President Trump Remarks Departing Joint Base Andrews – Video and Transcript…

Amid increasing speculation that New York will be quarantined to stop people from departing the metropolitan area, President Trump answers journalist questions from joint base Andrews prior to departure. [Video and Transcript Below]

[Transcript] – Q Thank you, Mr. President. Just a quick clarification on the total quarantine you’re talking about for New York City. Would you —

THE PRESIDENT: Well, we’re looking at it. We’re looking at it, and we’ll be making a decision. A lot of the states that aren’t infected, that don’t have a big problem, they’ve asked me if I’d look at it. So we’re going to look at it. And it will be for a short period of time, if we do it at all.

Q Would it be —

THE PRESIDENT: It’ll be New York.

Q Would you call up the National Guard?

THE PRESIDENT: It’ll be New York, parts of Connecticut, and parts of New Jersey.

Q And then, do you close down the subway? Do you close down the bridges, the tunnels?

THE PRESIDENT: No, we won’t do that. We’re talking about leaving New York. Leaving New York. They go to Florida, and a lot of people don’t want that. So we’ll see what happens. We’re going to make a decision.

Q Would you use the military for that, sir? Would you call up the Guard?

THE PRESIDENT: We’re not going to need much. The people of New York, they understand it better than anybody, and they’ll be great. I’ll speak to the governor about it later.

Q Thank you.

Q Can you speak a little bit about the congressional oversight? Can you assure the American people that the money will be appropriately —

THE PRESIDENT: Yeah, we have a great oversight — a great oversight committee. We have a lot of people watching. It’s a wonderful thing we’ve done for the workers and for the citizens. It’s really, potentially, $6.2 trillion. And a lot of people are going to work, and it’ll bring back the economy, I think, very fast. Okay?

Q But what do you think about Democrats criticizing you that you’re overriding this congressional oversight?

THE PRESIDENT: Well, they couldn’t be criticizing me because we got a unanimous vote. How can they possibly criticize me? They just gave me — she’s saying they’re criticizing me, the Democrats. Why did they vote for it? We got a unanimous vote.

Q Thank you, Mr. President.

END 12:38 P.M. EDT