Thought Violation – Twitter Suspends Treehouse Account…

Comrades, the Twitter Directorate of Narrative Approval has found The Conservative Treehouse in violation of state interests for challenging acceptable thought around the coronavirus pandemic. Dissent cannot be tolerated:

We have been notified our continued participation in the national conversation is contingent upon our agreement that panic and fear is the only opinion in the interests of the state. Unless and until we accept the terms of state interest we must remain silent.

Fight on comrades; while we still have a nation worth fighting for. Do not allow yourselves to be overcome with dark imaginings. Keep a smile in your heart and a kindness toward your neighbor. We will forever support you… Remember, “rally to the standard”.

Borrowing from Mike Vanderboegh – This is no small thing, to restore a republic after it has fallen into corruption. I have studied history for years and I cannot recall it ever happening. It may be that our task is impossible.

Yet, if we do not try then how will we know it can’t be done? And if we do not try, it most certainly won’t be done. The Founders’ Republic, and the larger war for western civilization, will be lost.

But I tell you this: We will not go gently into that bloody collectivist good night. Indeed, we will make with our defiance such a sound as ALL history from that day forward will be forced to note, even if they despise us in the writing of it.

And when we are gone, the scattered, free survivors hiding in the ruins of our once-great republic will sing of our deeds in forbidden songs, tending the flickering flame of individual liberty until it bursts forth again, as it must, generations later. We will live forever, like the Spartans at Thermopylae, in sacred memory.

With profound appreciation for your time and attention, and the most warm of regards.

Truly,

Sundance

As a result of Americans seeing a direct and accountable, solution-driven, business approach being applied to a national emergency, the approval ratings for President Trump have jumped significantly. Optimal solutions are not always perfect; but in times of crisis, great leaders know to generate optimal solutions. The entire administration is focused on achieving optimal solutions for every part of the coronavirus challenge as they surface.