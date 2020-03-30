Lt. General Semonite Discusses Coronavirus Mitigation Effort…

Beware of Lt. Gen. Todd Semonite. A review of his social media shows a strong political alignment with team “resistance“. The head of the Army Corps of Engineers appears with Martha MacCallum to discuss his efforts within the COVID-19 response team.
Sounds like an A** HOLE 🕳
Did everyone actually watch this or is everyone just commenting on comments? He said he was very proud to be part of the team, starting at the top with President Trump and Pence, all the way down. Very complimentary of FEMA, DOD, Governors, Mayors, etc. His biggest concern isn’t the ability to create hospitals, it’s to staff them all
He is probably right.
We shall see where his political ideology stands. I’m very suspicious, his body language was telling a different story.
I’m suspicious of everyone in government and this guy may just be another in a long line deserving it. Time will tell.
Having watched the whole video, I kept waiting for what was creating all the comments and just didn’t hear it.
Regardless of how this guy turns out, it sure is amazing how quickly we can build additional hospitals in our country when the top of the leadership says, get this done. NOW.
Gotta Love #TrumpSpeed!
Agreed Bucky. I’m just suspicious of most, it’s nature of the beast. 💁🏻♀️
I listened during Martha McCallum. He’s quite the cheerleader. I pray he’s a good guy. He has an important role.
I watched it in it’s entirety. Before seeing this post or knowing anything else about him I suspected he was team swamp resistance. He, not prompted on more than one occasion, praised Andrew Cuomo and, even more curiously, Bill DeBlasio. He said a few things to me that were A off and B overtly praising of those doing the least to assist.
My take away was that he was a democrat trying to keep his job but minimize as much as possible the efforts of this administration. No he did not overtly critique the administrations efforts but he was very willing to share the credit with every democrat he could think of. It reminded me of Dr. Fauci’s Sunday talk show appearance where he praised the “window of opportunity” Nancy Pelosi spoke of (or provided) I can’t remember which one he used. Him and Gen. Semonite seem like they are not fully on board but do not want to so much as to get side lined during this pandemic. I suspect in the “after action” report Nancy Pelosi is already touting both of these men will step forward with subtle but clear criticism of the handling of this pandemic by this president.
He may well be part of the Resistance. I absolutely respect Sundances expertise in performing backgrounds on political characters of all persuasions.
I watched and listened carefully. I did not detect any code words or any body language or any obfuscation in his replies to McCallums questions.
LtG Semonite appeared (to me) to be focused strictly on the mission to which he was assigned to carry out. McCallum gave him an opening to criticize his superiors (assume that includes the President) by asking Semonite if he thought about what more he might have done if he had been afforded an earlier start, and given more advanced notice to accomplish the task. He conspicuously but politely swatted that trap away, and stayed zeroed in on simply describing the task he was given and how his team pulled it off.
I don’t know his issues with the President, but IMHO this LTG showed no disrespect to his CIC in this particular interview.
This resistance business will never end until Bondo Barr starts putting people in prison.
Exactly! Can you imagine this guy stabbing President Obama in the back publicly like that? Never happen because they feared terrible and instant retribution and they don’t fear it now!
Obama probably installed him. Obama polluted every government agency with his kind of people. He restructured the military.
I think it’s safe to say the entire U.S. government is Resistance.
So how did Obama do it? Clinton did it, too. How’s come Pres Trump can’t reshape the departments with patriots?
So what I heard was, this resistance business will never end.
When President Trump talks about the Army Corps of Engineers I get a feeling that it is like when he talks about the leader of China. He is saying nice things but there is much more under the surface. It’s just a feeling. It maybe that I remember the New Orleans mess and their group was always attached to that.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Remember We Build the Wall built wall segments that the Army Corp of Engineers wouldn’t touch- segments the Engineers said were impossible to build walls on because of physical factors. The Corp includes folks who don’t push the envelope.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Growl, but they sure push the pay envelopes !!
Cut those regs and sell their equipment cheap – to Fisher Sand and Gravel.
LT gen. Semonite…we are on to you. You suck! We see you.
Looking at you too, Martha.
Ugh, Martha is a Me-Again wannabe.
Lt.General. I wonder how much he makes/yr. What his retirement package will be compared to someone that actually has to work?
Our great president just keeps exposing them to the sunlight for all of us to see. These evil people simply can’t help taking the bait.
And it is WILD to see this EVERY DAY!!!!!
It makes no sense how our military, institutions based on patriotism, honor, tradition, discipline, and chain of command, can be inhabited by or even spawn such lefty ideals and personnel. I’m bewildered.
Shyster, think “Obama”
Now, I’m not sure how this resistance social justice snowflake became head of the ACE, but Obama had eight excruciatingly long years to seed most government institutions with radicals and snowflakes
President Trump should have cleaned house on day one
No, he shouldn’t. He’s a master chess player and needs the masses to see how corrupt our entire government is.
Exposing is doing nothing if there are no consequences and the nation suffers.
Sometimes ignorance is bliss as opposed to the perpetual kick in the gut knowing the bad guys will never get punished and these people who are against us stay in power..
my problem with statement like yours..chooseamerica is more than 40 % of nation do not want see/ do not care how corrupt is government…after 38 months few big fishes should be in jail or Barr should be fired….but we will see after 10 days of darkness…
If one puts a uniform on a pig, it’s still a pig.
That includes if it is a white lab coat.
Very simply, all military rank above Colonel in the Army or Captain in the Navy are literally political appointees who require nomination by the military and approval by Congress. Today’s generals and admirals are hangovers from Obama. He also got rid of a lot of flag officers who didn’t toe the Obama line.
There is a fairly large percentage of “left leaning” or anti-trumper senior officers largely due to the purge by Barack Hussein Obama of Christian officers, any who disagreed with homosexuals being encouraged to join, women being forced into ground combat units or who generally were ideologically out of synch with His Highness. As such, I presumptively distrust any 3 or 4 star now serving as they only survived the purge by being “acceptable” to His Highness.
IMO the brass is corrupt. If you notice they are the bureaucrats that sit in the Pentagon and other places, nice desks, good money, great bennies. When they retire they get nice jobs with either defense corporations or research universities. I’ve worked with some. Very few are in the field with the rank and file. I am always troubled when the president raves on about the military because he doesn’t differentiate between the two.
Obama decimated our military! Give credit where credit is due.
Obama purged most of the good generals and replaced them with political hacks.
And Dr. Michael Savage was just about the only one repeatedly “sounding the alarm” about BHO’s nefarious scheme to undermine the military.
Yes he purged a lot of really good people, that was the only way he could bring his water carriers up the ramp of command. That is why he did it.. look at the incompetent mass running the Shytshow now.. there is actually a name for this kind of promotion, it’s called the Peter Principle
Good point, Michael. Obama did purge Generals big time. Research it.
Exactly!
The Uniform Code of Military Justice says any commissioned officer found to have used “contemptuous words” against the President may be court-martialed.
Why, that would be a morale boost to the good folks of this shut-down country, wouldn’t it?! I’m for it👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸
He credits Gov Cuomo for calling him and doesn’t mention President Trump’s orders????
Love how miss priss casually asks “do you wish you had been told to do all this 2 or 3 weeks ago, a month ago?” As if..
Fake news thinks we are so stupid.
Mouth breathing Martha never fails to disappoint.
Resistance eh!! Is this why the wall is taking so long????
And is this why the wall is a hundred miles inland from our real Border, leaving ranchers for 30 years at the mercy of these drug cartels?
Sundance is so reliable. It is so clear that this man is of a resistance nature, we Treepers cannot unsee it.
Please all, pass to others.
Gawd…the media is killing us! We got Sean Hannity in front of the naval hospital ship going on and on about the need for this to “combat” & “house” those dying from COVID-19 when that isn’t the truth at all. The ship is for relief from hospitals patients not CV-19.
Now the military … Lord please help us!
https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2020/03/30/people-dying-equals-coronavirus-an-engineered-virus/
Sean has become his own echo chamber for his braggadocio.
I absolutely loathe him. He is a yapping legend in his own mind. It is sad we are so limited w/so called conservative media that people are stuck w/being on his shows.
Starting tonight through the COVID-19 battle, our signature white lights will be replaced by the heartbeat of America with a white and red siren in the mast for heroic emergency workers on the front line of the fight.
At 9PM, NYC’s theme song will play in our lights with our @iheartradio @aliciakeys #EmpireStateofMind music-to-light show, with the song playing simultaneously on
@z100Newyork’s @ElvisduranShow
.
Fine, but it isn’t ALL about NYC anymore. Other parts of the USA count too.
Not to the NYC based media. We exist to adore them.
General Officers in all services should be required to review their oath, retake it, and sign an affidavit that they actually understand what it means. Any deviations thereafter should be dealt with swiftly and forcefully.
Elric, You may be on to something there.
During my enlisted service, at each re-enlistment I had to renew my oath. When I commissioned, we all swore a slightly different oath. Never did so again, throughout the rest of my career. With two possible exceptions: Leading my soldiers in their re-enlistment oaths; At achieving O-6…but that was in a special, private, ceremony, being pinned by my first Bn Cdr, then a LTG, Ret.
Worked with and around flag ranks quite a bit across 3 decades. They were, and probably still are, all unabashed political animals. I often mused over their personal interpretations of that oath they each swore to, so long ago.
TWD
Ideer or Idear or is it Idea LT Gen ?
Little Martha (Megan Kelly) has now changed her fashion into Hillary’s plaid suits ?
Well, ol’ Lt. Gen. Semonite rolled over her with the gung-ho, can-do spirit of the Army Corp of Engineers like a tank over a kitten. She couldn’t wait to get him off. Funny.
So to clarify as I do not use Twitter, this Gen Semonite liked that Schumer post? According to Wikipedia Maj. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon has been nominated to take Semonite’s place. Also it is mentioned that the Gen made a comment to President Trump about not disclosing Border Wall Security features at the presser in San Diego where wall construction was taking place. Obviously the guy dislikes out POTUS and is being replaced which apparently is a good thing. Gues that makes me an anti-Semonite. Don’t we have enough to deal with w/o this kind of krap? Blessings to all and be safe. God Bless America!
Well, this is good news. I hope Pres Trump is having people go through every dept and agency with a fine tooth comb after that “whistle blower” crap.
OMG! An Anti-Semonite. Isn’t that illegal or something? LOL
Come on. He gave the President and Vice-President credit twice in that interview for getting his operation and the cooperation with the other agencies going. He sounds like a good soldier and a member of the team now, and that’s what we should be focused on. This kind of ‘can do’ spirit is exactly what the President has been talking about in his press conferences, too.
Resistance eh? Didn’t get the memo – God Wins. Spectacularly. Bigly even. 🙂
It’s important to remember that in the construction area, a majority of the employees are engineers and white collar types. The corps is dominated by civilian professional, technical and administrative positions. The busiest of the bunch are the contractors. Most USACE work is contracted out to private industry to perform the actual construction. They are the ones who dig the ditches and swing the hammers. Much of the USACE are relatively well-payed white collar, civil servants.
https://www.usace.army.mil/Careers.aspx
Totally reminds me of a cross between John Kasich and H.R. McMaster. That should say it all.
Can anyone tell me how I can find the original tweet that Sundance posted? I cannot scroll that far back on @cnn, I tried googling the entire tweet, no luck. Thanks in advance.
To all you nay sayers… I see a dedicated civil servant. He got the job done in a very short time span. He said they were not going to design each individual installation but take an approved design and run with it.. He said that the standardized modular plan would be provided to all mayors who needed help. No political bias shown…
As a professional engineer I would have done the same thing. The US needs these facilities now not 6 months from now. I don’t think he is part of the resistance; he could have made engineering decisions to slow down the process..like FDA review everything ten times…
So ;long as he’s loyal to Commander-in-Chief, respects his chain of command, upholds the constitution and does his job he’s fine with me, or at least I don’t believe in political test and don’t have reason to doubt his loyalty. But giving twitter likes to people like Schumer could be hazardous to anyone’s military career I suppose.
What bothers me about this man are his hand gestures and his intensity. Both seem contrived and theatrical. Why does he need the emphasis? Isn’t what he’s saying convincing enough? He’s trying too hard …. to convince whom, or to promote himself?
All General Officers are politicians. They have to be. Goin hat in hand to Congress for funding. Smoozing and consorting with them.They are first class B.S. artists. The best ones also know how to fight- but rare.
If the USACE had to compete in the private sector they would have been bankrupted a long time ago.In March 2007, the City of New Orleans filed a $77 billion claim against the USACE for damages sustained from faulty levee construction and resultant flooding during Hurricane Katrina.[28] Hundreds of thousands of individual claims were also received in the New Orleans branch office of the USACE. In addition to the City of New Orleans, other claimants include Entergy New Orleans, the city’s now-bankrupt electric utility, and New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board.[29]
We in NOLA probably have more and longer term dealings with the USACE than anyone or anywhere in the nation. The concept of the USACE is wonderful and individuals within are impressive. But there’s something about the organization and there interface with local government and e construction companies that turns the milk sour. They are consistently haughty, imperious, detached, and do half-assed (and sometimes corruption-riddled) work with no concern or consequences (they’re immune from liability, no matter how horribly they screw up). In short, they’re a gummint agency so if they tell you they’re here to help, you can be sure it ain’t you they’re helping and you’d better keep a sharp eye on em or they’ll really help you by stealing your property, your taxes, and maybe even your life. We call them The Corpse of Engineers.
I trust We Build the Wall more than the General. CoE is embarrassed by the efficiency and effectiveness of Fischer Sand and Gravel.
t am not sure CoE is very strong on Secure Borders. WBTW has videos of $$$$$$ walls miles from the border, while Fischer builds effective and $ walls ON the border.
But he didn’t say that. He thanked everyone under the sun at 2:00, but failed to mention President Trump, VP Trump, or the White House task force. Nice try at a Trump gotcha question by Martha at 2:40.
That response is to BuckyBadger above. Just somehow put it in the wrong place.
