a (D)-Man
How does one get 8 pallets worth of masks right now? 🤔
The guy should’ve just charged 8% sales tax, plastic bag tax and a big gulp face mask surcharge instead. 😁
Beware you toilet paper hoarders, the feds be watching you too. 😄
Maybe he paid 11.00$ a piece for them? Just let me know when they prosecute Comey, Mueller, Lynch, and McCabe. “The nerve”. All they did was try to take down a President.
It’s amazing how many stashs of masks are out there!
He sold them for 12/each. They’re 6/ea at Home Depot in my town.
Ironic the FBI comes to the rescue of all those heroic medical professionals that are in the national spotlight AT THE SAME TIME we find out they’ve been using FISA applications for toilet paper for 5 years.
Ahoy!! Brilliant commenters, In your many thoughtful postings,
Help spread the sharing of respected superior knowledge
BY DOUBLE SPACING after EACH TWO SENTENCES.
When effectively pontificating, Avoid the haste of chug a lug text chunks,
Let the the slow and older thinkers ruminate on your brilliance, a bite at a time.
Bite or nibble?🤔🤔😊🤗
Remember one byte is two nibbles🤔🤗😊
This gouging crime is a new one to me. I thought it was Capitalism?
https://www.hhs.gov/about/news/2020/03/25/hhs-implements-president-trumps-hoarding-prevention-executive-order.html
Recall Trump hinting at a problem with masks being sent to New York, massive numbers of masks?
I was figuring the mafia tapped into it.
My one visit to New York & the JK Javits Center, I got an earful about unions & the mafia.
The dishonorable FBI can not or will not bust a crooked federal employee referred for criminal prosecution but waste no time to swoop in to bust a guy selling masks. No trust, no confidence in these FBI mobsters.
comes out to 12.00 a mask.
Hospitals charge more than that for a band aide or an aspirin
So, when hospitals run short on these masks because sleazebags like this Feldheim guy are buying them all up to resell at 5 to 10x markup, who will y’all blame? POTUS signed an E.O. to prevent that from happening but now we’re upset because Trump’s own DoJ is doing the job he ordered them to do.
It is okay to respectfully disagree with the author of this site, right?
The problem is nobody should be selling secondary market of these masks to the open public when hospitals are in short supply, and price gouging to boot, a significant mark-up compared to pre-pandemic. The supplier should be contracting with either the government or the hospitals, not some Joe Schmo in Brooklyn who wants to make a quick buck. Maybe the supplier should be looked at as well as the transaction.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Would I do that, I hope not, but if he had to resupply his cost would be higher.
The market is desperate because it’s life or death. He is putting healthcare workers at risk or patients at risk as the healthcare workers are not going to be exposed in order to save the patients. This is completely unethical, and the DOJ has already issued a decree on this in the time of the pandemic.
This is an example of the worst of capitalism. The entire world is suffering from the Wuhan flu in one way or another, and the sooner things are working, not black market bullcrap like this, then the faster we can get back to real business.
Remember those gas station owners who price gouged after 9-11? They were shamed out of business. One happened here in my town, boy was he sorry.
There are many industries where you have to be licensed in the industry before you can buy wholesale supplies. I imagine face masks could be added to that list.
So were the masks that were hoarded/stolen, just ones that medical professionals needed?
Because the Surgeon General has been suggesting that the general populace really doesn’t need them anyway. On 2/29/20 Jerome Adams stated that they weren’t effective at stopping coronovirus.
So I suppose if we’re following government orders and cowering in our homes until May, perhaps that sketchy truck-full might actually be a victim-less crime.
Funny how it seems much of the rest of the world finds enough masks and is wearing them…
Why not us? And shouldn’t “essential” jobs require them in this pandemic?
Perhaps its time to stop listening for direction, and just make our own 60-70% effective fabric DIY ones.
You don’t know what his offense was-really?
On March 23rd, President Trump signed Section 4512 of the Defense Production Act banning price gouging and hoarding. This man was not running a business, he was storing and selling these much needed masks from his home. You have to not only have a business license to do this, you need to be operating in a designated business district.
These sell for as little as .25 cents each on Amazon. But you think this man selling them for $12 each to scared people is Ok. Unbelievable.
Correction-$10.96 for a box of 10. Of course stores are sold out.
they are his property. it is up to him to determine what he wants to sell them for. saying you don’t like the price, and using government violence to take them from him is wrong,
define “gouging”? what is something really worth, if the supply is down and demand is up? why are you allowing the government to set prices…for anything? is that a function the constitution allows the government to have?
define “hoarding”? at what point does the government get to decide “you’ve got too much of that, we’re taking it”? again, please point to the part of the constitution that says the government gets to determine these things.
Okay, let’s jack up the price to this black market bozo’s liking on his precious masks. WE will pay for it one way or another. The less supplies are not where they are needed, the longer we stay in sequester. And if the price skyrockets, it will be paid either on the taxpayer’s dime or by increase in healthcare costs.
