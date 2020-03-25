Cincinnati Joins Growing List of Cities Suspending Police Response for Burglary, Theft and Assault…

Cincinnati Ohio joins a growing list of cities who have modified their police enforcement efforts in response to the coronavirus effort. Cincinnati is suspending all calls for police officers when the suspect is no longer present.

The police will no longer respond to property crimes, robbery, burglary, theft, and assault without hospitalization, amid a new set of law enforcement priorities.

OHIO – […] Police will no longer respond to assault reports, unless a suspect is still present or the victim requires medical attention, breaking and entering reports unless a suspect is still present, menacing reports “unless suspect is expected or threatens to return or is part of the elements of domestic violence” or theft reports “where there is no possibility of immediate apprehension.” (link)

Gee, what could go wrong?…