Kansas City Directorate of Coronavirus Compliance Urges Citizens to Snitch on Their Neighbors…

Citizens within the confined perimeter of the Kansas City metropolitan area are requested to turn in their neighbors for violating the stay at home directives. Any comrade who wishes to assist the local police may call-in their tips to the Directorate of Compliance.

(KCUR) Kansas City, Kansas, police have created a hotline to report non-essential businesses that are staying open during the metro-wide stay-at-home order.

They’re urging residents to call (913) XXX-XXXX if they see a business they believe is not complying with the order, which went into effect Tuesday. The line is staffed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.