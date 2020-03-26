White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing – 5:00pm ET Livestream

President Trump, Vice President Pence and the COVID-19 task force hold a press briefing from the White House to provide updates and take questions from the media. The anticipated start time is 5:00pm ET. Livestreams Below
Fauci..really is full of himself.
He needs an enema.
We already have a “therapy” drug. It doesn’t take a month or two.
A vaccine that’ll be reading in 6months to a year?? Outrageous! My sister-in-law in Bolivia said that 2 years ago, her 11 yo granddaughter was given Hydroxychloroquine to stop her cough and guess what? NOTHING HAPPENED TO HER.
What they (Falsie) is really doing is trying to find a more expensive drug to use – the hydroxychloroquine is too cheap (it was selling for $5.00 before this craziness). I can’t with this anymore!!
Btw, her cough stopped immediately.
Vaccines are preventative therapy, not curative. And the take time to develop and test to ensure their efficacy, safety, and dosage. It will be remarkable if the scientists can produce one for this new virus in 6 months!
Hydrochloroquine appears to be a remedial therapy AFTER one contracts this bug. But it still takes some time to PROPERLY figure out what dose, for how long, is proper to mitigate the effects of this bug.
India, which recently banned the export of hydrochlorquine/chloroquine is using it prophylactically for healthcare workers.
yes, my brother in healthcare suggested to me that it may have prophylactic effectiveness
That Hasidic doctor from NY did that for hundreds of patients.
PS: I do NOT want another vaccine, for me, personally.
The drug has been used for almost 70 years. So, it is good. To be fair, for any scientist, you still have to follow the “protocol” to CYA if anything out of ordinary happens. That is how they think. It is all good. I believe NY is using these combinations of drugs in treating its patients. We’ll see it in a couple of weeks of how it works.
I hope Army Intel is reading “About” You “people” pushing this
“Wet Market” narrative.
Why are they just now telling us this?
BLAME THE WHO They inflated this panic
They intentionally created the fear.
They probably took all the toilet paper too..
The head of the WHO is a hard core Marxist, Globalist and Obama buddy. It figures that they want panic.
It’s a Dempanic, after all.
A pandemic always has a “dem” smack dap in the middle of it
Dab
Well, they wanted to give those predictions a CHANCE to come true . . .
They are finally just getting enough good data to evaluate this.
Because the innerwebs is chock full of the truth.
because the bill is signed and the money is obtained.
Need correct data to analyze. China didn’t help much with its questionable data; actually, they provided it to WHO and didn’t share it with the US. The US is using data from Korea and Europe for a more dependable analysis. Hopefully, after this event, people have an understanding of how dangerous and destructive the Commie can be. It didn’t need to send any missile, just their version of human suicide bombers.
The best part first. The President! Straight talk, kick a little ass.
The rest, eh.
Event 201
“Jeremy Corbyn’s brother Piers has claimed that Bill Gates and George Soros are behind the coronavirus.
The 72-year-old told followers on Twitter that the illness is an attempt to cull the world’s population with a poisoned antidote.
“Sharing the bizarre conspiracy theory, he wrote: ‘THE CV PANDEMIC WAS SIMULATED OCT 2019 BY MEGA-RICH CONTROL FREAKS BILL GATES, GEORGE SOROS +CRONIES. NOW IT’S FOR REAL.
‘THE AIM IS A WORLD POPULATION CULL (“PEOPLE cause #CO2 problem”) by THEIR mass VACCINATION PLAN CONTAINING POISON. *REFUSE*CV*VACCINE*.'”
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8117325/amp/Jeremy-Corbyns-brother-Piers-claims-Bill-Gates-George-Soros-coronavirus.html
People have already been taking FDA-approved hydroxychloroquine for other indications such as scleroderma, arthritis, and malaria. This medication and it’s side effects are therefore a *known* quantity.
Other countries have reported successful hydroxychloroquine plus azithromicin trials, eliminating COVID-19 viral loads in five days, and preventing advanced (lung) disease. There are indications that this *known* medication could also be useful in treating healthcare professionals as a prophylaxis prior to exposure.
The known side effects are not a minor issue, however, and must therefore be weighed against the severity of the disease, ie.. patients prone to complications of pneumonia. NY State is now conducting trials, presumably on their sickest patients.
The majority of COVID-19 cases will resolve themselves after minor flu-like symptoms (low grade fever, sore throat, cough) have run their course. I think the president is right to point this out as he makes some crucial decisions on the data coming in, in the days ahead.
No, it is untrue that if you can take a drug safely for some conditions, it automatically means it is safe for any other condition you want to try it on. Absolutely incorrect, and dangerous. Hydroxychloroquine has known negative interactions with a number of other common drugs, and is contraindicated in some large classes of patients including diabetics, those with heart disease and pregnant women.
The President does not have the legal authority to unilaterally declare a drug “safe” for a use it has not been cleared for by the FDA. All prescription drugs must pass clinical trials for safety, efficacy and dosage first. They are performing these trials faster than ever before, but until they are complete, it’s going to remain available only as a last resort, not as a standard option.
I suggest not to read The Daily Mail, it has a deep tie to the Chinese Communist and spreading its propaganda. Please read a piece from Chuck Ross, The Daily Caller.
War (including one on WuFlu / C19) does not always give over democratic communities to military government, but it must invariably and immeasurably increase the powers of civil government; it must almost compulsorily concentrate the direction of all men and the management of all things in the hands of the (“Deep State”) administration. If it does not lead to despotism by sudden violence, it prepares men for it more gently by their habits (which become the habits of mice and sheep). All those who seek to destroy the liberties of a democratic nation ought to know that war (including one on WuFlu / C19) is the surest and the shortest means to accomplish it. This is the first axiom of the science.
.- Alexis de Tocqueville
Listening to Dr. Fauci tout his vaccine…look what came out today here…
https://nationalfile.com/president-trump-vs-bill-gates-on-treatment-fauci-has-a-100-million-conflict-of-interest/
Also, please research Dr. Carl Sanders. I recently was led to info on the man who helped invent the microchip to be inserted in people via vaccination. There are numerous audio and video files of him warning of the nefarious uses he believes will happen with it (mark of the beast); ID2020, etc.
Never knew how this could realistically happen. Now I’m not able to unsee. God bless you all. Stay safe.
Geeeez. Can’t take this anymore. The corrupt connections! This info needs to go viral and Falsie needs to be kicked off President Trump’s team. Baffling that anyone would think people who are dying can wait until after November for a vaccine???
Yeah, I saw that. Jumping up and down, excited about getting first and second trials down, blah, blah blah.
There’s already a treatment out there that DOES work, and he’s talking about new drugs that are months to years away? Big Pharma wants more obscene profits, the lawyers want more profits – so that’s what he’s excited for….
Talk about being in Big Pharma’s pocket.
Yes! That article I posted talks about the fact that there are no patents/money to be made on the drugs that already exist and are helping people. They do testing on people “who are in the greatest need in low income areas” in Africa. (A.K.A. the helpless who cannot fight against them, many uneducated and easily manipulated).
They’ve tested this ID2020 chip on people in Africa and even the homeless population in Austin, TX!
In my heart I believe it is a two fold doom–first for them to profit, and then to carry out their sinister plans for the NWO, to track, control and manage the world population (hence the Biblical ramifications).
To think six or seven years ago, life’s little problems and outlook were a stark comparison to what we’re facing now. Come soon Lord Jesus!
Is there or has there ever been a successful vaccine against a Coronavirus??
NO…never, they have no clue which strain of “virus” they are vaccinating against. It is a guessing game and you are the guinea pig.
1. The flu is a cold virus.
2. there are millions of different viruses
3. They have told us there is no way to vaccinate against a “cold” virus, yet refuse to admit the cold and flu are caused by the same viruses.
That’s why the annual seasonal flu vaccine is so ineffective. IMO it probably has no effect, it is just the luck of the draw and your health situation or who you are around and you happen to get sick regardless of vaccination.
Almost every person I know who had a flu shot-got the flu.
Shut-up Fauci, this is a huge push for a new vaccination bcz people are wizing up about the ineffective flu vaccine.
Dang, that stupid woman reporter did it again!
Press want one-size-fits-all shutdowns. They can not even understand the smart, nuanced approach Birx just described.
LikeLiked by 4 people
👇👇
Take 42 minutes to watch this informative periscope. It reiterates what Dr Birx and other posts on the Pres open thread.
Open the damn country.
You know what happened? She screwed around with the Trump Whitehouse, saw what the news does, and got Redpilled as hell. She’s like 100% MAGA now, she probably voted for Hillary and has completely flipped
LikeLiked by 7 people
Totally agree!!! Anyone who works with POTUS sees a side of him that OTHERS do not see. He wins them over. She is totally #MAGA now
She’s probably got a pseudonym like Pierre Delecto and spends any free time she has now when she’s self quarantining posting on Reddit’s “Hotties for Trump” forum with it, LOL
She’s probably having an American flag installed in her front yard as we speak, ordering extra My Pillow’s, and trying to talk President Trump into holding a rally in Washington next month so she can go.
LikeLike
Out of her mouth (The Boiled Peanut) “Dr Fauci is my mentor…”
She hasn’t flipped, she’s seems terrified to me.
Hey this is war, if they can do it I can too :/;
She’s speaking to this: https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/2020/03/25/coronavirus-patients-do-not-resucitate/
Just discovered I need paperwork with me at all times to work during our shutdown. I’m told to expect being pulled over. Also healthcare and related fields have been mailed official ID cards showing they’re essential workers. That implies alot of pre planning…
Minnesota
LikeLiked by 5 people
WoW. This is what Chinese government did to their citizens during the crisis. Never thought I would see the day it will be carried out exactly same way in the states.
There are rumors of this coming to NY as well. Some employers are prepared to supply paperwork to employees who provide essential services, so they can get to their jobs.
NYers who live in the hot spots mentioned by VP Pence, are being urged not to travel outside of their counties. There are already streets in Manhattan cordoned off to traffic.
Vacation areas in upstate NY are asking people not to come, and people with vacation homes not to rent them out on air bnb. There is a noticeable increase in people heading up to the mountains from the city.
Florida has advised NYers flying in to self quarantine for two weeks. And the Florida Keys now has roadblocks on A1A to permit entry only to residents and supply vehicles.
One of the tricky parts of this problem will be how to open up communities to business again without unnecessarily exposing those in the less-populated areas. President Trump mused that maybe some areas will open up before others.
Wait, they told me and all the other people saying it was just like the Flu, that we’re morons and don’t understand what a Pandemic is.
These are the same assholes telling you the world is going to heat up by .2 degrees in 100 years if you don’t send politicans more money than you’re already sending them.
Fauci is a sketchy dude , I’ll say it again the American people and our President were bamboozled into thinking this virus was the worst we have ever seen ever lol .. back to work 🇺🇸 #TRUMP2020🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t think the President was bamboozled, I think his hand was forced and he’s done the best possible job considering the circumstances. He’s a very level headed guy, he knew it was bullshit from the beginning.
Remember, he once said that hairspray can’t possibly destroy the Ozone because when he sprays it on his head, it never leaves the bathroom, LOL I agree with him 100%, common sense tells you half this crap is nonsense.
All you have to do is watch his mannerisms throughout one press conference (it’s when he’s in the background that it’s more obvious) to see that he is one conniving little SOB.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Always clutching at his collar — must be getting hot under there.
So it turns out the New York hospitals have been undersupplied for more than a year.
Cuomo probably underfunded the hospitals to “balance” his budget.
Trump had better get HHS to give the governor and his budget a thorough examination.
LikeLiked by 4 people
NYC has been closing several hospitals for a while now, before this outbreak. I understand nobody knew this was coming, but it is not right for them to turn around now and blame the Federal Govt for NY being unprepared. If they want to blame someone, they only have themselves to blame.
Judging from your username, we might be neighbors 😎 Stay well and avoid any of our newly-arrived visitors with a NY accent. I don’t see too many of our recent arrivals voluntarily quarantining themselves for 2 weeks upon arrival… seeing as who knows how many people they infected on their way just getting here!
Wall Street is the money center of the world. Therefore it is the thief center of the world.
This rat is one of them.
Maybe Bannon got some too since he was spouting the same nonsense, and worked several years for Goldman Sachs
“For so it had come about, as indeed I and many men might have foreseen had not terror and disaster blinded our minds. These germs of disease have taken toll of humanity since the beginning of things–taken toll of our prehuman ancestors since life began here. But by virtue of this natural selection of our kind we have developed resisting power; to no germs do we succumb without a struggle, and to many–those that cause putrefaction in dead matter, for instance–our living frames are altogether immune…”
“By the toll of a billion deaths man has bought his birthright of the earth, and it is his against all comers…” H.G. Wells’ The War of the Worlds
Sheltering in place is best for the afflicted and their immediate circle. They will heal and they will slow the spread of the virus. But for the unaffected and the able bodied to do so is an insult to our dogged nature. It offends the survival code imprinted in our DNA, which causes us to resist contagion. We are all essential workers in this regard. For the sake of our humanity, and for our beloved country, let’s get back to work.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Listen to the periscope above, it will reinforce your conviction.
Epix cable network has a new War of the Worlds, eight part, series.
Very well done.
Everyone knows $Big $Pharma has only one objective, selling drugs that never cure, to 100% of the population that has ever increasing chronic diseases, with new vaccines needed every bloody season, for drug prices that require a second mortgage to afford. HCQ does not meet these requirements on all counts. HCQ by all reports is nearly 100% effective, it is safe, and it is cheap.
We need an overhaul of the CDC, FDA, and massive regulation overhaul. It does not take long listening to Fauci to know he is part of he problem and HCQ will go nowhere with him and FDA unchanged.
Fauci needs to retire and go to work for CNN.
I think the reason there’s no ‘exponential growth’ is because we’re months past it. Nobody’s getting infected right now, they’re just finding the people that were recently infected, and missing the likely millions of people who already had it and got over it.
Now they’re all acting shocked and surprised, that when you test all kinds of people, you get more cases, but a lot of the tests come back negative too.
I mean why does it take a doctor to figure this crap out?
I totally agree, I think most of those who were going to get this already have, months ago. The are monopolizing on the miniscule amounts of flu appearing at the tail end of the seasonal flu, by giving it a different name.
There are too many proven variables, number discrepancies and testing problems to have this make sense.
Many of us are aware.
I’m obviously not a doctor, clearly not a doctor… but I think you and I are thinking the same thing, each year people get the flu and it’s probably 5 different kinds but we never test specifically, one of this year’s is this corona crap which is a little worse than normal and they blew it up out of proportion because of their natural hatred of the President, then he responded, and the whole thing blew up into what it’s blown up into.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would like them to have massive serum tests to see how many of us have antibodies from already having had it. Can’t they use plasma antibodies as treatment for others too?
Tony forget to mention his headline article published TODAY in NEJM:
March 26, 2020
N Engl J Med 2020
Anthony S. Fauci, M.D.,
H. Clifford Lane, M.D.,
and Robert R. Redfield, M.D.
“This suggests that the overall clinical consequences of Covid-19 may ultimately be more akin to those of a severe seasonal influenza (which has a case fatality rate of approximately 0.1%) or a pandemic influenza (similar to those in 1957 and 1968) rather than a disease similar to SARS or MERS, which have had case fatality rates of 9 to 10% and 36%, respectively.”
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMe2002387
As Emily Lautella would say, “Never mind.”
President Trump fights day and night for all of us. The Trump Hotels are excluded from receiving any help from the feds, while every other hotel corporation will.
I have set up a gofundme account to raise money for The Trump Organization to help with their hotels. I am not a social media person, so I need help in getting this message out.
Please visit the gofundme account page.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/g7w2p8-10-million?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1
They knew the malaria drug was the cure and was going to pull it out of the hat ( if ever) when everything was completely wrecked….but someone told PT about it and he upended the time line. Such is my conjecture.
S Korea didn’t socially distance.
Martha on Fox just had Dr. Birx under interrogation.
Dr. Faucim said this … do you agree?
Dr. Faucim said this … do you agree?
Dr. Faucim said this … do you agree?
and so in.
I used to like Martha. (She is still hot, however.)
She is hot, but she’s a LIGHTWEIGHT. Dr. Trump completely exposed her on that last town hall he did with her, he called her out on something laughingly, and then she went into a 30 second, ridiculously over the top “hah hah hah, no I’m not biased, I was just saying blah blah blah but I’m definitely not biased ha ha ha that’s funny though that you would think I’m biased because i’m so clearly not ha ha ha”
I’ve lost a lot of respect for her over the last couple years, it’s a shame.
These stupid ‘le resistance’ idiots hand the Trumpet a sliver platter to do a free-form 30-minute LIVE conference every day, and then bitch that they don’t want to hear from Trump, but instead only want to hear from the ‘experts,’ which Trump marks by leaving after he has spoken!!!!
This guy!!!!!
He bends their evil intents right around and blasts them with it!!
The Trumpet even gets to coin a new joyous phrase…”Hidden Enemy!!” Such a double entendre’!!!!
TRUMP 2020. Trolling like a Mutha F-cka!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!1
My favorite part about his trolling, is how they don’t even figure out he did it, until after he did it. Then, often, they find themselves in a situation where THEY KNOW HE’S USING THEM, but they’ve worked it in such a way that THEY CAN’T BACK OUT.
That’s where they are right now. Living in Trumpland, stuck, with nothing to do but sit there and take it every day.
When will they learn he’s just better than them, at everything? He’s a winner, he may be the only motherf****** ever born with a genetic disposition to WIN.
One very serious side effect of Chloroquine is shortly after recovery, the patient tends to value what the President says and turns many into Trump supporters
Yup. And when you feel like you owe your life to somebody….. hard to break that bond. Ask Alice Johnson.
I think what we’re seeing now is called “getting out in front of” the story.
Just this morning I would say things had reached a fever pitch, both around town and online, as far as people saying they had probably hd this virus a couple months ago, recovered fully, and people comparing notes about just how many people were actually sick with this stuff right now. It did not compare with the scare stories in the MSM.
Probably why they wanted us all isolated. They forgot that would give us more time on the internet.
Anything the government is involved in is all about grabbing more money and power away from the people its not about finding a solution or giving(keeping) money and power (back) to the people (their actual jobs).
Its truly amazing President Trump gets anything done with the corrupt uni-party…
Never understood why some #journos keep asking question after it is over – I see a few always mumbling questions to the air – even after day after day they see that no ones stops to answer them.
