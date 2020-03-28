March 28th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1164

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” America, on Our Knees Praying ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA*—
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
The Warrior Prayer
🌟 “Because he has set his love upon Me, therefore I will deliver him;
I will set him on high, because he has known My name. ” 🌟 —-Psalm 91:14
——————
***Praises:
✅ President Trump’s approval rating from Real Clear Polling is 47.3% as compared to 2016 Election Day–No wonder Dems, out of desperation, are on full-blown attacks
✅ President Trump’s Admin had some constitutional concerns regarding some provisions in CARES Coronavirus Bill and they corrected/clarified to fit our laws. (source (“Note”) is at bottom of page for anyone who wants to read further)—Winning against these sneaky Fake Congress
✅ Help is on the way!—President Trump SIGNED the Coronavirus Aid, Relief & Economic Security Act into law.
✅ Sundance Twitter is back
✅ America Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—We’re All in this Together
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 health protection for President Trump and his family, MAGA Team
— for protection and safe traveling for President Trump & MAGA Team as they go to Norfolk Naval Base to wish a Bon Voyage to USNS COMFORT heading to NY (Dep WH 12 Noon ET —At Pier 8-1:20pm–2:05pm ***Arr back at WH 3:30pm )
— American-hating Fake Media to become irrelevant and go bankrupt
— that America see thru Pelosi’s lies which she’s trying to credit her and Dems for “CARES” bill
— America: *Remain calm *Use Common Sense to protect health/life style
— for Chinese Wuhan Virus Task Force—for health, energy, truth
— for safety/health for all Patriots working to keep America safe/healthy
— consequences of America shutting down during ‘quarantine’ be minimal and short-lived as needed and then get our economy to reset to MAGA
— all lies against Pres. Trump become befuddled and senseless
–– truth be known world-wide that Chinese Wuhan Virus originated from China
— NO on “Vote-By-Mail”
— Two Pres. Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— protection for White House, AF1 Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, Military & dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for safety for WALLbuilders as they continue to build WALLS
— for Mexico: blocking cartels/invaders at USA/Mex border & Mex So. border
— for 24/7 protection/healing for USA from Chinese Wuhan virus
— for Rush Limbaugh and Treepers battling cancers and other diseases
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* MERCY & COMFORT *🇺🇸*
🦅 ” Every American should be proud of the incredible spirit our Country has brought to this effort. Citizens from all walks of life have come together to turn the tide in this battle. We are witnessing the extraordinary power of American Unity. We are waging war on this virus using every financial, scientific, medical, pharmaceutical, and military resource to halt its spread and protect our citizens. I want to express our tremendous thanks to the American People for continuing to practice social distancing, maintain good hygiene, and follow government guidelines—your commitment will make all the difference! ”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
——————————–Today is Day 13.
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Saturday, March 28, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 220 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
————————-
Note: source regarding CARES questionable provisions:
https://publicpool.kinja.com/subject-statement-by-the-president-1842533006
AMEN
Yea, God !
So what exactly does that President statement mean?
Mom$Trump, I posted this in the prayer post above…..
“President Trump’s Admin had some constitutional concerns regarding some provisions in CARES Coronavirus Bill and they corrected/clarified to fit our laws. (source (“Note”) is at bottom of page for anyone who wants to read further)—Winning against these sneaky Fake Congress”
———————————-
This is the source if you want to read more about the post I made.
Copy and paste this to read it. It’s pretty interesting. I didn’t know the President can make changes after both houses have passed the bill and this makes me feel a whole lot better. President Trump has the best Constitutional Team ever! America Wins Again.
https://publicpool.kinja.com/subject-statement-by-the-president-1842533006
The first paragraph said:
“Today, I have signed into law H.R. 748, the “Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act” or the “CARES” Act (the “Act”). The Act makes emergency supplemental appropriations and other changes to law to help the Nation respond to the coronavirus outbreak. I note, however, that the Act includes several provisions that raise constitutional concerns.”
A Treeper named, Troublemaker expanded on this. Pretty exciting for President Trump to do this. Scroll down to 12:23 am stamp for Troublemaker’s comment.
Relax. Trump’s got this. 🙂
We could be watching the beginning of the end of the CCP.
What a time to be alive.
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/03/27/march-27th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1163/comment-page-1/#comment-7986851)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding wall content until the next project(s) are near completion.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Friday night update – 3/27/20
– Just posting the prayer post today.
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.)
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to “shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.”
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona, passed AZ House on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety and health for the work crews and their families while they stay home during the temporary work shutdown; for safety and good weather for the work crews when they start up work again on Project 3 & 4; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(Feb 5)… Judge Randy Crane granted a 60-day extension to all parties. The three sides will reconvene on April 8.
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
(Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, and other projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Yea, God !
It would be built by now if the DeepState wasn’t paper shuffling them to death.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Explosion of leftist hate aimed at Dr Birx after she demolishes media’s panic narrative
https://www.bizpacreview.com/2020/03/27/explosion-of-leftist-hate-aimed-at-dr-birx-after-she-demolishes-medias-panic-narrative-901868
Btw I posted several questions about Massie here months ago as he is the only Representative who voted against the Hong Kong Act and also against sanctions on North Korea as well as a number of other bills that were no brainers.
You can take a look at his voting record online.
Dear Representative Thomas Massie,
Each of you, for himself, by himself and on his own responsibility, must speak. And it is a solemn and weighty responsibility, and not lightly to be flung aside at the bullying of pulpit, press, government, or the empty catchphrases of politicians. Each must for himself alone decide what is right and what is wrong, and which course is patriotic and which isn’t. You cannot shirk this and be a man.
To decide against your convictions is to be an unqualified and inexcusable traitor, both to yourself and to your country, let man label you as they may. If you alone of all the nation shall decide one way, and that way be the right way according to your convictions of the right, you have done your duty by yourself and by your country. Hold up your head! You have nothing to be ashamed of.
Sincerely, your friend, Mark Twain
He was not elected to stand for his convictions. He was elected to represent the people in his district. I disagree with what he did but it will be up to the people in that district to determine if his personal convictions best represent their best interests.
Have read several biographies of Mark Twain I doubt seriously he would use the above quote to apply to how proud Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Jerry Nadler, Adam Schiff and, well, etc., should stand tall and have nothing to be ashamed of.
Oh course he wouldn’t use it for them, nor would he use it for Mohammad or Stalin or Mao or Hitler for that matter, but Massie is hardly any of them. He wanted Congress men and women not to take the short cut “in the dead of night” on something as costly as this and containing as much poison. At the very least he doesn’t deserve so much hate.
LikeLike
Yes he does, and so do cowards like you that attack the president with veiled threats. Massie had no chance to stop this, but he wanted to grandstand to make his point ,which is exaclty what the hell you’re doing with our cute little Mark Twain quote.
Vote for Hillary next time, Coward, and tell us what you really think about the President instead of your little nonsense jabs. He’s trying to save us from full on socialism and you want to bitch about .01% he had to give to the dems to get them to pass the bill your f*****ing neighbors need to keep the lights on.
Go take your purity tests and stick them up your backside.
John, go screw yourself. Your little “empty catchphrases of politicians” is a veiled slap at the President, and you can kiss the President’s ass right after you kiss mine.
Go buddy up with Thomas dumbass Massie if you must, you sir, are a coward.
Say what the hell you mean. I just said you should screw yourself. That’s what I mean. Stop with the cute bullshit and tell us what you really think of the President.
You purisits are the absolute worst. Go screw yourself John.
Massie is a politically dead man walking. His five minutes of fame cost him a potential career.
Great! It’s about Damn Time that POTUS took hold of this “emergent situation” that NO ONE affected ASKED for!
LikeLiked by 5 people
This program is being run by Treasury. Treasury is an executive agency. Under the bill, the persons involved at Treasury would be required to report to the legislature, but not to the president.
Sorry, Nanzi. Not gonna do it. You really are not the POTUS.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Impeach?!
LikeLiked by 6 people
NV and MI governors about to eat shite.
READ THIS NEW REPORT FROM FRANCE on you-know-what cure.
fantastic results on 80 patient study
There are two studies they have done the one you are referencing was published on 3 March
Chloroquine for the 2019 novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0924857920300662
This is dated 20 March
Hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin as a treatment of COVID-19: results of an open-label non-randomized clinical trial
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0924857920300996
Those are the links to the published papers that you may read. The caveat is that they are non-randomised trials. Still important though.
Thx – could not find date on the PDF file, which I ran across from The Donald.win
So tell me, have you heard any news from NV or MI governors’ spokesfolks ??
Or are they mumbling with their mouths full of it?
I live in China/Hong Kong. NV and MI folks have to sort out their governors.
A2- Just want to thank you for all the research you do and for publishing it here on CTH. It is extremely informative and keeps a lid on a lot of guesswork and conspiracy gossip, The links you provide are priceless to those of us who don’t know exactly where to find the information provided. Please, I know this must take a lot of time on your part but it is important and appreciated to many of us. Thanks again.
I posted this on the last Presidential thread. it is also very informative, multimedia and accurate.
I am going to link two sites that are clear with great multi media graphics (not a wall of text) folks may find interesting and helpful. Especially I think for young people.
The first is an explanation of coronaviruses, how they work, what to do and so on, as background to the novel Covid-19.
Here’s the link:
https://multimedia.scmp.com/infographics/news/china/article/3075382/decoding-coronavirus-covid-19/index.html
The second is a worldwide perspective on the Covid-19 I have posted before,
“Coronavirus: the new disease Covid-19 explained
The Covid-19 outbreak caused China to put much of the country into lockdown but the virus has spread rapidly around the world. Many countries are quarantining travellers from overseas. Find out how it all began.”
It is also very accurate and multimedia with great information.
https://multimedia.scmp.com/infographics/news/china/article/3047038/wuhan-virus/index.html?src=relatedg
I hope you take a look. It’s worth it.
Thanks once more!
“China to put much of the country into lockdown”.
Now we know at least one thing that ruthless dictatorships are good at.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
IT IS Official:
We are in War with and Unknown Enemy Within…..
First Russia, Russia, Russia
Next Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine
Now Unknown Enemy, Unknown Enemy, Unknown Enemy…..
Pattern Here????
Pattern is prophecy. If you can see patterns you’ll be able to predict future patterns. Russia, Russia, Russia back in the cold war days, as Communism moved from East to West. Jumping forward to 9/11 and Terrorism continued the pattern as Communism moved through the West.
Now a whole new set of patterns emerge but one constant remains the same. The continued creep of Communism …
Trump Retweet
Et tu FOX ?
A warning shot to everybody else.
Paul Ryan.
Trump Retweet
Best news all day.
Quote Tweet
Hundreds of journalists being laid off… https://goo.gl/fb/gf1eyR
LOL
They blame it on the Corona virus and not their own bias and general suckage.
Trump Retweet
“We’ve seen the greatest mobilization of industry since World War II”
And the greatest destruction of liberty mainly by a lot of America’s State Governors and City Mayors.
LikeLike
Free market!
One man’s experience with the WuFlu.
Might be nice if you said what country,in England if your interested.
London. Emergency services said he’s on his own.
Pretty good reply from Brandon Straka to the sick tweet by you-know-who today.
University of Toronto Engineering students have put together a website:
“We are a group of scientists, engineers and clinicians who have created an online screening tool to provide information on COVID-19. This app is designed to help increase awareness and flatten the curve of the spread of COVID-19 by informing Canadians and healthcare systems of relevant information.”
FLATTEN.ca
Have to believe that once at-home tests become available these type of tools will be invaluable to control spread of the virus. (It uses only the first 3 digits of your postal code to identify your specific area)
___________
Given what we have seen in the past week (seemingly only on Fox) it seems criminal to deny EVERY medical first responder the choice to take hydroxychloroquine as a prophylactic and EVERY Covid-19 patient the chance to take the same drug together with Z-pak.
It’s becoming more and more clear that PDJT was absolutely right in championing this drug. He
Tucker tonight was talking to a medical doctor who has been working with Covid-19 patients non-stop. He mentioned, almost as an aside, that HE had been taking HCQ as a prophylactic, and that it was otherwise astounding that he had not contracted the virus.
This is such great news. (But what will the TDS sufferers do now?)
We hear NOTHING of this on our media in Canada, BTW.
LOVE me some VSGPDJT !
ICYMI – hydroxychloroquine & Azithromycin has just completed another clinical trial with 80 patients. RESULTS: -93% tested negative in 8 days -97.5% had no virus in lungs after 5 days
See my post above for the two studies they did. I provided the links.
Is this some high level of trolling? FEMA build 3,000 bed emergency hospital at Javits Center. https://nypost.com/2020/03/27/a-look-inside-the-javits-centers-new-coronavirus-hospital/
Which do you prefer, Hospital Hillary or Clinton Emergency Center?
you know – when they break that glass ceiling …
Even the one with white slacks so tight you can read the last number she dialed on her mobile phone.
Although – in her case – they couldn’t rightly be called “slacks” now, could they?
click to enlarge and if you blow it up further you can just make out that number
really you can, I wouldn’t kid ya
Yeah, it’s important to me also. But these people must be hell to be in a relationship or live with. Roller-coastering from one media spin to another social media emergency – too much drama!
Yeah, I did settle on a naming preference after all
The William Jefferson Clinton Pop-Up Clinic for Corona Virus and Other Social Diseases
[Formerly The Javits Center]
If you think Rhode Island and New York are at it hammer and tongs, have a PRC looksee
Spot o’ trouble over there in “CHI-NA” (to quote our fab Pres)
Thousands Brawl on Bridge Connecting Coronavirus Ground Zero to Rest of China; Crowd Overturns Police Cars, Steals Riot Gear
https://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2020/03/27/massive-protest-breaks-out-in-chinas-hubei-province-ground-zero-for-the-coronavirus/
watch the interviews at 15:00 on… this Dr in the glasses is 15 min outside the ‘hot spot;’
This THING is going to end up being bad at you local hospital where everybody knows to bring the gunshot victims. The media denial is going to ramp up focusing on these destinations..
With fast testing rollout, this is over by Easter. PDJT for Nobel Prize.
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6145375624001#sp=show-clips
Interesting new study done on the Singapore experience with Covid19 and lessons learned 👇
Interventions to mitigate early spread of SARS-CoV-2 in Singapore: a modelling study
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/laninf/article/PIIS1473-3099(20)30162-6/fulltext?utm_campaign=tlcoronavirus20&utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social
TS is HTF in China right now.
Let’s see what Florence, NY, Madrid, London look like in 2 weeks.
God Bless Donald Trump, cuz we need him to kick ass.
The people I know aren’t going to put up with disinformation and fear much longer.
.gov and corporate is really pushing the limits right now.
OMG!!!!
👇👇👏👏👍
#HongKongstandswithUS
Gotta love Pres Trump!
Donald Trump Dubs Michigan Governor Gretchen ‘Half’ Whitmer
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/03/27/donald-trump-dubs-michigan-governor-gretchen-half-whitmer/
Covid19 trends👇
Aatish Bhatia
@aatishb
I collaborated with
@minutephysics
on this video explaining a useful way to think about the growth of COVID-19. Check it out!
Once you’ve watched the video, you can head over to play with the interactive here. After customizing your graph, you can click the share button for a custom link to that view. Hope you find it useful!
https://aatishb.com/covidtrends/
Graphs are cool, but one can lie with graphs too
Is China a so-called “Success”?
Or is China simply lying about their numbers?
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
I stopped to get a loaf of bread today and about 20% of the people in line were wearing masks.
A 30ish woman in the next line was wearing a “Impeach Trump” sweatshirt and as I left the counter I leaned over to her and said “Shouldn’t you be wearing a mask?”
She said “I’m too young to worry about the virus”.
I said “I wasn’t talking about the virus”.
My ears started burning about halfway home so I guess she finally got it.
