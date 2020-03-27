Friday March 27th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Thank you for this. What a blessing
Why Celebrate The Lord’s Supper?
The Lord’s Supper was first instituted by our Lord after His last observance of the Passover (Luke 22:14-20). The main elements of the Passover feast were roast lamb, unleavened bread and bitter herbs (Ex.12:8) while at the Lord’s Supper they were bread and wine (Luke 22:19,20).
Furthermore, the Lord’s Supper was given by Paul to the Gentiles as a celebration of what Christ had done for them. Here let us be Bereans and ask a question or two from Scripture. Was not the Old Covenant made with Israel (Ex.19:3-6)? And does not this covenant affect the Gentiles?
“Now we know that what things soever the law saith, it saith to them who are under the law: that EVERY MOUTH may be stopped, and ALL THE WORLD may become guilty before God” (Rom.3:19).
It is significant that Paul calls himself and his coworkers, not Peter and the eleven, “able ministers of the New Covenant” (IICor.3:6). And remember he was “the apostle of the Gentiles”(Rom.11:13) and wrote this to Gentiles. As with the Old Covenant, so with the New, full light was not given until the revelation of the mystery to Paul by the exalted Lord.
The simple fact is, that what was promised to Israel and Judah under the New Covenant (Jer.31:31-34) we, Gentile believers, receive by grace. As we came under the condemnation of the Old Covenant so we also come under the blessing of the New — by grace, for remember, the blood of the New Covenant, shed at Calvary, was also shed for us. It is that blood whereby we are saved. He shed no other.
But, beloved reader, has it ever occurred to you that to accomplish this, our blessed Lord had to be baptized into the human race — become bone of our bone and flesh of our flesh–one with us, yea, one of us? Before we could be identified with the Lord, He had to be identified with humanity. Before we could be baptized into His death, He had to be baptized into our death (Luke 12:50). To lift us from earth to heaven, to bless us with all spiritual blessings, He had to take on Himself a physical body to be beaten and scourged and spit upon and crucified.
God would have us remember this. And not only would He remind us of this stupendous fact and have us live in the light of it (Col. 1:21,22): He would have us show it forth to others as well.
“THIS DO IN REMEMBRANCE OF ME.”
“FOR AS OFTEN AS YE EAT THIS BREAD, AND DRINK THIS CUP, YE DO SHEW THE LORD’S DEATH TILL HE COME” (ICor.11: 24,26).
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/why-celebrate-the-lords-supper/
Luke 22:14 And when the hour was come, he sat down, and the twelve apostles with him.
15 And he said unto them, With desire I have desired to eat this passover with you before I suffer:
16 For I say unto you, I will not any more eat thereof, until it be fulfilled in the kingdom of God.
17 And he took the cup, and gave thanks, and said, Take this, and divide it among yourselves:
18 For I say unto you, I will not drink of the fruit of the vine, until the kingdom of God shall come.
19 And he took bread, and gave thanks, and brake it, and gave unto them, saying, This is my body which is given for you: this do in remembrance of me.
20 Likewise also the cup after supper, saying, This cup is the new testament in my blood, which is shed for you.
Exodus 12:8 And they shall eat the flesh in that night, roast with fire, and unleavened bread; and with bitter herbs they shall eat it.
Exodus 19:3 And Moses went up unto God, and the LORD called unto him out of the mountain, saying, Thus shalt thou say to the house of Jacob, and tell the children of Israel;
4 Ye have seen what I did unto the Egyptians, and how I bare you on eagles’ wings, and brought you unto myself.
5 Now therefore, if ye will obey my voice indeed, and keep my covenant, then ye shall be a peculiar treasure unto me above all people: for all the earth is mine:
6 And ye shall be unto me a kingdom of priests, and an holy nation. These are the words which thou shalt speak unto the children of Israel.
Romans 3:19 Now we know that what things soever the law saith, it saith to them who are under the law: that every mouth may be stopped, and all the world may become guilty before God.
2 Corinthians 3:6 Who also hath made us able ministers of the new testament; not of the letter, but of the spirit: for the letter killeth, but the spirit giveth life.
Romans 11:13 For I speak to you Gentiles, inasmuch as I am the apostle of the Gentiles, I magnify mine office:
Jeremiah 31:31 Behold, the days come, saith the LORD, that I will make a new covenant with the house of Israel, and with the house of Judah:
32 Not according to the covenant that I made with their fathers in the day that I took them by the hand to bring them out of the land of Egypt; which my covenant they brake, although I was an husband unto them, saith the LORD:
33 But this shall be the covenant that I will make with the house of Israel; After those days, saith the LORD, I will put my law in their inward parts, and write it in their hearts; and will be their God, and they shall be my people.
34 And they shall teach no more every man his neighbour, and every man his brother, saying, Know the LORD: for they shall all know me, from the least of them unto the greatest of them, saith the LORD: for I will forgive their iniquity, and I will remember their sin no more.
Luke 12:50 But I have a baptism to be baptized with; and how am I straitened till it be accomplished!
Colossians 1:21 And you, that were sometime alienated and enemies in your mind by wicked works, yet now hath he reconciled
22 In the body of his flesh through death, to present you holy and unblameable and unreproveable in his sight:
1 Corinthians 11:24 And when he had given thanks, he brake it, and said, Take, eat: this is my body, which is broken for you: this do in remembrance of me. ….26 For as often as ye eat this bread, and drink this cup, ye do shew the Lord’s death till he come.
“It is significant that Paul calls himself and his coworkers, not Peter and the eleven, “able ministers of the New Covenant” (IICor.3:6). And remember he was “the apostle of the Gentiles”(Rom.11:13) and wrote this to Gentiles.”
Speaking of significance, Paul had already written the following to this same church: “Now I exhort you, brothers, by the name of our Lord Jesus Christ, that you all speak the same thing, and there be no divisions among you, but you may be having been knit together in the same mind and in the same judgment” (1 Cor. 1:10).
It was specified that amongst those believing when Paul first arrived in Corinth were “both Jews and Greeks” (cf. Acts 18:4). Those who needed to speak the same thing were not only Gentiles but those Jews — including prominent ones — who were evidently part of the church from its start: “Crispus, the synagogue leader, and his whole household believed in the Lord. And many of the Corinthians who heard the message believed and were baptized” (Acts 18:8). It was Later, Paul commented that he baptized Crispus amongst others (cf. 1 Cor. 1:14), evidently being grateful that the number he personally baptized was low “so that no one should say that you were baptized into my name” (1 Cor. 1:13).
Given the author’s distinction, the question becomes what would have been preached to these Jews and Greeks by “Peter and the eleven”. Further context is useful: “Not that we are sufficient from ourselves to reckon anything as of ourselves, but our sufficiency is of God, who also has made us competent as ministers of a new covenant, not of the letter, but of the Spirit. For the letter kills, but the Spirit gives life.who also has made us competent as ministers of a new covenant, not of the letter, but of the Spirit. For the letter kills, but the Spirit gives life” (2 Cor. 3:5-6).
A contrast follows of the old covenant — cast as “the ministry of death” (cf. 2 Cor. 3:7) and “of condemnation” (cf. 2 Cor. 3:9) as it brings awareness of sin and then wrath (Romans 3:20, 4:15) and the need for the Savior Jesus Christ (Gal. 3:24-25, Romans 10:4) — with “the ministry of the Spirit” and “of righteousness” (2 Cor. 3:8-9).
Peter was divinely appointed to be present and testifying when the prophecy spoken by Joel was fulfilled: “And it will be in the last days, God says, I will pour out of My Spirit upon all flesh” (cf. Acts 2:17, Joel 2:28). Peter was then divinely appointed to share the gospel with Gentiles, witnessing that “the Holy Spirit fell upon them, even as also upon us in the beginning” (cf. Acts 11:15) and remembering Christ’s words that John indeed baptized with water, but you will be baptized with the Holy Spirit” (cf. Acts 1:5, 11:16). Peter then realized that “the gift of the Holy Spirit” (cf. Acts 10:45), which had come to the Jews (cf. Acts 2:38) came to the Gentiles in the same manner (cf. Acts 10:44:48, 11:16-18, 15:7-11).
1 Peter is addressed to “elect sojourners of the dispersion” of various region and discussed the gospel, grace and salvation that had come towards them from the God of all grace and the work of the Spirit of Christ. It was evidently carried forth via Silas (cf. 1 Peter 5:12), whom the apostles had chosen to bring forth other communications (cf. Acts 15:22) and had been later been amongst those proclaiming the gospel in Corinth (cf. Acts 18:5, 2 Cor. 1:19). All of this goes towards answering any question whether Peter and the other apostles were ministers of the new covenant rather than the old”
Finally, it’s noteworthy that Paul named Peter / Cephas in a conclusion related to the pointlessness of the divisions the Corinthians had been creating: “Therefore let no one boast in men. For all things are yours, whether Paul, or Apollos, or Cephas, or the world, or life, or death, or things present, or things to come—all are yours, and you of Christ, and Christ of God” (1 Cor. 3:21-23).
Local network affiliate has their medical doctor expert on not only painting the network’s ‘it’s Trump’s fault’ on the pandemic but also trying to cover the mayor’s butt.
It’s being said that the NOLA infection rate’s so high due to Mardi Gras and some are questioning her honor’s lack of speed in shutting down the city. Well the mayor’s saying that had the Feds have warned her she’d have shut Mardi Gras down. Mardi Gras day was 25 February but the entire celebration ran from 12th Night to the 25th with a surge in parades during the last week., what major US city was shutting down in the US in mid-February? Also, as I’ve said, the city and state did its best ‘deer in the headlights’ until it got to the point of a pandemic in the city.
The city of New Orleans also owns the Moisant International Airport and it’s still open and operating, just today the Texas governor said he won’t allow aircraft or passengers from Moisant to deboard in Texas, they’ll have to undergo a 14 day quarantine if they do. The city still potentially exports infection thru the airport and we’re seeing no signs of the city closing it. Right now the power player’s pitch is to CYA the city’s first black,female, outsider mayor and so far her administration’s been one disaster after another.
The medical consultant was saying it was the government’s fault that the mayor didn’t get the correct info because the agency in the CDC that was to have warned the nation was shut down, closed down, defunded (by Trump, the MSM/Rat line). When I called the station and gave the names of the other Federal agencies that should have also sounded the alarm and asked why, after years of planning and prep the city and state is still running around flailing its arms,…they hung up on me. The city’s planning its Democrat CYA narrative to explain yet another failure and the media’s in bed with it, defending the family.
It’s the same with DeBlasio. How long has he been the Mayor of NYC? These mayors have spent countless hours on BS virtue signaling pet projects that do nothing for the safety and well being of the citizens the were elected to serve. But now that there’s a “pandemic” well, it’s Trump’s fault. So tired of the “orange man bad” argument. It’s getting so old.
Alison and her Union Station crew was the best country band ever.
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, Alison has the voice of an angel. Among my favorite songs is, “Ghost in This House.”
The media covers for her as if they don’t they’ll get blasted for pointing out she’s waaaaay in over her head – then again if the electorate who puts you in office is heavily poor and illiterate, what do you expect. At some point someone’s going to be asking why elderly patients in a very expensive nursing home are dying from the virus being brought into them…now jes ain’t that time.
This gives the mayor a break from the daily grind mess. No one’s covering the car break-ins that have plagued the city for months. No one’s asking about the Hard Rock Hotel disaster that was largely caused by city inspectors not inspecting, leaving the tottering derelict, and a pair of dead worker’s legs, hanging over the main street. Not asking about the cornucopia of other screwups that have been following her inauguration…every pandemic seems to have a silver lining.
“the world is in an uproar and I see no end in sight…but I’m not gonna let it bother me tonight.”
My paranoia deepens. I’d mentioned the Chinese spokescommie who tweeted that the coronavirus came to China with the US Army in the October CISM games, what looked to me as an attempt to do some CYA work as there may be evidence moving the infection dates back farther than the Chinese have admitted.
There’s been a group of Italian doctors who’ve been saying they were seeing an unusual flu in the Lombardy region in October. It didn’t really match the pattern of the regular strains of flu they were seeing and was killing patients. The coronavirus wasn’t on the world’s radar at the time but as it took off, especially in Italy, the doctors started to think it wa an early manifestation of the COVID.
The Lombardy region hadan increase of 2500 new cases just today, is the one of if not the hardest hit regions in Italy and that would point heavily to iots being the first area to host the virus.
The US military had closed the US Army Garrison in Vincenza and Aviano AB in mid-February due to the increased rates of infection in northern Italy though there were no official reports of infected US personnel. I’m jes asayin’, we have a large number of US and Italian personnel in an area where the infection seems to have started early on. We’re seeing a guesstimated incubation period of 2 to 14 days (gettin’ the idea no one’s sure?) and now we’re seeing ( https://www.discovermagazine.com/health/asymptomatic-carriers-are-fueling-the-covid-19-pandemic-heres-why-you-dont) that it’s being spread by asymptomatic carriers, latter day Typhoid Marys.
There are Italian doctors petitioning the Italian government to exhume some of the bodies of those who died in October/early November to test and see if what killed them was the coronavirus. Let’s see if the Italian government (if it were the same one in power the week before the request was made) wants to open that (excuse me) can of worms and, if they do, what they find out. There’s more than a few scientists who are questioning the infection’s ‘official’ timeline(s), inquiring and uninfected minds want to know.
