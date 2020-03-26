Kansas City Directorate of Coronavirus Compliance Urges Citizens to Snitch on Their Neighbors…

Citizens within the confined perimeter of the Kansas City metropolitan area are requested to turn in their neighbors for violating the stay at home directives. Any comrade who wishes to assist the local police may call-in their tips to the Directorate of Compliance.
(KCUR) Kansas City, Kansas, police have created a hotline to report non-essential businesses that are staying open during the metro-wide stay-at-home order.
They’re urging residents to call (913) XXX-XXXX if they see a business they believe is not complying with the order, which went into effect Tuesday. The line is staffed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Police say if a complaint is received, they’ll reach out directly to the business and urge them to close voluntarily. If the business owner refuses to comply, a citation will be issued.
Snitches get stitches
Maximus Americus Gladiator Rex (MAGR)
Everyone call that number to report everyone else.
For the children, of course.
I just left a message telling them I wanted to report a tyrant. I said a whole lot in my 45 second phone call. I suggest others do the same.
😁 Well played! 👍
“Show me your papers” worked well for the Stasi.
Your not going to believe this, but the mayor is a democrap. Who would have thunk it.
It’s the same story with Michigan’s Attorney General, also a leftist. “Rat out your neighbor”
It’s now a trend.
I have two forms in my car to show the Stasi, I mean police, here in PA that I’m one of those “essential to life” workers. How gracious of Lord Vader and his generals.
Oooh, you must mean these guys… 😉
On second thought, this might be a closer representation:
Don’t forget, at the same time they’re doing this – police departments have confirmed in many blue states that they will no longer arrest people for actual crimes (burglary, theft, writing bad checks ++).
We really are living in the twilight zone and it looks like now is the time for American patriots to #RESIST!!
In North Korea snitching gets you a few extra grains of rice. It is a way of like there.
Prisoners released; no arrests of dangerous thugs who engage in : robbing carjacking assault burglary vandalism rape etc. Don’t call the police!
But disobey a lockdown and the police will respond immediately.
But President Trump is a dictator the Commie Left screams constantly
I hope the President mentions these Commie/Nazi tactics at rallies and press briefings and on twatter
Sureal, Stupid and Ignorant.
Is Gov Cuomo issuing arrest warrants for everyone who fled to Florida?
… well … not yet.
Maybe they’ll reward these informants with toilet paper and hand sanitizer.
Same here in my state. The local 911 even made a graphic with their snitch line number along with encouragement statements they posted on their Facebook page. They got so much flack from comments that they finally took it down but I kept a screen shot as a record. Unconstitutional and Un-American.
They will be really proud when they have the equivalent of the Mischling Test that the Nazi’s used to determine if a person was Jewish or not:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mischling_Test
In this case, snitches should get stitches.
Every neighborhood has a ‘Suzy the Snitch’. She will be happy. But, she might have some ‘gifts’ left on her lawn. 😉
In my old neighborhoos, 5 generations big city, somebody definitely would have needed a new windshield. Like parking in the space front of your house that you shoveled out.
There are definitely SJW’s who are bragging about how good they are are “social distancing” and cowering at home while shaming anyone they think is displaying too much freedom or thinking.
No kidding.
When I read the sub-reddits for Saint Louis and Missouri; nearly every post falls into that category.
The hive-mind mentality is overwhelming.
This has been part of Democrat DNA since Woodrow Wilson. Not surprising, at all.
What can we now do about this stuff? Not Trump’s thing as I see it. It is all democrat locals. They get a big deal out of the power they believe i’d due to them because of a little local election here and there. Same story in Pre Hitler Germany, people. Read “Stones From The River.”
Disgusted:Very good book recommendation.
People who are voting for these communists, deserve what is coming. Its a dang shame the rest of us have to deal with these insane individuals.
I say things like this, because this country is an armed country at the tune of over 400 million firearms and more than likely close to 500 million. We will not allow our country go the way of the rest of the world, slavery is not in our nature!
No Attorney General to address this UnConstitutional Communist Nazi thug actions.
Oh yeah, the AG and DOJ is busy going after supporters of President Trump and still aiding with the Coup
Is it just me, or does this seem reminiscent of Soviet era Russia? As it is oft said, he who give up freedom for security has neither.
The AG in NY has “requested” that we report any business that we see in non-compliance with the new closure rules. NY is now an official police state. And in addition, today De Blasio had all basketball hoops and their nets removed from every NYC park (all 81 of them).
God forbid the children could go out and get some air and sunshine. Staying holed up in a crummy apartment will be much healthier for them.
Hey, no one’s stopping them from going to Florida!
someone should setup a phone line for police to report the snitches
Get ready for a repeat of impeach! First it was Russia, Russia, Russia, then Mueller, Mueller, Mueller, then Quid pro Quo, Quid pro quo, Quid pro quo, now it’ll be pandemic, pandemic, pandemic! The Lefties NEVER QUIT!
You know what else the lefties NEVER do? They NEVER, EVER punch left. But the RIGHTIES actually BRAG about punching to their right. It’s disgusting and I believe it is precisely how we’ve landed where we now are. Which is NOT conserving a damned thing. (oh, and no one in the thread is doing that, just popped into my head because you’re dead right: the left NEVER quits….and they NEVER punch to their left.)
“Michigan Attorney General Urges Residents to Call Cops on Neighbors Violating Stay-at-Home Order” https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/03/26/michigan-attorney-general-urges-residents-to-call-cops-on-neighbors-violating-stay-at-home-order/
Founders: “Give me liberty, or give me death!”
Today: “I can’t go out, I might catch something!”
If there are any globalist shenanigans behind all this, (and lots of people think so) they must be gleefully shocked at how quickly we’ve given up our freedoms. Like taking candy from a baby. Seems like all these state and local executive orders are pretty unconstitutional, that whole right to free exercise of religion, peaceable assembly, protection of liberty, all that. Once they go outside the Constitution with their demands, it’s all so willy-nilly and arbitrary. Where does it end?
What is this “Constitution” of which you speak? (that’s where it ended.)
I wish they were this zealous about illegal aliens.
If i saves only one life, as long as it isn’t Kate Steinle’s.
This is Kansas City, KS.
Kansas City, MO hasn’t said anything like this up to this point as far as I know. KCKS population is roughly 152K and KCMO is >450K. Hopefully the rest of what’s called the “Core 4” (Wyandotte Co., KS, Johnson Co., KS, and Jackson Co., MO ) won’t follow suit.
We can be certain the little Hillary wanna be Kansas governor is in on this.
I wish that the “red flag” laws about people ratting out gun owners they don’t like got as much attention as this issue.
Wouldn’t it be great if all business owners stood together and said “no, we’re not going to ruin ours and our customers lives” and all stayed open?! Heck, if apartment renters can group together and tell their landlord that they’re not paying their rents, how much more righteous is the cause of business owners?
To paraphrase the saying, when you scratch the surface of any modern democrat, you’ll find a raging fascist trying to get out.
So the police would come out and talk to somebody who isn’t complying with the “rules”, but any theft, burglary, vandalizing, or home invasions will not be looked into as long as the suspect is no longer on the premises…yeah, this sounds exactly like what a socialist/communist government is all about. East Germany ring any bells…?
The mayor of L.A. California has threatened to shut off water and power to anyone not complying with the “stay at home” order.
The governor of Nevada has issued an EO denying the anti-malaria drug for use to treat patients with the wuhan virus.
And they wonder why the true, freedom loving citizens under the US Constitution and Bill of Rights don’t want more government.
Do they want a revolution? Because this is how they’ll get a revolution.
Back in the mid sixties, my high school Spanish teacher was a native born Cuban who fled the Communist regime of Fidel Castro and made it to the USA. She would hold us spellbound in her class (a feat in itself) while she would tell us of the myriad atrocities inflicted on the Cuban people by Castro and his thugs. I remember her saying that neighbors would turn against neighbors by snitching on violators of the Communist dictates. Even family members would turn on each other in order to garner favor with the regime or to not lose what little they had.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Dear Citizen,
Due to some concerning reporting from your neighborhood comrades, you have been assigned a re-education session at the Ministry of Love. Please report in at your earliest convenience to avoid an armed escort.
Thank you for your doubleplus good cooperation,
Big Brother ❤
President Trump said that we are fighting an invisible enemy. Many Americans think he is speaking about the Whuhan virus. I believe he was speaking about the forces at work not only here in the USA, but around the world, that are hell bent on imposing Communism disguised as
Social Justice, Climate Accords, Open Borders, Income inequality,etc. President Reagan said we are only one generation away from losing our freedom. I think it’s more like one election away. We Are at War.
This whole nightmare is just a dry run
I certainly agree, but both of them, the communists and the virus, are both real and terrible.
Thank God the current stimulus bill doesn’t contain much communism. Pelosi isn’t happy with it. To fight this while resisting the communism will require God’s continued help.
Pretty sure there are snitches here in MI too. My husband and I were out walking on a little used trail, perfectly legal under Whitmer’s “emergency” ShelterAtHome/GoForAWalk exec order. Some dude with a walkie-talkie cuts across the path in front of us and heads toward an industrial building near the path. At first we thought he was up to no good, but then we saw that there was another man in a fire dept. truck nearby to whom he was communicating. We are virtually certain they were investigating whether there was work taking place inside the industrial building. We saw absolutely no signs of activity near that building; they must have been responding to a report. This didn’t seem like a particularly good use of the fire dept to me, but luckily it wasn’t our local fire dept.
I’m in Shawnee County, about an hour west of Kansas City. We have 3 cases of corona here. We are on stay home orders starting today.
My sister works for Walmart. They issued her papers to prove she is a necessary employee with permission to be out.
Welcome to America comrades!
Next on the list….report anyone who sneezes into their hand and not their elbow. Also, spitting on the ground and God forbid..handshaking.
Honestly, this is better than having people spreading the virus. They didn’t have anything like this around when they wrote the national founding documents. Let’s add another unalienable right: the right to best efforts to avoid incurable infections.
Do you realize that once you have it, you’re not considered “cured” but just “asymptomatic”? That’s what the new antibody tests will be looking for.
