Cincinnati Joins Growing List of Cities Suspending Police Response for Burglary, Theft and Assault…

Cincinnati Ohio joins a growing list of cities who have modified their police enforcement efforts in response to the coronavirus effort. Cincinnati is suspending all calls for police officers when the suspect is no longer present.
The police will no longer respond to property crimes, robbery, burglary, theft, and assault without hospitalization, amid a new set of law enforcement priorities.
OHIO – […] Police will no longer respond to assault reports, unless a suspect is still present or the victim requires medical attention, breaking and entering reports unless a suspect is still present, menacing reports “unless suspect is expected or threatens to return or is part of the elements of domestic violence” or theft reports “where there is no possibility of immediate apprehension.” (link)
Gee, what could go wrong?…
DeWine invited this. I hope he wears it like a loadstone.
Then they also need to put in WRITING that no property owner will be prosecuted for KILLING anyone trying to steal his property. If the government abdicates its PRIMARY responsibility, that of protecting its citizens, then it has to waive any and all prosecutions of responses by that citizenry for taking back that responsibility and exercising it ourselves.
Agree 100% which is probably why none of them will do a damn thing like that but will instead try to prosecute anyone who defends themselves or their property.
This is not going to end well. The media wants civil war and they are going to get it. Hopefully, the military will protect President Trump and his family. Deplorables,seek higher ground and preservation; the dog turns and runs when it senses danger; survival. We are in a war zone; danger everywhere. Sundance has always said there were trillion$ at stake and now there are also millions, of our lives. Fight another day; we can win then but for now the chaos is too great; another place in history at another time. No dreaming!
Are you seriously suggesting that we turn tail and run? That we are like dogs? Apparently you’ve never seen a snarling American up close and personal.
It’s hard to believe this is happening. Sum ting wong in USA.
How can “Law Enforcement” suspend and not defend the law?
Just when you thought Double Standards could not get worse, they got worse.
Anarchy is the communist international’s godless vision. No law, no state. No freedom. 1984.
Only The Ministry of Truth shall exist in this Brave New World…order now! It’s so cheap!
No rules. Just an all out – no holds barred jungle of a godless society that has no common sense or logical reason, wisdom, nothing but Daddy Government to take care of you from cradle to grave in a system “they” call Utopia.
Utopia for them, back to slavery for the rest of us they most desire. They’ve been working on going back to their old ways since forever. They hate us. They hate most of humanity. We’ve been fighting them for a very long time. That was not a pun.
Joe Biden is their horse in the race.
Nutty beyond nutty. That’s too many nuts on my two scoops of ice cream!
Mint Chocolate Chip. Chill out and have a GREAT NIGHT AMERICA!
I cleaned, inspected, and loaded every weapon two weekends ago. If any of the usual suspects want to bring their game closer to 275 they’re not going to find accommodating people. Best to stick to the skinny jeans wearing crowd in the urban gentrification.
LikeLiked by 1 person
well communists don’t believe in private property.
I am from the greater Cincinnati area, And I can tell you this wont go to far outside of Cincy proper. Once you get past about 7 to 10 miles from the river the color of political leanings changes rapidly. There will be a lot of bodies, and remember Ohio is now a castle state.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They let the robbers, Murderers, rapists and criminals go free.
They will arrest US for being outside without permission.
They have taken just about everything from us including our Freedom and livelihoods.
People who have nothing left to lose are very dangerous indeed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Retired Magistrate here: This is what DeWine wants so he can declare martial law. We have people who are trying to get unemployment and can’t because the Ohio system keeps crashing. Four Hundred Thousand people are trying to apply for it. These are people that used to have jobs, could pay their bills and put food on the table. Now, no. So what did the Lt. Gov. in Ohio and DeWine talk about today in the “gloom and doom” press conference? That this could be seen as a blessing in disguise so families could be home together and spend more time with each other. That’s fine if you can keep your home and have food to eat. Everyone at that press conference is getting a pay check; many people listening to this drivel aren’t.
The Purge coming to a city near you.
After reading too many articles like this, it doesn’t come as any surprise to me that media refuse, or purposely neglect to report the hottest commodity in America right now that is outselling anything else: ammunition.
Even firearm sales are going through the roof right now.
Politicians take heed: Don’t tread on us.
And 90+% of them (according to my FFL contacts) are new buyers who’ve never bought a gun in Kali.
I thank God for getting me away from/OUT of Dem controlled cities a while back.
This is a recipe for absolute disaster and all the Mayors doing this KNOW that.
They are betting on a dystopian outcome and wanting it to happen. There can be no other rational explanation. And the turds who did this will be safely barricaded in their guarded walled homes, and air-tight lovely rooftop apartments when TSHTF down in the streets.
And think about this. Just heard it on the Local News out of Jacksonville , FL. (Blue City that – fortunately for them – is in a Red State).
The Grocery Stores have “Senior Hours ” in the AM. And Jax has decided to post cops outside the stores during that time, just so nobody gets any ideas that they’re an easy target.
There have not been any instances of violence as of yet, the city just wanted to be pro-active.
And Jax is not one of the Florida cities that has a reputation to defend as far as attracting seniors, cuz the area is not one of magnet areas for seniors in FL. anyway.
2A is the only that protects us from over zealous politicians. They are going full retard commie.
Sounds like a technique to make everyone stay home. You won’t get burgled if you’re home now will you? …that sort of thing. The criminal will have second thoughts about burglary because …you guessed it, everyone’s at home. Seems like they really really want to keep everyone at home. Which makes sense if you’re trying to crash the economy and then blame everything wrong in the world on President Trump …
