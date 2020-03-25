One Nation, Under God, Indivisible….

Americans doing, what Americans are known to do…
…No American stands alone.
|Dutchman on One Nation, Under God, Indivis…
“Under God”
How about an EO from DJT saying that all “emergency” funding will IMMEDIATELY be cut off from any State or locality that interferes with the free exercise of religion, by e.g., trying to force their gathering size, distancing or other edicts on Churches?
Also make clear that the National Guard and/or the military shall not be employed for such purposes.
Class I Misdemeanor if there is a church service of 10 or more people in the state of Virginia. Up to 12 months in jail and/or a fine of up to $2500.00 dollars.
https://townhall.com/columnists/terryjeffrey/2020/03/25/yes-virginias-governor-has-made-it-a-crime-for-more-than-10-people-to-attend-a-church-service-n2565658
What a surprise from a Democrat-dominated government…
Does that include Mosques?
Silly Banana…!!
That is actually an excellent question! Does anyone in Virginia know the answer?
“….Virginians now live in a state where holding a church service attended by 11 people has been unilaterally declared a crime by the governor.
The same executive order that creates this church-attending crime also declares that Virginia’s state-owned liquor stores are “essential retail businesses” that “may remain open during their normal business hours.””
Hopefully tons of traditional Democrats vote all the bastards out
while they/we still can.
There’s violations in the name of our safety all over the country right now. Our governor in MN just told us ” We can see from your cell phones Minnesotans are taking social distancing seriously”….
Whoa full stop. I didn’t agree to being tracked…
You agreed to be ‘tracked’when you bought the phone,…
Clearly. Legally I assume it’s in the fine print. It’s completely unethical society allows these types on agreements through fine print.
Yup. They have been tracking us, all along. “But, its MEGADATA! THEY aren’t ‘tracking’ individual Americans!”
Yeah, right. Read some of A2’s posts, about how they ‘track’ people in CHI-NA!
Here’s the data as t how it’s being done.
“Social Distancing Scoreboard
According to the World Health Organization and the CDC, social distancing is currently the most effective way to slow the spread of COVID-19. We created this interactive Scoreboard, updated daily, to empower organizations to measure and understand the efficacy of social distancing initiatives at the local level. Please scroll down and explore the data — the more we all understand, the more lives we can save together.”
https://www.unacast.com/covid19/social-distancing-scoreboard
If you have purchased a cell phone at any point in the last 30 years, you have explicitly agreed to be tracked. It isn’t even a smart-phone thing. They tracked the old flip phones, and older, too.
But there’s no law (yet) that says a person has to carry a cell phone with them; so there’s that option.
bessie, that would be me, lol. Kids and grandkids get frustrated with me because I don’t carry it outside with me. I couldn’t hear it over the mower or tractor anyway. I’m old school, I won’t be tied to a phone. I have a life that doesn’t revolve around it. Country girl here that likes to be outside and in the woods.
Mine is sitting in my work truck. Battery will be dead by morning. Will recharge it after vacation. 9 days from now.
Same here…despise the cell phone.
If I lived in Virginia I could so see gathering a few of my fellow Americans stage an arrest party. This stuff has just got to stop!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good luck with that! The majority of my neighbors is elderly. They are all too afraid to go out of their condos other than to grocery shop.
Then county sheriffs should deputize the clergy so they can go out and help these seniors who are so afraid to leave their homes that they are not only enslave themselves but are enslaving the rest of the population as well. How to show the love of Christ and also be free men and women is what we must figure out . Oh, i think county sheriffs in Virginia should deputized all the gun store owners so they be law enforcement and, I assume, able to keep their gun stores open .
I know for a fact that same Gov allowed a generous loophole so certain Corporate offices could remain open, along with their Sales locations too.
All employees have continued working under the usual conditions. (It’s not an “essential” type of business either). Weird. 🤨
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is a land mine issue at this point. In South Korea, the initial cluster of case started from one mega church. The church members spread all over Korea especially its local city. Over 40% cases came from ppl related to the Church. They were heavily criticized by most Koreans. Now the government started to crack down using the current data. Most Korean agree with the government.
In PR standpoint it’s not a good move until this is over. The media is our enemy. They will overhype if there’s cluster of cases from a church.
We need to fight smart. We can still pray and we can still have smaller prayer gathering. We can utilize the current technologies. Just need to be creative and flexible.
“Where TWO OR MORE are gathered, in my name” doesn’t say “where 11 or more”.
Let churches be SMART, and play a constructive role in our recovery, as shown in this video.
The Dems are engaging in plenty of other democom overreach, dictatorial actions, that can be targeted for civil disobedience, without fueling the devil worshipers desire to denigrate GOD and his people.
Interesting. In Singapore, a Muslim country, they believe the virus was spread by an Assembly of God choral group singing in the streets.
LikeLiked by 3 people
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Religion_in_Singapore
Oh I guess you’re right about the Buddhist populace. But I was looking at the people who were primarily affected by the virus and they seemed to be mostly Christians.
In these circumstances, existing law on the First Amendment allows these restrictions
As it should.
The next presser how about just tell the American people that due to Democraps we cannot fund jobs or hospitals so as of tomorrow America reopens and we will do our best to help you, but for now the Democrats have decided not to help Americans. Practice safety as best you can and please stay as safe as possible, Americans will take care of Americans.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And add into such an announcement in the meantime suppliers and manufacturers have stepped up to the plate to provide needed ventilators, medications, protective items and the Administration will continue to do all in its power to see that hospitals get these items.
And with that, let the Democrats eat the cake they’ve baked.
Might end up being what happens.
The thread topic was about coming together as Americans. Why being up a personal beef at all? What have you moved forward? Your comment serves to divide Americans instead of uniting.
Fyi… I am an evangelical Christian!
Hear, hear!
All of this is a violation of the 1st amendment under the separation of church and state, as well as, the right of the people to assemble. No one has challenged this in court so they are getting away with it. Dwpender you can file a law suit if you want. Or, you can petition a group, such as the ACLU (although I wouldn’t count on them under the circumstances) to file a suit on behalf of you.
“It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.”
― Theodore Roosevelt
Dang, Patriot. Every time I read this something gets in my eyes. Thanks for posting. 🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 3 people
Frankly, all either has done is destroy our nation while taking nearly everything the vast majority have. The FEdeRAL Beast didn’t get this YUGE without taking from those of us who produce. They even use upward of 70% of the welfare resources for something other than welfare is what I have been told by a “government” employee in a fairly high position.
A side note: When did the criteria for being a small business mean 500 employees? Most of the small businesses I deal with have less than 10. They will receive no help through this man caused virus crisis that has been released upon the world.
When “government” was stealing our financial resources (in the trillions at this point, quarterly) we were able to be the most charitable nation on the planet and we were.
I think he can and WILL return us to that status though, so don’t get my comment wrong!
Right !who is cutting onions dang it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good stuff Patriot thanks for posting
Americans doing what they do BEST!
I am staying home as much as possible just because my President asked me to for now.
I have to get “cracking” on outdoor chores around here, anyway.
Takes a wee bit longer than when I was 30
LOL
Deplorable….Nothing more enjoyable than washing screens and window s…carpets and floors. Much more fun than playing tennis and sitting in the hot tub.
Not until the TDS pandemic ends among the resistance.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Its a win win for them .If the epidemic turns out to be nothing they will claim victory
It is a beautiful sunny day in western Kansas and families are walking to the post office and to the stores. It feels like a summer day but families are not rushing to go do something fun they are having fun together. It is wonderful to see.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Meanwhile, IL Gov. Prickster gave a soundbite today, something along the lines of, “Your livelihood doesn’t matter if you lose your life.” He fails to take into account that the few people dying of this are long retired. The rest need to get back to work.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Exactly so. This Governor’s pithy announcement has, of course,always been true. It completely ignores the need for pragmatism. The fact that our entire nation cannot hide from the theoretical (and apparently, massively over-hyped …) threat of a contagion. Even if that contagion exists, as we know it does.
320+ million people cannot suspend their lives because a few thousand people die. I’m sorry that your loved-one passed, but sentence #1 of this paragraph remains.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How about this….it won’t matter if you lose your life of you aren’t free…
Remington- Give me Liberty or give me death.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
@Peoria Jone – Bet we live near one another. Where was prickster when all the people were losing their lives every weekend in Chicago? Nowhere to be found. He’s an incompetent beast. Have you seen his brother James who goes by the name of Jennifer?
I think he was trying to grab guns from the law-abiding Trump supporters downstate.
Those who think America will just lie down and accept their draconian socialist edicts doesn’t understand America very well. God Bless America!
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
“As the minutes march by,” I realize more and more clearly that we were probably hoodwinked. This is not Ebola, or Spanish Flu, or Yellow Fever. Nearly everyone who “tests positive” either has a cold or has absolutely nothing. The number of deaths is considerably smaller than the number of people who unfortunately die from something that is mostly used to “sell flu shots.”
No – I’m not going to be consoled by yet another patriotic movie-clip. I think it’s time to get some answers here. Hard answers. The kind of answers you really don’t want to give. 😡
And I would direct them, not only at the “Buck Stops Here™” President – because “the Buck Stops Here” and therefore that’s his job – but more specifically at his phalanx of advisors. I think that a stupendously ill-advised decision was just made here. I want to know how and why.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is first person I am aware of personally that potentially died from virus. I’m very anxious to find out as it would affect many people I care about.
LikeLike
LikeLike
I’m not interested in tarring-and-feathering any person, because I fault no one personally. I implicitly assume them all to be patriotic professionals. But, I cannot now believe that a proper response was made here. And this is critically important, because we live upon a planet that is saturated with viruses and bacteria. The time will soon come when we must make these same decisions again. We must stare our decisions squarely in the face, and “not name names.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Such a position leads to depression and despair–surely you are smart enough to know your assumption is juvenile. They are neither patriotic, nor professionals. Remember your posts on Bill of Attainder.
This is hard ball politics with venal democrat communists in the media, in government, in academia and in congress engaged in political warfare by lawfare and a raging gang of totalitarians, all pushing an agenda of tyranny. They are cultists, true believers, and the rest of us, are disposable.
LikeLiked by 5 people
“Yes, I know, Mustang.” But right now I think that the first presumption is to give them the benefit of the doubt until they themselves prove themselves to be otherwise. I am absolutely aware of [some of] these people’s true nature. But I also know that they will waste no time in revealing themselves. “But if there are five among them, will ye spare the city for the five?” We shall soon see. Maybe not every doctor is a Democrat …
Mike Robinson;
As I have posted previously, I think everyone involved has done a piss poor job of explaining the THREAT this virus poses.
IMHO, it is NOT the threat to individuals dieing. Which is why comparisons to influenza is meaningless.
With influenza, within 24 hrs of contracting the disease, and therefore becoming a carrier, you are ‘self-quarantined’, simply because the symptoms send you to bed.
Therefore, you can only infect, typically, so many people. Therefore, the # of vulnerable people, who contract the disease and because of chronic health issues, require hospitilisation and or die, enter hospitals gradually, over the coarse of the flu season.
Put another way, the “curve” is naturally and inherently “flattened”.
While SOME hospitals, during flu season have been known to TEMPORARILY stop taking patients, such patients are diverted to other hospitals, as the TEMPORARILY inundated hospital deals,with the patient overload.
And, by the way hospital personelle becoming infected IS a priblem, during influenza outbreaks, as well.
Because the unique covid virus enables infected and therefore contagious people to have no symptoms (and therefore no ‘self-quarantine’ DUE to symptoms) they can infect many more individuals.
The downstream effect of this is that the, ‘vulnerable population’ are far more likely to become,exposed and infected, IN A MUCH SHORTER PERIOD OF TIME.
The result is that suddenly Hospitals are overwhelmed with large #’s of critically ill patients, in a relatively (in comparison to influenza) short period of time.
And, ALL the hospitals in an area, or even in a whole country or region, are in the same boat, so diverting patients isn’t possible.
A hospital can handle increased patient load, during “flu season” of say (making up #’s here) 50 more patients/day.
However, 500 patients/day? Not so much.
To further complicate, critical ill patients from influenza usually just need,”supportive care”; fluids and oxygen, I.v. and mask or cannula.
Critical patients with CHI-NA virus need much higher level of care; intubation and ventilator.
Hence,Cuomo saying “We need 30,000 ventilators.
Typical large hospital has ONE floor of ICU, NOT ALL floors.
The system simply becomes overwhelmed.
And, of coarse the hospital is, at the outset full of sick people, many of whom are high risk.
Anyway, my ‘take’ is that THIS is the risk, and the thinking behind attempting to “flatten the curve”, so that the same # of people (high risk) may well get exposed, enter hospital in critical condition, and possibly even die.
But, over a longer TIME FRAME, so hospitals can handle the influx.
Dutchman, Going to repurpose, borrow, steal the points that you have made.🤔🤗
You have made the points as to what happened to the Italian Hospitals being overwhelmed by the sheer number of people. Much better than I may have been able to make.
Treepers are the BEST🤗😊
Also what happened in Wuhan.
And by all means, SPREAD the word!
I admit, for several days I was posting the same arguments, until I had one of my ‘burning bush moments’ and realised its the threat to the HEALTHCARE system, NOT individuals, that, as you say played out in Italy.
Its pretty hard to provide healthcare to ANYONE, when your ass deep in dead and dieing!
Dutchman, Anecdotal evidence of Cell phone numbers in China is IIRC 20 million numbers less than last year at this time. Could mean anything but that is a huge number. Especially since they were / are used for your “Social Score “
Yes, I have seen the reports. Even if true, and even if they are all CHI-NA virus deaths, how many BILLION people live in CHINA?
Also, once healthcare,system gets overwhelmed, it can’t effectively deal with ANY medical emergencies.
So, things that otherwise wouldn’t be fatal, heart attacks, etc. become fatal due to the effect of the virus on the hospitals (overwhelmed).
There are also anecdotal reports of large apartment complexes full of dead people, as well, as people were turned away, and sent home to die.
Thanks, Dutch!
If I hear another person say that, “it’s only a flu” or “it only affects old people”, I will scream!
My mother is 83…and not quite ready to leave here yet….
You are exactly right about the overwhelming of the system. It’s not that we can’t treat the Chinese virus…it’s that we can’t treat everyon,e at the same time, for the virus!
Perzactly. I HOPE PDJT can make this clear to the American people.
IF, as a result of these TEMPORARY, extreme measures, the U.S. is able to avoid the overwhelming of the healthcare system we see in Italy and elsewhere, it will be seen as GENIUS.
And, yet another example of American exceptionalism, along with several innovative designs for cheap to produce ($100) and QUICK to produce
VENTILATORS.
Even if not able to fully flatten the curve, and avoid the healthcare system crises, it was worth a try,…
I absolutely agree with all of the foregoing.
We just have to toss a handful of ropes on the floor around these people. The ones we have to worry about will quickly pick them up and loop them around their necks. The rest are genuinely doctors.
Remember the line from “Jaws”, with slight adaption;
“We’re gonna need a LOT more rope!”
There will be a backlash, however, from those who don’t understand your well-made point, when the positive cases number does not drop suddenly and by a lot.
“We were told social distancing meant we wouldn’t get it!”
“No- we meant not everyone would get it all at once.”
We need to be ready with the explanation of what flattening the curve actually means.
Yes, you are entirely correct: “They may be ignorant, but they’re the ones holding torches, coils of rope, and pitchforks!”
“Hell Hath No Fury …(!)”
Yes, the next two weeks are going to prove to be interesting.
We should all be wearing masks, even if we have to make them with duct tape and bailing wire…
LikeLike
And, of coarse there is the guy dealing with someone having an epileptic fit.
Having heard you are supposed to stick something in their mouth, to keep them from swallowing their toungue, he used a crow bar.
Knowledge is like dynamite. A little bit is dangerous.
To my knowledge the President has not closed one business due to the coronavirus. He has ordered travel restrictions which has affected the airlines and tourist industry but he has not ordered a direct shutdown of those businesses. The shutdowns are a result of individual states ordering shutdowns. These shutdowns are not the due to President Trump but due to state and local governments. Everything President Trump is doing is an attempt to keep Americans from going broke as the result of State actions. The businesses that have been harmed due to Federal actions, because of the travel bans, the President has proposed financial aid to keep those businesses from going under. The medical help from the federal government is another matter re: financial help, reduction of regulation, manufacturing of needed items.
So, those blaming President Trump for the business closures need to take their angst out on the governors, mayors, and county supervisors where the actual blame needs to be placed. This includes the lack of emergency medical supplies, hospital rooms and emergency facilities. Those are the responsibilities of each state. FEMA was not designed or purposed to supply all fifty states with emergency supplies and personnel. Next time you, your family, relatives, and friends vote they need to take all that into consideration as how your tax money is spent is up to those who have been elected. A prime example is New York state. They have lots of solar power that doesn’t work but not enough emergency equipment or space because the governor refused to provide. Now he is blaming everyone but himself and the people of the state are suffering because of it.
Jesus once said a house divided will not stand.We the people need to come together in prayer and purpose to bring our nation back to our almighty creator.This nation has been blessed with great abundance as I believe we all know very well.We can t forget that for one minute when we look at so many other countries in the world that have a fraction of what we have been blessed with.Father ,we thank you for your abundance that you have given us,despite the fact that sometimes we turn away from you with such things as abortion.Father we repent and ask that we as a nation and people come totally back to you.,for your word says ‘if my people who are called by my name shall humble themselves and pray,I will hear their prayers from heaven,forgive them their sins and heal their land.Father,we thank you that this is occuring now across our land.We thank you in Jesus Christ precious name.The name above all names.The King of Kings and the Lord of Lords,soon to retun Messiah,Amen
LikeLiked by 4 people
One hand washes the other
>contagious Americanism
And while we are Uniting and Struggling……Democrats and RINOS are going SHOPPING! Spending OUR money not on things even remotely relevant to helping those who are suffering from the pandemic, people wondering where/when their next paycheck will be, businesses wondering if they will be in business next month—-and Democrats and RINOS are spending our money and SHOPPING for who to give our money to?
Then they show up today, tell everyone….take and early and long lunch break….see you tomorrow!
This behavior should show Americans just how much care, compassion and concern that those “politicians” actually have for us.
Another Presidential address to the people should be held. Do a Tom Cotton and list the things that the Democrats really feel are important to THEM…..Bring it to the American people. Ask all of us for support in demanding each of our legislators to pass a bill FOR our fellow Americans who are suffering!
Talk about devastation…..! But best of all….it should get those politicians off their butts and DO what is right for a change….you know….for the people who are actually suffering.
Yep, and the most of egregious of them will be reelected.
Our neighborhood is ringing bells, blowing train whistles and revving chainsaws tonight and every night to let each other know we’re here.
They haven’t heard our bell yet! I found my ear plugs, so tonight will be a stereophonic sound spectacular times 25!
United. Well, except for Nancy & Chuck.
Oops… wrong thread
Are you still American if you HATE your country?
Looking at you, Demonrats.
Watching Cuomo and Louisiana gov trying to make political hay out of the shortage of ventilators by blaming Trump without directly blaming Trump. That’s what you get from electing people who haven’t ever worked with their hands and have a knowledge of how the system operates, you can’t just reach up your nether eye and crank out some 30,000 ventilators, just for NY and LA, ain’t an easy task. For a people-level review of the issue: https://www.vox.com/recode/2020/3/20/21186749/ventilators-coronavirus-covid-19-elon-musk
LikeLiked by 3 people
“For a people-level review of the issue:”
Great article, the first thing that came to my mind was these elites like Elon Musk offering to help, but in reality they see this an opportunity to enrich themselves at the public trough.
The production of medical ventilators is not like tooling up to make simple widgets. By the time people like Mr. Musk get even one made, the crisis will most likely be long over. He does not have a track record worthy of consideration here, IMO. I just look at the boondoggle of a solar energy factory here in Buffalo, NY – thanks to Gov Cuomo it is almost a BILLION dollar waste of taxpayer dollars.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We done edjumkated two generations of folk who snap to judgement without even checking Wiki. This whole ventilator issue should be addressed as it is, they are lifesaving equipment that’s been largely manufactured overseas and now those manufacturing companies overseas are feeding domestic needs. Once that intricate ventilator comes off a dedicated line it’s tested to death to make sure it works, some company making sump pumps or A/C units when it closes on Friday can’t get the materials and skilled labor to start making ventilators on Monday. Note that the pundits are saying we must redirect companies to manufacture ventilators don’t have the foggiest ideas on which ones. “Oh, all you have to do is get that company to switch to making them! Which one? How about the one behind that tree over there?”.
WONDERFUL!! I am always heartened when we realizes how great the American people are compared to the negativity of the Chicken Littles screeching 24/7.
I am in my late 70’s, and have been skiing at 10,000 to 11,000 ft. elevation until the ski industry was shut down a few days ago. My lungs are in great shape, never smoked or used illegal drugs (not even a single joint), had one cold in last 6 years, but I understand that my (hopefully) strong immune system is a problem itself!!! The cytokine storm that fills the lungs with fluid and ends with pneumonia is worst in strong immune systems, typically found in the elderly, who have been exposed to gazillions of bacteria and viruses over decades!!! (I had my first flu shot in 1955!)
So, ironically, the message is that I should be careful. I am being careful, Mr. President — and raring to go full bore, along with all my fellow Treepers, when you say so!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
“when we realize” !!!
Easter Monday America goes back to work. Dont listen to the Communist Democrats or the fake MSM DNC propagandists.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think the Democrats might be trying to extend the quarantine to force a recession that will continue into the elections.
That will be too late, and Trump knows it or damn well should. I guess he is willing to lose next time as he is letting the chicken littles scream while we sit and go broke so the socialists can place more socialist crap in the bill, just kill it President Trump. We will be fine lets get back to work!
I’m crying! Oh I needed that so much!💕
Thank you for posting this. God Bless you all and our beloved President🙏
Been with Prez Trump from the first day and still am but I’m not feeling patriotic at all. My retiree money and the trillions in the market just didn’t disappear, it went in someone’s friggin pocket and now the uniparty decepticons want to take trillions more of mine/your money to fill their other pocket up so they won’t completely wipe us out. Blackmail, extortion, quid pro quo or whatever you want to call it but I’m completely disgusted and worn out from this fraud they’re pulling on us.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If you didn’t sell any investments, it’s just a paper loss. I am leaving my Roth IRA alone and watching it gain back. Trust in POTUS and the wonderful energy of Americans. And screw the day traders who take advantage of desperate folks who HAD to sell stocks if they are now unemployed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you lost more money than you had in the market, that is a problem, if however you only lost the “gains”, well you really didn’t lose anything but “found” money anyway. It’s all in how you think about it. It is always a gamble, and you never put on the table more than you can afford to lose.
As far how you will survive the “retirement” being gone, that video should actually make you feel better. That is actually what Americans do for each other. They don’t oppose helping those that need it, they oppose helping those that won’t help themselves.
You don’t lose or make money on any investment until you sell. The only difference is the market value of what you hold. It is no different than the housing “crisis” a few years ago. If you didn’t sell, you didn’t lose and what’s more, it’s probably valued higher today.
I think President Trump knows how to navigate these rough waters.
We are going to see “owning the downside” writ large.
I wonder how many seniors who are alone and have nothing to do but watch that damn TV have now run out of their medications and are terrified to go to the pharmacy because of the hysteria that the TV has been feeding them all day, everyday.
This is on the heads of the media and the dems and they don’t give a damn.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Nicely said, Right to reply. Business owners can save a lot of money by using independent contractors/self employed when needed. They often have a different level of skills that are not required for routine operations.
Thank you, and there are millions of us doing the jobs that ordinary working people need. The ordinary people who can’t afford a big company to paint their house, fix their HVAC, cut down trees, or plumb their house etc No one wants a hand-out, but everyone is being offered one except for us, and that includes the tax breaks.
White House Announces $6 Trillion Economic Relief Package. Fauci looks like hes in pain.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nothing like seeing and hearing the American spirit all over the Land. Contrast this with the mean spirited, anti-American, miserable and evil Democrats. Trump has taken this invisible-enemy Flu invasion and is making its eventual defeat a win by and for the American people. No socialist/communist style Politician can stop American Patriotism.
In two weeks, POTUS could just put travel restrictions on NY, CA and WA and let the rest of the country get back to work. With warm weather coming and the new chloroquine treatment on hand to deal with the infected, it will work.
Watch: Since NYers FLED to FL (and other places) there will be NEW outbreaks. Will MIAMI be the next “Ground Zero” after the curve flattens out in NY?
Are we ? Are we united?
LikeLiked by 2 people
At least 50 50.
50% for the Country.
50% PDJT bad. JSMH
Hopefully the percentage will go up for the Country, after the daily press briefings. Thinking People would see THAT PDJT is putting the Country first. However, I am not sure how many can think. Know that many can parrot the talking points.
Do you want to be united with tyrants of any stripe? I don’t want to be united with Ralph “anti-Christ” Northam. Anyone who criminalizes church gatherings is, in my opinion, of the devil.
“Of all the tyrannies, a tyranny sincerely exercised for the good of its victims may be the most oppressive…..”
CS Lewis
WE, THE PEOPLE…
Are AWESOME!
^^^💖💖💖💖^^^ Like, a lot!
Somebody needs to be willing to have a church service with twenty. Get arrested, and go through the legal process so we can start First, Ninth, and Fourteenth Amd challenges to these laws. We need conservative lawyers in these states to step up and file suit in state courts and maybe even federal court.
That’s how liberals laid the ground work for abortion jurisprudence. Think a law is unconstitutional? Have someone break the law, get arrested, and then the ACLU challenges the conditionality of the law in court, in a pretrial motion. If the motion is denied, and defendant goes to trial and is convicted, or pleads guilty, then they have an issue for appeal, and it’s a juicy issue because it involves the allegation of violating the constitutional of citizens throughout the state. Get the law overturned (ie, Griswold, and others), and now we have a precedent. Then we build on that precedent.
I don’t live in Virginia, or else I would volunteer my legal services. But someone has to step up and get arrested, so a legal challenge can ensue.
If we all sit on our ASS*s, and complain about how our rights are being violated, but we comply, then…we also set a precedent.
Which precedent should we be setting?
Or MAYBE the churches should just hold MULTIPLE services throughout the week, with SMALL groups in attendance, and churches cleaned in between each?
Seriously folks…
A different perspective: Catholic dioceses around the country have granted their members dispensations from Mass attendance until after the crisis passes. Many churches remained open, for prayer and hearing Confessions- but that is being discontinued in some places.
Now, there are many who see this as an intrusion of the government, even though this has been a practice for centuries in times of communicable diseases, even before the advent of germ theory.
The Mass has not stopped- priests all over the country are saying it daily, just without a congregation. We are blessed with the technology to at least pray along.
(I saw a beautiful Traditional Mass for the feast of the Annunciation today, as it was being celebrated in Switzerland.)
I think things will go back to normal. Some may even have a greater appreciation for our blessings afterwards. In the meantime, we can offer this up for those around the world who suffer real and violent persecution.
Right you are! Lots to offer up this Lent. Learning a bit more about sacrifice than planned.
Aren’t courts closed? I think that’s one reason there has been no pushback.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A suggestion…Whenever this relief package is passed apparently every tax payer will get a check for whatever amount it is. There are a lot of people, government workers and retired folks, who still have money coming in and aren’t affected by a loss of income. If and when I get a check I am donating it to a close friend who may loose their business because the economy is shutdown. I’ll be fine without it. Perhaps others can do the same thing.
There are commercials running in the Tampa market from some political entity against Trump. The battle will be the I-4 corridor and with gun sales surging and driving people to reconsider their position on guns, the only way the Dems can win is stealing the election through vote by mail
Priorities USA Action is the entity funding the ads. Probably Bloomberg money.
Unfortunately, “electronic voting machine fraud” is far more likely: most of the deployed systems cannot(!) be audited.
Probably Soros
The Democrat Governors and Mayors will keep doubling down.
Its a win win for them .If the epidemic turns out to be nothing they will claim victory
81 degrees today 91 tomorrow “we will see” if the climate change will knockout this virus as the data shows us it does on other viruses. Ole Big Red in the sky feels good man. get out in it for some vitamin D.
Be in The Son of God’s Incarnate Body, it’s in His Victory & our Shield!
Trump 2020
“Hold my beer and watch this!”
Credit to another retired NYS Trooper:
The reports are that the truckers are getting supplies to the stores. People are stocking the shelves all night and letting old people shop first. Carnival Cruise line told Trump “We can match those big Navy Hospital ships with some fully staffed cruise ships” GM said hold our cars and watch this; we can make those ventilators where we were making cars starting next week. Women and children are making homemade masks and handing out snacks to truckers. Restaurants and schools said, We’ve got kitchens and staff; we can feed kids.” Churches are holding on-line services and taking care of their members and community. NBA basketball players said, “Hold our basketballs while we write checks to pay the arena staff.” Construction companies said, “Here are some masks for the medical staff and doctors”. Breweries are making sanitizer out of the left-over ingredients. We thought we couldn’t live without Baseball, NASCAR, NBA or going to the beach, restaurants or a bar. Instead, we’re trying to keep those businesses open by ordering take-out. And many are making a difference by just being still, a virtue thought to be lost.
What communist China didn’t count on was America saying “Hey, hold my beer and watch this.”
I think a Japanese Admiral in the middle of the Pacific said it best in 1941, “I think we have awakened a sleeping giant.”
Give us a few more weeks (maybe months) and we will be doing much better! And stop listening to the hysterical media!!
We have a wonderful country and an amazing God.
