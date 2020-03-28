President Trump Remarks Departing Joint Base Andrews – Video and Transcript…

Amid increasing speculation that New York will be quarantined to stop people from departing the metropolitan area, President Trump answers journalist questions from joint base Andrews prior to departure. [Video and Transcript Below]
[Transcript] – Q Thank you, Mr. President. Just a quick clarification on the total quarantine you’re talking about for New York City. Would you —
THE PRESIDENT: Well, we’re looking at it. We’re looking at it, and we’ll be making a decision. A lot of the states that aren’t infected, that don’t have a big problem, they’ve asked me if I’d look at it. So we’re going to look at it. And it will be for a short period of time, if we do it at all.
Q Would it be —
THE PRESIDENT: It’ll be New York.
Q Would you call up the National Guard?
THE PRESIDENT: It’ll be New York, parts of Connecticut, and parts of New Jersey.
Q And then, do you close down the subway? Do you close down the bridges, the tunnels?
THE PRESIDENT: No, we won’t do that. We’re talking about leaving New York. Leaving New York. They go to Florida, and a lot of people don’t want that. So we’ll see what happens. We’re going to make a decision.
Q Would you use the military for that, sir? Would you call up the Guard?
THE PRESIDENT: We’re not going to need much. The people of New York, they understand it better than anybody, and they’ll be great. I’ll speak to the governor about it later.
Q Thank you.
Q Can you speak a little bit about the congressional oversight? Can you assure the American people that the money will be appropriately —
THE PRESIDENT: Yeah, we have a great oversight — a great oversight committee. We have a lot of people watching. It’s a wonderful thing we’ve done for the workers and for the citizens. It’s really, potentially, $6.2 trillion. And a lot of people are going to work, and it’ll bring back the economy, I think, very fast. Okay?
Q But what do you think about Democrats criticizing you that you’re overriding this congressional oversight?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, they couldn’t be criticizing me because we got a unanimous vote. How can they possibly criticize me? They just gave me — she’s saying they’re criticizing me, the Democrats. Why did they vote for it? We got a unanimous vote.
Q Thank you, Mr. President.
Come out, Lady Liberty!
It’s safe! We have President Donald J. Trump!!!
Why would they criticize me, they voted for it unanimously? And Bob’s your uncle.
Idiot reporter! Great comeback by Potus – How could dems criticize a unaminous vote?!
And then blows her off with a contemptuous wave of the hand, a shake of the head in disbelief, and heads towards AF1.
Love it!
After President Trump mused about the quarantine he might put in place for NY, I noticed the news coming out of NYC and the state today, was that there was a “decline” in the numbers testing positive and not as many deaths. Did President Trump’s musings result in the “improved” status re COVID-19? If so, then President Trump should be seen as a great healer if what he says can result in the decline of cases and deaths!
Or perhaps there might just be another reason why, almost overnight, the future for the city and state is suddenly looking much brighter!
“speculation that New York will be quarantined to stop people from departing the metropolitan area,”
My mother is talking on the phone with her sister. One of them heard that Gov. Cuomo is going to close all the pharmacies, forcing them to make deliveries.
On the news this morning, UBMD (University of Buffalo) is laying off employees because of decreased revenue. No regular appointments, physicals, etc.
I received a letter yesterday from my insurance carrier informing me that my primary care physician from UBMD is no longer a “participating provider”. I have seen her for the last 23 years and intend on continuing, even if it costs me more $.
Is the movie Escape from New York coming true?
Metaphor for the DNP/Democrat National Press: A man who knowingly buys and smokes a 12-pack of exploding cigars.
To the press: You tossed out a stink bomb and yelled “run” and thought it would be fun to watch and report on, effectively using your customary slant, bias and ideology-driven Progressive bigotry.
But guess what? Leadership and teamwork, combined with acute business savvy (missing in your insular world) met the challenge and we are on our way back.
America is considerably more than a country. It’s a concept, one that you never had and never will understand.
Kudos to the first person who unraveled this anagram: Pandemic=DEM Panic.
One final thought: Part of the reason Trish Reagan was terminated may have been her view that Wuhan Chinese Virus was being used as an impeachment tool by the Democrats. But the real, deep-down reason was that viewers were abandoning the now partially compromised Tucker Carlson and switching to Trish.
Cut the cable several years ago, so I don’t watch FNC or any other. But every clip I’ve seen online recently of Tucker is hard-hitting. Pray tell, in what way is he “now partially compromised.”?
Honest, open question, not a challenge.
LOL! Stupid people! And the look potus gave as he turned to walk away. Priceless.
I didn’t catch the look the 1st time I watched the video. Good catch, DJT says everything right there.
There’s stuck on stupid, then, there’s that dingbat.
“No, we won’t do that. We’re talking about leaving New York. Leaving New York. They go to Florida, and a lot of people don’t want that. So we’ll see what happens. We’re going to make a decision.”
This is what the (currently theoretical) Federal quarantine is about.
New Yorkers have been flooding Florida, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Vermont, other New England states, and probably other areas as well. De Santos (Florida) told them to stay in their residences for two weeks. Baker (Massachusetts) just did the same. Raimondo (Rhode Island) set up armed National Guard checkpoints.
There are several irritated governors and residents (myself included) who are asking why our communities should be dealing with an influx of New Yorkers, some of whom are likely to be infected, at a time when our local food/supply distribution chains and healthcare systems are also under strain. In essence, these summer residents creating placing summer-time resource demands during the off-season; these demands could not be met even under normal circumstances, and certainly cannot now. For example. many restaurants are not even open this time of year, and would not be normally until around Memorial day.
I am not saying such a quarantine is the right answer, or even whether it should be an answer, but that is the underlying problem which needs to be solved.
