Nuttery – CNN Political Analyst Demands President Trump Ignore “Social Distancing”, Tour Nation, Meeting Medical Responders…

This example highlights the mindset of CNN and the national media. CNN Political Analyst Joe Lockhart criticizes President Trump for remaining in the White House, following the CDC guidelines, and not traveling around the nation undermining the various ‘stay at home’ measures.

There really has never been a time like this. The U.S. media, writ large, have dropped all pretense of journalism, or even common sense, and have gone into a phase of resistance derangement unlike any time in history.