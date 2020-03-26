Thought Violation – Twitter Suspends Treehouse Account…

Comrades, the Twitter Directorate of Narrative Approval has found The Conservative Treehouse in violation of state interests for challenging acceptable thought around the coronavirus pandemic. Dissent cannot be tolerated:
We have been notified our continued participation in the national conversation is contingent upon our agreement that panic and fear is the only opinion in the interests of the state. Unless and until we accept the terms of state interest we must remain silent.
Fight on comrades; while we still have a nation worth fighting for. Do not allow yourselves to be overcome with dark imaginings. Keep a smile in your heart and a kindness toward your neighbor. We will forever support you… Remember, “rally to the standard”.
Borrowing from Mike Vanderboegh – This is no small thing, to restore a republic after it has fallen into corruption. I have studied history for years and I cannot recall it ever happening. It may be that our task is impossible.
Yet, if we do not try then how will we know it can’t be done? And if we do not try, it most certainly won’t be done. The Founders’ Republic, and the larger war for western civilization, will be lost.
But I tell you this: We will not go gently into that bloody collectivist good night. Indeed, we will make with our defiance such a sound as ALL history from that day forward will be forced to note, even if they despise us in the writing of it.
And when we are gone, the scattered, free survivors hiding in the ruins of our once-great republic will sing of our deeds in forbidden songs, tending the flickering flame of individual liberty until it bursts forth again, as it must, generations later. We will live forever, like the Spartans at Thermopylae, in sacred memory.
With profound appreciation for your time and attention, and the most warm of regards.
Truly,
Sundance
As a result of Americans seeing a direct and accountable, solution-driven, business approach being applied to a national emergency, the approval ratings for President Trump have jumped significantly. Optimal solutions are not always perfect; but in times of crisis, great leaders know to generate optimal solutions. The entire administration is focused on achieving optimal solutions for every part of the coronavirus challenge as they surface.
I am saddened by this, but during my seven decades here I have for the latter part of that time seen this (and worse) developing.
So while we’re still lazing about that pleasant field anxiously awaiting lady justice to join us, it becomes ever more evident she may not be coming.
As our Libertarian friends constantly say, “they are a private company, make your own social platform”. 🤡
Sadly it’s only March. I’ll bet the left has a lot more plans to thwart all those who shine the light on the truth and support God, country and President Trump.
We are in virtual gulag. Challenging the master of universe will shot you down. Sick sick people.
Take their a$$es to court. This is a violation of your free speech rights. It’s absolutely absurd that your tweet in any way violated their terms of service. Its unequal protection under law, especially the amount of pornography, harassment by the Left (just look at Trump’s feed), fake news and Chinese propaganda that exists on Twitter. They are an absolute disgrace and are engaging in rank political harassment in targeting conservative voices.
I am sick and tired of them and their bullying tactics. They wouldn’t dare do this to President Trump because they know he would have their a$$es in court! No, they pick on conservatives warriors like CTH who is getting the actual truth out and not the false narrative they are trying push into the minds of the public with this Chinese virus crap being used to enact draconian, totalitarian measures in our country.
Thankfully, our president is at the helm. The president that they saw as autocratic is acting the least autocratic of any president in a similar crisis. They so want him to exercise national authoritarian powers to label him as such and for him to set a precedent for one of their future leaders (if we are ever foolish enough to allow another Dem in the WH again!). If not for Trump, we would be under a tyranny, with this shutdown continuing until there was a depression the likes of which the world had never seen and followed up perhaps by WW3. After each world war, some form of global government was enacted, whether after WW1, the League of Nations, or WW2 and the United Nations. I shutter to think of the global governance they would come up with after a WW3!
We better get to the polls this November because the elites are determined to rule. Again, I ask where would we be today, if not for Donald. J. Trump? Twitter gives glimpses of what it might be and it’s not pretty.
Sundance — can you or anyone else Tweet Fauci’s news that Covid-19 is just an ordinary flu??
March 26, 2020
N Engl J Med 2020
Anthony S. Fauci, M.D.,
H. Clifford Lane, M.D.,
and Robert R. Redfield, M.D.
“This suggests that the overall clinical consequences of Covid-19 may ultimately be more akin to those of a severe seasonal influenza (which has a case fatality rate of approximately 0.1%) or a pandemic influenza (similar to those in 1957 and 1968) rather than a disease similar to SARS or MERS, which have had case fatality rates of 9 to 10% and 36%, respectively.”
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMe2002387
As Emily Lautella would say, “Never mind.”
“Truth always carries with it confrontation. Truth demands confrontation; loving confrontation nevertheless. If our reflex action is always accommodation regardless of the centrality of the truth involved, there is something wrong.” Francis Schaeffer
Why do waste your time in those Social Media cesspools?
Forget it, you got your own domain, people know about you, use it.
Another example of how invested the left is with using this virus hoax to try and take out PDJT. Du wilst be silent!
Can you imagine being in a place like Los Angeles where your mayor wants to lockdown the city for at least two months?!?! 😳 How do people get haircuts? Will everyone look like Hugh Jackman at the beginning of the Wolverine movie? How do musical groups stay afloat if they can’t tour? How do minor league sports leagues stay in business if they have no revenues? The list goes on and on.
In his best Ronald Reagan voice, PDJT needs to say at the end of this 15 day thing “America, get back to work!” to thunderous applause!!!
This is more evidence that the Corona Coup is real. One person was harassing me on The Donald.win for exposing Fauci’s BS. They have their people out all over to stop people from connecting the dots.
