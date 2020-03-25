White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing – 5:00pm Livestream

March 25, 2020

The White House is holding the daily update for COVID-19 information and press availability today at 5:00pm ET.  Livestreams below:

White House Livestream LinkFox Business LivestreamPBS Livestream

273 Responses to White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing – 5:00pm Livestream

  1. Rhi says:
    March 25, 2020 at 6:24 pm

    EPIC smack down of the presstitutes! Love it!

  2. gabytango says:
    March 25, 2020 at 6:24 pm

    Trump: “…We’ve come a long way from the obsolete, broken system that I inherited…”

  3. itsahoaxfolks says:
    March 25, 2020 at 6:25 pm

    Trump kicking ass and takin’ names… YES!!!
    Ten days of darkness begins April 1st
    Stay safe.

  4. Troublemaker10 says:
    March 25, 2020 at 6:28 pm

    • inspectorudy says:
      March 25, 2020 at 6:42 pm

      Guess what Solomon and others are no longer talking about? The traitors of the famous Russian hoax. I feel like we have more than enough people telling us we are all going to die but how about a few staying on the case of seditious traitors? Don’t let this national crisis give them a break!

    • MVW says:
      March 25, 2020 at 6:57 pm

      I am looking forward to the time in the near future that HCQ + Zith is recognized as a general treatment to reduce the flu, all flues duration and severity. Imagine the impact on Big Pharma and their desire to charge $1000 a bottle for anti viral medications.

      • vfm#7634 says:
        March 25, 2020 at 7:31 pm

        Of course, D-tard governors (Sisolak in NV, maybe Cuomo) are actually banning it because it’s not “proven” to work.

  5. Landslide says:
    March 25, 2020 at 6:29 pm

    Just tuned in. Has Mnuchin spoken yet?

  6. gabytango says:
    March 25, 2020 at 6:29 pm

    President Trump defending the need for the money (says they took off $10Million from their original requested amount) allotted to The Kennedy Center. That they have been closed and are suffering financially and should be helped. Said he’s had a lot of conversations with Schumer and it been a good back and forth.

  7. FPCHmom says:
    March 25, 2020 at 6:30 pm

    Brings up Fauci’s friends at WHO.

  8. freepetta says:
    March 25, 2020 at 6:31 pm

    Oh little Tony is talking and he got insulted because everyone knows the head of WHO is at the very least a terrorist sympathizer. 🤬

  9. FPCHmom says:
    March 25, 2020 at 6:31 pm

    Fauci learning how to shut down the press from PDJT.

  10. MM says:
    March 25, 2020 at 6:32 pm

    My local station WJXT in Jacksonville Florida cut away from this briefing.
    Never watch them again!

  11. petszmom says:
    March 25, 2020 at 6:34 pm

    Who was the bug eyed female presstitude in the front row that got a tongue lashing from Trump?

    • gabytango says:
      March 25, 2020 at 6:46 pm

      Infuriating, disrespectful, nasty – After this little beyotch asked him about “Is this timeline based on your political interests” (I don’t know her name)

      Trump: “Just so you understand, are you ready? Ready?…. so many people in your profession write fake news, you do, she does (points to another woman) people trying to take me [sic], and we’ve done a helluva job, and you’re lucky we have this group right here, right now, or you wouldn’t even have a country left!”

      He immediately turned from her and said NEXT QUESTION.

    • P says:
      March 25, 2020 at 6:46 pm

      I don’t know who she is but I’m so glad our President called her out and that other lady in the front row, too. The lady in green was downright rude, interrupting him several times. Those are the type of press people that should be banned from attending these press briefings IMO. I don’t think any of us would miss them if they didn’t show up again.

      • sunnydaze says:
        March 25, 2020 at 7:03 pm

        I’d like to know which network she works for.

      • Bob Lynch says:
        March 25, 2020 at 7:27 pm

        In a normal world these smart ass reporters would be fired by their employers. These owners or managers of the MSM obviously lack any maturity and condone this childish conduct by these young reporters. But guess what, there is a day of reckoning coming where the American people will turn on the media and stop watching, listening, and reading their hateful product.

  12. Troublemaker10 says:
    March 25, 2020 at 6:34 pm

    Trump brings Fauci up to answer press political question about WHO…..

    My translation:

    Fauci to press:. “Damn it, Jim, I’m a doctor not a politician”.

    (Star Trek fans will get that one). 😁

  13. WeThePeople2016 says:
    March 25, 2020 at 6:37 pm

  14. petszmom says:
    March 25, 2020 at 6:38 pm

    Watching Pence hoping people are keeping to the guidelines made me chuckle. It is 92 degrees and here in my town the folks are down at the tube chute enjoying the day. Up in austin folks are packed in at barton springs. We are getting back to business now!

  15. WeThePeople2016 says:
    March 25, 2020 at 6:40 pm

  16. Dances with Wolverines says:
    March 25, 2020 at 6:41 pm

    Be sure to turn in tomorrow for another episode of “They Stole Our Lives” sponsored by WHO

  18. fred5678 says:
    March 25, 2020 at 6:44 pm

    MSM private opinion, never to be published: “Boy, the Pence guy is GOOD!!!”

  19. swampfox999 says:
    March 25, 2020 at 6:45 pm

    POTUS is a giant among men. Thank God he was placed here at this critical time for the Republic. No one else who could have handled his job and this crisis as well.

  20. JohnCasper says:
    March 25, 2020 at 6:46 pm

    America: The Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave

    America: The Land of the Shackled and the Home of the Submissive

    And that’s being charitable.

    How many States remain that have a Governor who doesn’t think he is the Almighty ?

  21. swampfox999 says:
    March 25, 2020 at 6:50 pm

    Birx’s grandmother story was a moving lesson.

  22. FPCHmom says:
    March 25, 2020 at 6:50 pm

    Birx is doing a good job explaining what the testing results really mean.

  23. fred5678 says:
    March 25, 2020 at 6:50 pm

    Dr. Birx — REALLY great story about her grandma — maybe MSM will take note.

  24. Chip Doctor says:
    March 25, 2020 at 6:51 pm

    PT clearly understands that the Dems are going to get their pork. To insist on a clean bill would be thrown back at him. Right now he holds the high ground. He needs to keep his momentum.

    I am most worried about the voting fraud provisions that Nancy wanted. I hope and pray that he has trusted people that will tell him the ideological garbage that is in the bill before he signs it. I don’t think Mnuchin cares about that as much as the numbers. But I don’t see PT giving away his second term to widespread voting fraud.

    I have remained positive throughout this because I trust President Trump. I am not going to allow myself to be given over to fear about something I don’t know yet. I am going to trust PT all the way. And I am going to remain optimistic. We need to get our economy going and we must get PT a second term.

  25. bcsurvivor2 says:
    March 25, 2020 at 6:51 pm

    Fauci is saying keep the borders closed

  26. 335blues says:
    March 25, 2020 at 6:52 pm

    Mr. Pence looks concerned as he listens to Fauci.

  27. FPCHmom says:
    March 25, 2020 at 6:52 pm

    Fauci trying to put the damper on opening back up the country. Is he saying that we are at the inflection point in the curve?

  28. nimrodman says:
    March 25, 2020 at 6:53 pm

    Fauci with a blazing – I tell ya, blazing – insight:

    “Once you get to that peak on the curve, that’s when you get to the point where it’s flattening and preparing to go down”

  29. Sherri Young says:
    March 25, 2020 at 6:55 pm

    Well, look at what Dr. Fauci just did. He waited for Daddy to leave the room then held forth at the podium. He seems to be building his position on numbers and trends from China. Stupid.

    #GIGO

  30. Tony Clarke says:
    March 25, 2020 at 6:56 pm

    I see a lot of positive comments about the president here. Seriously? He and we got screwed. Doubled the prior bailout. Gave the left and socialist side of America everything they wanted. And $1,000 per adult (even those government workers who have been being paid). Are illegals going to get $1,000? You bet they will and it will be a debate topic. He can’t argue for free market in the upcoming debates. No way. He’ll have to argue against Universal Income, which he just started. He can’t tell people to save money…why should they? This is one depressing press conference, and no doubt Trump can make it look good, I give him that. No one could have handled the press better here, but really folks. This is one hell of a bad day for America and Trump going forward. Watching him own this and spin it FOR him will be interesting to watch and maybe that’s all that matters.

    • nimrodman says:
      March 25, 2020 at 7:00 pm

      Deeply insightful, Tony. Deeply

      And the alternative is that he gets portrayed as killing Grandma

    • Bigly says:
      March 25, 2020 at 7:03 pm

      Tony – I’m a small business. I employ 7 of the finest folks in America – I am America. My business is being decimated – and my 7 families are being told this is a nervous and anxious situation.

      Govt is there for a reason – and it ain’t to debate about transgenders.

      The doom and gloom and omg we are all going to die folk in this blog need to understand – there are many ways trump can use this deal as leverage to bring us back strong and wiser. But to let small business die on the vine is stupid.

      To quote John Wayne.. ” Life is tough, it’s even tougher if your stupid “.

      Grab hold of your conservative britches and buckle up – this ain’t going to be easy but to let small business America out to dry cause of geopolitics doesn’t work for me or millions of other hard working Americans.

      Hell, trump might tariff China for a few trillion or bring our supply chain home or whatever….I trust the man and thank god he is in charge.

      • nats1mom says:
        March 25, 2020 at 7:16 pm

        Good read Bigly; agree with you. Small business is a HUGE part of our economy and we should NOT allow it to die; otherwise our great country will suffer. I will “…grab hold of my conservative britches and buckle up…” Thank you!

      • j'accuse says:
        March 25, 2020 at 7:27 pm

        I ran my own business for 12 years and had 2-3 employees. Small businesses generally don’t have the cash in the till ride out a prolonged period when little money is coming over the counter. Few can afford to pay workers when money is not coming in.

    • Heine Ootenvault says:
      March 25, 2020 at 7:15 pm

      Tony, don’t you think it’s time we have a National discussion on why the Obama administration left the country so woefully unprepared after 60 million folks contacted the swine flu. Why were we blowing 1 billion on a failed Solyndra solar plant in 2010 in the midst of 12,000 folks dying? This, is depressing. Where did the Solyndra money go?

      • nats1mom says:
        March 25, 2020 at 7:18 pm

        We need to also question WHY State and Local government “dropped” the ball. They need to stop blaming government for NOT doing their job. State and Local government have become fingerpointers.

  31. WSB says:
    March 25, 2020 at 6:57 pm

    Dr. Birx just gave a most down to earth testament as to why we all need to be sheltering in place.

    Her 88 year old grandmother lived her entire life with the guilt of bringing home the Spanish Flu from school right after her own mother had given birth to another newborn. Dr. Birx’s great grandmother died a few days later, succombing to the flu.

    So if you are a grand parent, parent or child…please just keep this one story in mind.

  32. nimrodman says:
    March 25, 2020 at 6:57 pm

    Meanwhile:

    Claim: NY Inmates Re-Bottling Hand Sanitizer, Not Manufacturing Cuomo’s ‘NYS Clean’
    https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/03/25/claim-new-york-inmates-re-bottling-hand-sanitizer-not-manufacturing-it/

    … and the report is from Vice, who are Leftist water-carriers and no friends to conservative views, or American views for that matter

    Vice reports that New York state inmates working to make hand sanitizer during the coronavirus outbreak are actually tasked with repackaging an unknown company’s product as Governor Andrew Cuomo’s vaunted “NYS Clean” hand sanitizer.

    Earlier in March, Cuomo declared that prison labor would be used to produce “superior” hand sanitizer purportedly in an effort to combat price gouging.

    “This is also much less expensive than anything the government could buy—a gallon bottle is $6.10, the 7-ounce bottle is $1.12 our cost, and then there’s a very small size… which is 84 cents,” Cuomo boasted of its value. “So it’s much cheaper for us to make it ourselves than to buy it on the open market.” He compared it favorably against Purell and asserted it was yet another product made within New York.

    However, Vice reports a New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision spokesperson told them inmates are simply re-bottling sanitizer from an unnamed source with the “NYS Clean” branding for distribution.

    An anonymous inmate within the Great Meadow Correctional Facility in Comstock, New York, also claimed that Cuomo’s “NYS Clean” hand sanitizer is, in fact, just another brand being re-bottled by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision’s Division of Industries — also known as “Corcraft.”

    The inmate, identified only by the pseudonym “Michael,” told Vice that prisoners are working 24 hours a day to pump the antiviral gel from one container into another. And while Michael claims they were originally told they would be paid two dollars per hour for their tireless efforts — a big raise from the 64-cent average for Corcraft’s “employees” — they are being paid, at best, just a third of that. “Overtime” hours are available but pay the same dismal rate.

  33. 4sure says:
    March 25, 2020 at 6:58 pm

    In addition to crashing the economy and the stock mkt., Dims want the unemployment numbers to tank, really go to levels lower than under Obama. So, you do that by paying the unemployed to stay unemployed. So, every month, for the next month, you will see really low unemployment numbers. And the dims will howl that unemployment is so low, we can’t cut off the unemoyment benefits and let these poor souls starve, so the benefits (pay you more not to work, than what you would earn by working) will be extended for another 4 months, right through Nov.

    High unemployment from now to election day.

    Gotta give it to the commies. They are always thinking ahead.

  34. bcsurvivor2 says:
    March 25, 2020 at 6:58 pm

    SOOOOOO’
    If over half of the cases are in NYC why are these people flying into Florida by the 10 of thousands everyday?

  35. FPCHmom says:
    March 25, 2020 at 7:00 pm

    Birx smartly pointing out some of the ridiculous projections being dangerously thrown around.

    • GB Bari says:
      March 25, 2020 at 7:15 pm

      Yes she actually said to the presstitutes, “You are scaring the people with those numbers.”

      Good for her; it’s about time someone other than the President called them out. Let’s see if they listened to her.

      Yet the Holier-than-Trump television networks decided they won’t broadcast the live briefings “because of the lies.” Absolutely brazen hypocrites!

  36. Dekester says:
    March 25, 2020 at 7:01 pm

    IMO Dr Birx is an extremely competent,intelligent and compassionate professional.

    A great pick for the task force.

    Well done PDJT and VP Pence.

  37. Mist'ears Mom says:
    March 25, 2020 at 7:04 pm

    The truth about the CDC & WHO – aka “The Medical CIA”
    https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2020/03/25/covid-the-media-dragons-are-out-for-trumps-blood/

  38. AJ CASTELLITTO says:
    March 25, 2020 at 7:07 pm

    I got a problem with this….
    Look at very wide range of each category of swine flu deaths – not as many elderly(only 20% of deaths over 65). I feel like the COVID-19 is being closely tracked while the swine flu was more casually traced…. the ‘confirmed’ of the swine flu is the middle range, but what constitutes the high end of the range- why such a range? Is everything with the COVID-19 magnified to the high end? It appears lots of young & middle-aged (more healthy?) people were dying (80%) via the swine flu while in Italy the average age is 79 via COV-19 with another pre-existing condition.

    “From April 12, 2009 to April 10, 2010, CDC estimated there were 60.8 million cases (range: 43.3-89.3 million), 274,304 hospitalizations (range: 195,086-402,719), and 12,469 deaths (range: 8868-18,306) in the United States due to the (H1N1)pdm09 virus.

    Disease Burden of the H1N1pdm09 Flu Virus, 2009-2018
    Since the 2009 H1N1 pandemic, the (H1N1)pdm09 flu virus has circulated seasonally in the U.S. causing significant illnesses, hospitalizations, and deaths.

    Additionally, CDC estimated that 151,700-575,400 people worldwide died from (H1N1)pdm09 virus infection during the first year the virus circulated.** Globally, 80 percent of (H1N1)pdm09 virus-related deaths were estimated to have occurred in people younger than 65 years of age. This differs greatly from typical seasonal influenza epidemics, during which about 70 percent to 90 percent of deaths are estimated to occur in people 65 years and older.

    Though the 2009 flu pandemic primarily affected children and young and middle-aged adults….”

  39. GB Bari says:
    March 25, 2020 at 7:09 pm

    Another good job by the President and the VP’s Task Force. Ended at 7:08EDT

  40. Magabear says:
    March 25, 2020 at 7:10 pm

    If I were a reporter at these press conferences, I would ask: Mr. President, if state and local politicians keep the people in their states under lockdown for over a month, will you go to the courts to have these draconian measures lifted? Also, would you agree that it appears that these lockdowns are more intended to ruin the great economy you helped create than they are about health and safety?

    Have to say, hearing Pence say that people need to heed to advice of their state and local officials made me die a little. If many of these demonrats/RINO’s have their way, people will be shuttered up for the next 6 months with no economy left to go to.

    Has a poll been taken as to whether Americans want to get back to work sooner or if they want to stay in lockdown indefinately? My guess is that it would be at least 60/40 in favor of getting back to work, which is why you won’t have any polls taken about this.

    • Bolivar says:
      March 25, 2020 at 7:23 pm

      The President and Vice President have been very supportive of the “draconian” measures of the states. The $2 trillion is reparations for the vast damage caused by the “draconian” measures ordered by the government at all levels.

      • Chip Doctor says:
        March 25, 2020 at 7:31 pm

        If half the country goes back to work and normalcy, the people of NV and CA will show up outside of their Governor’s mansions with pitch forks. I saw where the Gov of PA had to backtrack and change the designation for gun stores to essential. These liberal aholes don’t control anything. PT controls them, they just don’t realize it yet.

    • MitchRyderDetroitWheels says:
      March 25, 2020 at 7:29 pm

      The people in those states will have the last say when time comes. When they runout of money and get hungry then perhaps their point of view will change.

  41. FappaD says:
    March 25, 2020 at 7:12 pm

    Has the WH press corps always been this young and stupid? I remember the press being more mature, educated and respectful even as recently as GW Bush days. Maybe it’s because I am older but they seem like such ignorant, ill informed, rude dopes. I really think they lack intelligence.

    • Super Elite says:
      March 25, 2020 at 7:25 pm

      I certainly agree with you.

    • gabytango says:
      March 25, 2020 at 7:26 pm

      I agree with you, Fappa – they were never this young. It saddens me to see their generation with this level of disrespect they show and the very rude over-talking of these officials, especially our President. Just WHO do they think they are?? It. makes me angry because these “kids” are from my generation and I am appalled how poorly (spoiled) they were raised.

    • MitchRyderDetroitWheels says:
      March 25, 2020 at 7:27 pm

      Ben Rhoades….the average white house reporter is 28 years old and they know nothing. His words not mine.

  42. bcsurvivor2 says:
    March 25, 2020 at 7:13 pm

    So if or is? new york under quarantine how is it that they are getting on planes and flying out?
    Just a question for a friend that has COPD and my elderly FIL on dialysis that has to go out 3 times a week for treatment.

  43. AJ CASTELLITTO says:
    March 25, 2020 at 7:13 pm

    Also….

    If they knew early on that annual vaccine was not effective against this new h1n1(swine flu) why didn’t they closely track every case/death and shut things down via social distancing?

    “Since the (H1N1)pdm09 virus was very different from circulating H1N1 viruses, vaccination with seasonal flu vaccines offered little cross-protection against (H1N1)pdm09 virus infection. While a monovalent (H1N1)pdm09 vaccine was produced, it was not available in large quantities until late November—after the peak of illness during the second wave had come and gone in the United States”

    • Lawton says:
      March 25, 2020 at 7:18 pm

      Because they didn’t have a POTUS to try and remove and these populist movements in the West to try and crush. They knew this wasnt even H1N1 o ce Korea had more info on it.

    • AJ CASTELLITTO says:
      March 25, 2020 at 7:32 pm

      https://oldlife.org/2020/03/23/take-the-stats-read-the-words/

      Some think Aaron Ginn’s article that debunks the projections for COVID-19’s rates of transmission, infection, and mortality are off. In an era of big data, from Wall Street to Major League Baseball, occupying the lane alone as the only interpreter of statistics looks a tad risky. But okay, Carl T. Bergstrom can have the numbers (though I wonder if he ever questions the graphs that Stuart A. Thompson creates for the New York Times).

      What about the text that Ginn also supplied?

      One example is from the Wall Street Journal:

      A World Health Organization report on China concluded that cases of Covid-19 in children were “relatively rare and mild.” Among cases in people under age 19, only 2.5% developed severe disease while 0.2% developed critical disease. Among nearly 6,300 Covid-19 cases reported by the Korea Centers for Disease Control & Prevention on March 8, there were no reported deaths in anyone under 30. Only 0.7% of infections were in children under 9 and 4.6% of cases were in those ages 10 to 19 years old

      Only 2% of the patients in a review of nearly 45,000 confirmed Covid-19 cases in China were children, and there were no reported deaths in children under 10, according to a study published in JAMA last month. (In contrast, there have been 136 pediatric deaths from influenza in the U.S. this flu season.)

      About 8% of cases were in people in their 20s. Those 10 to 19 years old accounted for 1% of cases and those under 10 also accounted for only 1%.

      This was not a cherry-picked quotation. Ginn could have added:

      Trends in South Korea so far look similar. Among nearly 6,300 Covid-19 cases reported by the Korea Centers for Disease Control & Prevention on March 8, there were no reported deaths in anyone under 30. Only 0.7% of infections were in children under 9 and 4.6% of cases were in those ages 10 to 19 years old.

      Ginn also quoted a study from the Center for Disease Control

      A growing body of evidence indicates that COVID-19 transmission is facilitated in confined settings; for example, a large cluster (634 confirmed cases) of COVID-19 secondary infections occurred aboard a cruise ship in Japan, representing about one fifth of the persons aboard who were tested for the virus. This finding indicates the high transmissibility of COVID-19 in enclosed spaces.

      The larger part of that paragraph includes this.

      [H]ospital-based transmission has occurred, potentially affecting healthcare workers, inpatients, and visitors at healthcare facilities, which might explain an increasing trend and the elevated CFR estimates. Indeed, thousands of healthcare workers have succumbed to the disease in China (18), a pattern that resembles past nosocomial outbreaks of Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) and severe acute respiratory syndrome (19,20). During past MERS outbreaks, inpatients with underlying disease or elderly persons infected in the hospital setting have raised the CFR to values as high as 20% (21,22).

      Meanwhile, Ginn brought interpretation of statistics — that would be words — from Nobel laureate and Biophysicist, Michael Levitt. Not shabby, right?

      Every coronavirus patient in China infected on average 2.2 people a day — spelling exponential growth that can only lead to disaster. But then it started dropping, and the number of new daily infections is now close to zero.” He compared it to interest rates again: “even if the interest rate keeps dropping, you still make money. The sum you invested does not lessen, it just grows more slowly. When discussing diseases, it frightens people a lot because they keep hearing about new cases every day. But the fact that the infection rate is slowing down means the end of the pandemic is near.”

      Turns out Ginn was abstemious in his quotation of Levitt:

      There are several reasons for this, according to Levitt. “In exponential growth models, you assume that new people can be infected every day, because you keep meeting new people. But, if you consider your own social circle, you basically meet the same people every day. You can meet new people on public transportation, for example; but even on the bus, after some time most passengers will either be infected or immune.”

      Another reason the infection rate has slowed has to do with the physical distance guidelines. “You don’t hug every person you meet on the street now, and you’ll avoid meeting face to face with someone that has a cold, like we did,” Levitt said. “The more you adhere, the more you can keep infection in check. So, under these circumstances, a carrier will only infect 1.5 people every three days and the rate will keep going down.”

      Quarantine makes a difference, according to Levitt, but there are other factors at work. “We know China was under almost complete quarantine, people only left home to do crucial shopping and avoided contact with others. In Wuhan, which had the highest number of infection cases in the Hubei province, everyone had a chance of getting infected, but only 3% caught it,” he explained. “Even on the Diamond Princess (the virus-stricken cruise ship), the infection rate did not top 20%.” Based on these statistics, Levitt said, he concluded that many people are just naturally immune to the virus.

      The explosion of cases in Italy is worrying, Levitt said, but he estimates it is a result of a higher percentage of elderly people than in China, France, or Spain. “Furthermore, Italian culture is very warm, and Italians have a very rich social life. For these reasons, it is important to keep people apart and prevent sick people from coming into contact with healthy people.”

      It doesn’t take epidemiological scientist to think this:

      To put things in proportion: “there are years when flu is raging, like in the U.S. in 2017, when there were three times the regular number of mortalities. And still, we did not panic. That is my message: you need to think of corona like a severe flu. It is four to eight times as strong as a common flu, and yet, most people will remain healthy and humanity will survive.”

      If Carl Bergstrom wants all non-experts to butt out. Fine. But what newspaper, magazine, or news-website will stand in that great day?

  44. Lawton says:
    March 25, 2020 at 7:14 pm

    Trump basically telling these crooked reporters that he knows they are trying to bait him to keep things going longer than needed to damage the economy even more than it already is.

  45. NJF says:
    March 25, 2020 at 7:20 pm

    I tuned in just as Fauci started pontificating, did he just torpedo the idea we can “open soon?“ or did I just mishear?

  46. Super Elite says:
    March 25, 2020 at 7:22 pm

    Did you notice the media sucking up to Dr. Fauck?

  47. gabytango says:
    March 25, 2020 at 7:22 pm

    President Trump (LOVE how he is always looking out for OUR interests!!) mentioned how other countries (in Europe) do NOT accept our medical machines, they don’t buy them because of “game playing with us,” they impose all these ridiculous specifications that our machines do not have – yet WE buy from THEM – when OUR machines and medical supplies are the BEST. He said “the EU treats us very unfairly.”

  48. Coco Mama says:
    March 25, 2020 at 7:27 pm

    Not one question about the possible cure for the world’s greatest pandemic? Not one…..Enemy of the people.

  49. islandpalmtrees says:
    March 25, 2020 at 7:30 pm

    Chloroquine is not being sold to the U.S. from India for Coronavirus for now.

  50. Grant says:
    March 25, 2020 at 7:33 pm

    I hope PT is not caving in to the democarts if he sign this bill.

